Why Tiffany Was Our Top Name Last Week

In an article written on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving (Finding Alpha In Security Selection), I described changes we had recently made to the security selection method I use to generate the top 10 names I have been presenting to my Marketplace subscribers since June 2017. Since then, those top names cohorts have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 2.62% annualized. The next day, Tiffany & Co. (TIF) was the top name in our system, as you can see below.

Screen capture via author.

Note that when I refer to this ranking, I write "securities" or "names" rather than "stocks." That's because the universe this ranking is drawn from includes every security with options traded on it in the U.S., and, as you can see above, our top names can include exchange traded products such as ETFs. In addition to the stocks Tiffany, Vodaphone (VOD), Equity Lifestyle Products (ELS), Allstate (ALL), Jacobs Engineering (JEC), Torchmark (GL), and Aon (AON), the top 10 last Wednesday included two ETFs: The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI), and the iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT). One thing all of these names had in common last week was strong total returns over the most recent six-month period and over the average six-month period over the long term. For stocks, the long term is 10 years, if they have been around that long (if not, we use a long-term proxy, a stock in the same industry that has been around at least 10 years). For exchange traded products, the long term is 10 years or since inception, whichever is shorter. Another thing they all had in common was bullish options market sentiment as we measure it. Let's look again at the screen capture of our top 10 from last Wednesday and break down how this applied to Tiffany then.

Screen capture via author.

Tiffany is in the highlighted row above. The "Exp Return" column shows the mean of its most recent six-month return and its average six-month return over the previous 10 years. The "w/Cap Drop" column shows the result of one gauge of options market sentiment we use: an attempt to hedge against a >9% drop with an optimal, or least expensive, collar expiring in approximately six months. In order for there to be an optimal collar at a particular cap, there have to be bids on call options on the security that are above the current market price, and the income generated from selling those calls has to be enough such that after it's used to offset the cost of the put leg of the collar, the net cost of the collar is less than 9% (since it wouldn't be optimal to pay >9% to protect against a >9% drop). With Tiffany last Wednesday, that was the case: It was possible to hedge it against a >9% decline with a collar capped at 23%.

That explains why TIF was on our ranking, despite French luxury conglomerate LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) agreeing to acquire it for $135 per share a few days earlier. That there were bids on TIF calls with a strike price 23% above TIF's closing price last Wednesday, despite the stock trading within about 1% of LVMH's acquisition price, suggested that some options market participants expected the bid price for Tiffany to be raised. But the reason Tiffany was our top name overall was due in part to another gauge of options market sentiment, one related to the recent change in our security selection process.

Looking At Hedging Cost More Granularly

As the table below shows, on average, our top names that also can be hedged with optimal puts against >9% declines over the next six months ("AHP" for "Also Hedgeable with Puts") outperform names that can't be hedged that way by about 3% over the next six months (see the column header circled in red below). The recent change to our security selection method involved looking at this more granularly: Which names can be hedged against >8% declines, >7% declines, and so on. Names that could be hedged against declines of >6% (column header circled in blue below) outperformed by an additional ~5.26% as of last Wednesday. Tiffany and all of the other names on last Wednesday's top 10 list were hedgeable against >6% declines, so their potential returns were adjusted upwards accordingly, moving them into the top 10.

Screen capture via author.

Note, though, that names hedgeable against a >4% decline with optimal puts (the column header circled in black above) had returns -10.02% worse, on average than other top names over six months. And recall that Tiffany was hedgeable against a >4% decline last Wednesday.

Screen capture via author.

So why didn't that drive Tiffany down in the rankings accordingly? The reason is that we hadn't started applying that calibration factor yet, because our sample size was so small: We only had six-month returns for three top names since June of 2017 that were hedgeable that way against such small declines.

What This Means For Our System Going Forward

Six months from last Wednesday, our sample size of top names hedgeable against >4% declines will have expanded by a third, as we will have six-month return numbers from Tiffany from Nov. 27 (if the acquisition closes before then, we'll use the performance from Nov. 27 until the date TIF stops trading). When we accrue a larger sample of performance data for top names hedgeable against declines this small, we'll start applying their average returns as a calibration factor in a ranking process. What I suspect we'll find is that the performance advantage of being hedgeable against single digit declines this way will peak with names hedgeable against >5% or 6% declines, but we will see what the data tells us. The data will ultimately tell us if, on average, it makes sense to buy names with the characteristics Tiffany had last Wednesday.

