IPO Update: Sprout Social Readies Plan For $150 Million IPO

The firm sells social media management software as a subscription to SMBs.

Sprout Social (SPT) has filed to raise $150 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides social media software to small and medium businesses.

Company & Technology

Chicago, Illinois-based Sprout Social was founded in 2009 and its platform enables businesses to manage social media engagement publishing and analytics, including brand awareness, reputation management, customer service, business intelligence, and customer acquisition.

Management is headed by founder, CEO, President and Director Justyn Howard, who was previously responsible for Enterprise Account Sales in Learn.com.

As of the time of the filing, Sprout services 23,000 customers across four major regions, namely 16,427 customers in North America, 4,442 in the EMEA region, 1,570 in the Asia-Pacific region, and 627 in Latin America.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s platform:

Source: Sprout Social

Sprout manages the social media profiles of 380 million people who accumulate an estimated average of 350 million messages daily.

Social media platforms that are covered by the company’s offerings include Facebook (FB), Instagram (FB), Pinterest (PINS), LinkedIn, Google (GOOG) and YouTube.

Investors in Sprout Social have included Goldman Sachs (GS), Future Fund, New Enterprise Associates, and Lightbank. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

The firm mainly attracts customers through a product-driven strategy, where potential buyers are led to the firm’s website and sign up for a free trial of its products.

Sprout has a dedicated marketing team that is tasked with increasing awareness of the company’s platform via inbound marketing, through its own industry-related blog and other social content, as well as its own social media following.

Management says the marketing team attracted an average of over 9,000 new trials per month over the last 12 months ending October 25, 2019.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been stable, per the table below:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To Sept 30, 2019 45.7% 2018 45.7% 2017 56.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.7x in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To Sept 30, 2019 0.7 2018 1.4

Source: Company registration statement

Average Revenue per Customer has fluctuated as is now at $3,233, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer Period ARPC To Sept 30, 2019 $3,233 2018 $3,729 2017 $2,384

Source: Company registration statement

The firm’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2018 was 108% and 106%, respectively.

Any figure above 100% is considered a good result as it means the firm is generating more revenue from its existing customer cohort, i.e., negative net churn.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Technavio, the global social media management software market is projected to increase by $789.43 million between 2019 and 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14% during the same period.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the increase in social media advertising, the adoption of analytics in social media management [SMM] platforms and their benefits, such as better visibility over customer engagement and satisfaction as well as marketing effectiveness.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a steady rate during the period, accounting for 32% of the anticipated market growth during the period.

Sprout Social is listed as one of the key service providers in this sector.

Major competitors that provide or are developing social media management solutions include:

AgoraPulse

Buffer

Hootsuite

Twitter (TWTR)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

SPT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, but at a decelerating rate of growth

Increased gross profit and high but fluctuating gross margin

Operating losses and uneven negative operating margin

Variable cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To Sept 30, 2019 $ 74,563,000 31.9% 2018 $ 78,813,000 75.9% 2017 $ 44,815,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To Sept 30, 2019 $ 55,275,000 35.0% 2018 $ 57,819,000 66.1% 2017 $ 34,820,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To Sept 30, 2019 74.13% 2018 73.36% 2017 77.70% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To Sept 30, 2019 $ (21,353,000) -28.6% 2018 $ (20,772,000) -26.4% 2017 $ (22,003,000) -49.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To Sept 30, 2019 $ (20,957,000) 2018 $ (20,934,000) 2017 $ (21,910,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To Sept 30, 2019 $ (9,712,000) 2018 $ (17,238,000) 2017 $ (14,345,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of Sept 30, 2019, the company had $12.6 million in cash and $58.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($15.3 million).

IPO Details

SPT intends to sell 8.8 million shares of Class A stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share versus ten votes per share for Class B shareholders.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $904 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 18.43%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including investments in our products, technology and salesforce.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, KeyBanc Capital Markets, William Blair, Canaccord Genuity, and Stifel.

Commentary

SPT is seeking public capital for general corporate purposes, so other than providing a market for its existing investors to exit, it isn’t clear why the firm is going public.

The firm’s financials indicate that while revenue and gross profit have grown, they are now growing at a sharply decelerating rate.

Furthermore, SPT is generating increasing operating losses while still using a significant amount of cash in operations.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue are stable but fairly high, while its sales and marketing efficiency rate has dropped as has its average revenue per customer.

On the positive side, the firm’s dollar-based net retention rate is above 100%, which is a good result.

The market opportunity for providing social media software is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the coming years.

In sum, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV / Revenue of 9.34x for a firm where the revenue growth is dropping.

Also, I see no path to profitability based on the financials to-date, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 12, 2019.

