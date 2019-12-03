Dividend Growth Analysis Of Consumer Goods Companies

Investment Thesis

Consumer goods companies are favorites of many dividend growth investors. I differentiate these stocks from consumer staples since they focus more on personal products rather than food. Interestingly, there are relatively few investment choices in this category of stocks. Some companies are privately held, e.g. S.C. Johnson & Son, or are large foreign companies that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange, e.g. Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) (OTCPK:RBGLY). But in general, consumer goods companies exhibit stable earnings and cash flows over long periods of time. In turn, this has allowed them to raise the dividend and produce historically decent total returns. Most are Dividend Kings, Dividend Aristocrats, or Dividend Champions adding to their desirability as dividend growth stocks. An added benefit is that consumer goods companies are probably insulated from trade wars. Most generate the majority of their revenue from the U.S. or North America.

I am long a some of these stocks and they form a core part of my dividend growth portfolio. In this article, I compare 7 consumer goods stocks and then analyze them with my weighted ranking model. The highest ranked stock is Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) with a Dividend Power Score of 8.91. But I currently view this stock as a hold since it is trading near a price-to-earnings multiple of 30X. The second highest ranked stock is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with a Dividend Power Score of 8.87. But it too is trading at a high valuation and there is the risk of ongoing litigation related to opioids and baby powder. Investors should keep these stocks on their watch list and wait for a better entry point, which occurs on occasion.

Background

In these analyses, I use nine criteria that permit rapid quantitative screening based on the dividend, earnings growth, dividend growth, dividend safety, and valuation. The nine criteria used in quantitative screening are:

History of increasing dividends

Dividend yield

5-year trailing EPS growth rate

5-year trailing dividend growth rate

10-year trailing dividend growth rate

Payout ratio

Long-term debt-to-equity ratio (D/E)

5-year Beta

P/E ratio for trailing twelve months

The goal here is to identify stocks for further research, not make buy or sell decisions. There are often qualitative factors for each stock that must be researched before making an investment decision. For instance, I also evaluate P/E ratio relative to past 5 years or 10 years and dividend-to-FCF ratio. Other qualitative factors can also include management history, recent M&A activity, and effect of tariffs and trade wars on revenue.

Top Consumer Goods Companies In Each Criteria

The table below lists the 7 consumer goods companies. The green highlighted rectangles in each column list the two stocks that rank the best in that criteria. The red highlighted rectangles indicate negative growth rates. The yellow highlighted rectangles indicate that the data was not available or applicable. For example, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has a negative equity, and thus the D/E Ratio is undefined.

List of 7 Consumer Goods Stocks and Select Data

Source: Data from FinViz, Seeking Alpha, and Morningstar as of November 30, 2019

The one stock that stands out in this analysis is Church & Dwight, which performs well in five categories. The stock has high trailing 5-year EPS growth rate, high trailing 5-year and 10-year dividend growth rates, a low payout ratio, and very low beta. But with that said, the stock is seemingly almost always overvalued. Right now, it trades at a trailing P/E ratio of about 29X. However, a ratio over 30X is common as well.

Dividend Power’s Ranking Model

In this section, I present a scaled ranking model using the aforesaid nine criteria and weight each one according to their importance to me. The model tends to reward stocks with better dividend growth characteristics. But saying that, stocks with low dividend safety or high valuation multiples tend to rank low. Companies with good scores tend to have Dividend Power scores of 9.0 or greater indicating that they are performing well in all nine criteria.

The model also accounts for a stock’s criteria rising above or falling below a critical value. If a criterion is above or below the critical value, then that criterion would be zero. For example, I want stocks that have a payout ratio below 100% but sometimes the payout ratio goes above 100% due to a drop in EPS resulting from economic headwinds or company specific short-term issues. The model assigns a zero for that specific criterion. It is not a sell signal, but the stock will rank low and thus it may not be suitable for adding to the position at that time. Similar logic applies to other criteria.

The top two stocks in the in the ranking model in order are Church & Dwight and Johnson & Johnson. The lowest ranked stock in my model is Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) due to a negative trailing 5-year EPS growth rate and negative equity. The Dividend Power scores are given in the table below from highest to lowest. In general, consumer goods stocks with poor dividend growth, negative trailing earnings growth, or high debt-to-equity ratios are ranked low. I provide a summary analysis of Church & Dwight since it ranked No. 1. But keep in mind that a stock should rank ~9.0 or higher in my model to qualify as one to add to my existing position or to take an entry position. Hence, from this perspective, there is not a suitable stock to buy in the consumer goods category at the present moment. This is not surprising as it is rare when these stocks are a strong buy.

Dividend Power Scores for Consumer Goods Companies

Company Ticker Dividend Power Score Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) 8.91 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 8.87 The Clorox Company (CLX) 7.96 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 7.83 The Proctor & Gamble Company (PG) 6.96 The Unilever Group (UL) 6.94 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 6.94

Source: Dividend Power weighted ranking model

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight traces its history to 1846. It is a solid company to own from the perspective of dividend growth investing even though the stock is still a relative newcomer to this category. The dividend has only been raised for 15 consecutive years. But I expect that in time Church & Dwight will eventually become a Dividend Champion.

The company’s major and most well-known brand is Arm & Hammer. Church & Dwight has taken a brand that was only known for baking soda and extended it to laundry detergent, deodorant, toothpaste, deodorizing air spray, kitty litter, HVAC filters, dryer sheets, foot powder, etc. The point here is that is this has generated both top and bottom line growth. Church & Dwight has grown significantly over the past 10 to 15 years organically and through acquisitions. Today, the company’s other brands include Nair, Trojan, OxiClean, Toppik, First Response, WaterPik, and others.

The dividend is well-covered by earnings with a low payout ratio of ~37%. It is also well covered by free cash flow. In 2018, the dividend required $213M and FCF was ~$700M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 30.4%. Debt also does not place the dividend at risk and interest coverage is over 12X.

However, the stock has rarely been undervalued or even fairly valued in the past 5 years. With that said, the stock is recently off its high of ~$80 per share and is trading at about $70 per share. But with an elevated P/E multiple of 29X, there is still too much downside risk here, and with a yield of only 1.3%, one is not paid to wait.

In the trailing 10 years, Church & Dwight has crushed the broader market, generating annual total returns of ~18.7% with dividends reinvested. Over the trailing 20 years, annual total returns were ~15.7%. Church & Dwight is not the market leader in some of its categories, e.g. laundry detergent, but so far, the strategy of extending the Arm & Hammer brand to adjacent categories and growing bolt-on acquisitions has worked illustrating the company’s ability to execute.

Final Thoughts On Consumer Goods Companies

Consumer goods companies can be a core part of many dividend growth portfolios. They tend to have consistent cash flows and earnings over time leading to long term and decent dividend growth. The stocks also tend to have low betas, so they perform well during market downturns. But most of these stocks are trading at elevated valuations at the moment and none really rank high enough in my weight ranking model to make additional investment. Hence, small investors should track these stocks on their watch lists and wait for a better entry point.

