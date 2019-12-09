When REITs Lead To Large Losses

We describe a simple step-by-step process that will help you mitigate losses and maximize returns from your REIT investments.

There exists, however, a lot of landmines that can lead to massive losses.

REITs are my favorite investments and I dedicate a large portion of my net worth to this sector.

REITs investments are some of the most popular on Seeking Alpha. They are my favorite asset class because they essentially combine the positive attributes of real estate investments with the benefits of a stock:

(1) Professional management: All the unpleasant work of dealing with tenants, toilets, and trash is managed by professionals with large economies of scale. These are people who do this full time, have great resources, and are likely to do a better job than you.

(2) Liquidity and low transaction cost: Unlike real estate which is highly illiquid and involves up to 10% in transaction costs on day 1, REITs are publicly listed, and shares can be traded in one click of mouse at minimal cost.

(3) Diversification: When you invest in a REIT, you own an interest in a portfolio of 10s or 100s of properties. As such, your risks are well mitigated as compared to owning one or two rentals.

(4) Passive Income: REITs must, by law, pay out 90% of their net income in dividends to shareholders. In this sense, without putting in any work, you will be earning very consistent income from a passive investment.

(5) Better long-term returns: Research shows that REITs (VNQ) outperform private real estate by up to ~4% per year in the long run, thanks to scale advantages, cost efficiencies, better management practices, and higher cash flow growth. REITs have outperformed almost all other asset classes over the past 20 years:

source

Today, an estimated 80 million Americans own REITs through their retirement savings and other investment funds. Unfortunately, the vast majority of these REIT investors are unsophisticated and many have had to find out the hard way that REITs can also be particularly punishing to investors who skipped their homework.

The return disparities from one REIT to another can be massive. Consider the case of Realty Income (O) vs. Wheeler REIT (WHLR) over the past years:

If you had invested in Wheeler, you would have lost a fortune. Whereas if you had invested into Realty Income, you would have made a killing.

You need to be very selective with REITs if you want to succeed. Some REITs are conflicted. Others are overleveraged. And some own properties that may become obsolete over the coming decade.

Our selection process at High Yield Landlord is not bullet-proof, but it has allowed us to many of the biggest losers in the REIT field. Today, we reject 10 investments on average for every one investment that we make:

Below, we discuss our 4 step-process to avoid big losses when investing in REITs. For each step, we also discuss relevant REITs to avoid today.

Step 1: Is the Management Conflicted?

Always start with the management. If a REIT lacks management alignment, the rest of the story is meaningless. Even if a REIT appears to present great value, the management will always find a way to steal from you if that is its goal.

Therefore, the very first step should always be to have a good look at the management and its alignment of interest. The management structure and the insider ownership are the two most relevant criteria to research here.

Exceptions exist, but generally speaking, externally-managed REITs suffer from greater conflicts of interest, have greater G&A cost, and shareholder returns have been significantly lower over time. By simply skipping all the externally managed REITs, investors can improve their expected returns as compared to Index funds which hold exposure to many externally managed REITs.

This has allowed us to avoid numerous serial underperformers such as the RMR (RMR) managed entities: Senior Housing Properties (SNH), Hospitality Properties (HPT), Industrial Logistics (ILPT) and Office Properties Income (OPI) that cannot be trusted.

Step 2: Is the Balance Sheet Adequate?

Even the safest property can become extremely risky if you finance it with too much leverage. Charlie Munger likes to say that: There is only three ways a smart person can go broke: liquor, ladies, and leverage."

Now the truth is - the first two he just added because they started with L - it's leverage. In good times, leveraging a property investment can result in spectacular results. If you buy an 8% yielding property and finance it with 80% debt at a 4% interest rates, you may earn a 24% cash-on-cash annual return without even accounting for growth and appreciation.

However, once the cycle reverses, you then get crushed as losses are also amplified. There are no benefits to making a killing for a few years just to go broke thereafter once the cycle reverses.

source

Most REITs learned their lesson in 2008 and now follow a very prudent approach with leverage. This is not, however, the case of every REIT, and there are still quite a few of them that are taking extreme risks today as we enter the 11th year to this already extended cycle. Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) is a good example of an overleveraged REIT with significant downside potential if and when the cycle finally turns.

Step 3: Is the Cash Flow Sustainable?

When you invest in REITs, you should always keep in mind that you are buying real estate, and while one property may produce very consistent cash flow and grow in value, another one may become obsolete and turn dark. In today's highly digitized world, technology is having an enormous impact on the performance of different property sectors.

source

The most obvious example here is CBL (CBL) with its lower-quality Mall portfolio. With the growth of Amazon (AMZN), the department stores retailers Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), Macy's (M), and J. C. Penney (JCP) have had to close down a lot of stores and lower quality mall landlords have had troubles to maintain NOI in check.

Similarly, in the hotel sector, Airbnb (AIRB) poses a big threat, and in the office sector, WeWork (VWORK) is stealing market share from traditional office landlords. Technology can crush investment results in real estate if you do not anticipate the trends and adapt to them early on.

Today, the biggest question mark is perhaps the long term sustainability of outlet centers. They are pure shopping destinations in more remote locations that only compete on prices. They are therefore much more affected by the growth of e-commerce than most other malls which have become mixed use destinations in superior locations. We continue to avoid Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) for this reason.

Step 4: Finally, What is the Price Tag?

Last but not least, never forget to ask what price you are paying. Even the highest quality REIT can turn into a disappointing investment if you overpay.

We avoid overpaying for REITs by paying close attention to NAV. Many large caps such as Realty Income (O) trade at up to a 50% premium to NAV, and we expect such lofty valuations to result in disappointing long-term results. We follow a value approach and seek to buy at share prices that are deeply below estimated NAV.

Lately, we have seen two of these blue-chip REITs sell off due to overly optimistic expectations which led to disappointment. Ventas (VTR) is down by 20% and W.P Carey (WPC) by nearly 10%.





Avoiding Losers Goes a Long Way

Closing Notes: REITs Are Wonderful (If You Pick The Right Ones…)

Consider that the average investor generated a tiny 2.6% annual returns over the past 20 years according to a study performed by JPMorgan:

In comparison, the best active REIT investors managed to return 22% per year on their BUY recommendations:

source

The REIT market can be notoriously rewarding but also very unforgiving to investors who pick the wrong company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.