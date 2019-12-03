Minor International: Positive On Long-Term Growth Potential Of New Acquisition

There are both temporary and structural factors negatively impacting Minor International's Thailand hotel business, but the company has guided for a strong 4Q2019.

The food business delivered a weak same-store sales growth of -3.7% YoY in 3Q2019. Future performance is dependent on the success of efforts to transform the food business.

I am positive on the acquisition of Chicken Time and the potential purchase of master franchise rights for Bonchon, due to attractive growth prospects and synergies with existing food businesses.

Elevator Pitch

Thailand-listed hospitality & leisure company Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCPK:MNILY) (OTC:MNILF) (OTCPK:MINOF) [MINT:TB] operates hundreds of hotels & resorts, and thousands of restaurants in Thailand and in 62 markets globally.

Minor International trades at 23.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 28 times. The stock offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.5%.

This is an update of my initiation article on Minor International published on September 3, 2019. Please refer to the article for more details on the company's background. Minor International's share price has declined slightly by -0.6% from Bt38.75 as of September 2, 2019, to Bt38.50 as of November 29, 2019.

I retain my "Neutral" rating on Minor International. While I am positive on the acquisition of Chicken Time and the potential purchase of master franchise rights for Bonchon, due to attractive growth prospects and synergies with existing food businesses, I am mindful of the structural threats that the company's food (threat from food delivery service operators) and hospitality (potential tourist diversion to other Southeast Asian countries) businesses face. I will wait for signs suggesting the success of the company's efforts to transform the food business and a pick-up in Thailand tourists arrivals, before turning bullish on the stock.

Readers are advised to trade in Minor International shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker MINT:TB where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million and market capitalization is above $5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), Fidelity, Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Acquisition Of Korean-Style Fried Chicken Restaurant Chain

The most significant news for Minor International in the past month was the company's acquisition of a 100% interest in Chicken Time, a Korean-style fried chicken restaurant chain in November 2019 for Bt2 billion.

Chicken Time, a franchise of Korean-style fried chicken restaurant brand, Bonchon, currently operates 44 outlets in Thailand, with another two expected to be opened before end-2019. Bonchon is an internationally-recognized brand, with more than 300 branches in nine countries, the U.S., Thailand, Philippines, Kuwait, Singapore, Bahrain, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar. The first Bonchon outlet was opened in Thailand in 2011. Minor International is currently in engaged in negotiations with the holder of master franchise rights for Bonchon, to buy the rights to allow the company to open new Bonchon outlets in Thailand, and it expects this transaction to be completed in a few months' time.

The acquisition of Chicken Time and the potential purchase of master franchise rights in Thailand are positive for Minor International for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, Minor International did not have exposure to chicken market in Thailand prior to the acquisition of Chicken Time. Minor International did have exposure to the ice cream, burger and pizza markets in Thailand with restaurants operated under The Pizza Company, Swensen's, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands. But chicken is a bigger and faster growing market in Thailand compared with the other key food categories in Thailand. According to Euromonitor research, the size of the chicken market increased by +224% from Bt7 billion in 2008 to Bt24 billion in 2018. In comparison, the market size of the burgers and pizza markets in Thailand grew by +196% and +53% to Bt10 billion and Bt6 billion, respectively, over the same period.

According to Minor International, Bonchon is unique that it uses fresh chicken, instead of frozen chicken, and this is one of factors that makes its brand more popular with consumers. Minor International also highlights that Bonchon is very popular with millennials in Thailand and has delivered a "very high" same-store sales growth in Thailand in the past few years. Bonchon is also very attractive to franchisees, because its average payback period (in terms of capital deployed) in Thailand is under a year.

Secondly, there is a long growth runway for Bonchon in Thailand. There are only 44 Bonchon outlets in Thailand, while Minor International runs 518 Dairy Queen outlets, 416 The Pizza Company outlets, 292 Swensen's outlets and 109 Burger King outlets in Thailand. Minor International thinks that Thailand can support 150-200 Bonchon outlets, based on its estimates.

More importantly, the current store footprint of Chicken Time and Bonchon is sub-optimal. There are 4 Bonchon outlets located at airports and 38 Bonchon outlets in Greater Bangkok, but there are only two upcountry Bonchon outlets in Nakhon Ratchasima and Pattaya, respectively. With most of Bonchon outlets concentrated in Bangkok, there lies an opportunity for Minor International to expand Bonchon outlets outside Bangkok.

Thirdly, the growth of Thailand food delivery market is accelerating, and Bonchon has a significant delivery business. The market size of the food delivery market in Thailand is expected to grow at a three-year CAGR of 10% from Bt84 billion in 2018 to Bt111 billion in 2021. In contrast, the Thailand food delivery market's historical five-year CAGR (between 2013 and 2018) was also 10%.

In my initiation article on Minor International published in September 2019 and referred to in the "Elevator Pitch" section of this article, I have highlighted competition from third-party food delivery service providers as one of the key reasons for the negative same-store sales growth for Minor International's Thailand food business in 2Q2019. There is a possibility that Minor International could handle Bonchon's delivery on its own delivery platform, rather than rely on third-party food delivery service providers in future. In other words, Minor International's acquisition of Chicken Time is also a means of reducing competition from third-party food delivery service providers.

Lastly, the addition of Bonchon to its food portfolio could help Minor International's overall food business. Minor International is considering re-sizing or rationalizing some of its existing restaurants under its other food brands, which is line with consumer trends shifting towards take-out. That could mean Minor International opening a new Bonchon store at one of its Coffee Club or The Pizza Company outlets. This should result in improved operating efficiencies and a more efficient usage (increased sales and profits per sq ft) of the real estate it owns or leases.

Based on Minor International's guidance of a 10-13 times EV/EBITDA acquisition multiple, I estimate that the acquisition of Chicken Time could add Bt150-200 million in incremental EBITDA (1% of Minor International's FY2018 EBITDA) on an annual basis, excluding potential new outlets. Also, as Bonchon's store EBITDA margins are higher than the overall EBITDA margins for Minor International's food businesses, the addition of Bonchon stores should be positive for the profitability of the food business in the medium to long term as well.

Transformation Of Food Business Continues

Minor International's food business continues to be weak in 3Q2019, with overall same-store sales growth of -3.7% YoY in the most recent quarter, compared with same-store sales growth of -4.0% and -3.6% in 1Q2019 and 2Q2019, respectively. The company's same-store sales growth in 3Q2019 for Thailand, China and Australia were -5.0%, -1.9%, and -1.9% YoY, respectively. Revenue of Minor International's food business increased +1% YoY to Bt17.9 billion in 9M2019, but EBITDA declined by -9% YoY to Bt2,680 million over the same period.

The rise of third-party food delivery service providers and weak consumer spending were responsible for the food business's negative same-store sales growth and decline in earnings. The future performance of the food business is dependent on the success of Minor International's efforts to transform its food business.

Firstly, Minor International wants to drive system sales growth by focusing on delivery and new food items.

Minor International launched its own food delivery app called 1112 Delivery which allows consumers to buy food from all of its brands on this single platform. The company also works with other partners to accelerate its food business. For example, customers of Burger King in Thailand can now pay with LINE (NYSE:LN) Pay. LINE is one of the more popular messaging apps in the country. Minor International also collaborates with courier delivery services company Lalamove, and transport, food delivery & payment solutions company Grab in areas such as promotions, special discounts and flash deals. Minor International also worked with Uber Eats in Australia to drive traffic growth and improved sales.

With respect to new products, Minor International has introduced a Bingsu cake (a unique take on a Korean dessert), at Swensen's; and a plant-based menu and cold-pressed juices for Sizzler's among others in its restaurants in Thailand.

New Food Products Recently Launched By Minor International

Source: Minor International's 3Q2019 Results Presentation

Secondly, Minor International is taking a diversified approach towards expansion with a focus on physical store openings, digital sales and mergers & acquisitions. It is looking at new distribution channels such as digital, so as to avoid opening too many new stores which cannibalizes revenue from its existing outlets.

Minor International's food business adopts what it calls a "fail fast" approach towards new store expansion or new concepts. If things don't go well as initially planned, Minor International is ready to write it off quickly and move on to new things. The company is still open to further acquisitions for its food business in the future. While Minor International is not seeking new acquisitions at the moment due to the recent acquisition of Chicken Time, it remains opportunistic with an eye on successful food brands like Bonchon as potential acquisition targets.

Thirdly, Minor International aims to improve profitability of the food business. One key aspect of that is store re-sizing and rationalization, which could be possibly integrated with Bonchon's new store opening plans, something I discussed in an earlier section of this article.

Hotel Business Could See Recovery In 4Q2019

Excluding the effects of the acquisition of Spanish hotel chain acquisition of NH Hotel Group (OTC:NHHEF) (OTCPK:NHHEY), or NHH, in October 2018, revenue of Minor International's hotel business was down -4% YoY in organic terms for 9M2019, while EBITDA declined by -16% YoY over the same period. This was largely attributable to a weak performance from Minor International's owned hotels in Thailand.

There are both temporary and structural factors negatively affecting Minor International's Thailand hotel business.

There was a boat accident in the Thai resort island of Phuket in late 2018 which led to the death of 47 Chinese tourists and a subsequent decline in Chinese tourists' arrivals in Thailand. In addition, Chinese are possibly cutting back on overseas travel due to slowing domestic economic growth and U.S.-China trade tensions. Also, the strengthening of the Thai baht in 2019 has made Thailand unattractive to foreign tourists due to reduced spending power. I see both of these as temporary factors that should ease over time and result in a recovery in tourists arrivals in Thailand and an improvement in Minor International's Thailand hotel business in future.

Thai Baht Versus Key Foreign Currencies

Source: Thai Union's (OTC:TUFUF) (OTC:THFRF) (OTCPK:TUFBY) [TU:TB] 3Q2019 Results Presentation

The structural threat for Thailand lies in a diversion of tourists from Thailand to other parts of Southeast Asia such as Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam in the medium to long term, which are cheaper travel destinations and especially attractive for budget-conscious travelers.

In the near-term, Minor International has guided for a strong 4Q2019 for its hotels business, based on "green shoots coming through." Traditionally, the first and fourth quarters have been the strongest for Minor International's Thailand hotel business due to seasonality.

Valuation

Minor International trades at 23.5 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 23.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of Bt38.50 as of November 29, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 28 times.

Minor International offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Minor International include issues with integrating its recent acquisition of Korean fried chicken restaurant chain, a failure to secure master franchise rights for Bonchon Chicken in Thailand, results of initiatives to transform its food business being below expectations, weaker-than-expected economic growth in Thailand and globally, resulting in a slowdown in tourism, and a slower-than-expected progress in its deleveraging efforts (please refer to my initiation article on Minor International published in September 2019 for more details on this).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.