Aon To Acquire CoverWallet For Digital SMB InsurTech

Quick Take

Aon (AON) announced it has agreed to acquire CoverWallet for an undisclosed amount.

CoverWallet operates as a digital insurance platform for small and medium-sized businesses [SMBs].

AON will add CoverWallet to its expanding New Ventures Group as it seeks to take advantage of new technologies impacting the insurance industry.

The stock has had a very nice run over the past 12 months, with lower interest rates, a stimulative government policy, and strong earnings. My concern is whether the party will continue or if AON has topped out.

Target Company

New York-based CoverWallet was founded in 2015 to develop and operate a digital insurance platform for SMBs.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Inaki Berenguer, who was previously co-founder and CEO at Klink.

Below is an overview video of the company’s marketing campaign:

Investors have invested at least $28 million in the company and include Union Square Ventures, Index Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, Founder Collective and Two Sigma Ventures. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Research and Markets, the global digital insurance market was valued at $86.20 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $164.13 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 13.7% between 2019 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing adoption of Internet of Things [IoT] devices, rise in the shift of insurers' focus from product-based strategies to customer-centric strategies, as well as an increased awareness to digitize insurance channels.

The North America region is projected to dominate the market during the period due to the high concentration of large insurance companies in the area.

Major vendors that provide digital insurance include:

DXC Technology (DXC)

Microsoft (MSFT)

TCS (TCS)

EIS Group

IBM (IBM)

Accenture (ACN)

Oracle (ORCL)

SAP (SAP)

Cognizant (CTSH)

Infosys

Pegasystems (PEGA)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

AON didn’t disclose the acquisition price and terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, AON had $779 million in cash and short-term investments and $24.6 billion in total liabilities, of which $11 billion were ‘fiduciary liabilities’ and $6.1 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $996 million.

In the past 12 months, AON’s stock price has risen 22.2% vs. the U.S. Insurance industry’s growth of 13.6% and the overall U.S. Market’s rise of 11.6%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in ten of the last twelve months, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in the most recent earnings call (yellow line) dropped substantially, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $47,670,000,000 Enterprise Value $55,550,000,000 Price / Sales 4.49 EV / Sales 5.10 EV / EBITDA 17.24 Earnings Per Share $6.19 Total Debt To Equity 238.42% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $1,810,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate -0.10%

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above general DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $129.35 versus the current price of $200.61, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

AON is acquiring CoverWallet for quick access to the digital insurance market for SMBs.

As AON CEO Greg Case stated in the deal announcement,

We are excited to combine Aon's expertise in data and analytics and global distribution with CoverWallet's market-defining platform to create new sources of value for our clients.

Aon is pursuing an interesting strategy of acquiring a portfolio of companies to integrate into its New Ventures Group, ‘which functions as a growth-stage capability focused on delivering new sources of value to clients that expand Aon’s addressable market.’

It’s like Aon is creating a ‘sandbox’ for new technologies in a separate group and CoverWallet will be the latest addition.

CoverWallet’s value-add promises to be its data and analytics capabilities as well as its knowledge of selling insurance through digital means via a self-serve, online system to the SMB market, most likely the ‘small’ business end of that market.

The deal will mean little for Aon’s stock in the near-term, but I like management’s willingness to acquire promising technologies as the insurtech industry grows and its offerings mature.

A concern for me is AON’s stock price, which the above DCF analysis indicates is overvalued.

As an additional reference, below is a comparison of major metrics with direct competitor Marsh & McLennan:

Metric Marsh (MMC) Aon (AON) Variance Price / Sales 3.39 4.49 32.5% EV / Sales 4.25 5.10 20.1% EV / EBITDA 17.88 17.24 -3.6% Earnings Per Share $2.94 $6.19 110.5% Revenue Growth Rate 13.2% -0.10% -100.76%

Aon is indicating higher multiples based on Price and EV / Sales metrics, the firm is producing contracting revenue versus Marsh’ revenue growth.

On the flip side, Aon is producing much higher EPS, though paying a much lower dividend than Marsh.

In sum, I have a difficult time seeing a major upside catalyst for Aon from here. The stock has performed extremely well over the last 12-month period, likely in part due to multiple expansion.

With an overall stock market stall, the upside story for previously high-performing stocks like Aon may be much more difficult to see.

However, if the Federal Reserve continues to stimulate the economy through lower interest rates combined with the Administration’s enormous fiscal expansion, the party could continue for longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.