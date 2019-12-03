Performance is shown by Objective for each stage of the business cycle and top performing Objectives and Funds for the past two years are listed.

Current economic and financial indicators in the Investment Model are described. The Investment Model shows starting out conservatively in 2020 as we begin a new decade.

Introduction

The world economy is projected to grow by a decade-low 2.9% this year and next, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its Economic Outlook, trimming its 2020 forecast from an estimate of 3.0% in September. - OECD sees global growth at decade-low, blames governments' indecision, OECD

This article discusses the risk in the markets and economy at the start of the new decade. I adjust my allocations based on perceived risks associated with the business cycle. This article is oriented more toward individual investors who invest in funds, but the same concepts apply for those who invest in stocks.

Let's begin with a review of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) since interest rates started falling. They have both returned just over 8% for the past 15 months in contrast to the 23% for the SPY year to date often hyped in the media. The risk adjusted return (Sortino Ratio) for the past 18 months is 0.6 for SPY and 4.6 for BND.

Chart #1: Stock and Bond Performance with Interest Rates Falling

Adjusting Risk According to the Business Cycle

In my view, the greatest way to optimize the positioning of a portfolio at a given time is through deciding what balance it should strike between aggressiveness and defensiveness. And I believe that the aggressiveness/defensiveness balance should be adjusted over time in response to changes in the state of the investment environment and where a number of elements stand in their cycles. - Mastering the Business Cycle: Getting the Odds on Your Side, Howard Marks, Chairman and Cofounder of Oaktree Capital Management

From Earnings Insight by John Butters at FactSet, we see that earnings growth is negative, revenue growth is slowing, and valuations are higher than earlier in this half market cycle. Risks are clearly rising.

Earnings Growth: For Q3 2019, the blended earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -2.3%. If -2.3% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first time the index has reported three straight quarters of year-over-year earnings declines since Q4 2015 through Q2 2016.

Valuation: The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.5. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (16.6) and above the 10-year average (14.9).

The blended (year-over-year) revenue growth rate for Q3 2019 is 3.1%, which is below the 5-year average revenue growth rate of 3.5%. If 3.1% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the lowest revenue growth rate for the index since Q3 2016 (2.7%).

To add emphasis to high valuations, Danielle Park at Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc., writes:

While the market capitalization (price x number of shares) of the S&P 500 has been 'bought up' on cheap credit and corporate buybacks to a record $25.6 trillion, S&P 500 revenues have grown at a nominal rate of just 4.1% annually over the last 15 years. As a result, US stocks are now trading at 2.25 x revenues in 2019 - the most extreme multiple of corporate revenues in history, and compares with 1.77x in December 2000, 1.47x as the 20-year median, and .80 at the market low in March 2009. - Present Equity Valuations Suggest Negative Returns For Next Decade, Danielle Park

How are investors responding to rising risks? I follow Lipper Alpha Insight on Seeking Alpha for the valuable information that they provide on where investors are moving their money.

Fund flows into taxable bond funds and ETFs continue to swamp those into equity funds and ETFs. Year to date, taxable bond funds (including ETFs) have attracted some $262.1 billion, while equity funds have handed back $150.3 billion during the same period. It appears that many investors are heeding the warnings by some pundits that a recession is nearing. - Fixed Income Funds Continue Flow Dominance Over Equities, Lipper Alpha Insight

But markets are rising while profits are falling, growth is slowing, and valuations are high? How can this be? John Hussman points out that:

Every share that's sold by one investor is bought by another. Every dollar that comes "into" the market in the hands of a buyer goes "out of" the market in the hands of a seller. - Marks Of A Phase Transition

If every share is sold by one investor to another investor and money is flowing from equity funds to bond funds, then who is buying the stocks? Chris Matthews explains on MarketWatch that Foreign Investors, Mutual Funds, and Pension Funds are selling equities as shown in Table #1. Mr. Matthews points out that corporations are the largest buyers of equity, but this support is decreasing.

Table #1: Equity Flows

But this key source of equity-market support is waning, analysts and investors tell MarketWatch, a trend that will weaken demand for equities, as Russell 3000 RUA, -0.44% companies have announced $795 billion in share-repurchase authorizations, a 12% decline from the roughly $900 billion authorized last year, according to Michael Schoonover, chief operating officer at Catalyst Capital Advisors and portfolio manager of the Catalyst Buyback Strategy Fund BUYIX, -0.71%.

Investment Model

I was a buy and hold investor most of my life, but started reducing risk in mid-2007 and have been studying business cycles since. I built an Investment Model to guide me in the calibration of capital "along a continuum that runs from aggressiveness to defensiveness" as Howard Marks puts it. This section is a review of some of the indicators used in the Investment Model prior to presenting the Investment Model.

Business and consumers are slowing down spending (YOY) and purchases as shown in Chart #2.

Chart #2: Consumer Spending and Business Sales

This can be seen more clearly in the next chart which shows the slowing year over year change in 2019 compared to 2017 and 2018. Sales are down compared to a year ago.

Chart #3: Consumer Spending and Business Sales - Three Year Change

The Investment Model Spending Indicator is a composite of Advance Retail Sales (Excluding Food Services), Consumer Spending (Real PCE excluding food and energy), Total Business Sales, and Total Vehicle Sales. There are definite signs of weakness.

Chart #4: Investment Model Spending Indicator

Business sales and profits are declining as they tend to do prior to a recession.

Chart #5: Corporate Profits and Business Sales

Labor growth and productivity drive business expansions. These are shown in Chart #6 to be declining over the past few years.

Chart #6: Labor and Productivity Declines

Leading indexes (Chart #7) have been flat or declining for some time suggesting slow growth in the future. The Leading Indicator shown below is a composite of Philadelphia Fed, Conference Board LEI growth rate, and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development leading indicators, among others.

Chart #7: Investment Model Leading Indicators

Similarly coincident indicators are starting to decline.

Chart #8: Investment Model Coincident Indicator

Investments are starting to decline as the economy slows as shown in Chart #9.

Chart #9: Investment Model Investment Indicator

I built the Investment Model to reflect my preferences for a low turnover portfolio that is based on the business cycle. The dark blue line represents the allocation to equities between a minimum of 20% and maximum of 75%. The minimum allocation to equities was estimated prior to the 2000 and 2007 recessions, 2016 when quantitative easing prevented a recession (in my opinion) and now. The Investment Model does not predict recessions, only that with falling interest rates bonds have done well, equity valuations are high, and economic growth is slowing. It is intended to provide insight over the next six months and not make a prediction for 2020 as a whole. The Investment Model shows that current conditions are such that investors should be defensive starting 2020. This does not mean investors should be bearish.

Chart #10: Investment Model

But What About the Extended Bull Market?

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence momentum indicator based on moving averages shows that the extended bull market got a lift at the end of year, but may be losing steam. It suggests that the extended bull market is slowing down.

Chart #11: 2019 End of Year S&P 500 Momentum Indicators

Top Performing Assets by Business Cycle Stage

Each month, I extract a thousand funds from Mutual Fund Observer and rate them based on my preferences as someone who is conservative, invests according to the business cycle, and/or is in or near retirement. I rate the funds based on price trends (3 and 10 month), Risk (MFO Risk, Ulcer Index, drawdown), Risk Adjusted Performance (Martin Ratio, MFO Rank), Return, Income (yield), Consistency (composite ratings, performance during recessions, Ferguson Metrics), Quality (bond quality, low leverage, Fund Family Rank, debt/Equity), Valuation (Price to Book, Price to Earnings), and premiums/discounts.

I used Mutual Fund Observer and Portfolio Visualizer to develop Table #2 which shows my estimate of which funds do best during each stage of the business cycle. The data is based on the past 24 years and each business cycle is different, but I believe that it is a good guideline. One can look in the Late Stage Column to see what typically does well. I believe that a recession is still possible in 2020 or 2021 and the Recession column shows potential categories if the US goes into a recession. For clarification, Real estate is shown as green across all four stages of the business cycle because it is a diverse category and there is usually one type of real estate that performs well in each stage. High Yield Funds are often top performers in the early and middle stages of the business cycles, but investors shift to quality bonds in the late stages.

Table #2: Fund Objectives by Business Stage

Top Performing Funds

This month, I changed the presentation of the data into four Buckets with Bucket #1 being the most defensive and Bucket #4 being the most aggressive. I have five more categories for inflation resistance, yield, defense, and global stock and bond categories.

Table #3 is based on October data available in Mutual fund Observer. I will update the table for November in the next couple of weeks. Ulcer Index measures the length and depth of drawdowns with "0" being the safest. For comparison purposes the Ulcer Index for the S&P 500 for the past two years is 4.4. Martin Ratio measures the risk-adjusted return which is the reward the investor is receiving for risk taken to own that investment. The Bear column refers to the average performance during the 2000 and 2007 bear markets.

For diversification, investors should match allocations according to their withdrawal needs and risk tolerance.

Table #3: Top Ranked Fund Objectives - Two Years

Table #4 contains the top performing funds for October separated by Vanguard, Fidelity, low fee funds available at Charles Schwab, closed end funds and exchange traded funds. The funds listed are a starting point for investors to compare if the fund is appropriate for their portfolio.

Table #4: Top Ranked Funds by Fund Objective

Bucket 1: Safety Vanguard Fidelity Schwab CEF ETF 1. Money Market (VMMXX) (FMPXX) 2. Ultra-Short Obligations (TRBUX) (GSY) 3. Short U.S. Government (VSGBX) (VGSH) 4. Short Invest Grade Debt (VFSTX) (FAUDX) (PRWBX) (IGSB) Bucket 2: 1 to 2 Years 1. Gen U.S. Gov (FGOVX) (AGZ) 2. Intmdt Municipal Debt (VWITX) (FLTMX) (GSMIX) (MUNI) 3. Gen & Ins Muni Debt (VWAHX) (FTABX) (OPTAX) (FMB) 4. General U.S. Treasury (VUSTX) (PRULX) (SPTI) Bucket 3: 3 to 4 Years 1. Health/Biotechnology (FSMEX) (SHSAX) (IHI) 2. Balanced (VWELX) (FBALX) (JABAX) 3. Income (VWINX) (FASIX) (DIFAX) (AOK) 4. Utility (FSUTX) (MMUFX) (BUI) (VPU) Bucket 4: 4 to 5 Years 1. Small-Cap (OTCFX) 2. Financial Services (FSVLX) (KBWP) 3. Equity Income (VDIGX) (FEQIX) (NSBRX) (DGRO) 4. Telecom (FWRLX) (PRMTX) (FCOM) Inflation Resistant 1. Global Nat Resources (CGW) 2. Natural Resources (FIW) 3. Real Estate (VGSLX) (FRIFX) (CSRSX) (RNP) (REZ) 4. Inflation Protected Bond (VAIPX) (FIPDX) (SWRSX) (SPIP) Yield 1. Options Arbitrage/Opt Strategies (BDJ) 2. High Yield Muni Debt (ORNAX) (NMZ) (HYMB) 3. General Bond (FPCIX) (MCR) (BAB) Global & International Bonds 1. EM Hard Crncy Debt (TRECX) (VWOB) 2. Global Income (PRSNX) (HOLD) 3. Global High Yield (FSHNX) (PRHYX) (PGHY) Global & International Equity 1. Global Infrastructure (FGIYX) (NFRA) 2. Intern Real Estate (FIREX) (IRFIX) (IFGL) 3. Global Real Estate (CSSPX) (REET) Defensive 1. Alternative Credit Focus (FPNIX) 2. Alt Equity Market Neutral (BTAL) 3. Alternative Event Driven (MERFX) (MNA)

I created the Defensive Bucket to highlight funds that may do well in an uncertain environment. I own gold and two alternative funds for this purpose. Long-term bonds can be volatile if rates start to rise. Last month, a reader suggested AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL). The performance (blue line) is compared against other potential defensive, but not bearish, funds.

Chart #11: 2019 End of Year S&P 500 Momentum Indicators

BTAL has an inception date of 2011, and assets under management of over $110M. AGF has four other funds in addition to BTAL, but assets under management are under $10M each. The net expense ratio is 2.1%. It has returned 10.5% on an annualized basis for the past two years, has a moderately low Ulcer Index of 2.1, and a high Martin Ratio of 4.1. Mutual Fund Observer gives it a Risk Rating of 3 and a Rank of 4. Charles Schwab shows a year to date return as of October 31 of 7.2%.

According to the prospectus:

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Anti-Beta Index (the "Target Anti-Beta Index" or "Index"). The Target Anti-Beta Index is a long/short market neutral index that is dollar-neutral. As such, it identifies long and short securities positions of approximately equal dollar amounts. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stock of the long positions in the Target Anti-Beta Index and sells short at least 80% of the short positions in the Target Anti-Beta Index. The performance of the Fund will depend on the difference in the rates of return between its long positions and short positions.

The fund performance has been higher in down markets and worse in rising markets. Its best year was 2018 when it returned 15% and its worst year was 2013 when it lost just over 11%.

I maintain a list of defensive funds such as bear and inverse funds. I own FPA New Income (FPNIX) and Merger Investor (MERFX) as defensive funds. I like AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) as a defensive fund and will continue to monitor it. I purchased BTAL yesterday.

Closing

Yesterday, the ISM dropped and President Trump is again threatening tariffs. The market dropped close to one percent. As far as I am concerned, this is noise in the market. The trends in the economy are weak and investors should be conservative.

Managing risk has enabled me to achieve respectable returns given a falling interest rate environment with low volatility. There are a lot of mixed opinions on whether the trade war will end, how high valuations are, whether the economy is improving or a recession is near. The current environment is risky in my opinion and the true direction is likely to be clearer over the next few quarters. My preference is to be on the defense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FGOVX, FLTMX, VWELX, JABAX, FWRLX, FRIFX, PRSNX, FPNIX, MERFX, BTAL, MNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I contribute to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.