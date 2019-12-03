Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) CEO Tod Carpenter on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call December 3, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Brad Pogalz

Thanks, Julian. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Donaldson’s first quarter 2020 earnings conference call. With me today are Tod Carpenter, Chairman, CEO and President of Donaldson; and Scott Robinson, Chief Financial Officer. This morning, Tod and Scott will provide a summary of our first quarter performance and an overview of what we are planning for the balance of the year.

During today’s call, we may reference non-GAAP metrics. Please note that there is a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics within the schedules attached to this morning’s press release. I want to remind everyone that any forward-looking statements made during this call are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are described in our press release and SEC filings.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Tod Carpenter. Tod?

Tod Carpenter

Thanks, Brad. Good morning, everyone. I want to highlight two important points in our quarter. First quarter market conditions were consistent with that we expected and we are pleased with our improvement in gross margin.

As we look ahead, our perspective on fiscal 2020, sales, operating margin and the EPS is aligned with our prior guidance. We are planning for an uneven demand environment this year and we saw that in first quarter.

During 2020, we expect softer sales of new equipment, a stable base of recurring revenue, and strong increases in our strategic growth areas. We also expect operating margin will be up from last year, driven by gross margin. Scott will provide more details later, so I’ll now turn to an overview of first quarter sales.

Total sales of $673 million were down 4% from last year. Currency was a headwind of 140 basis points, which we offset with the benefits from both BOFA and price realization. Sales in the Engine segment declined 4.5%, driven primarily by our first fit businesses.

On-road sales were down 11% in the quarter, with China accounting for nearly half the decline. We’re now lapping some of our earliest fuel wins in the region and demand has yet to stabilize.

As we expand our business with Chinese manufacturers, we expect on-road sales will grow over time. Until then, we are focused on building and deepening these new relationships, winning programs and launching PowerCore in China.

In the U.S., we are seeing early signs of the peaking truck market. After growing more than 30% in each of the last two years, on-road sales in the U.S. were about flat with last year. Blowing production of Class A truck is widely expected and that’s reflected in our full-year forecast as well.

First quarter sales in off-road were down 10%. Exhausted emissions accounted for more than half the decline, due in large part the timing. We benefited throughout 2019 from pre-buys in Europe related to an upcoming regulatory change, so we expect the business will be down this year, before ramping up again in 2021.

Flowing market conditions are also affecting off-road. We estimate the construction cycle is at or near its peak. For Ag and mining, the recoveries are muted, as manufacturers navigate geopolitical and trade-related uncertainties.

As our first fit markets predictably cycle, we remain focused on winning new programs with innovative technology. We have a robust pipeline with more than $0.5 billion of future opportunities and our razor-to-sell razor blade solutions are outperforming legacy technology quarter-after-quarter.

We see similar dynamics in our aftermarket business. Total aftermarket sales were down 3.6% in first quarter, while technology-based razor blade products were up in the mid-single digits. We saw most of that benefit in the OE channel of aftermarket, which was down in the low single digits, as innovative products could not fully offset the impact from slowing market conditions. Backlog in order levels have been fairly stable in recent months. So we believe the OE channel performance is more about demand pull-through than destocking at this point.

The independent channel, which is about 60% of total aftermarket, was also down in the low single digits. We are seeing weakness in the U.S. due in part to oil and gas, while sales into Europe are strong The independent channel tends to move with more demand, so it’s a useful proxy for equipment utilization. Our aerospace and defense business had another strong quarter. Sales were up 11% with helicopter and ground defense programs driving the growth.

Turning to our Industrial segment. First quarter sales were down 3%. Sales in Gas Turbine Systems, or GTS, declined 19% due in large part to small turbines. Our backlog supports increasing sales over the next couple of quarters, so we expect that first quarter will be the lowest level for GTS this year.

In Special Applications, sales were down 4% last quarter, due to the secular pressure in the Disk Drive market. Sales of Industrial Filtration Solutions, or IFS, were about flat with last year, but that includes a mix of results across several areas.

I want to first point out that BOFA added about $10 million to IFS in the quarter, with incremental sales of more than $8 million, as we hit the one-year anniversary of the acquisition. The largest portion of IFS is our dust collection business, which we call Industrial Air Filtration, or IAF. These products account for about 60% of the total IFS and sales were down in the high single digits last quarter.

As expected, the market for new equipment remains soft. Quoting activity is stable, but customers still appear cautious as they deal with macroeconomic uncertainty. First quarter sales of IAF replacement parts were about flat with last year, as share gains helped offset slowing industrial production.

China is one example of where we’re gaining share. We’re capitalizing on the momentum created by the Blue Sky initiative and sales of IAF replacement parts in that region were up in the high teens last quarter.

IAF replacement parts represent a large portion of our Advance and Accelerate portfolio and we expect sales will continue to ramp-up this year as we make incremental investments to support that team.

Process filtration is also all about share gains and we’re targeting the food and beverage market, where the margins are above our company average. First quarter sales were up in the low-teens and that’s on top of a 20% increase last year. We’re expanding the LifeTec brand, investing in new capacity and developing a strong sales team to build on the momentum we have in process filtration.

There are a lot of positive things happening across the company and they are not isolated to our Advance and Accelerate portfolio. The critical core businesses are winning new programs for future revenue, mature businesses are generating profit and cash flows that can be reinvested, and our fixed and repositioned teams are pursuing margin enhancement opportunities.

We’re confident that we have outlined the right mission for each piece of our portfolio and we expect that will drive value-creation well beyond this fiscal year.

Tod Carpenter

Scott Robinson

Thanks, Tod. Good morning, everyone. We generated first quarter sales of $673 million and EPS was $0.51 per share. First quarter operating margin declined 90 basis points to 13.2% and our EBITDA margin of 16.7% was down 40 basis points. The delta between the two rates reflects incremental depreciation related to our significant capacity investments.

While operating margin is still our primary metric, EBITDA offers a helpful reference point, as we progress through two years of elevated capital expenditures. As the rate of sales, operating expenses were up 130 basis points from last year. The increase was driven by loss leverage on lower sales and investments in our strategic growth opportunities.

For example R&D was up 5% in the quarter, and we are adding more headcount and tools to the Industrial segment to build our connected solutions and thus, collection businesses. We offset a portion of these investments with gross margin, which grew 40 basis points in the first quarter. Importantly, gross margin was up in both segments. The increase was driven by benefits from pricing, along with lower raw material supply chain cost, which was partially offset by lack of volume leverage on lower sales.

While we are pleased with the gross margin increase, we also recognize there is more work to do to create a sustainable level of improvement. Our top initiatives include leveraging new capacity; lower the cost of manufacturing and optimize the supply chain; cost takeouts within our mature manufacturing plants and strengthening our part level profitability, including continued refinement of pricing strategies. We expect to complete many of these projects over the coming quarters and we will continue to pursue new opportunities that will further enhance our gross margin.

Turning to our other financial metrics. Our leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was slightly above one times net debt-to-EBITDA, which is a comfortable spot for us. Cash conversion was 75% in the quarter, up from about 50% last year. We’re making progress on releasing days sales outstanding and we have ramped up our focus on inventory and payables.

I want to take a quick moment to thank all the people involved in driving these improvements, which are enabled by our global ERP. Fiscal 2020 marks the beginning of our fourth year of being on the system, and our team is focused on standardizing, optimizing and globalizing our processes. So a big thanks to all those people. I sincerely appreciate their passion, and I’m confident they will continue finding ways to make us more efficient organization.

I’ll now turn to a review of our fiscal 2020 forecast. As Tod mentioned earlier, there are no changes to the guidance ranges we provided last quarter. I also want to remind everyone that we intentionally kept the guidance ranges wide this year to account for the greater level of uncertainty in the operating environment.

One quarter-end, we still feel the same way. Between currency and commodity price fluctuations, the political environment and trade-related concerns we feel it’s prudent to maintain that approach. Starting at the top, full-year sales are forecasted between a 2% decline and a 4% increase from last year. This range includes a headwind from currency of 1% to 2%, partially offset by pricing benefits of 1%.

Engine sales are projected down 4% to up 2%, with on-road and off-road each declining in the mid-teens. On-road sales are likely be pressured by a slowdown in Class A truck production, off-road will have the exhaust and emissions headwind, and we also expect markets will remain soft.

Aftermarket sales are projected to increase in the low to mid-single digits, reflecting share gains and continued strength in sales of innovative products. PowerCore is a great example of how we plan to keep growing. Aftermarket PowerCore sales are up in the mid-single-digits last quarter, achieving a new quarterly sales record.

When we talk about growing aftermarket with share gains, greater retention rates from proprietary products are a key part of that strategy. Rounding out engine sales of aerospace and defense are planned up in the mid-single digits, reflecting growth in commercial aerospace and ground defense.

Sales in the Industrial segment are planned up between 2% and 8%. We expect a low single-digit decline in Special Applications, with secular headlines from Disk Drive being partially offset by growth in Venting.

GTS sales are forecasted up in the low-single digits, reflecting higher sales of replacement parts. In IFS, sales are planned up in the mid to high-single digits, including the incremental benefit from BOFA.

We received some questions about IFS after the last call, so let me add a little more color. First, we aren’t banking on very favorable marketing conditions. When we break down IFS, about half of total business unit is related to new equipment. That’s made up of things like new dust collectors and OE systems for compressors. We’re planning on these businesses to be down a bit this year reflective of the environment.

The other half of AFS is dominated by our Advance and Accelerate portfolio, including dust collection replacement parts and process filtration. We expect healthy growth rates in these businesses will more than offset a softer demand environment for new equipment.

I’ll also tend to get another – in front of another question you might have. We do expect sequential momentum in IFS over the course of the year. We expect benefits from the investments we’ve been making will layer in over the next several quarters.

Consequently, our second-half growth in IFS should be much better than we expect in the first-half of 2020. I’ll talk more about calendarization in a few moments, but first, I will go through the rest of our fiscal 2020 guidance metrics.

Operating margin is forecasted between 13.9% and 14.5%. That represents an increase from last year of 30 to 90 basis points, which we expect to be driven entirely by gross margin. There are a lot of moving pieces affecting our gross margin as we stand up new capacity, while working to transfer production from one facility to another.

We expect to complete many of these projects as we move through the year, setting us up to deliver our full-year gross margin target. We are projecting the expense rate will be flat to slightly up from last year, with higher incentive compensation of about $10 million being the largest notable item.

For our other operating metrics, we planned interest expense of $18 million to $20 million, other income of $4 million to $8 million and a tax rate between 25% and 27%. We expect capital expenditures to remain elevated at $110 million to $130 million. However, the pace of spend will likely drift down over the course of the year as projects are completed.

We also expect to repurchase 2% of the shares again this year, which is consistent with our recent trends. Altogether, we’re planning cash conversion of 80 to 95% and GAAP EPS between $2.21 and $2.37.

Before turning the call back to Tod, let me further elaborate on the calendarization of 2020 sales and margin. Consistent with what we outlined last quarter, we expect better year-over-year performance in the second-half than the first. The one reason for the cadence is that second-half as an easier comparison.

When we reflect on the second-half of 2019, FX headwinds are more severe and engine was under pressure from OE destocking. We don’t expect to repeat that this year, which results in better performance. The only notable exception is on-road, where the widely anticipated Class A production slowdown will be more of a headwind later in our fiscal year.

For operating margin, the full-year growth of 30 to 90 basis points will be driven by performance in the second-half. The first-half has a tough comp to deal with and we plan to realize benefits from our margin improvement initiatives later this fiscal year. While we would happily accept a little less uncertainty, I’m proud of the way our global team has responded to the uneven environment.

I should point out that part of why our business is uneven is because of the choices we are making. As markets become less favorable, we’re building efficiencies in certain businesses, while continuing to press for growth and others. Our teams are doing a solid job of balancing these opportunities, and I’m confident that we’re making the right decisions to position us for long-term success.

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

Thanks, Scott. I’m proud of the work our team is doing to navigate the environment and deliver on our commitments. I’m also proud of the spirit of innovation I see everywhere at Donaldson, so let me take a moment to share a few examples.

We’ve announced some new developments with Connected Solutions in the past couple of months, so I’ll start there. Within the Engine segment, we continue to leverage the Filter Minder brand. We bought this Iowa-based company a few years ago because of their capabilities related to sensors and indicators. Today, it’s our center of excellence for our Engine segment’s Connected Solutions business.

Our newest product is a wireless monitoring system for truck air filters, which we believe has great potential for fleets. It can be easily retrofitted onto existing systems, giving our customers better visibility into filtration performance and allowing them to optimize service intervals. This technology has clear value to fleets and we also see great opportunities with the OE customers.

One of our R&D priorities relates to the move from what we call best effort filtration to intelligent filtration. Ensure we believe we can create more value by designing filters that are right-sized to the customer’s application.

Given our deep expertise with filter media development and design, we believe we are uniquely positioned to meet that need. With our breadth of offering and depth of knowledge, we also feel uniquely positioned to meet the needs of our industrial customers.

One year ago, we announced an early adopter program for dust collection monitoring and we followed that with a commercial launch this past September. Our new offering, which we call IQ, is a subscription-based service that allows customers to receive real-time information about the performance of their dust collectors.

Once again, we made it easy to install and it can be used on any type of dust collector. By connecting these collectors, we help our customers save energy costs and reduce unplanned downtime and we create greater ability to retain our replacement part sales.

While it’s still very early, we believe our Connected Solutions will deepen our customer relationships and create access to new growth opportunities. Another way we’re deepening relationships is with e-commerce. We processed nearly $110 million worth of orders for more than 2,000 customers in the first quarter, and we have been constantly enhancing the site.

We recently opened the platform to guest orders for many of our Industrial segment products, which will make it easier for us to sell the hundreds of thousands of potential dust collector customers. We also improved the experience for our customers with the new personalization capabilities.

We view shop.donaldson.com as a valuable new channel to reach a wide range of existing and potential customers. Donaldson is a technology-led filtration company and it’s exciting for me to watch us leverage our expertise and press into these new and dynamic opportunities.

I’m confident that we’re making the right strategic choices today that will position us to deliver long-term profitable growth.

Julian

Brian Drab

Brian Drab

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions.

Scott Robinson

Scott Robinson

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

Brian Drab

Brian Drab

Scott Robinson

Scott Robinson

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

However, we want to emphasize that, we do not see a taper off of quoting activity at this point. We do see a cautiousness in an elongation of quote to order cycles within this first quarter, but we don’t expect it to step down at this point. And that’s important to note as we look to the balance of the guide.

Brian Drab

Brian Drab

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

Brian Drab

Brian Drab

Brad Pogalz

Brad Pogalz

And then on top of it, remember, half of our Disk Drive business comes out of China. So Disk Drive in total is something like mid-teens as a percent of China and that business is just under the secular pressure. So the decline for Industrial is a little bit misleading down 20% range.

But while we’re on the topic, I guess, I also want to point out that the couple of things that were encouraging to us are that our engine aftermarket business and our industrial air filtration businesses. Both had pretty strong growth in the quarter in China. So we are gaining share on the replacement parts side. It’s just at that market. And, as Tom and Scott alluded to, that’s more of a volatile market than the rest of the world.

Brian Drab

Brian Drab

Brad Pogalz

Brad Pogalz

Brian Drab

Brian Drab

Brad Pogalz

[Multiple Speakers] Yes, yes.

Brian Drab

Brian Drab

Brad Pogalz

Brad Pogalz

Richard Eastman

Richard Eastman

Yes. Good morning. Just a quick…

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

Richard Eastman

Richard Eastman

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

So that would be the answer to relative to our time sense. We do see good order momentum within that particular business. We’re really right where we thought we would be in our growth rates within the plan. And yes, it is slanted more toward Europe, with roughly about 60% of it being in Europe.

Richard Eastman

Richard Eastman

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

Richard Eastman

Okay.

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

Richard Eastman

Richard Eastman

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

Richard Eastman

Richard Eastman

Brad Pogalz

Brad Pogalz

Dan Rizzo

Dan Rizzo

Tod Carpenter

Hi, Dan.

Dan Rizzo

Dan Rizzo

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

So we have a long visibility there. We are picking up share within the Aerospace segment, primarily the replacement parts for our helicopter-based business. That’s a little bit shorter visibility more like the typical replacement parts business, but just generally the larger share of our aerospace and defense business. When you put all that OE and ground-based vehicle business together, we do have quite a significant timeframe – time visibility on.

Dan Rizzo

Dan Rizzo

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

However, I do not feel encumbered to raise it to 3%. I do feel that it’s important to make sure that it’s funded properly to support our strategic chosen initiatives and I think we’ve done a very good job there.

Dan Rizzo

Dan Rizzo

Your last question comes from Nathan Jones from Stifel. Your line is open.

Adam Farley

Adam Farley

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

Adam Farley

Adam Farley

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

And so, as we talked about our year and as it unfolds when we refer to our gross margin expansion, while we have some good work that’s already hitting the gross margin opportunity, we’ve always talked about the project-based work being more of a second-half story versus a first-half story. And so much of that capacity expansion, where we’ll be really realizing that internal supply chain balancing really lies ahead of us. So we’ll look for that gross margin expansion as it goes through the year to really ramp-up.

Adam Farley

Adam Farley

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

We have been doing that even in last year in the second quarter in – from the second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter. And we have done a bit of that also in the first quarter of this fiscal year and we’ll just continue to do that. For us, that’s a standard work in normalizing the overall internal supply-based in support of our customers. And so we’ll continue to look to do that.

Adam Farley

Adam Farley

Richard Eastman

Richard Eastman

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

So I think you had it right when he talked about benefits from pricing, lower supply chain costs offset partially in the first quarter by lower volumes. And then from there for the rest of the year, we’re expecting 30 to 90 basis points of operating margin improvement and that’s all driven by gross margin. And so we feel comfortable that we’re going to kind of have a slow and steady march up for the next three quarters.

Richard Eastman

Richard Eastman

Scott Robinson

Scott Robinson

Richard Eastman

…and better volume for that matter. Okay.

Scott Robinson

Yes, [indiscernible] planning.

Richard Eastman

Richard Eastman

Brad Pogalz

Brad Pogalz

Richard Eastman

Okay.

Brad Pogalz

So just keep in mind that, that’s not a bank and steady amount of favorability.

Richard Eastman

Richard Eastman

Brad Pogalz

Thanks.

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

Tod Carpenter

