Five Below Earnings Preview: Eye On Comps And Margins

FIVE is worth considering due to the company's aggressive growth profile, clean balance sheet and counter-cyclical nature of the business.

Potential investors need to be comfortable with short-term margin pressure that I believe will eventually turn to margin expansion.

When it reports 3Q19 results, Five Below will try to deliver better comps and mitigate the margin impact of higher tariffs and distribution costs.

Retailer Five Below (FIVE) is scheduled to report 3Q19 results on December 4, after the closing bell. The Philadelphia-based company will be looking to put investors at ease, following a second quarter print that failed to impress and mounting concerns over higher tariffs pressuring margins.

Analysts expect revenues to land at $373.6 million, representing a 19% YOY improvement that would be largely consistent with recent quarters. EPS is projected to reach $0.17, lower than last year's number due to distribution center costs, tariffs and a bit of unfavorable timing on merchandise expenses.

What to look for

The first topic on the agenda will likely be comparable sales. As the chart below depicts, this important metric has been dipping progressively since the mid-2017 and mid-2018 peaks. Helping to achieve management's target of 2.5% at the midpoint of the guidance range will be a couple of key factors, including (1) the back-to-school season that, according to the company, has kicked off strongly and (2) Frozen 2-related sales that will support the top line in October and into 4Q19.

The lion's share of revenue growth, however, will still come from new stores. A total of 55 are expected to have been opened in 3Q19, bringing the count to about 850 across nearly 40 U.S. states. I expect that footprint expansion will continue to be a crucial driver of top- and bottom-line growth over the next three years at least.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Also front and center will be margin dynamics. Five Below is fighting not only tariff headwinds, but also higher costs associated with store remodeling and the new distribution centers in Atlanta and Houston to serve the southern and western regions, which are needed to support long-term growth.

In 3Q19, op margins will likely take a sizable hit, despite the company's efforts to introduce new merchandise within the "Ten Below" concept. In order to consider betting on this stock, potential investors need to be comfortable with short-term margin pressure that I believe will eventually turn to margin expansion in the longer run, as Five Below benefits from economies of scale.

Stock seems attractive

FIVE has been out of favor with investors lately. After shares peaked in late April 2019, they lost 20% of their market value despite lack of significant deterioration in business fundamentals or a slowdown in growth. As a result, the current-year P/E multiple dipped to as low as 33x in the third quarter, and hovers around the 37x mark today.

Data by YCharts

While some might still consider the P/E overly aggressive for a retail stock, the multiple looks much more reasonable once earnings growth expectations are factored into the equation. FIVE's long-term PEG (2019 P/E divided by five-year EPS growth projections divided by 100) of 1.6x is lower than peer Dollar General's (DG) 1.9x and well below Dollar Tree's (DLTR) 4.0x.

Because of Five Below's aggressive growth profile, clean balance sheet and the counter-cyclical nature of the business that likely makes the stock a good portfolio diversification tool, I continue to find FIVE a name worth considering at current levels.

