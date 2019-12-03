Assessing Assembly Biosciences

We take an in-depth look at Assembly Biosciences in the paragraphs below.

Today, we look at a small cap concern called Assembly Biosciences that has had a lot of momentum in recent sessions.

Today, we take a look at a small cap concern that has posted a nice rally in recent trading sessions. That said, the shares remain in 'Busted IPO' territory. We take a look at this 'Tier 4' biotech concern with multiple 'shots on goal' in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) is a Carmel, Indiana-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that IPO’d back in 2010. The company’s pipeline is comprised of two programs: HBV and microbiome. Hence, the company is developing therapeutic candidates to treat HBV and disorders associated with the microbiome. The most developed product candidate in the HBV program is ABI-H0731 and the most developed product candidate in the microbiome program is ABI-M201: UC. Recently, Assembly announced that John Hutchison, ex-Gilead Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D, has been appointed President & CEO. Assembly Biosciences has a market capitalization of roughly $420 million and trades for around $16 a share.

Pipeline:

HBV Program:

HBV is a debilitating infectious disease of the liver that is caused by the hepatitis B virus. The World Health Organization estimates that roughly 250 million people are living with a chronic hepatitis B infection. In 2015, HBV killed roughly 900,000 people, mostly from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. According to the Centers for Disease Control, approximately 1.5 million people in the US are chronically infected with HBV. Currently, there are no curative therapies available for HBV.

Assembly is currently developing 3 HBV product candidates and has a discovery program. The therapeutics are core inhibitors. Each product candidate has been derived from specific, novel chemical scaffolds in order to perfect their ability to interrupt multiple steps in the HBV lifecycle. Thus far, the data suggests that the drug candidates disrupt both viral replication and prevent the establishment and replenishment of new cccDNA, which is unique given that the current standard of care can only inhibit the production of a new virus and may do so only partially. The firm’s lead product candidate in HBV is ABI-HO731. The drug has demonstrated potent activity across multiple HBV genotypes. Furthermore, the drug has been well tolerated and has shown the ability to substantially reduce HBV DNA and RNA.

On October 17th, the company announced positive data for both ABI-HO731 and ABI-H2158. Final results from the Phase 2a study of ABI-H0731 + nucleoside/tide analogs in Hbe antigen-positive HBV patients showed quicker and more substantial declines in HBV DNA and RNA compared to Nrtl alone. Furthermore, preliminary results from the Phase 1b trial evaluating candidate ABI-H2158 as a stand-alone therapy in Hbe antigen-positive HBV patients showed declines in HBV DNA and RNA after 14 days of treatment with a clean safety profile. Additional data from a 24-week study was posted on November 11th.

Microbiome Program:

The realization that gut microbiota play a pivotal role in shaping one’s health has caused a Cambrian explosion of research, which is leading to novel therapeutics. Assembly Bio seeks to be a leader in the discovery and development of oral live microbial biotherapeutic products, which leverages the naturally evolved functions of gut bacteria in order to deliver clinical beneﬁt in a variety of therapeutic areas. Essentially, any disease that is modulated by gut microbe-mediated pharmacological and biological mechanisms is a potential target.

The firm has built a deep and diverse library of bacterial strains that have been isolated from screening healthy human subjects. Once isolated, the bacteria undergo testing via human cell-based functional assays and animal models that reﬂect immunological and cellular mechanisms fundamental to health and disease. Once a bacterial strain has been selected, the firm manufactures the strain under cGMP conditions.

Finally, multiple drug substance lots of individual bacteria comprising the consortium are then blended and encapsulated into drug products. Each drug product is encapsulated in the firm’s proprietary Gemicel Targeted Oral Delivery System, which is a dual-release technology, ensuring region speciﬁc delivery of the active drug within the gastrointestinal tract. The novel design helps maximize effectiveness through the release of the drug into two separate pre-designated regions of the GI tract by taking advantage of variations in gut pH.

The company is currently working on six product candidates. The lead product candidate in the microbiome program is ABI-M201 for ulcerative colitis, which is an orally administered live biotherapeutic consisting of a rationally designed consortium of particular bacteria that has demonstrated the ability to modulate UC-related cellular mechanisms.

In 2017, the firm entered into a licensing agreement with Allergan (NYSE:AGN) for the worldwide rights to Assembly's microbiome gastrointestinal development program. Per the agreement, Allergan received worldwide rights to ABI-M201, ABI-M301 and two other compounds. Assembly received $50 million upfront and the total deal could end up being worth north of $2.8 billion in milestone payments.

In recent news, on June 27th, it was announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating ABI-M201 in patients with mildly to moderately active ulcerative colitis. The primary endpoint is safety, and the secondary endpoints include efficacy measures. The estimated primary completion date is June 2021.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The company ended the third quarter with just over $155 million in cash and market securities on its balance sheet after burning approximately $18 million in cash during the quarter. The company's current cash position is projected to fund operations into 2021.

The company gets sparse analyst coverage on Wall Street. The latest recommendation comes from Mizuho on October 15th which was reiterated two weeks ago. The firm rated the company a buy and placed a $25 price target on the name. The analyst at Mizuho sees a well-funded company that has runway into 2021 and a key catalyst in November for the company’s lead product candidate ABI-H0731. Next, on October 2nd, William Blair reiterated their buy rating on the firm. On September 19th, Chardan Capital reiterated their neutral rating. The analyst at Chardan Capital highlighted a few reasons for measured optimism:

We are also encouraged by the initiation of the phase Ib clinical trial (NCT03923478) for ABI-M201, Assembly’s rationally-designed consortium live biotherapeutic product for UC. We broadly favor this approach to microbiome medicines (MMS) development."

Robert W. Baird is by far the biggest bull on the Street with a Buy rating and $74 price target on ASMB.

Verdict:

There is a lot to like about Assembly. It is well funded at the moment. It certainly has numerous 'shots on goal' as well as a strategic partnership with Allergan. On the other hand, the stock has already had nice run in recent trading sessions and could see some profit taking. It is also in areas that tend to have challenges as a company goes from Tier 4 to Tier 3 status. In some ways, it reminds me a bit of RedHill Biopharma (RDHL).

I am going to pass on making any investment recommendation on Assembly at this time. That said, if these shares drift back down to approximately the $12 to $13 range, I would probably take a small 'watch item' in Assembly.

