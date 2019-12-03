I'm Joining Insiders In Buying Arcadia Biosciences Stock

Other short-term factors, such as the recent boom in Crispr stocks, also conspire to make RKDA an enticing buy today.

The recent appointment of a shareholder-friendly CEO is the likely cause of this change in sentiment.

Contrary to 2018 when insiders were only selling, now they're exclusively buying RKDA stock. I've joined them in doing so.

I have previously written about Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA), most recently arguing that while imminent revenues are very important, the long-term value in the stock will arise from its technology platform. That argument still holds true, but now in addition to fundamental factors, I think there exist timing factors which could make holding RKDA an excellent trade in the shorter term. I will delve into these in the bulk of this article, but will begin by reviewing some recent positive company developments.

Recent Developments

D1. New CEO And An Investor-Friendly Approach

Though some might think it rather mundane, the development that I'm most excited about is the company's new CEO, Matthew Plavan, and his shareholder-friendly approach. First off, at every opportunity, Mr. Plavan focuses on financial profitability. This differs markedly from previous management which seemed more interested in the science than returns to shareholders. Secondly, Mr. Plavan is instituting increased communications with shareholders and potential investors, an important step from a nano-cap company that doesn't get much media coverage.

As an example of both of these, consider the company's launch of a new investor newsletter, the Messenger, which includes these excerpts from Mr. Plavan's introduction (with my emphasis):

One of the first commitments I’m making as CEO is to communicate regularly with you, our shareholders. This is the inaugural issue of our newsletter, the “Messenger,” geared toward rounding up our latest news and providing greater context around the importance of our business accomplishments, upcoming objectives and plans for achieving them. I have one goal: to lead Arcadia to prosperity by unleashing the full commercial impact of our wheat, hemp and soy assets. [...] At Arcadia, we work hard every day to bring consumers new and improved healthy food options, while maintaining a single-minded focus: profitable growth. We look forward to reporting our key milestone achievements in the lab, in the field and in the commercial markets as we progress towards accomplishing these two fundamental goals.

D2. Hemp Opportunity Fast-Tracked

The second development I'd like to highlight is the company's foray into the hemp space has even more near-term potential than I'd thought. I previously highlighted the company's hemp developments in my earlier article, but at that time, I thought the timelines would be longer, so focused on the company's long-term opportunity:

Since growing hemp was only recently made legal, the plant has never been scientifically optimized, and thus the early goal will be to become more familiar with the various strains' characteristics like yield, quality, and variability and their dependence on climate and soil conditions. From there, RKDA can use its expertise to create new varietals which optimize for specific traits such as CBD oil yield, fiber yield, drought tolerance, etc.

However, on the most recent earnings call, I was encouraged to hear that the market was developing much more quickly than I expected. First, there's the rapid growth of planted acres:

(source)

Second, and more importantly, the company already has 7 varieties of hemp seeds and clones ready for commercial sale. This is important, as farmers using less-cultivated plants have had whole crops destroyed for being hot (i.e., having too high a THC component). Here's the pertinent info from the earnings call (my emphasis):

Now back to what we're doing in this space. First, we're working to secure purchase commitments for our hemp seeds right now in fourth quarter 2019 and in first quarter 2020, with farmers taking delivery of these orders in second quarter 2020. The hemp seed sales cycle is slightly different than that of other crops, in part because this is still an emerging crop with constrained seed supply and in part because the acreage is expanding rapidly without a large amount of foresight for seed producers like us. Like other spring-planted crops, the hemp farmer makes seed purchase decisions in fourth quarter. But unlike other crops, in many cases, the hemp farmer makes a purchase commitment and pays in advance for seeds. These seeds are delivered close to planting time, which ensures they're stored in conditions that optimize their viability. Since February, Arcadia has been building a portfolio of hemp seed assets, both through reliable, high-quality partners and output from our own R&D activities, and I'm excited to announce today that our initial hemp variety catalog will issue before year-end, and Arcadia will offer 7 varieties of hemp seeds and clones, all specially selected for their consistent performance. While we'll be able to announce the purchase commitments for hemp seed as orders are received this quarter and first quarter of 2020, revenues for these purchases will predominantly be recognized in second quarter of 2020 once seeds are shipped.

Having recapped these important developments, let me now turn to why I think the timing for an RKDA trade may be propitious.

Market Environment

Shares of biotech stocks which use Crispr/Cas9 gene-editing techniques have been on a tear recently, thanks to several promising developments - and if even a small portion of this enthusiasm bleeds over to RKDA, its stock price could rise substantially. Consider for example the one-month stock price charts and market cap increases from three leading gene-editing biotech stocks, Editas Medicine (EDIT), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP):

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

And as a reminder, here's how RKDA uses its Crispr technology to create new crops:

(source)

Insider Buying

Perhaps the single most positive development for RKDA is the breadth of insiders buying the stock. Personally, I think the impetus for this is the new CEO and his focus on near-term profitability, but whatever the reason, it's very bullish for the stock.

Here are all the purchases in 2019. Contrast this to the sales in 2018 shown in the next graphic.

(In 2019, insiders are exclusively purchasing stock - source)

(Whereas in 2018, insiders were exclusively selling stock - source)

Valuation

I've previously highlighted RKDA's very low valuation, and am providing a quick update here with the stock trading at $4.97. But the biggest takeaway should be that RKDA still sports a minuscule market cap of less than $50M - imagine what would happen if any of the money chasing gene-editing biotech stocks found its way into this related space.

Stock Borrow Rates

A final bullish factor is the continued high stock borrow rates which can not only pad returns from holding the stock, but can also fuel short-covering rallies.

Conclusion

Given the near-term bullish factors now being aligned with the long-term market opportunity, I've added trading shares of RKDA to my long-term core holdings. I hope to sell the trading shares at prices ranging from $8 to $12.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RKDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.