Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference - Transcript

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference December 3, 2019

Andre Calantzopoulos - CEO

Pam Kaufman - Morgan Stanley

Pam Kaufman

Some of the statements, we will make may be considered forward looking. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially.

Now that we have that out of the way, I'd like to introduce Philip Morris for the next presentation. So tobacco industry is facing a dynamic backdrop as tobacco companies and consumer preferences evolved towards reduced risk products. PMI has been executing on its strategy of creating a smoke free future with IQOS its heat-not-burn product, which today has over 12 million users and is expected to generate about $6 billion in revenue this year.

IQOS is now in over 50 markets including its recent launch in the U.S. this fall, at the same time PM has balanced solid growth in its core combustible business. Here today to walk us through PMI’s strategy and vision are Chief Executive Officer, Andre Calantzopoulos and Chief Financial Officer, Martin King. Thank you both for coming.

Thank you.

Thank you. So thanks, Pam. We just wanted to start with a few highlights from our 2019 strong underlying business performance. We revised our EPS guidance as outlined in today's press release, excluding reporting adjustments and tax items; our guidance now represents a like-for-like currency neutral growth rate of around 9.5%, compared to at least 9% previously.

Now full year 2020 guidance will be provided during our Q4 2019 earnings call in February. Underlying that guidance is we anticipate total industry volume decline, excluding China and the US of approximately 2.5% for the full year 2019. And that's in line with historical trend of the last five years which is about 2.3% decline. And we expect PMI shipment volume to decline between 1% and 1.5% on a like-for-like basis.

The fundamentals underlying our strong combustible tobacco portfolio are intact. We have robust full year like-to-like combustible tobacco pricing, we expect a variance of approximately 6% supported by broadly rational excise tax environment. We're growing Marlboro share as a share the cigarette category. So our share excluding China and U.S. for both Q3 and year-to-date were up 0.2% despite the impact of the over indexed switching of adult smokers from Marlboro into IQOS. We've got favorable momentum for IQOS across geographies. It's commercially available in 51 markets over 12 million total users as of Q3 2019 about 71% of which have stopped smoking, and switch to IQOS.

The global launch of IQOS 3 DUO is underway and we anticipate full year heated tobacco unit shipment volume of approximately 59 billion units in line with full year in market sales, meaning that market level inventory movements will more or less offset on an aggregate basis.

Third quarter heated tobacco unit share reached over 5% in the markets where IQOS has been commercialized as the fourth largest tobacco brand in those markets. And IQOS is now available in the U.S. following the launch in the initial lead market of Atlanta, Georgia. And last month Altria began the expansion of IQOS in the Richmond Virginia market. And currently it's the only heat-not-burn product on the market, authorized through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's PMTA pathway as, “appropriate for the protection of public health.” So those are just a couple of highlights, I thought we would set the stage. With that we'll get to your questions.

Q - Pamela Kaufman

Thank you. So I guess maybe just to touch on the guidance update, what were some of the factors that contributed to your stronger earnings growth outlook for 2019, relative to the guidance provided Q3 results?

Martin King

Well, I think, all year we've been seeing good momentum in the business. And since we're in the homestretch here, we thought we would put the number down a little more precisely than saying at least 9% and move it to approximately 9.5%. But we've got good momentum on our volumes. IQOS is doing well we're benefiting from margin expansion as well. The volumes that are coming from the European Union are helping us lift the profitability. So overall, it's been a solid year for us and we thought the guidance revision was due because of the visibility we have here towards the end of the year.

Pamela Kaufman

And I guess, looking towards next year, I know you're not providing guidance yet, but I guess can you discuss how you're thinking about industry volumes for 2020? And how does the industry performance look in the context of combustibles and reduced risk?

Andre Calantzopoulos

Okay, I mean, this year, actually, is a very good year for industry volume. And as Martin said, it will be probably around the historical trend, no acceleration or deceleration. Of course, that includes IQOS sales otherwise obviously cigarettes will be low. I think, we're confident that the growth of IQOS will continue as we were on track to achieve our longer term target of $90 billion to $100 billion and we see continuous increase in the consumers acquired for IQOS.

We will continue investing obviously behind the brand because as you acquire new people as they move out of cigarettes clearly need to make some minimum investment for acquisition and obviously, the number exist for [indiscernible].

But we get very often the question, will you continue to have very big investment and you will see that the investments will go down overtime, in terms of increment, as we now have all the infrastructure in place to process much more volume, both in manufacturing and as retail coach and levels, and also this infrastructure can handle before the e-vapor product we plan to launch. So it's more direct marketing expense now, no more infrastructure, and obviously that also leads to margin expansion for the next year. So that's a good thing.

In terms of volume, I think the one place that can have some influence in the trends as an one-off is Indonesia. As you may know in Indonesia, which is a very big market is more than 300 billion cigarettes. We didn't have any tax increase this year. There have been very limited pricing as a result of that that was also the expectation of the government. Now, they came with a catch up tax increase of roughly what it is 24% which tax on is probably 14% to 15%.

So this next year we will probably have some volume impact, depending also how the pricing goes. And also during the year in Indonesia, the first price increases in a year are to pass on the tax then you have real pricing only towards the end of the year. We don't have annualization clearly there will be a bit of a constraint here in terms of price variance year-to-year in Indonesia.

Now what the volume impact is going to be, I would say 6%, 7% maybe, but if it’s 6%, 7% in Indonesia you do the math, that’s 0.6%, 0.7% on a worldwide basis, and we see this as a one-off. Okay it’s a catch up. For the rest of the markets, we don't see anything disruptive, so I think we will be on trend for the year and the only one-off event maybe Indonesia now. Forecasting Indonesia has never been an easy thing. But that's all I think.

And on as I said on the IQOS side, I think we have very, very good momentum in many, many markets.

Martin King

The silver lining on Indonesia next year is that it gives us an opportunity to fix some of the underlying challenges we've had this year, which is around market share and particularly, price gaps with the premium products being out in front of the cheaper products, and that's hurt our share and given us more mixed down-trading than we would like.

So with the band roll price increase coming up should lift the bottom and it gives us an opportunity to make sure that the long-term positives in Indonesia continued. It will be a challenging year next year, but it's a good chance to reset the clock a little bit.

Pamela Kaufman

And then, I guess, how should we think about the pricing outlook for next year? I guess, can you give an update on the environment considering the higher taxes in Indonesia and also Philippines? How did these dynamics influence your outlook for combustible pricing?

Andre Calantzopoulos

We're still before the year end and very often excise tax increases happened at the year-end. I don't see anything other than what is known happening. Now Philippines there is a tax increase, that is well known is about 10 pesos per pack, we have already priced in anticipation. I think we’re recovered from that aspect.

And if I look around the world, Russia looks pretty reasonable in terms of excise tax increases, lower than in the past. European Union I don't see any problem. So, it should be in terms of tax, there was always one country somewhere that has a big tax increase, but nothing that disturbs the trend. So can’t comment more on pricing because it's early still although it's December. But I think, if we look at variances year-to-year probably, because of Indonesia it's going to be slightly lower, depends on how fast we can pass on the taxes. And the rest is fairly okay.

We also have now that I remember a significant tax increase also in Mexico, but we didn't have a tax increase for so many years in Mexico. So, I think of the underlying business in combustibles supports very good pricing, but year-to-year as you have one or two events may be a bit lower, but I would know better when I give you the update in February. Yes, but nothing dramatic.

Pamela Kaufman

So, thinking about your current outlook on volumes and pricing, how confident are you in the achievability of your midterm targets for at least 5% revenue growth and at least an 8% earnings CAGAR? Given the plan to exceed this target this year, should we expect some variability in that rate over the next two years?

Andre Calantzopoulos

Look, we are confident at the outlook, okay. We said it's a compound growth of 5 and 8 at least, and I think we’re very confident we can deliver.

Pamela Kaufman

So, I guess, to talk about one of the major developments over the past few months was your merger discussions with Altria. And I was hoping to hear your view on the U.S. market and the outlook for the cigarette category here. Where did you see the biggest opportunities in your -- in considering a merger with Altria?

Andre Calantzopoulos

Well, as I explained many times the merger had a number of things that were evaluated. Obviously, we looked at revenue synergies, including combining obviously the portfolios worldwide, we looked at regulatory synergies, cost synergies and there were opportunities.

Now, when it comes to the U.S. market and I think over last few months I've seen everything and it's opposite about what happened in the U.S. market. I think, there will be various uncertainties well understand around what's going to happen in the e-vapor category. And that may or may not influence cigarette volumes, if we look at short-ter. Now longer term,

I think the e-vapor category will exist, the heat-not-burn category will be established, and they will continue growing.

So, if we like to take a three to five year horizon post PMTA I think, the PMTA process and I cannot predict it, obviously, but that will -- I don't think everybody will go through the PMTA process, there will be some consolidation happening. But I do believe that people that have -- and companies that have the ability to go to the PMTA because it's a fairly onerous and lengthy process and will prevail, brands that are established will prevail will have a much more consolidated view, but the category will continue growing overtime.

Now, obviously there are fluctuations. If certain flavors are banned, maybe not by the FDA, maybe by certain states and we will have a little bit of movement, but I don't think the category will disappear. On the contrary, I don't think anybody wants to ban e-vapor products in the U.S. I think it's an opportunity for us and Altria to move IQOS in the U.S., especially once we get authorization for the IQOS 3 version. Because we should not forget that the product approved by the FDA is a three years ago version of IQOS. So we will submit at the beginning of the year to the FDA for the new product and that can help expand on the right product nationally in the U.S. in my view.

But overtime, we we'll see cigarettes slowly going down as they’re replaced by other products as we've seen the international market. Now the key thing is as to be at the forefront of the alternative. And if we look at what's happening in the PMI market, we are growing IQOS, we have better margins. We are having the lion share of the category we will expand in the e-vapor category. So I think we will be very well positioned, actually much better position that we are in cigarettes to capture the people that move out of cigarettes into the new product.

And as I said many times, we're not making any gifts to our competitors, we put the right resources to maintain our share of the combustible category and that's how I look at the business in the U.S. or somewhere else.

Pamela Kaufman

And then, so I guess touching on IQOS in the U.S., can you comment on its early performance in the U.S. market and how involved you are with Altria’s commercialization strategy?

Andre Calantzopoulos

We collaborate obviously with Altria as we did all the time. And I think we give always the latest learning we have from our other markets, there is a learning of the organization also for Altria to know how to do things. I think if I compare the beginning at it’s very, very early days, in industrial tech markets is going the same way not, when we did not go in Milano [ph] which was much slower when we start in certain other countries. And I think as I said once we have IQOS 3 here a better device with also possibly one or two more tobacco flavor variance that is the moment where you can really accelerate the expansion just now is learning more than anything else. But this is not dissimilar to what we've done in -- what happen in many other markets.

Pamela Kaufman

And as a follow up, have you seen any impact to IQOS from concerns around -- the health concerns around vaping in the U.S., either here or abroad?

Andre Calantzopoulos

Well, I think the e-vapor category has suffered a little bit during the height of the unfortunate lung disease issues, because there was conflation as we all know. It was very obvious that it had nothing to do with traditional e-vaping let’s put it this way, but that are spun by certain people in the wrong way. So, the category got to hit e-vapor. IQOS not really -- probably if more slowdown we saw in certain European countries in September, but then it continued again. So yes it had an impact in the international markets may be less than the U.S., but I don't think that's a good thing when these things happen or propagated, but that's a different conversation you are not the right audience for that.

Pamela Kaufman

And can you give an update on some of the factors that are contributing to improve the IQOS momentum in markets like Italy and Russia? And why do you believe other markets have seen slower rates of adoption?

Andre Calantzopoulos

I think as an organization first of all we're learning every day. I think we have now as I said the infrastructure in place, but it’s not only stores we have now digital infrastructure, you have much more ability to generate leads, including from consumers that are -- have switched to IQOS recommending other consumers. We have now the digital infrastructure to process that information.

And I believe that as an organization we learn everyday to do the things faster, better. As we explained we focused everybody on the consumer journey at the market level. So quick problem solving of consumer pain points a little bit like lean techniques. So if you see every market we launched now the growth is much faster compared to what happened in the first month in the previous market than the previous market. That's obviously is a limiting factor based on what marketing tools you have. If you have a completely call it restricted market like Canada, for example, where there is no possibility to talk to any consumer and can’t display the product. It's very painful exercise and almost very difficult task takes a lot of time even more ability to talk to consumers it grows faster.

But the good thing is, I think, we learn much more, we grow much faster now when we enter a new market and actually with lesser investment. And the momentum is there almost in every country honestly the only country where the whole category has an issue is Korea. But because of the public statements of -- and the confusion that was created following the Korean FDA. But also on a brand basis because of there are certain flavor categories introduced in Korea that we didn't have variance for those. And now we are resolving this problem. But except for that I see growth and positive momentum everywhere.

Martin King

So, I think, Pam, it’s a little ironic for a long time we were having to explain Italy as because it was moving quite a bit slower than other markets. Now you see Italy is actually doing very, very well. And I think to Andre’s point its learning, we figured out how to make this product successful in all different environments. There are differences in regulation and our ability to execute and the consumers themselves that account for the fast or slower. But in every single situation we've been able to figure out a formula that gets us growing and as time passes and we hit kind of critical mass we often see it accelerating.

Pamela Kaufman

So, I guess, switching gears to Japan that's a market where the formula worked pretty quickly. Can you give an update on how the initiatives that you are taking to accelerate growth in Japan and whether there has been any -- you've absorbed any competitive impact from the recent product launches?

Martin King

Yes, so we are seeing growth in Japan this year and that's down to a lot of the actions we took last year and into the earlier part of this year. It's also being helped by IQOS DUO. It's a very good device improvement on the ability to use it multiple times with the same holder and the quick recharging are a step forward. There has been quite a bit of competitive activity in the market this year with launches from several companies.

Fortunately IQOS continues to be the best performing products, from a taste perspective and consumer experience perspective. And with the new news we brought with DUO and also some of the improvements we made to our marketing mix, our consumer journey setup. The launch of Heat also helped at a price point that was more accessible for a broader group of consumers. And we've been able to more than hold our own.

We're actually gaining share and having a pretty good renewed success in Japan. And it goes to show that with the right adjustments, the right product, the right approach, we can continue to grow through some of the sticking points, if you will, as you move from different consumer groups that are a little bit more challenging to convince, but it's all doable. It's just a matter of figuring out the right mix. And we've done that.

Pamela Kaufman

So you touched earlier about the question that you've been getting on the level of incremental spend on IQOS. And that's something that, I was hoping we can touch on a little bit further. You spent an incremental $400 million this year on top of $600 million last year. How are you thinking about the level of incremental spend over the next several years and at what point can you begin to leverage the investments more meaningfully and drive margin expansion on IQOS?

Andre Calantzopoulos

Martin, can take this, but as I said, when you open a new market, you need to build a minimum infrastructure so you need to open store, you need to hire some additional people. So, there is always be as we expand some incremental spent. The key thing here is the growth of revenues is much slower, obviously than the spent thus we have margin expansion.

But you have to understand for as long as we open new markets, there will be some incremental spend it’s going to be less and less, because the base is there to support both acquisition and retention because we should not forget that part. I mean, it's acquire somebody if you lose them, you lose money.

So, I see the increment being slower every year and probably in a couple of years, we’ll get to probably sufficient amount of money to operate, bearing in mind that if you open a big market like Indonesia, for example, and you decide to do nationally not that we will go nationally in Indonesia then clearly that year you will have additional expense we need to all understand.

The rest is thus the variable cost you need to put behind I mean two real example. We have a recommendation mechanism. So if somebody recommend a friend to switch, then the person gets something I think. And the more people recommend the more you have to pay on that. That's normal and that happens in every business.

But the big infrastructure chunks are in place and I think we have capacity for the next couple of years. And then we'll see after that obviously, we require some more capital expenditure. But we've become much more efficient in using the existing equipment than before. So, all-in-all, we should see margin improvement, that's all I'm saying as the revenues will grow much faster than the underlying cost.

Martin King

And the other aspect to it is being more efficient with our underlying business and making sure that what we do need to invest and should invest in the new business is not so much on top, but more of a reallocation of resources. So we've put in place a number of initiatives to drive efficiencies in our business to be able to fund the needed and very positive investments in the future, which are coming as Andre said, with the additional revenue.

So that's why you're seeing our margin expansion. We're getting very good margin expansion this year, we expect to continue to do that going forward. You see us rationalizing our footprint, we've taken the steps to reduce the number of manufacturing facilities. We've also been driving efficiencies throughout all of our external spend. So we're seeing that paying off very nicely and we expect that to continue over the next few years.

Pamela Kaufman

And so you've launched the number of new IQOS devices over the last year. Can you give an update on the rest of your reduced risk pipeline? And how should we think about innovation unfolding between heat-not-burn and other platforms in your portfolio?

Andre Calantzopoulos

Okay. I would say I don't think we will stop innovation in any of the platforms, including IQOS. We always work to the next generation or the next improvement. I think IQOS 3 DUO for example, now that battery capacity is sufficient and technology in this is a major improvement because people may be they don't even need the second device. So from a consumer perspective it's also important problem and we’ll continue doing this. So we'll continue innovating in the neat-not-burn platform no matter what.

And there is a clear calendar as I said, every two years you come with major innovation and every year you come with some update and some interface related or improvement. Clearly innovations in the core idolization techniques take much more time. So we're working on the next one, probably it will come next year towards end, beginning of the year. And then the rest is just touch and feel and consumer ease of use. So that's for the heat-not-burn.

Under IQOS also we have before I think the MESH is ready for commercialization. And we’ll start rolling it out. We just postponed a little bit in some markets this year because of all these controversy around e-vapor products. Because the plan was to have MESH in many markets under the IQOS name and I was a little bit reluctant to put an e-vapor product immediately, but we'll start the beginning of next year as things are calming down in terms of perception of the category.

And P2 I think will have resolved the key issue that we had, but in certain climatic conditions, we had the tip that could fall. And I forget when we have a test market probably towards the year again next year because we have the manufacturing done or mid next year.

And then P3 is also ready for test market. So we are in good shape. There is also an emerging category as you know, which is the power to buy pouches, which we're looking at as well. And I believe over time, consumers will sometimes use one type of product. We know heat-not-burn is the one today, that heated tobacco is the one today that has the ability to reach most people.

But I think people will also experiment and switch to e-vapor and other products either permanently or move around, is a little bit how we do with alcohol quite in sometimes you have beer, sometimes you have wine, sometimes you have whiskey. There is a predominant thing you use, but you use others as well. That's why you need to position the portfolio in the right time in all these possibilities. And that's how we develop.

Now, as I said many times, I think it's demonstrably clear, we have it everywhere that the heated tobacco products, especially IQOS is the best to switch consumes. I think there's enough light that support that. But all the other categories have had a role to play and they will play. We want to be a player in everywhere.

Pamela Kaufman

And, I guess, now that you've stepped away from Altria, what is your current appetite for potential acquisitions either on the combustible or to reduced risk side? And, would this be a potential avenue for filling gaps in your portfolio on the reduced risk side?

Andre Calantzopoulos

To me, I don't think PMI will be the only company to invent everything over time. That's impossible. So we're always looking at partnership, potentially acquisitions of technology, route to market strategy. I mean, even most of the start-ups always come to access because we have the route to market. So I think we have to always remain very open in this area, across the supply chain. The product technology, being route to market to collaborate with people. I don't think we can invent everything from our own.

But we have the advantage, as I said that we have the science that is necessary now with more and more approvals required. We have the knowhow and we have the route to market. So it's very natural that many smaller companies would like to work with us.

Pamela Kaufman

And Joule [ph] started to expand internationally earlier this year. I'm curious if you've seen any impact from their expansion. And do you believe that Joule like competitor can gain momentum outside of the U.S.?

Andre Calantzopoulos

Look Joule has been in a number of markets. Where we saw some traction, if I'm not mistaken is Canada also because of the proximity of the U.S. and because also e-vapor products have more freedoms to communicate. In the rest is present, but not rapid growth. I think and I said many times Joule is a brand with some controversy obviously around it. But when you move on of the U.S. like we’ve said, it's a fairly uniform market to the international markets, you need to build infrastructure, and it's a very fragmented environment.

So it's a much more, much longer and much more expensive expansion if you want to be in many, many markets. So any company that is successful in the U.S. has to face the much more complex international environment, be it regulatory, be it route-to-market and you need to invest a lot of money to compete in these markets. I mean it's simply as that. Now, every company that has success in the U.S. will always try to expand internationally, but not everybody is successful. It takes much more time.

Pamela Kaufman

I know we’re out of time, so I wanted to thank you for coming to the conference and thanks again.

Andre Calantzopoulos

Thank you all for listening to us. And summary, I think we've had a very good year, we’ve excellent momentum going into 2020. I think for the new products, we are the leader and our ambition is to remain the leader in this category.

And I think, as these products are better for consumers long term, has better margin for us it makes sense to continue without obviously losing out unnecessarily on our combustible business. That's still pretty strong. So, overall pretty happy.

Martin King

Thanks very much.

Andre Calantzopoulos

Thank you, Pam.