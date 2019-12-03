Welltower Due For Some Profit-Taking To Around The $77 Level

Shares of Welltower Inc. (WELL) may finally be rolling over. As we can see from the monthly chart below, the rally out of the early 2018 lows has been unrelenting. Shares, though, look to be turning over as we can see from the monthly RSI readings. Although the RSI reading has not crossed below the 50 mark yet, we believe there is every possibility that shares will drop down into fresh lows next year. Furthermore, the height of that monthly MACD reading really demonstrates the momentum price has enjoyed over the past 20+ months.

We though by no means are saying that Welltower is a very attractive short here. All we are getting at present is a reversion to the mean with respect to the firm's valuation which plays itself out as a profit-taking event. Currently, Welltower shares trade with a book multiple of 2.2 and a sales multiple of 6.6. Their 5-year averages are 1.8 and 6.1, respectively.

In Welltower's recent earnings, we witnessed funds from operations of $1.05 which was a beat of $0.01. Although revenues are expected to grow by 7.5% this year, FFO is expected to see just over 3.3% growth. These numbers seem to be in line with how margins have been slipping at Welltower which is why we may see a reversion to mean with respect to the REIT's valuation.

We believe it is also worth noting that Welltower's dividend growth rates has been slowing slightly in recent years and its payout ratio has been increasing. In fact, there has not been an increase in the dividend for quite some time now and the payout ratio has increased to 84%.

Therefore let's go the daily chart to see if it lines up with how the financials have been trending as well as the monthly chart.

As we can see from the daily chart above, we definitely have the distinct possibility that shares of Welltower have now undergone a double top reversal pattern. We state "undergone" because shares actually dropped below support (which was the sign we were looking for) at the beginning of last month which means that the pattern is complete. Since that November bottom, price has been undergoing a relief rally, but if indeed this is a double top reversal, this relief rally should fall to lower lows before long. The lower horizontal trendline is the target we now have for the share-price going forward.

In order for a double top reversal pattern to play itself out in full, we need a few basic ingredients to play themselves out.

The Need For A Prior Trend

Welltower, as discussed already, has been on the rampage since early 2018.

An Important Trendline Break

Pattern with two peaks where the middle trough gets breached

As demonstrated above, the early November lows were breached pretty significantly. At the moment, shares are trying to break above resistance, but the odds are now not in their favor.

Increase in selling volume once support gets breached

Again, we reiterate, this potential play is only a short-term trade where the risk/reward profile is attractive when using options. We use these plays to increase capital in order to buy more assets (dividend paying stocks). Let's see what the rest of the trading week brings for Welltower.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.