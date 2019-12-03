Clorox Co (CLX) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Broker Conference Call December 3, 2019 10:40 AM ET

Good morning, everyone. I'm Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's household products, beverage and food analyst. And I'm pleased to welcome Kevin Jacobsen, Clorox, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Clorox has recently launched a new strategic IGNITE plan following the successful 5-year run of the previous strategic plan through 2020, which included both robust Clorox share gains as well as solid organic sales growth. So the new plan looks to reintegrate sales growth after a bit of a slowdown over the last year, so it's great timing to have you here today, Kevin. And again, we appreciate it.

So Kevin, you've been in your CFO role now for a little more than a year. Just -- can you just give us some detail on what your key priorities are and maybe tweaks or changes under your leadership versus your predecessor?

Yes. So thanks, Dara. Yes, I've been in the role a little over a year. I've been with the company almost 25 years now, so I know the company well. What I'm really focused on is, and as Dara just mentioned, we just rolled out our new IGNITE Strategy, accelerating the financial performance of the company. I think we've had a good track record, if you look over the last 5 years. We just closed out what we call our 2020 strategy. Our goal is to deliver total shareholder return in the top 1/3 of our peer group, and we did that. I think we did a nice job for our investors. As we look forward to IGNITE, we are continuing to maintain that commitment. We want to deliver top 1/3 TSR, and I think the way we do that is continue to deliver very strong financial results. And so that's really the priority.

Okay. Great. And you mentioned that great track record in terms of solid organic sales growth over time, the market share gains, but we have seen a little deceleration in some of the market share trends over the last few quarters here. So maybe you can just give us a bit of a review of some of the key factors that have driven that. And looking ahead to your fiscal year guidance, you're assuming a return to historical levels in the back half of the year. So what gives you confidence behind that? And what are the key drivers of that acceleration?

Yes. So if you think about our performance this year, we have taken quite a bit of pricing. If you look over the last 18 months, we've priced about 75% of our global portfolio. And that was really done because I think, strategically, if you want to maintain healthy brands for the long term, you have to be able to take price and maintain margin. And the reason that matters is as you maintain margin, it allows you to continue to invest in advertising, innovation and technology. And so we've taken quite a bit of pricing.

Dara, you can share your perspective. I believe we are one of the leaders in our industry in terms of taking price about 18 months ago. And I'll acknowledge, it was a challenging environment when we were taking pricing. But what I know is, and I've taken hundreds of pricing increases in my career, you have to be able to take these to maintain margin, to maintain your ability to invest in the long-term health of the brands. And so we did that. We are seeing now because of that a more challenging top line from a share perspective that we've got to work through. And I'd say it's on only 2 businesses, our Glad and Charcoal business units. And what I'd also share as a perspective is you never get pricing completely right by category or country. When you take this much pricing, you always have to go back and fix things.

And the one for sure is our Glad business. If I knew then what I knew now, I would not have priced that brand. And for some of you who know our business, at the time, this is August about 1.5 years ago, the resin market was inflating, we took pricing. I expected competition typically follows in 90 to 120 days when we've done this in the past in an inflationary market. The resin market very quickly rolled over on us, became a tailwind, and because of that, competition didn't follow. And so while we always had a price gap relative to competition based on our performance differentiation, we widened that price gap to a point that we were less competitive. We had to go back and fix that, and so that's what we're doing now. We've increased trade spending to get price gaps back in line. We're now seeing share growth again. Last 12 weeks, our Glad business is growing share, so I feel like we've addressed that.

But Dara, to your point on what do we have to do to hit our outlook, we've said organic sales growth 1% to 3%. If I look at our first quarter, which we just finished, if I exclude Glad and coal, organic sales growth was low single digits, so positive. But for us to hit the full year number, we've got to get Glad and Charcoal back on track. And that's really what all the energy of the organization is focused on is making sure we've got the right plans in place to see growth in the back half of the year, and that's really what we're expecting.

And in terms of managing longer-term pricing, and if anything has changed here? It seems like the consumer and retailer reaction -- or the consumer reaction was generally okay around pricing and some of the issues were more about competitive pricing and then the retailer reaction to those competitors. So has anything changed in terms of your long-term thought process around pricing, either in terms of timing, magnitude, willingness to take price, et cetera? How do you think about that in light of the results in the last couple of years here?

Kevin Jacobsen

You're always looking back when you take pricing and evaluating what could we have done differently, what could we have done better. I would say to this day, it was a difficult environment to take pricing in 18 months ago but absolutely critical to long-term health of our portfolio. Having said that, when we look at what could we have done better? What did I learn from this? The 1 learning we spent quite a bit of time talking about is on our Glad business. We took pricing in August about 1.5 years ago. As I said, after about 90 days, when we saw the resin market rollover and we knew competition was likely not going to follow, you start having an internal discussion about when do I start increasing trade spending to manage price gaps. What you don't want to do is make that decision too early because when you roll out a 12-month trade spending program, I don't want to do that and then resin reinflates. And so you spend some time making sure you really understand the direction of resin before you lean in and make a call. We made the call in the fourth quarter. Priced in the first quarter, made the call to increase trade spending in the fourth quarter. It's reasonable to debate, should we have started earlier? Should I have made the call in the third quarter to start increasing trade spending? I ultimately don't think it matters over the long term, but clearly, for quarterly results, it probably would have been stronger had we made that decision earlier. But you're always evaluating how quickly you make the call based on how you think the market is going to react.

Okay. And then from a distribution standpoint, one of the hallmarks of Clorox' historical success has been those great relationships with retailers, and you've been able to expand distribution over time, partially driven by innovation, which I'm sure we'll get into. But as you look at the back half of the top line recovery in terms of your fiscal year, I think you're assuming a recovery in shelf space. Is that something where you have a good line of sight and visibility around that and you've already had the retailer discussions? Is it more something you're expecting as a result of the plans you have in place? Just help give us some insight around the level of visibility.

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes. So it's a combination of both. And I would say, if you think about, at Clorox, how we try to rebuild distribution, there's really 2 ways you rebuild distribution. You can buy your way back on to the shelf through trade spending or you can earn your way back on the shelf through innovation. Trade spending happens to be quicker. You can do that much more quickly. But what I'd tell you is, from my experience, it is much less sticky and much less profitable to increase trade spending to get distribution. As soon as you pull the trade spending needle out, that distribution is highly at risk.

What we want to do is earn that distribution back through innovation. We have a very robust innovation plan every year, this year is no different. We're going to launch a lot of innovation in the back half of the year, and we're going to rebuild distribution through that process. I like it because it's profitable. Most of our innovation is margin accretive as well as it's much stickier innovation. If you're addressing a consumer need, that innovation tends to be much stickier, so that's how we'll do it. But that means it takes more time. It's through innovation cycle you're getting your distribution back.

Now Dara, to your question about the timing and commitments, we don't comment specifically on retail discussions, but what I'd tell you is our outlook absolutely contemplates that we will earn back a portion of the distribution this year. That's baked into our expectations.

Okay. Can you talk about which product categories you have innovations slated for and maybe what you're most excited about? You mentioned a couple at Analyst Day, that would be helpful.

Kevin Jacobsen

So we have innovation on every brand, that's how we manage the portfolio. We have 12 business units at Clorox. We have a general manager for each business unit, and every business unit has a 3-year innovation pipeline. And so I can look at any time across the enterprise and see the innovation broadly defined. And again, what's important is we expect every brand to be innovating every year. If you want to maintain consumer relevance, you have to continue to innovate. What you really have to watch out for, and I've seen this before, is if you get complacent by being the share leader and don't believe you have to keep innovating is when you typically get disrupted. So much of our innovation, I'd call, is disrupting from within. We continue to improve every product every year.

And now, Dara, maybe your question on what I'm most excited about, there's a number of products that I'm really excited about. One is Bleach Compaction. Bleach Compaction, if you're not familiar with our portfolio, that's essentially concentrating our bleach formula, about 25%. We've done this a couple of times in the past. I think the last time we did it was 2012. So this is a great project for every stakeholder. If you think about the consumer, the biggest complaint on using bleach is they're concerned that she will spill the product or splash it when she's filling her laundry bucket on her cloths. This gives you a easier jug to handle. It's a 25% smaller jug, so it's easier for the consumer to pour. The consumer tends to under dose right now, so they tend to increase their dosage and get better performance, but that also means we typically see higher usage when we compact. The retailer, because we only compete against private label, the retailer will concentrate their store brands following us, so they'll get the same benefits we do. And then it's very nice from a margin perspective, imagine you're taking 25% of the entire cost structure out.

And then lastly, with our focus on ESG, this is a great product in terms of sustainability. You're essentially eliminating 25% of resin, 25% of the diesel to move the product around. So it's a nice environmental change as well. And so we're starting that process in the spring. I'm very excited about that one. It creates tremendous value for us as a company and gives the consumer a better product.

And I'd say probably the only other one I'd highlight that I'm really excited about is we have cracked the code on creating a compostable Clorox disinfecting wipe, and so we're launching that in the spring as well. 65% of consumers say they prefer to have a wipe that creates a smaller environmental footprint, and so we're launching the first disinfecting compostable wipe in the industry and excited about how that's going to perform.

Helpful. And then you guys have a strong track record of innovation over time. Some of your categories, it would seem more difficult to innovate intuitively. So just help us understand why you've had such success? How you sort of structure from an innovation standpoint. And then also probably helpful to talk about the competition to some extent, and how you've been able to successfully innovate relative to competition?

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes. So I believe we're fundamentally an innovation company, and it's absolutely critical to our success. I mentioned our internal process about every business unit has to innovate every year, and every business unit maintains a 3-year pipeline. Here's another fundamental belief I have: I think for companies to succeed, you have to know what you're good at and then be the absolute best in your industry. If I think about Clorox, I think we are good at cost savings, and I think we're particularly good at innovation. And so we've had a long track record. Historically, we target 3 points of sales growth every year from innovation, we've been doing that for decades. As part of our new IGNITE strategy, we are leaning in, and we believe we can get even more value out of our innovation program. And so we're taking steps to actually bolster innovation and create more value from it, and I can talk about that as well. But it is that commitment to innovation on every brand every year that I think drives our success.

If you go back 5 years ago, about 1/3 of our portfolio, consumers would say, had superior value relative to the competition, primarily because of our focus on innovation and particularly innovation on the base. We've now moved that to over 50% of our portfolio consumers see as superior to competition. And that's price, product performance and the strength of the equity, that's how consumers evaluate superiority. We want to keep driving that.

And to your question, it seems hard to innovate on these products. I mean, look, Bleach has been around for 106 years, it's the oldest brand we own. I've seen as much innovation on our Bleach business in the last few years than in my 25 years with the company. And we challenge ourselves every year to never get complacent and say there's nothing else we can do. We're constantly talking to our consumers. We're constantly understanding what improvements they want to see and then working to engineer those. And this compaction project we're rolling out in a few months is just another example. It's more innovation on a business that's been around for over a century.

And in the last couple of quarters, we've seen total U.S. results come in below scatter data results, which is a switch from what we've seen over the previous few years, with much stronger growth historically in untracked channels. Can you help give us some insight there? Is that more retailer inventory levels are adjusting? Or has the untracked channels slowed a bit? Just help us sort of understand why that dynamic has changed in the last few years.

Kevin Jacobsen

And it goes back to the issues we're having with our Glad and Charcoal business. Those businesses are underperforming expectations. If you think about the last couple of quarters, our Q1 and our Q4, that's peak season for Charcoal and peak season for Charcoal in nontracked channels. You think about the home hardware channel, the club channel, we move a lot of charcoal in those quarters. And the business underperformed in what we call season year '19. So overall, nontracked channel is very healthy. Our e-com business continues to grow double digits. We're seeing strong growth broadly across our portfolio. But it comes back to the same issue, for us to be successful as a company, we have to make sure our Glad and Charcoal business units get back on track. And again, that's where the bulk of the energy in the company is right now to make sure that we get these businesses back to growing in the back half of our fiscal year.

Okay. That's helpful. And then taking a step back and looking at the household products industry in the last couple of years, we've generally seen pretty enormous change at a lot of your peer set, not necessarily direct competitors but peers, nonetheless, in terms of large increases in ad spend, changes in incentive comp, divestitures, acquisitions, et cetera, the list goes on and on. Your IGNITE strategy appears to be more of sort of an evolution and a revolution. And obviously, that's because you think the strategies will be successful. But I'm just curious, as you were sort of putting together this plan, just given we've seen these broad changes across the industry, maybe help us give us some insight on why the evolutionary route was sort of the route you went as opposed to bigger changes in the organization.

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes. And Dara, you said it, why it's evolutionary versus revolutionary is we've been quite successful. Again, as I said, in our previous strategy period, our goal was to deliver total shareholder return in the top 1/3 of our industry, and we did that. We were one of the highest-performing companies within CPG. So that is our goal going forward again.

And as I also said, I think, again, as a company, you have to be very clear on what you're good at and be the absolute best at that. Whenever I see a company fundamentally changing their strategy to try to be something they're not, I really question the success of that strategy. And there's not a lot of examples where that works, and it particularly doesn't work quickly.

And I'll give you an example, cost savings innovation are in our DNA as a company, but that's been developed over decades. Our culture, 8,800 people come in and think about they're expected to reduce waste. And over decades, we developed that culture. If you come along now and say, hey, I want to be a cost savings company. It will take decades to create a culture that will drive that, the same with innovation. And so knowing what you do well, sticking to it, I think, is how you deliver long-term value for investors.

And then the other thing is I just -- it's my perspective, I don't think we have chased the trends I see in the industry, and there's been lots of them. I -- sometimes I get a kick out of reading about these trends about people changing. They're talking about it as a revolutionary trend like -- I'll give you a few examples. There's been talk about how you run a company and how you organize the company to create value about P&L responsibility. My general managers have owned their P&Ls for decades, that's not new. And I think if a general manager didn't own their P&L, I'd question if you have the right focus on delivering value.

When you think about layers, we have a CEO, Benno Dorer, and I have 12 GMs, and there's 1 layer in between them. Myself and Benno have direct access to every general manager managing our 12 businesses. That's just the right way to run a business, to have very limited spans.

The other thing, I mean, if I go back, I've been around a long time, so I've heard all these themes. There was themes years ago, you've got to be in brick. All the growth is in brick, and if you're not in brick, you're not going to be able to grow. We don't have a big presence in brick, but I have one of the highest ROICs in our industry at 28%. I think there's only 1 company that generates a higher return on investment than Clorox. We didn't run to these countries. We look at them, and every time I look at them, what I find is it takes decades of investments to try to get a return, and it's questionable if you ever get that return.

So there's just so many of these examples where I see these themes. And I don't think we've jumped on the bandwagon, and I think we've been well served by not doing that and sticking to what we do best. We innovate, we drive out waste and we build brands, and I think that's served us well.

Okay. Can you talk about your advertising as a percent of sales? Again, as a reference, there's a back half build in distribution you're expecting and acceleration in top line. So I guess, I'm a little surprised there's not a higher level of ad spend associated with that. And maybe some of that is you get the distribution first and it comes sort of down the line. But just thoughts around your level of ad spend today. If it's the appropriate level? If we might see increases in the future if that distribution builds back up or if you're sort of comfortable longer-term with the level you're at leaving this fiscal year?

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes. So we have been increasing advertising investments over our previous strategy period. We're up to about 10% of sales. And for me, I'm less concerned about the absolute amount, although I think 10% is about right. I'm concerned about what I'm getting for that advertising spending. So again, our goal is to drive product superiority with consumers, and we've been doing that. When we've been spending about 10%, we continue to make progress with more and more of our portfolio being superior in terms of value it provides consumers. But I think 10% is about right, and we've achieved that as we've been increasing investments over the years. Having said that, what I'd tell you, Dara, where I could see us spending more is, as I said, we're leaning into innovation. And I think we're going to deliver more value out of innovation over time. And the way we're doing that is we're focusing on what we describe as platform innovation. So bigger, stickier innovation that lasts over multiple years, and investing behind that innovation has a very nice ROI.

I'll give you a couple of examples. We introduced a product we call Scentiva. It's a cleaning product, it's a new brand. We introduced it about 4 years ago, and it's a great example of platform innovation. Every year, we've continued to expand that line. Introducing new forms of cleaning, new scents, et cetera. And we're seeing really nice returns as we've started with a small product offering and continued to expand it over time, it's created a really nice value for us. And so as we create more platforms, I could definitely see spending more money behind that because the ROIs are very attractive. And so that's where I think 10% is about right for the base, but as we develop platforms, I could see us investing behind those to a greater degree.

Okay. And then maybe we can shift to some of your individual product categories. In Bags, you mentioned the price gaps widening over time, that's been corrected somewhat here in the last few months. Are you now at a comfortable level where you think the price gaps versus your closest branded competitor and private label are in the right place? Is it more sort of you're deciding what level is appropriate at this point? And what's been the retailer response to those closed price gaps?

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes. So on price gaps, as it relates to Glad, we have corrected those now. So as you guys heard me talk about, we took pricing, competition didn't follow, we widened the price gaps. Over the last couple of quarters, we've increased trade spending. We've gotten those price gaps back in line, and we're now back to where we're growing share. So that was certainly an important component to getting Glad back on track. The other component with Glad, though, is rebuilding the distribution we lost through pricing, and so that is an ongoing process. We'll start rebuilding it in the back half of this year. We've got some very nice innovation on Glad. We'll secure additional distribution with that innovation, so you'll start to see that come back as well. So I feel like we've got the pricing right now, and we're working to rebuild innovation.

The other one that you have to think about the dynamics of Glad is because resin is such a large portion of the cost structure in the Bags and Wraps category, pricing and trade spending is very dynamic. And not only Clorox, but our branded competitor, private label, we all use trade spending to adjust for resin prices going up or down. And so we've gotten the prices right now, but resin is very volatile. To the extent it goes up or down, we'll have to continue to monitor that and adjust as appropriate, but that's part of managing the trash bag category.

Dara Mohsenian

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes. So in our Charcoal business, I'd say we had 2 challenges on that business. And maybe if I step back, I'll tell you the grilling category is very healthy, it continues to grow. There's questions I get occasionally about the nature of the grilling category is still a healthy category, and what I'd tell you is very healthy growing. The challenge we've had is the fastest-growing segment of that category, we don't participate in. And that's been lump -- or excuse me, pellet grilled, if you know what those are, and pellet fuel, which is a small, little, sort of, wood plug. And that's an area we haven't participated in. That's been the fastest-growing subsegment. And so this spring, we're launching a pellet form as well. And what I like about it, I'd say, typical to how we manage innovation, it would be easy to come up with a me-too product quickly and get it in market, and that's not the approach we're taking. That would be the expedient approach, but I don't think the right way to grow long-term value. And so we spent the time to develop a product that we think will be consumer preferred. It'll be the only hardwood pellet in the market, which means more smoke, more meat flavor. And so we think we've got a better product that we'll introduce this spring.

Great question in terms of the equity. I have tremendous confidence in extending the equity to pellets. The Kingsford equity is 100 years old. It is the only grilling equity that exists. The consumer gives us license to take that to lots of subcategories well beyond grilling. So I have no concerns about using Kingsford in this subsegment.

I would say that's 1 issue, and we've got, I think, good plans to address that this, what we call, season year '20, which starts in the spring for us.

The other issue, though, we need to address is much more compelling plans for our retailers. The Charcoal category is interesting, there's a lot of opportunity for expandable consumption. I don't know how many of you folks grill, but what typically happens is you walk into a retailer on a Saturday, it's nice weather, and if there's charcoal sitting out in front of the store, you say, hey, nice weather, I think I'm going to grill today. And you bag a -- you buy a bag of charcoal, you get some meat, some condiments and you have a grilling occasion. But for us to do that, we have to have compelling programs with the retailers that they're excited about merchandising the product. They're creating points of disruption in the store. Pellets of charcoal out in front of the store, displays inside the store, that creates tremendous incremental consumption. I would tell you, I don't think our season year '19, previous season, plans were that compelling with our retailers, and we didn't get as strong a support as we typically get. And so we spent quite a bit of time this year in the off season, making sure that our season year '20 plans are much more compelling for the retailers. And so I would expect to see a lot higher levels of merchandising, a lot more support from the retailers. That one, plus our introduction of pellets is the reason why we believe we're going to be back to growing the business this year.

Okay. And you took some pricing in Charcoal later to the rest of your portfolio. How is that going? What's the retailer response been?

Kevin Jacobsen

So it was 100% pass-through. They took pricing. We're using that money to invest back in the business. That's really what we want to do, maintain the margin and invest the money back in innovation and brand building. And so very similar approach in coal that we do with the rest of the portfolio.

Dara Mohsenian

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes. So I'd say it's one of the more competitive environments right now, and we've seen this over time. We introduced the wipes category over a decade ago. If you look at our share over long periods of time, it's been anywhere from the mid-50s to the high 40s. Typically, what happens is as we grow share and approach that sort of mid-50s range, if you can imagine, I have counterparts at other companies that are looking at their P&Ls that are not going in the right direction and because of that, they get very aggressive with trade spending. We are in that mode right now. We have seen very nice share growth over a number of years, and we're seeing now increased competitive spending to address that. Where we responding in kind, and so we've dialed up our trade spending. And so I feel good about where we're at.

What I'd say, though, ultimately, I don't believe trade spending creates a lot of value for us. It doesn't create a lot of value for retailers. It's not how I want to grow categories through trade spending. But when we see that in the industry, we will respond to defend share. How I think you ultimately grow the category is through innovation. And so again, what gives me confidence in our ability to keep growing our share is we're launching compostable wipes in the spring. We'll be the only manufacturer out there with a compostable wipe. And so that'll continue to be our approach, as when we see competitive activity, while we may address it in the near term with trade spending, long term, we'll invest that with innovation and win over the long term.

And what are you seeing from your retailer partners in terms of emphasis of private label, specifically within the wipes category?

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes. They're certainly emphasizing private label, and I think it's pretty clear why. Retailers need to do two things, they need to grow their categories and they need to grow their margins, and they have an interest in doing both. And so what you always have to be thinking about is what role do I play with the retailer? How am I helping them? And the role we play with retailers is that strategic partnership focused on innovation to help them grow their categories. But they're also going to continue to use they're private label to grow their margins, and they need to do both. And we need to make sure we maintain healthy, innovative brands that help them grow categories because that's really what they're trying to do.

What you don't want to do is be 1 of those 3, 4 or 5 share brands that sits somewhere between that you're not helping them grow categories, you're not helping them grow margin, and I'd say you're in a difficult place over the long term. And I also have this belief as well, it may not play out in the next couple of quarters. If you think about the urbanization in the U.S., more and more people are moving to urban environments, and you're seeing greater growth in what I describe as limited-assortment stores. If you think about the club channel, the dollar channel, some of the Targets and Walmart, as they're opening them up in urban environments, they carry less assortment. They carry a leading brand and they carry a private label. I think that plays long-term structurally to our company and our focus on innovation. We want to keep being one of those leading brands. And as you see that urbanization continue, I think that's a structural long-term tailwind for us. But I think they'll continue to support private label and there's a wall for private label. There are consumers who are looking for that, we just need to make sure we're speaking to the consumers who want higher-performing products and are willing to pay for that.

Okay. And then on the Cat Litter side, we've seen a bit of a slowdown recently in your scatter data. Obviously, part of that is very tough comparisons. You've had some great success if you go back a year or 2 ago. But we've also seen the competitive environment, it looks like it's ramped up a bit in terms of promotional spending, at least within the tracked channels. So anything you're seeing there of concern competitively? Maybe give us a sense of what's happening in the untracked channels.

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes. It's a very competitive category, but it's a great category. It's a high-growth category, great consumer engagement. So it's a healthy category. Our share per outlet last 52 weeks is about flat, so quite comfortable. As Dara said, we're lapping some tough comps. We grew 15% in the front half of last year behind some innovation. So we've had a nice track record of performance. And what I'd tell you is while our share is a little off for the last quarter or 2, I've got a great program of innovation in the back half of this year where we're introducing improved desk control. We've been very successful with a low track, what we call Clean Paws offering and Fresh Step. We're extending that to Scoop Away and Ever Clean or other litter brands we manage. We've got some packaging upgrades. So as we manage the business consistently across our entire portfolio, we will continue to grow share, but it'll be innovation based, not trade spending based.

Okay. And then turning to the gross margin front. You had pretty solid performance in Q1, up 65 basis points year-over-year. It was also better than consensus expected. And I expect that I'm a much better modeler than consensus, so even me.

Kevin Jacobsen

Dara Mohsenian

So -- but the full year, you kept down slightly in terms of the gross margin guidance. So just help give us some insight there. It seems conservative in some respects. And why should we expect to see that big of a slowdown in gross margin performance in the balance of the year?

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes. There's a few items I'd point to. The one is, and as Dara mentioned, what we've guided this year is that our gross margin will be down slightly. And I would tell you, part of that is because we are making the choice to invest in some really nice cost savings projects. I would say, excluding those investments, it would be about flattish year-over-year. The 2 investments we're making, I've talked about the Bleach Compaction, which we're launching in the spring, and then we're also in the process of building a new litter manufacturing facility, which will open up in the next 18 months or so in the East Coast. Wonderful cost savings project, but we're happy to make some investments in the near term now to make sure that we bring that project online.

But separate from the investments we're making, I'd say what we saw in Q1 is a number of areas I'd point to. We've gotten off to a very fast start on cost savings. We delivered about 180 bps of gross margin benefit in the first quarter. Great start to the year. I don't expect it to be that strong for the full year. We've got a lot of work to do on cost savings. We've got a big program this year, but it gives me confidence we're going to hit the number when we started off so strong. But I wouldn't expect to see that level of cost savings as I progress through the year.

The other one I'd point to is pricing. About 120 bps of benefit in our first quarter. For you folks who follow us, our pricing last year was very much front-loaded. So you should expect to see as we phase through the year that the impact of pricing will be sequentially lower each quarter as we're lapping the pricing that was primarily in the front half of last year.

And then the last one is FX. We said about 2 points of top line headwind from FX. The bulk of our FX headwinds are coming from Argentina, about 75% of the headwind. We have about a 35% devaluation in Q1. I'm projecting it to be about 50% for the full year. So I'd expect the impact of FX headwinds to build as we move through the year.

But what I'd say is, overall, I feel very good about where we're at with margin. We've -- because of the pricing and in spite of it being difficult to get through, we've now grown our gross margin for 4 straight quarters. And for the same period of time, I've increased investment in advertising, increased my investments in technology. And that's really our model, take the pricing we need to take to offset inflation and then spend that money back to create long-term, durable brands.

Another quick one here, given we're about out of time.

20 seconds.

Any inventory adjustments happening in the trade in the U.S. at this point? With the move to same-day delivery, theoretically, there's been some inventory build in the system over the last few quarters here. So I'm just curious if you guys are seeing anything on the inventory.

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes. I'm not -- I mean we've got an issue on Charcoal we're working through, unrelated to, Dara, I think, what you're talking about. But now what we are seeing is points of distribution are changing. As they are reducing the time to the consumer, they are creating more warehouses. So many of our customers are building micro sites, much more prevalent in the U.S. And so it's changing how we ship product from our facilities to their facilities. And in some cases, we're now co-locating. So we're taking facilities in literally putting a yellow tape down the middle of facility and half the facility is ours and half the facility is our customers', and transfer of the product is crossing the yellow tape. That's a fairly dramatic change in terms of how you interact with your customers. But it's not creating a particularly large issue for us or anything we're dealing with from an inventory perspective.

Great. Well, thanks again for coming. It was very informative

Thanks, Dara. Thanks all.

Thank you.