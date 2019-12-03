Pinterest: Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid This Stock

Investment Thesis

Pinterest (PINS) carries a lot of appeal, but I've been consistently bearish the stock. Why? Because there is a significant difference between appreciating that a company has a highly compelling proposition and recognizing said company's stock as a potentially rewarding investment.

I declare that investors would do well to avoid this stock. Here's why:

When is it a Value Stock? When is it Not?

Not every stock which falls in value is a value stock. I specialize in deep value, distressed stocks. And I can tell you that the secret to ultimately profit from this strategy has very little to do with going after stocks which have fallen in value:

Above you can see that I've been consistently bearish Pinterest. Accordingly, the secret to be a successful value investor boils down towards being selective. It is in recognizing a rare opportunity when the risk-reward is so positively skewed in the investor's favor.

What's more, just because a stock has fallen in price, say the investor bought in the high $20s per share and the stock is now meandering towards $18 means absolutely nothing. The stock has no idea what price the investor bought it at. What matters is the company's future ability to generate cash flows discounted back to the present, and buying the company's market cap with enough margin of safety.

Growth stock? With Falling Growth Rate?

Above we are reminded that Pinterest's revenue growth rate started Q1 2019 growing its revenues at 54% year-over-year, but as the year progressed, Pinterest's revenue growth rate has decelerated by 18%.

Will this pace of deceleration continue into 2020? Will Pinterest's growth rate stabilize at the mid-30s%? Or will it continue to slow down to 30%?

The answers to these questions whilst unknowable, are of tantamount importance. Because Pinterest's growth rates are what dictate the multiple investors will be happy to pay for the stock.

Pinterest's Value Proposition

One very strong positive aspect which Pinterest has going for it is that its ability to segment users and push them personalized adverts are solving problems for its users, rather than ''annoying'' ads getting in the way of the functionality of the platform.

Accordingly, users come to the website to get inspired. Thus, Pinterest's ability to get specific brands to connect with particular users works alongside users' experience, rather than against them.

Furthermore, it should be noted that Pinterest has been nimble and very quick to add new verticals. In fact, in time, there may be new growth verticals which Pinterest succeeds in unlocking.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

On balance, there is much discussion on SA as to which peers Pinterest should be valued against. This, I contend, is missing the point. One could argue that Pinterest is a social media platform and that it should be valued against Snap (SNAP). Others argue that Pinterest is an advertising platform and should be compared against other advertising platforms.

And we could argue all day long about which peer is the ''exact'' best peer. But when a company is being valued at close to 10x sales, with absolutely no GAAP profitability and some paltry ''non-GAAP'' adjusted EBITDA of just $4 million, does it really matter?

The Bottom Line

Rhetoric aside, the more that Pinterest grows, the bigger its losses became.

For a while, shareholders will be happy to unquestionably accept this modus operandi. But will it reach a point when shareholders will start to question whether the amount being redeployed back into the business is having the rate of return Pinterest's management had expected it to have?

Given that Pinterest's revenues are so rapidly decelerating, I believe the answer to this question is negative.

I trust that in time, shareholders' questions will start to become more and more frequent and increasingly challenging, typically coinciding with the stock falling in price. Don't be the last one to ask the difficult questions about Pinterest's stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.