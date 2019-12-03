Pure Storage: Moving To Neutral On Troubled Performance

While Pure Storage still certainly has several positive highlights, its performance is too inconsistent for investors to be invested for the long term, especially in a troubled industry.

Pure Storage cited higher-than-expected pricing declines as one of the major factors behind the revenue miss, exposing the company's positioning as a relatively commoditized supplier of flash storage.

The company's revenue growth decelerated sharply to 15% y/y, down from 28% y/y in the second quarter. Deceleration has been a consistent worry for investors all year.

I've long been a fan of Pure Storage (PSTG), but after seeing the results of the flash storage company's most recent earnings, I'm inclined to step to the sidelines. For a long time, Pure Storage has stood apart from the crowd by being one of the fastest-growing companies in the storage space, defying the common knowledge that flash storage is a commoditized industry that will eventually cripple its incumbents. But this quarter, Pure Storage's growth rates took a sharp step downward - hinting for the first time that, in the end, Pure Storage has little differentiation that can save it from the fate of the likes of NetApp (NTAP), its closest legacy competitor.

Shares have lost more than 20% since reporting Q3 results, taking Pure Storage's year-to-date gains to virtually nothing:

Now, let's be clear - I don't necessarily believe all is doom-and-gloom for Pure Storage, and there's certainly value left in this name if shares fall meaningfully further. I'm moving to a neutral position on Pure Storage. At current levels, I don't see a particularly compelling risk-reward profile for investors, especially as it seems Pure Storage will need several quarters to work through its issues (if ever at all; a company that has been crippled by price competition isn't likely to see a roaring resurgence).

In essence, the best thing to do here is to wait and see. In this article, I'll break out the good and the bad for Pure Storage to update investors on the latest key issues - but in my view, hold off on buying until Pure Storage's shares have dipped low enough to offer a margin of safety.

The bad news - revenue growth has crumbled, driven by pricing declines

Let's start with the bad news, which is obviously growth. Take a look at the company's latest quarterly earnings highlights below:

Figure 1. Pure Storage Q3 summary Source: Pure Storage 3Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew just 15% y/y to $428.4 million. This is tremendously bad on two fronts: first, the company widely missed Wall Street's expectations of $440.4 million (+18% y/y) by a significant margin; second, Pure Storage's revenue growth decelerated thirteen points relative to 28% y/y growth in Q3.

In addition, the company's deferred revenue growth - which measures the deals booked that will be recognized as revenue in future quarters - also slowed down to 39% y/y, down from 47% y/y in the previous quarter:

Figure 2. Pure Storage deferred revenue trends

Source: Pure Storage Q3 earnings deck

In his prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call, CEO Charles Giancarlo attributed the revenue miss to a challenging pricing environment:

"Continued pricing declines, which were higher than we expected, accounted for the gap to our revenue expectations at the beginning of the quarter, although we are also seeing signs of a more challenging global business environment as commented on by other large infrastructure suppliers."

Unfortunately this type of remarks has added gasoline to the fire, as a declining price environment is likely to be a permanent state of affairs that will eat into Pure Storage's future growth. Pure Storage has long used its sky-high gross margins (which is still a key element of the company that we'll discuss next) to argue that it's not a commoditized vendor, but the fact that it's facing pricing pressures for its highly ubiquitous flash storage product is cold, hard evidence that its product may not be that differentiated after all.

Adding insult to the injury - despite the far slower pace of revenue growth, Pure Storage's pro forma sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues actually rose 510bps to 39.1%, up from 34% in the year-ago quarter - driving a decline in operating margins.

The good news - gross margins, market share, and valuation

Despite the drop-off in growth, however, some elements of the Pure Storage bullish thesis still remain intact - they just don't make the overall story shine as much as they did before, when higher growth rates were in place.

The first important factor to consider is Pure Storage's gross margin, which has continued to climb higher and higher. Yes, Pure Storage is a commoditized hardware vendor, but it boasts gross margins that are more akin to that of a software company. Over time, as fixed operating expenses decline as a percentage of revenues, Pure Storage's gross margins will allow the company to generate considerable profits and cash flows.

This quarter, as shown in the chart below, Pure Storage's gross margins continued to rise 360bps to 71.7%, surpassing even the company's long-term gross margin target range of 65-70%. It's also a significantly faster climb in gross margins than last quarter's 140bps bump.

Figure 3. Pure Storage gross margin trends

Source: Pure Storage Q3 earnings deck

Another point to discuss in Pure Storage's favor is the fact that its issues aren't company-specific, but pertain to the whole industry. Recall that NetApp has begun guiding to revenue declines, whereas Pure Storage is still at least forecasting double-digit revenue growth. A bull may argue that the industry needs time to consolidate and work through pricing dynamics before returning to growth. Throughout this, Pure Storage has managed to continue growing market share.

Per Vice Chairman David Hatfield's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call, Pure Storage is growing substantially faster than its storage peers:

"Because of this, Pure is taking market share and at our Investor Day, we shared that Pure was growing 10x faster than our closest competitor. Customers are being done a disservice by others in the industry who still require forklift upgrades and who are NOT innovating, while Pure’s customers benefit from our expanding technology portfolio, industry-leading customer satisfaction, and differentiated Evergreen ownership model."

Investors also shouldn't forget that, especially after a ~20% pullback from year-to-date highs, Pure Storage boasts a relatively compelling valuation trading at just over 2x forward revenues. With a gross margin profile in the >70% range on a pro forma basis, Pure Storage is more of a software company. Even other "penalty box" stocks like Box (BOX) and Dropbox (DBX), which arguably also offer a commoditized online file storage service and are growing at similar high-teens rates, are trading closer to ~4x forward revenues.

If Pure Storage can control its narrative to focus investors and Wall Street on the software element of its story (as Nutanix (NTNX) did successfully last year), the company could see a bona fide multiples expansion regardless of its lowered growth rates. Investors likely value lower software growth over higher hardware growth, after all.

Key takeaways

Pure Storage's inconsistency in several of its most recent earnings releases gives me pause on staying invested in this company for the long term. While it's true that Pure Storage is still keeping ahead of most of its storage peers in terms of absolute growth rates, it's unclear whether the company will be able to navigate through an environment that is continually slashing prices on commodity storage.

Despite a lowered valuation, I'd wait for a bigger dip before buying in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.