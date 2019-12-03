Leon's: Trucking Along Quietly

Investment Thesis

Leon's Furniture Ltd. (TSX: LNF) (OTCPK:LEFUF) is the largest furniture and appliance retailer in Canada. It has spent the last five years deleveraging following a major acquisition. Leon's balance sheet is in robust shape and it generates healthy cash flow. The strong balance sheet and cash flow gives it various options (like share buybacks, increased dividends or acquisition opportunities) in this late stage of the business cycle.

Background

Not surprisingly, this C$1.25 Billion market cap. company is not well covered in Seeking Alpha with only one article which I wrote over 2 years ago. It's a boring and cyclical business which does not excite investors. Leon's is majority (~60%) controlled by the founding Leon family. While I have been holding this stock, the stock price has been more or less flat, but dividends are good and growing. I think it's a good time for me to revisit and update my thesis and assess if I should continue to hold.

Obviously, demography and household formation are critical for the appliance and furniture market. In an increasingly xenophobic world, Canada is an immigrant friendly country. The country's annual population growth rate for 2018/2019 was 1.4%, the highest percentage growth rate since 1989/1990 (+1.5%). Canada's population growth rate is the highest among G7 countries. It is more than twice that of the United States and the United Kingdom (+0.6% each) and exceeds the growth in Germany (+0.3%) and in France (+0.2%). In the last year, Italy and Japan both recorded a population decline (-0.2% each). Only Australia among the OECD countries matches Canada.

The stock itself has been flat over the last 2 years, but over a longer period it has handily beaten the TSX & S&P 500 indexes.

Dividend

I had bought Leon's mainly for the growing dividend. In that respect, it has delivered. Leon's is currently yielding 3.5% with a 5 year dividend growth rate of >5% and payout ratio of <50%. Not bad. Earnings per share have been flat but the company generates a lot of cash. Debt reduction has been a priority with management, which is a good thing for a cyclical business.

Leon's operates 304 stores coast to coast under two major banners (Leon's and the Brick) and several brand names and e-commerce platforms. The Leon's banner targets the middle class customer, while the Brick is more focused on the lower income customers. Both banners sell furniture, major appliances and electronics. Leon's has several brand names - Leon's; The Brick; The Brick Mattress Store; The Brick Clearance Center; and United Furniture Warehouse ("UFW"). Finally, the combination of The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with the Appliance Canada banner, makes the company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The company operates three e-commerce websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and furniture.ca. The company also has a well-established appliance servicing and extended warranty business. The company has foreign operations in Asia, through its wholly owned subsidiary First Oceans Trading Corporation. These operations relate to the company's import and quality control program for sourcing products from Asia for resale in Canada through its retail operations. A large part of its profits come from financing purchases. It has partnered with Desjardins Group for financing. While Leon's does not carry consumer credit risk, it is exposed to interest rate risk, in that a rise in interest rates would affect its volume as consumers who buy on credit will reduce their purchases.

In 2013, Leon's bought out rival retailer "The Brick" for $700 million, taking on over $450 million in debt in the process. It has since then been deleveraging. Revenue growth over the last year has been tepid though the company has generated strong cash flow. It's paid down over $100 million in debt in the last 12 months. Cash flow from operations was over $200 million.

The balance sheet is in great shape. The company has $194 million of remaining long-term debt.

Valuation

Based on DCF calculations given above, shares appears to be fairly valued at present on an earnings per share basis, however I will note that earning power is masked by large amortization & depreciation expenses because the company is generating a ~13% free cash flow yield. I am happy holding the stock (and if it dips adding to it). It pays a nice dividend and the de-leveraging is adding to tangible equity. It operates in a demographically attractive country with a growing population and has a dominant share. The company has been growing book value at a good 10% a year clip over the last decade. It's in a good position to make another acquisition and further consolidate the market. Alternatively, it can use its ample free cash flow to buy back its own shares. If we were to use free cash flow per share ($2.05) instead of EPS in the same calculations given above, the results would be a value of $18.

The following chart shows Leon's stock price over the last 5 years with respect to median price to earnings (P/E) ratio, price to sales (P/S) ratio and price to book (P/B) ratio over the same period. Currently Leon's is trading below all these median justified ratios indicating undervaluation.

Hidden Asset

At the end of 2018, Leon's owned a commercial real estate portfolio of 4.2 million square feet, most of it located in the heart of Canada's largest and fastest growing communities. While this portfolio is carried on Leon's balance sheet at historical cost, it may represent billions of dollars in potential residential and mixed-use development which could be monetized in the future especially in Canada's larger cities like Toronto and Vancouver where property value is red hot. Analysts have suggested that a proper monetization plan of the real estate value can add $5 to the stock price. Currently there appears to be no catalyst for unlocking the real estate value.

Caution Warranted due to Macro factors

An area of caution is that the furniture and appliances is a cyclical business and vulnerable to a recession. The Canadian consumer is highly indebted. This is especially so, as Canada mostly avoided the housing meltdown in the US during the last recession. This has meant household debt has been building up for nearly three decades without a cleansing.

Canada's economy has definitely slowed in the past couple of years. The data show above, known as the OECD's Composite Leading Indicators, has a track record of anticipating turning points in the economy six to nine months before they come to fruition. OECD analysts look at things like order backlogs, business inventories, business confidence surveys and many more indicators to get a handle on where things are headed. A reading below 100 doesn't necessarily imply that a recession is underway or imminent, but it does imply the economy is growing at less than its long-term average. Canada hasn't been above 100 since last September, and currently stands at 98.9.

Conclusion

Fortunately Leon's balance sheet is in robust shape and if a recession does hit, it will present some good acquisition opportunities for the company. While I am cautious in adding to this name in the near term because of recession fears, I am sure an opportunity to add will present in the next year. Long term I am bullish on this company. I will be a buyer of Leon's shares at below C$13. It's a simple straightforward business, well positioned in a great country.

