Dick's Sporting Goods: Remaining Cautious, Despite Plenty Of Enthusiasm

Company Description:

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is a sporting goods retailer that focuses on equipment, footwear, accessories, and apparel in various retail stores on the East coast of the United States. There is an e-commerce platform that complements brick-and-mortar stores. Dick's Sporting Goods operates under Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and Dick's Team Sports HQ brands / platforms.

Valuation:

We believe that a 12.5x PE multiple on 2020 earnings remains appropriate for DKS and, as always, we maintain that a premium would have been likely, had there been an international exposure. When we apply this multiple to our EPS estimate of $3.94, we get the target price of $46, which is fairly in line with our Neutral thesis. While we welcome the enthusiasm from the Street and are aware of the upgrades that followed the most recent earnings report, we remain on the sidelines, given the points of caution we outline below.

Points of Caution:

Guidance Raise Possibly Premature: While we welcomed earlier guidance increases for DKS, we see the latest raise for same-store sales and EPS to be a bit premature, because the Black Friday and the overall December season remain a wildcard. Recall that in prior years Dick's Sporting was similarly optimistic ahead of the holiday spending, only to disappoint the analyst community at the beginning of the year.

Possible Cannibalization: While DKS management built the e-commerce platform with the goal of extending the physical store products, we believe there is some degree of cannibalization going on against the brick-and-mortar locations. Management cautiously said that "brick and mortar stores continue to comp positively" and that they"drove double-digit e-commerce sales while reducing promotions". While we haven't done enough channel checks to establish cannibalization just yet, we do believe that the value of physical locations is receding.

E-Commerce Lagging Amazon and Other Online Retailers: While the company profusely advertises its e-commerce platform, praising "enhanced website functionality, faster delivery and better blending of our digital and store channels", we believe that these enhancements came too little, too late. In our view, the company was long overdue for a checkout experience that is common at Best Buy, Target, and other core retailers.

Neutral on New Programs: We welcome the new programs and campaigns the company just announced, such as To Whom it May Concern and Unwrap the Magic of Sports, but the verdict is still out if the top-line traction will outweigh the marketing dollars and additional human resources. We understand that brand enhancement is not something one can readily quantify and we recognize that the impact itself may turn out to be invisible.

Cost Saves May Be Less Actionable in 4Q: While the company maintains that it is on track to eliminate $30 MM of expenses in 2019, we believe that this goal may fall short in 4Q due to the rest of the holiday-related marketing. We are not questioning the viability of DKS margins and the overall bottom line story, which has been a success, but in terms of cost savings we believe the company may be getting ahead of itself.

Potential Thesis:

Reputational risks: DKS cannot operate without the reputation of its brand, in the eyes of both customers and partners.

Infrastructure risks: DKS needs to achieve proper balance between investments in remodeling existing stores, building new stores, and improving technology and supply chain infrastructure.

Data security risks: Costs could result from technological failures or as a result of government enforcement actions or litigation.

Supply chain and third party risks: Changes in the company's relationships with vendors, as well as changes in tax or trade policy can all lead to supply chain disruptions and thus negatively affect DKS business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.