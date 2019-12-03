Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Management presents at Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Brokers Conference December 3, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Chris Senner - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Peters - Vice President, Strategy

Ted Tenthoff - Piper Jaffray

Ted Tenthoff

Good morning, everyone. My name is Ted Tenthoff; I'm a senior biotech analyst for Piper Jaffray. And before I begin I am required to point out certain disclosures regarding the relationship between Piper in our next presenting company Exelixis which are both at the backend room and also at the registration desk. CABOMETYX is currently approved in first and second-line kidney cancer as well as second-line liver cancers. Exelixis is conducting multiple Phase 3 trials in combination with checkpoint inhibitors to become competitive in the frontline setting.

Here with us today is Chris Senner, CFO and Andrew Peters, who is the VP of Strategy. And I believe to start us off Chris has some introductory remarks to make.

Chris Senner

Yes. Thanks Ted.

So before I get started just like to point everybody to -- refer everybody to our SEC filings for risk associated with our business. Also here I guess from an overall perspective Exelixis is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, this weekend. We built a company that discovers, develops and commercializes products, so we're commercial stage oncology company, oncology focused company.

CABOMETYX as you mentioned is our primary product. We've reached the billion-dollar global revenue threshold over the last four quarters. So, a big milestone for us. And we're continuing the CABOMETYX development in multiple indications including frontline RCC, frontline liver and differentiated thyroid cancer. So have abroad -- with great commercial success, broad development opportunities ongoing. And we've restarted our discovery efforts back at the end of 2016, but more in earnest in '18 and '19 as we moved into our new Alameda headquarters.

So, we continue to do -- we've done several BD deals over the last 6, 7 quarters. So continuing to add to our pipeline, but have been successful commercially and has been successful both from the development [Technical Difficulty].

Q - Ted Tenthoff

Yes. I think I've covered the company 16 out of those 25 years. So that's pretty good. So the good news for kidney cancer patients is that there have been several recent drug approvals including checkpoint inhibitors plus TKI which are now really done in frontline. Maybe you can start by kind of going over the current state of the kidney cancer market. What is going on in frontline setting and whereas cabo primarily being used?

Chris Senner

Andrew and I will tag team a lot of these questions just so we get the full breadth of discussion here. So from a frontline perspective, there's a lot of churn in the market, currently with the IO/TKIs, the IO/IOs. And then, cabo being approved at the end of 2017 in frontline. So there's been a lot of -- there's been a lot of moving pieces in the frontline market, but it's great for patients, they have multiple new options for their treatment.

And then from a second-line perspective that that continues to develop, our market share has continued to grow in the second-line setting. Overall, our market share in the last two quarters has been flat, but maybe on the second line setting is continuing to grow.

It's an area where we feel excited about also from the frontline perspective because we have the nine-year trials ongoing and hopefully hoping they get data as BMS's stated early in 2020. So looking forward to that data coming out and potentially adding to our ability to compete in the frontline.

Ted Tenthoff

Okay. So maybe get into that a little bit and tell us about the frontline. How much larger is first-line versus second-line kidney? You mentioned the CheckMate 9ER study with Bristol but also I think you have the COSMIC-313 trial with Opdivo Yervoy in combo. So maybe you can kind of paint sort of the patients in that frontline setting and what your efforts are to expand into that area.

Andrew Peters

Yes. So I guess taking a step back. One of the things that we always talked about with cabo is our goal is for CABOMETYX to be used as part of the patient journey as they go through kidney cancer whether it's in the frontline setting or in the second-line setting.

So, just to add to kind of what Chris has talked about what we highlighted on the last quarter's call that some of the kinetic issues that the market is currently dealing with the longer PFS's that you're seeing with the IO/IO combos and IO/TKI combos. Those patients are staying on drug first-line longer. And so you're seeing kind of more of kinetics until they get onto the second-line options. And that's where we're seeing a lot of real favorable market research for cabo being in that second-line setting.

Specifically to the 90 ER trial that's one that we're excited about, our partner Bristol has guided to data in early next year. And we're excited to see that data. It's a trial that we haven't been surprised that the success of the IO/TKI combinations in frontline it's something that we planned for, it's something that we've really thought there's a real rationale for and that's why we ultimately started with our partners the 9ER trial.

The way that we look at it's the two agents with single-agent survival data that both nivolumab and CABOMETYX. And so that's one that we think has potential for patients.

Ted Tenthoff

Great. What about the 313 trial, but still no difference?

Andrew Peters

Yes. So that one I think is interesting. There is a couple of ways you can look at it, the way we think about it. First of all, we're excited because it's going to be the first trial to use an IO combination as a control arm in the study. Up to now it's been single-agent TKIs and I think as the market, as the world has moved towards IO based combinations. Having that as a control can really kind of put a stake in the ground in terms of activity.

But in terms of what that triple combination does, we look at it really two ways. It's either adding ipi to cabo nivo, which is the 9ER trial or adding cabo to ipi nivo which is a standard of care in frontline. And so we think say adding ipi to cabo nivo for example some of the dynamics around say IO/IO you're looking at higher CR rate. That's something that our market research academic centers in particular really point to is kind of the driver for why they are using something like an IO/IO agent versus an IO/TKI. And then, you have kind of the longer PFS advantages with the IO/TKIs.

So to us that trial has the potential to offer some of the best in both worlds. And it's one that we're excited about.

Ted Tenthoff

When could we get data from that?

Andrew Peters

We're still enrolling. We haven't.

Ted Tenthoff

So still lot earlier, but cabo has been improved in liver cancer, so this little trickier market, maybe you can describe this HCC market and really how cabo's fitting in.

Chris Senner

Yes. So from a liver perspective actually the HCC market is bigger than the RCC market. But one of the things about the HCC market is, it's probably where RCC was 10, 15 years ago. When the first agent started to getting approved and you needed to build the market and that's one of the things that's going on now where a lot of the patients go to the intervention -- go to the hepatologists, they get put down the route of the interventional radiologists and get taste. We really need to start changing that paradigm. And that's part of what we're doing is getting those patients going from hepatologists to the oncologists and then therefore going down the oncologists route of frontline and then second-line treatment with potentially with cabo.

We're excited about the recent bev/atezo data that was released bringing those patients into frontline therapy through the oncologists, and then therefore giving us the opportunity to get those patients as they goes down the oncologists route instead of interventional radiologist route. It's a market that will need to continue to build and it's going to -- but it is -- the product is on track from our internal expectations of how we thought it was going to -- it was going to play out from a revenue perspective and a market share perspective. And we are satisfied with where that is now and we're hoping that it continues to build as we see new entrants in the frontline.

In addition to that, we do have the 312 trial which is cabo/atezo combination trial which is a frontline trial. And we're excited about that. It's continuing to enroll. And it gives us another opportunity to compete particularly in the frontline market.

Ted Tenthoff

Excellent. Cabo's partnered with Ipsen and Takeda overseas regardless of where the drug is approved and sort of how sales are going overseas.

Chris Senner

So I will start with an Ipsen perspective. So, I guess I'll just -- I'll break up the ex-U.S. pieces. So Ipsen has ex-U.S. and ex-Japan. We have full rights in the U.S., Takeda has rights in Japan. So, it has been approved in 48 countries. So far in RCC, HCC a few less fewer countries than 48. Ipsen's revenue has last quarter -- third quarter of this year was about $73 million. We from an economics perspective for -- from our perspective we get a 22% royalty on that $73 million, so around $16 million last quarter. And we continue to get milestones like we received a $50 million milestone last quarter or we recorded a $50 million milestone last quarter based on their achievement of $250 million of revenue in four quarters. So they've had a pretty good launch. And since the end of 2016 to today so three-years they continue to launch in new markets. They continue to launch new indications and get pricing and reimbursement in new indications.

The royalty tiers are between 22% and 26%, so they go up as our -- as the revenue hits certain revenue tiers. So, we have the ability to continue to earn from their success. They also fund if they opt into studies like 9ER, they also fund 35% of our share of a study. So we get down to some economics that are really favorable to us in that like a 9ER. Exelixis and BMS are sharing the cost. And then from there both actually Takeda and Ipsen are sharing costs, so about 35% of the costs are shared by Ipsen about 20% by Takeda. So, if you take 100% pie of the study like 9ER, you get down to something less than 25% cost. So it's great from our P&L, from a cash perspective and allows us to do additional studies.

From a Takeda perspective, they filed for the RCC indication in April, at the end of April and the expectation is the regulatory decisions sometime in 2020. Again, their initial royalty tiers are in the 15% to 20% range. And then after an initial $300 million of cumulative revenue that those royalties go up to 20% to 30%. Still significant royalties to come in from Takeda also with their success.

Ted Tenthoff

And how to deliver factory in overseas?

Chris Senner

Delivers is larger overseas particularly in Asia than it is in the U.S. or Europe. So it's a large opportunity, a scenario where Takeda is pursuing. So it's something that we're excited about the many patients in Japan with either hepatitis C or other liver diseases that would potentially contribute to liver cancer. And then, Ipsen has the rights in China. So they are pursuing those rights or that opportunity.

Ted Tenthoff

Cool. So many people forget that cabo was actually first approved to Medullary Thyroid Cancer. You guys just initiated the Phase 3 COSMIC-311 trial in differentiated thyroid cancer. Maybe tell us a little bit about this study in this market opportunity.

Andrew Peters

Yes. So DTC from kind of big picture broad strokes perspective is about ten times the size of MTC and that drove a lot of interest -- beyond just kind of pure potential benefit for patients of us looking at that setting. From the study itself it's an interesting trial. And one of the features that we think is certainly interesting about it is, it's kind of a two-part trial design. First-part response rates in the first 100 patients. So we're going to be able to kind of get a look at what that data looks like when it's available.

And so I think DTC as Chris mentioned before as part of a broader strategy around really maximizing the potential for cabo across multi-indications. We really see it as one of those products that really has potential across multi-indications, we're looking it at as frontline HCC for example, but really kind of the core of that is the COSMIC-021 trial looking at 20-plus cohorts across multiple different tumor types across different settings in each of those tumor types really looking at kind of a broad array of different tumor types there.

And really one of the features of that trial is, one it's flexibility in terms of being able to add expansion cohorts as we announced earlier this year with full prostate and lung. But also it's designed really not a -- let's just run it into tumor types and see what works. We were really thoughtful about looking at indications and in disease areas where cabo has single-agent activity. So the combination of cabo and atezolizumab could have potential benefit there. That's one that we're excited about.

Ted Tenthoff

And how should we expect data to rollout from COSMIC-021. Will it be sort of -- if we see something interesting you'll potentially expand into Phase 3 studies not dissimilar to what you've done for example and some in DTC and some of the other studies or how should we be anticipating receiving data from that?

Andrew Peters

Yes. So there's a couple of aspects there. So I'd say kind of from a data perspective, we've said 2020 is going to be a year kind of start to expect some data readouts. We already highlighted 9ER from our partners in the first part of next year, but we'd expect to start to see some data from 021 next year. So kind of stay tuned there. But from a broader disclosure perspective, I think the way that we think about 021 is expect kind of to see stable mature readouts not kind of 10 ten patients here, 10 patients there kind of what we're really looking for is there a signal there something that you can really kind of sink your teeth into and understand what that profile looks like. And so data when it's available stable and mature they kind of stay tuned.

Ted Tenthoff

Perfect. One other partnership that has been making some headlines recently is [indiscernible] they reported positive Phase 3 data on a quarter-to-quarter receptor blocker in diabetic neuropathy. So maybe you can tell us a little bit about this opportunity. Are they only in Japan or do you guys retained rights in the U.S. and Europe, how does that work?

Chris Senner

Yes. So from a partnership perspective, esaxerenone was a product that we discovered back in mid-2006-2007 when we signed the deal with them. So, it's over a decade old Daiichi Sankyo has global rights to the program that. They've started and got approval for esaxerenone for essential hypertension, so one indication already. The data in diabetic nephropathy is interesting. And we'll look forward to continue to develop the product.

Ted Tenthoff

And they've gotten approval in Japan, correct? So do they have plans to get it approved more broadly or what is sort of the goal there?

Chris Senner

Right now the commercialization for hypertension is just in.

Ted Tenthoff

Do you have any rights to kind of that aspect to kind of get it more broadly approved or would it require more investment in larger studies maybe…

Chris Senner

It would require additional studies to launch it more broadly beyond Japan.

Ted Tenthoff

Okay, cool. So I love that Exelixis is back in the drug discovery business. You've announced several collaborations including environment with multi-specific antibodies, Aurigene which I think is doing some maybe small molecule IO stuff and iconic for ADCs. So not just new technologies but sort of different areas beyond where Exelixis has been traditionally. Maybe you can kind of go through these and sort of tell us about the collaborations and what they mean to Exelixis?

Andrew Peters

Yes. So kind of broadly speaking I think the importance of the restarted discovery effort is certainly something that we're really excited about. Earlier this year, we announced the IND filing for our first kind of new drug candidate in the restarted discovery effort. That's XL092. That's something that we haven't talked a lot about the specifics of it. Other than we have learned a lot about cabo in the last ten plus years and we designed 092 to kind of benefit from some of those learnings.

Invenra some synergy, Aurigene, Iconic partnerships. Those were all brought part of a broader kind of strategy for Exelixis over the next five years, more products more top-line growth that's something that we're really focusing on. And we want to continue and really build and accelerate that.

Chris Senner

I mean one of the things around that is that from doing those for partnerships with -- Andrew is talking some synergy Invenra, Iconic and Aurigene. We actually have 15 programs up and running already just from those and essentially just from those. So it's an exciting time, it allows us to jumpstart the discovery efforts, allows us to look at Science beyond our four walls and look at where people are doing other innovative Science and allows -- gives us access to that.

Ted Tenthoff

Yes. Absolutely. I mean there's so much going on in the clinical side with cabo and that have so much reinvigorated of the discoveries very exciting. So last question I had when you guys ended the third quarter with cash of 1.25 billion which is fantastic profitable. How long does that last two guys like how do you balance sort of investment in discovery and clinical with sort of profitability or I guess sustainability.

Chris Senner

So, I mean I guess just from a background perspective, we've been profitable from an operations perspective since the first quarter of 2017. If you go back to the first quarter of 2017 we had almost 300 million or so of debt associated with about 200 million of debt associated with term loans that we had with Deerfield and Silicon Valley Bank. And if you go back to the summer of 2016 we had about $500 million of debt and we've been able to extinguish that debt over that period of time. And then on top of that be able to build the cash that we've been building which has been over the last between 2018 and 2019 we've been adding about a $100 million per quarter from a cash perspective.

So great cash flow gives us a lot of flexibility around looking at assets like we just talked about the deals we've brought in, but also gives us some broader flexibility to go after assets potentially that are larger than the ones we've already done to continue to fill in the pipeline. We were excited about the flexibility we have around having over a billion dollars of cash and continuing to grow and allows us to look at deals that maybe some other companies we would have to go out and finance. We could actually do the deal without having to do that. So it's something that we continue to look at strategic assets out there that we could bring in.

It gives us a lot of flexibility you asked the question around flexibility, it gives us a lot of flexibility in how we run the operations. But one of the things that we have set overall over the last several years is that we will grow our expenses in line with our revenue and continue down that path of being very appropriate fiscal stewards of the cash and the expenses that we have.

Andrew Peters

Yes. I mean just to add to that point. What we have said in the past is, we do see kind of tactical and strategic value remaining profitable and I think that's one of the things that really differentiates us from maybe some of our other mid-cap biotech peers in that we remain disciplined on costs. We're obviously investing in cabo because that's something that we really see as really a net positive from an investment perspective and the possibilities for cabo across multiple different indications and something we're excited about. But profitability is something that we always kind of have eye towards. But as Chris mentioned our balance sheet position right now gives us a lot of flexibility to look at externally. And so kind of going forward, I'd expect the combination of continued focus on the internal discovery development efforts as well as more of the earlier-stage external collaborations and then potentially something bigger if we really like the asset.

Ted Tenthoff

Great. Excellent. Well, thank you very much for the time gentlemen. I appreciate you making the trip out. And that's going to be a very exciting data rich 2020. So we're looking forward to continued cabo growth and also new data rehab.

Chris Senner

Thanks.

Andrew Peters

Thank you for having us here.

Ted Tenthoff

Thanks Andrew.