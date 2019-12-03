Market Is Turning A Blind Eye To Collegium's Lack Of Debt And Opioid Lawsuits

The company is the only player in the pain management sector with no financial leverage.

In the thousands of opioid lawsuits against manufacturers and distributors, COLL is only named in less than 5% of these cases.

Over 15.6 million Americans per year will be prescribed Xtampza as their abuse-deterrent oxycodone of choice to treat their chronic pain conditions.

Company Thesis

Collegium's (COLL) abuse deterrent Xtampza indicated for acute relief of chronic pain is now the exclusive ER oxycodone for nearly 40% of commercially insured Americans. This is a welcoming development considering there are currently no alternatives for the alleviation of chronic pain aside from opiates, which are by nature addictive and prone to abuse. Considering the company did not market opioids during the height of the opiate epidemic (2006-2012), its lack of debt obligations, and solid financial strength from its ability to organically grow prescriptions of Xtampza, shares of COLL will be rated as a strong buy.

Financial Strength

COLL reported Q32019 earnings on Nov 5th. The pain management company saw sales of its oxycodone extended release tablets (Xtampza ER) increase by 56% Y/Y to $26.5M, with prescriptions up 44% Y/Y to 120,409 units per quarter. Overall, sales only grew by 4% mainly due to headwinds regarding Nucynta. On the other hand, the company was able to post a marginal profit of $1.7M this quarter.

The spotlight of the earnings release, however, focused on new insurance contracts for Xtampza, which will move into an exclusive formulary position across 15 plans covering more than 35 million lives. The company expects up to 73 million lives to have access to Xtampza coverage by FY2020. In the U.S. the number of commercially insured live is approximately 187 million. This means Xtampza ER will be the exclusive ER oxycodone for 39% of all commercially insured individuals, causing it to surpass oxycodone in terms of breadth and strength of market access.

Opiate Portfolio

Over 65 million Americans are currently enduring chronic pain with approximately 60% having access to health insurance. Multiplying the two numbers by Xtampza's ~40% potential market share equates to an estimated addressable patient size of 15.6 million Americans per year who will be prescribed Xtampza as their oxycodone of choice to treat their chronic pain condition.

The company is well on its way to capture this market share. Currently, COLL has over 150 sales reps recommending the product to 11,000 health professionals who are responsible for prescribing 65% of the nation's opioids.

However, rewards frequently moves alongside risk. Biotech investors may be hesitant for opening positions in opioid manufacturers and distributors due to the ongoing opioid crisis.

The extent of this epidemic and public outrage is startling. More than 2,000 counties; cities, and states have sued over a dozen opioid pharmaceutical companies for allegedly understating the risks of opiate overdose during its marketing. Over 76 billion opioid tablets were prescribed between 2006-2012, which has led to the death of 40,000 Americans each year due to overdose.

To say the players in this sector are enduring tough time is an understatement. As implied settlement liabilities are in the tens of billions, every opiate company remain critically leveraged. For example, both Mallinckrodt (MNK) and Endo (ENDP) have adj. Nebt Debt to EBITDA (w/ settlement sums added) of greater than 10x. Next, Purdue has declared bankruptcy to shield its assets from more than $20 billion worth of potential liabilities. Meanwhile, Insys has been liquidated with its executives charged for racketeering.

As for COLL, however, the company is listed as a defendant in only 4.3% of cases out of thousands of opioid lawsuits pending trial. This is because the company did not market opioids between 2006-2012, where the bulk of alleged false/misleading sales practices occurred. In addition, COLL currently has over $153.6 million in cash on its balance sheet with zero debt, much unlike every single other player in this distressed sector.

At the moment, there are no alternatives to treat acute/chronic pain other than opiates, as mild analgesic products are simply ineffective for these conditions. As a result, COLL should be heralded for its feat in practicing scrupulous marketing and for developing an innovative, abuse-deterrent opioid.

Moving back to Xtampza, the oral release tablet saw 53% of patients report pain relief in its clinical trials, with 5.7-16.6% of adverse events such as nausea being reported. On average patients saw their chronic pain severity reduced by 2 points (from 6 to 4) vs.placebo on a 10 point scale.

More importantly, Xtampza is verified as an abuse-deterrent formulation of oxycodone with 9.69-12.5% less incidences of addiction when compared to crushed oxycodone. In addition, the absorption of Xtampza tablets was found to be the same when crushed with AUC of 561 hr*ng/ml vs. 553-559 hr*ng/ml. In context, rates of opiate abuse is estimated to be 44,000 per 1,000,000 tablets prescribed, with 60 cases of abuses resulting in deaths per million. Xtampza is therefore a welcoming addition in the pain management industry where there exists a dire need for drugs with effective pain relief without the risk of Rx addiction.

COLL's other dug, Nucynta (tapentadol) immediate oral release tablets, has also performed well. In March, the United States Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of COLL's commercialization partner, Assertio (ASRT), to uphold the validity of Nucynta's patents. As a result, Nucynta's sales would be protected under market exclusivity until the end of 2025.

As per its commercialization agreement in 2017, COLL must pay minimum royalties of $135 million every year to ASRT. This requirement would last until Dec 2021, where ASRT will be only entitled to royalties in single digit percentages. The patent ruling therefore, gives approximately 4 years for COLL to collect 9 figures in sales on this key product.

Currently, Nucynta is only generating $58 million above the minimum revenue threshold per year, and is declining by -8% Y/Y. The drug's clinical profile is also average. In its clinical data, 10-40% of patients post-surgery reported analgesia after taking the drug. However, the tablet is not abuse deterrent unlike Xtampza, and will likely cause physicians to prescribe less risky formulations. This is largely justified in the context of the opioid crisis, where total addressable market has declined by -4.80% CAGR.

Takeaway

In all, however, the company only has an enterprise valuation of $500 million compared to revenue estimates of $115 million for FY2019. Considering Xtampza now possesses 40% market share in oxycodone; lack of company debt, and being named in only less than 5% of opioid lawsuits, COLL remains a strong buy for investors looking for exposure in the Rx pain management sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COLL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.