U.S. Xpress: $5 Transport Stock With New Insider Buying

We take a look at this small cap trucking concern in the paragraphs below.

This $5 stock has seen its shares cut in half from highs earlier this year. However, insiders have started to accumulate the equity.

Like most transport firms, U.S. Xpress has been hurt in 2019 by the overcapacity and low volume growth in the trucking industry.

The economy continues to be bifurcated. The American consumer is in a healthy position with the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, solid wage growth, high consumer confidence and low interest rates. Consumer spending remains strong and accounts for more than 70% of domestic economic activity.

The Manufacturing, Industrial and Transportation parts of the economy are suffering, however; thanks to the combination of slowing global economic activity, trade tensions, tariffs and the strong U.S. Dollar. We got more confirmation that these two separate parts of the economy are going in the different directions again this week. Thanksgiving retail sales were quite robust while yesterday's November ISM Manufacturing readings missed expectations.

Being a contrarian investor, I am constantly digging through beaten down sectors to see which stocks within them might have become oversold. I find new insider buying can be a good 'gauge' for when a company's longer term prospects might be much better than what the market is currently given its shares credit for.

Today, we look at a $5 trucking stock that has fallen on hard times like most in the industry, but has seen recent insider buying.

Company Overview

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) is a Chattanooga based small cap transportation concern that operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services. The company operates in two sectors of this industry. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company became public in mid-2018 and currently has a market cap of just under $250 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Insider Buying

The CIO and President of the company bought $170,000 in aggregate in news via two transactions on November 25th and November 26th. This follows a $33,000 buy by a director earlier in the month. Prior to that a beneficial owner purchased nearly $310,000 of shares while a different director bought over $70,000 worth of the equity in August.

Third Quarter Results

On November 1st, the company posted Q3 results that missed both on the top and bottom line consensus. USX posted a loss of three cents per share which missed expectations by nearly a dime a share. Revenues fell almost seven percent on a year-over-year perspective to just over $425 million. This was approximately one percent off from the consensus.

Source: Company Presentation

The company noted the third quarter was 'marked by industry-wide overcapacity of tractors in relation to freight demand'. The company's operating ratio did rise to 99.2% from 95.0% a year ago. Unfortunately, due to overcapacity in the industry, the average revenue per tractor per week fell to $3,703 from $3,885 a year ago.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

In what looks to be the only activity on this name so far in 2019, just under three weeks ago Morgan Stanley reiterated its Buy rating and $9 price target on USX.

The company ended the third quarter with $434.2 million of net debt and had $119.2 million of cash in availability under a revolving credit facility. Management also noted that:

Our leverage ratio is calculated under our credit agreement with 2.7 to one, which remains well within the credit agreement requirements, and our comfort zone for managing the business based on our historical ability to manage at much higher leverage levels"

Verdict

It appears USX will just barely be break even this year. The current profit projections for FY2020 are in a wide range of 10 to 50 cents a share. Insider buying is encouraging and it is nice to see a stock whose insiders buy more shares in than they sell historically.

However, until either overcapacity gets excised from the space and/or transportation volumes pick up significantly, USX could very much be 'dead money'. In addition, in late 2018 and in May of this year, insiders made purchases at significantly higher levels. While their commitment and patient accumulation is admirable, it may not be directional especially on a shorter basis.

I will be keeping an eye on this 'Busted IPO' as it seems fairly cheap on a price to sales basis and the stock does seem to trying to form some sort of bottom here. In addition, this industry is notably cyclical so when overcapacity volumes improve; its fortunes could turn quickly. Options are available on this name and they have decent liquidity. Those tempted to establish a small 'watch item' position in this name could therefore do so via buy-write orders.

