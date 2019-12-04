Fortuna Silver Mines Trades Like More Than A Lotto Ticket

On December 3, the price of nearby March COMEX silver futures was trading at $17.215 per ounce, above the midpoint of its 2019 trading range. The prices of lead and zinc were waiting for the next shoe to drop in the trade war between the US and China. When it comes to the base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange, China is the demand side of the equation, and the dispute has weighed heavily on its economy and requirements for the nonferrous metals.

The silver market rose to its highest level since 2016 in early September on the back of the breakout to the upside in gold. The demand for lead has been rising because of the increase in battery-powered automobiles. Zinc reached a high in 2018 on the back of depleted mine supply, but the price increase brought more production to the market and sent the price lower throughout 2019.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is a Canadian company that produces precious and base metals in Latin America.

Silver, lead, and zinc in Latin America

Fortuna Silver Mines explores for, extracts, and processes precious and base metals deposits in Latin America. FSM's principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold mine in southern Mexico, and the Lindero gold project in Argentina. Gold and silver are byproducts of lead and zinc ore.

In Q3 2019, FSM reported production of 1.9 million ounces of silver and 11,436 ounces of gold. When it comes to the Lindero project in Argentina, the company expects to produce 145,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold in its first 12 months of output. Current guidance is for the first gold pour during Q1 2020.

A small-cap undervalued metals company

On Tuesday, December 3, FSM shares were at $3.403. The company has a market capitalization of $548.621 million and trades over 2.2 million shares each day.

Zach's Equity Research is bullish on the prospects for FSM shares. They rated the company a buy and assigned it an A for value because of this price to book ratio of 0.79 with an industry average of 1.40.

Over the past four quarters, FSM has either met or exceeded analyst estimates when it comes to earnings. In the latest quarter, the company earned two cents per share, which was in line with expectations. Over the three preceding quarters, the company beat estimates by between one and two cents per share. FSM is a profitable mining company.

FSM shares have held value

Over the past eleven years, FSM shares have made a series of higher lows.

Source: Barchart

As the chart dating back to 2005 highlights, FSM shares have traded in a range from 31 cents to $9.75. The low came in 2008. In late 2015 and early 2016, FSM fell to a higher low at $2.00 per share. The latest higher low came in May 2019 at $2.39, with the most recent high at $6.08 in April 2018. At $3.42 per share, the price is below the midpoint of its trading range since April 2018.

The pattern of higher lows in the shares remains intact as FSM has held its value. If the project in Argentina can deliver, the price of the shares could move significantly higher from the current level.

A metals rally could ignite these shares

We have already witnessed strength in gold and silver prices in 2019.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of COMEX gold futures highlights that the yellow metal broke out to the upside in June when it rose above the July 2016 high at $1377.50 per ounce and hit almost $1560 in early September. At the end of November, the price of gold remained comfortably above the breakout level.

Source: CQG

The monthly silver chart shows that the price of the precious metal was well above its 2019 low on December 3.

When it comes to lead and zinc prices, any progress towards de-escalation in the US-China trade war could boost prices over the coming months. Delays could have the opposite impact. FSM shares would likely benefit from stronger precious and base metals prices in 2020.

Risk/reward favors the upside in FSM

At $3.42 per share, the risk/reward equation for FSM shares favors the upside. I would place a stop below $2.00, which is a significant technical support level. The potential for a move that would challenge the April 2018 high at $6.08 yields a risk of $1.42 per share versus a reward of $2.66 per share.

Many small-cap exploration and production companies are like lotto tickets. However, FSM's earnings and potential make it a better bet than most of its competitors in the space.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable! I am offering a 20% discount for an annual subscription to my service, The Hecht Commodity Report, through the month of December 2019. With the holiday spirit in mind, I am offering a free trial to the service. You can sign up via this link.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.