Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) CEO Rich Templeton Presents at Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference December 3, 2019 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Rich Templeton - Chairman, President, CEO

Conference Call Participants

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

In the interest of time why don’t we go ahead and get started. It's my pleasure this morning to introduce Rich Templeton, who's the Chairman, President and CEO of Texas Instruments.

We've got a fireside chat conversation here for about the next 30 minutes. It's a very informal setting. There is a mic that's being passed around the room, so if you do have a question, don't be shy, raise your hand, and we will get you a mic.

And with that, Rich, first, thank you. I really appreciate you coming out of the conference this year and supporting our effort.

I always find it helpful in sort of a fireside chat setting. So let the first question be a little bit open-ended to have you talk a little bit about kind of the core IP, but more importantly, what your strategy is and kind of what's the investment thesis to the room?

Rich Templeton

Well, John, as you know quite well, and you've followed it, we tend to emphasize the boring part but not changing too much, but hopefully, it's because we're on the right path. I basically think we're in the best products and the best end markets in the semiconductor business. So best products for the Analog and Embedded Processing chips, and the best markets are industrial and automotive.

And it's a very simple thesis on the best markets and that the semiconductor content of both the industrial markets and the automotive markets. Semiconductor content will be growing faster than those markets as they make equipment smarter, better, lower energy use, safer, whatever factor. And that's going to be a pretty good place to be for the long term. So a combination of those things are where we've been aimed and we remain very focused on it today.

Unidentified Analyst

You and I have talked about in the past that one of your core competence has been recognizing when it's a good time to get out of markets, whether that be memory or wireless. And it's actually - as you think about shepherding your onerous capital, it's a really important muscle to flex at time.

What's interesting is this is sort of the first time period where you don't really have any of the headwinds that you've had through restructuring, i.e., if you look, you've had tremendous EPS growth over the last several years, call it, 6, 7, 8 years, but not much revenue growth as you were kind of divesting out of these businesses. And so I think a lot of us out here are trying to figure out how do we think about the long-term revenue growth potential of the business.

And I guess, I'll throw back on you, how do your markets grow? How fast do they grow? And are you a share gainer? And so how do we think about your growth relative to market growth?

Rich Templeton

Again, we've talked in the past on this. So I think you can pick your long-term semiconductor market number. And I don't know what you would pick or what you would advise, I’ll bet it's a mid single digit number depending on exposure to personal electronics or data center, industrial, automotive, where - you can comment where you are on that.

My general guess is that mid single digit growth number from a revenue and a market point of view is probably a pretty safe assumption with our industrial and with our automotive bias and that bias should be growing. And you could argue, maybe it's a little higher, but it's probably just a safe assumption to make over the long term.

If you look at share, yeah, I think you look over 10 years, we tend to be a 30 to 40 basis point share gainer, a little more some years, less other years, but we've been able to grind that out. And we would always like to do more, but it's - if we can keep doing that over a long period of time, I think our owners are going to be pleased with that.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, if I can push the point on market share because the 30 to 40 basis points has kind of been an historic sort of number in your core businesses. And you and I have talked about in the past, what's unique about the Analog business is that it's still a highly fragmented business in an overall semiconductor industry, which continues to consolidate. I've joked with you in the past that you're the second largest Analog guy because there's this other guy called other that actually has a bigger portion of the market.

Given all the trends around the data economy and the importance of scale, and you've leveraged that importance on the manufacturing side, why wouldn't share gains accelerate to a higher level going forward than they've historically been?

Rich Templeton

I will give you great credit for consistency of thesis and question. And I think you can certainly make that argument. But you just know my nature and the company's nature, we're not going to get out ahead on that. Are there things that you can get excited about when you think about our core competitive advantages? 300-millimeter manufacturing and more helps more.

When you think about breadth of product, that's a strength that gets better with time. Reach of channel and some of the things that we can do uniquely in our marketplace versus our middle-sized or smaller competitors.

And if we're using that data and that information and that scale smartly, then yes, you can make that thesis. But I'm just careful, there's a lot of focus on revenue growth in this world that I don't believe is always healthy.

And so internally, we do spend a lot of time making sure the emphasis is, get stronger, aim at the right opportunities and bigger as a result. Don't just chase bigger because sometimes, you can end up places that you don't want to necessarily get to, and I think we've done that pretty well in the past 7 or 8 years.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned in your opening comments that you love boring, which means that there's hardly any controversy around TI and the company. And controversy is probably too strong a word, it's probably a word that we on the sell side like to use so that you read our first call notes.

But if you look at the guidance that was given in the December quarter, you guys went a little bit early, and it was a little bit weaker than what investors thought, and quite frankly, a little bit weaker than a lot of your peers.

And I think one of the conspiracy theories out there that I'd like you to address is that you've been on sort of a 3 to 5 year journey around distribution and your philosophy around distribution of trying to deemphasize the distribution network relative to being just logistic fulfillers of demand and being more direct.

And specifically, the most recent was the dissolving your relationship with Avnet. And some of the investment community have thought that maybe that's adding to kind of the negative outlook or cautious outlook for December. Is there any truth to that?

Rich Templeton

Simple answer is no. There's no truth to that. The more important one is that Dave got to have a more exciting October earnings call cycle than he's typically had the past few years, which is good. We keep him busy on that front.

But - and I look at this thing, and again, I put it under the boring context and time usually - and I think we've even seen it in this earnings seasons, where we were it doesn't look quite as different as the microchips and other companies come out.

Unidentified Analyst

Very true.

Rich Templeton

So I just put that aside. Time is what really matters, results over time matters. And on the distribution change, we've really been working on this for 7, 8, 9 years. Changes in how we've done it. And it's not about deemphasizing distribution, it's about emphasizing us having direct relationships with our customers because we think it puts us into just a better position to help them. And if we do that better, we'll win more business long term.

And so you've watched us at a very steady fashion, changing programs, consignment inventory, some of the latest changes with the global footprint, and that is all about building this relationship efforts of what we do through ti.com online transactions with the TI store.

And I remain as excited as I've ever been of what that future looks like. And I've just -- with all the changes we've been through, be it the sales and transitions back in the '90s with memory or defense or changes with wireless back in the 2000 decade, every quarter is never smooth and linear.

And everybody draws more attention to, well, is there something happening specific, or like just - this is where we're going longer term, and we think we're going to build a stronger company and a more valuable company. And I believe if we just stay focused on that, good things will come too.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, relative to your philosophy around distribution, I'm kind of curious, is this unique to TI because of your scale? And I'll draw an analogy, back to when you first decided to do 300-millimeter manufacturing, a lot of your peers downplayed its importance. And then aggressively went out and tried to find foundry partners that they could do a manufacture with.

But just given the breadth of your customer base of 90,000 plus customers, why not depend more heavily on distribution? And to the extent that you think you can do better direct? Can you talk a little bit about why you feel that way and maybe bring up kind of your web strategy within that context? I think that's kind of unique given TI's scale.

Rich Templeton

Yes, John, I think, and again, you've followed the industry for a long time, and if you look at the major distributors, they've actually become such broad line suppliers. There's actually no preference when you get inside of that. So if you really want to make a difference, you've got to go build that relationship directly.

And as you noted with a great leading question, we are probably the one company that's got the scale to go do this across 100,000 customers across the world, from a sales force and applications force. We've made the investments in ti.com, we've made the investments in the technical collateral and the data and the analytics to do that well.

And I put this, again, back on that same list of competitive advantages like 300-millimeter, like breadth of the product line, like reach of the channel. And we just try every day we get up to either invest to make those advantages stronger or to make sure that we're leveraging them in everything we do.

And if we keep doing that, well, the net result - to me the ultimate test of those competitive advantages is, are we growing our free cash flow per share faster than our best competitors?

And you go look at the thing over the past 13, 14 years, we've been able to do that, and we continue to stay focused on that. I think we'll be able to go do that for another decade out ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you spend a little bit more time elaborating on the ti.com strategy? Because I do think it's pretty unique to your company. And specifically, how you're using that to help drive incremental sort of opportunity sets?

Rich Templeton

Simplest thing to start with is when you or anybody in this world are particularly if a design engineer that's graduating from college, they starts a design project, where does he or she go? They don't call a salesperson. Most engineers, we don't like talking to people, okay? We'd rather get online and solve it ourselves. So where are they going to go? They're going to go to the web.

And so we want to make that ti.com experience to where we are just literally the easiest and the most efficient way for our design engineering customers to search for parts, select them, design them in, get to production and then never have any issues. And as I tell people internally, if that's all we do and we do it well, we're going to be very successful.

And so if you just look at what we've been investing in, it's all consistent with that approach. And it's make sure the products are easy to - make sure you've got great parts, that's all helpful, make sure it's easy to find, make sure you've got the best technical collateral and information. And so the investments continue, we feel like we've moved early on that. And I think if we stay aggressive, we'll be able to make it a real advantage long term.

Unidentified Analyst

Given your breadth and your size, the fact that you operate so well, as much as you hate this, we in the investment community always lean upon you guys to tell us about your views on the cycle. And then whenever you talk about it, we dissect it like Fed speech to see what did they say this time versus 90 days ago? How has it changed?

But in that vein, can you talk a little bit about where you think we are in the cycle? Historically, you've talked about sort of the observation that it's usually 4 to 5 quarters of down year-over-year growth before things start to reaccelerate.

Just given how uncertain the environment is and the fact that year-over-year growth rates are actually accelerating to the downside with your December guide, where are we in the cycle, and how do you see 2020 playing out?

Rich Templeton

Yes. I don't change what Dave and Rafael have talked about what you just summarized. And we don't hate talking about it, we just don't find it very relevant, okay, for our world because we spend our time making sure we can handle any outcome of plans in 2020, but we're also busy making sure we can handle any outcome of plans in 2023.

And so we've got work under way down in north of Dallas today, getting ready on the next 300-millimeter fab. And we don't need it this quarter, and we don't need it in 2020, but I'd rather be a few years early than a few years late when it comes to being able to grow that out.

So this one is, I think, from a semiconductor cycle, meaning the inventory buildup and drain down, I think it's all happening pretty much according to the way it usually does. It's 4 or 5 quarters. You can look at history, sometimes it's 6. I don't try to be that precise.

The secondary question, I actually think is the broader one, and I’m sure it's for everybody as investors is, what's the broader global economy want to do in 2020, okay? Because you can get the inventories down, but then you're back to being dependent on what end consumption is going to look like. And we’re not going to try to make a great forecast, we're going to make sure we can handle a range of outcomes and do well with that.

Unidentified Analyst

Perhaps every cycle is the same, except it's different. And I think the biggest sort of known, unknown at this time around is U.S., China trade relations and what's going on there. I know you spend a lot of time in Washington, you spend a lot of time with the SIA Board. Kind of give us sort of your assessment of where things are in the near term, one.

But I guess, more importantly because I want to really make it a TI question. Independent of what happens at the end of this journey, it seems like China is resolved to decrease their dependence on U.S. suppliers is only going to go up over time.

And I think in your Analog business, there's enough moats that are deep enough and big enough that it's probably not something that we as investors have to worry about. But I do think in the Embedded business, perhaps there's opportunity for domestic substitution with either Chinese suppliers and/or non-U.S. suppliers of that business. Can you handicap kind of that risk going forward?

Rich Templeton

So you have quite a bit in there. Let me go with the simple thing. First is that somewhat even like the market environment, the biggest thing I've learned and we talk to people internally is we do not control the market. We control our performance relative to the market that lets us have full accountability. We don't control China, U.S. trade relations, it's going to be what it's going to be.

And I've told people internally, assume that it's permanently changed, now go win, okay? So we get past excuses, get past waiting for some deal to get struck. You've got to go make your products more appealing than anybody else in the world on that front. So I'm actually very pleased with that focus because it usually drives great results.

On the question of long-term China -- growth of the China industry, you and I've talked about this. I've always had that on the list of exogenous things that you've got to be prepared for. But China's ambition to build a domestic semiconductor industry is not new. Go back to the '80s and pull up one of the 5 year plans and look at the investments that have been made now for 3 or 4 decades trying to build that.

And so it isn't a new thing. They certainly are going to have yet another round of a fund trying to do things. If you're in the DRAM or flash business, it's probably a -- not probably, it's a different problem than we'll face, fortunately. So you'd better respect it, but it isn't going to change things overnight. And so there's going to be plenty of room to compete.

In our Embedded business, the beauty about it is it's not just the - put some memory on the side of a 32-bit processor because there is 12 people that can do that. And we have spent a lot of time and investment to make sure it really is made up of unique products with unique value.

And if you go do that, we can be as successful in China as we can be anywhere else in the world on that. So I don't think we're going to have more exposure on the Embedded side on the China front as discussed.

Unidentified Analyst

Part of the disadvantage of embracing boring, I don't think it's the wrong strategy, is that it leaves us, the investment community, kind of struggling with better understanding of the company.

Rich Templeton

I think your comment multiple years ago when we were beginning this transition is it makes us difficult to analyze.

Unidentified Analyst

What's - to me, it's actually better for your multiple, not worse for your multiple.

Rich Templeton

It’s a very wonderful problem.

Unidentified Analyst

But in the Embedded side of the business, if we look at the landscape, there's been a land grab for RF technologies on the M&A front. And I guess, can you help us position, if we got a spots and dots chart of all the IP that you have within your Embedded business and kind of look at the competitors across the board, where are you strongest? Where are you weakest? And if you think about kind of the buzzwords that Wall Street thinks about as the real drivers of that business, what would they be?

Rich Templeton

So I think you're going to be the IP dot chart, and we grew up knowing it because when you played in the wireless markets and these, you're very experienced though. And they're wonderful bragging contests at investor meetings, but they don't always correlate to long-term results, as you've probably witnessed by seeing more claims of success.

So I don't look at that as a great way to take inventory on the portfolio. What I care far more about is how good are the businesses inside of Embedded at solving customers' problems.

And so where you've got low-power microcontrollers, do you do it well? Where you've got a controller that does a great job with embedded control or motor control or support for electric vehicles, does it do it really well? Do you solve the problems really well?

I think our growing radar business is going to really stand out as I think we're ahead of a lot of people growing that. Our position in some of the ADAS and infotainment spaces with really smart, balanced, low-power processing is very unique.

And those are the ways that we tend to think about that portfolio, what we have to do and what we have to do well. It is rich. We could fill out the dot chart, okay? But then a lot of other people are busy trying to fill it out. It's how you use it together and how you use it together well that really makes the difference.

Unidentified Analyst

Talking of M&A. You're overdue on your 10 year.

Rich Templeton

We're 15 minutes in and we got to M&A.

Unidentified Analyst

I’m curious because you haven't been shy in the past. And you've made relatively large bets that have had relatively good returns. How do you kind of view M&A as a strategic - as sort of a device today? And is the M&A environment to you fruitful, not fruitful? Put it into context.

Rich Templeton

I think it remains an important aspect of capital management, capital allocation. But as with all things around capital allocation, it depends on what the returns look like. And as you remember quite well now, when we did National, it was no great roar of applause. In fact, it was probably the opposite that we received, but it was a no-brainer.

Unidentified Analyst

I’m pretty sure that's when you decided boring is better.

Rich Templeton

Well, it was - it was just a no-brainer and that -- the free cash flow on purchase price was 6 something percent. And I know how to turn a free cash flow yield of 6% purchase price into a great return on investment.

I don't know how to take one that returns 3% on purchase price, okay? I can turn it into 7%, but I can't turn it into 10% or 11% over time. So I thought 2009, '10 and '11 were just a perfect time to buy stuff. The world was petrified.

And we said, well, if everybody is petrified, let's go buy wafer fabs, let's go buy used equipment, let's go buy what we thought was one of the best analog assets, and it was a great time to do that.

And now with valuations where they are, it is a great time to be putting that money into organic growth, organic competencies, many of which we've talked about and grow that thing going forward.

Biggest thing I tell investors is that the day we start being interested in M&A., you guys are probably going to be in a lousy mood, okay, because it probably means things aren't that great. That's the perfect time to be trying to look for that. So I don't think anything's changed, just you've got to be patient.

Unidentified Analyst

Sticking on capital allocation. Your #1 priority, as it should be, is to invest in the business. The two biggest investment drivers are R&D and CapEx. We've talked about R&D in the past. I think the vast majority of investors look at your revenue to R&D ratio and say it's too low. I’m one of the few that actually argue it might go lower. You sit there and go, that's not how we think about the business.

So can you spend a few minutes just talking about how you go about defining the opportunity set for R&D? And I guess to my question or to my thesis, if more and more of the business over time migrates towards industrial and auto, which are longer duration sort of products, why isn't R&D going to be much more leverageable as a percent of revenue going forward?

Rich Templeton

So I’m just careful with the last part of that statement because it implies, okay, then by how much? And I just think it comes back to -- and you hit the nail on the head, people do not understand the power. You develop a successful part for industrial and automotive, and it lives for 15, 20 years, let me help you, you're not investing in that part, you're just running it for a long time, and those are tremendous returns. And there's not a static percent of revenue in the current year model that makes sense to look at.

So where our product people spend all their time is making sure we're getting investment to the best opportunities. And I believe that scarcity or that pressure of scarcity. Okay, business unit leader, you've got 10 projects, we're going to get you enough R&D to cover 5 of them. Because our people, all people are really good at getting the right fund at the top of the list.

And you go find a company that invests in every idea they have, I'll show you the one that's working on stuff they shouldn't be working on. And so that pressure of scarcity, I think, is one of the great things that our leaders are really getting better at. And that includes portfolio management.

If you’ve got a group where the list of opportunities is better than somebody else, then be getting resource move from one bucket to another. You guys will never sure about that because it's done at a lower level in the organization, but that’s a very powerful way to strengthen things. So we do not look at it as a what percent of revenue. But if we really think there's better and better opportunities, we'll take the R&D up.

Unidentified Analyst

The other side of that is CapEx. Before this most recent correction in the semiconductor industry, you guys were on path to start breaking ground for your next 300-millimeter facility. Can you talk a little bit about the status of that? And I guess, the concern in the investment community is, you had that once in a lifetime opportunity of building that first fab really, really cheaply, and that benefited the model over multiple years.

This fab, by definition, is probably going to be more expensive because you're not going to be able to buy equipment out of bankruptcy. So how do we think about the impact kind of on the operating model as this fab ramps?

Rich Templeton

Yes. I think it's two things. First, anybody that drives up or down central expressway through Richardson, there is two cranes up in the sky, okay? That's to get the parking garage built. And the reason you got to get the parking garage built is new fab is going to go where the parking lot is, okay? So you've got to get one done before you can start the other.

So we're moving on that, we'll get going on the building later in 2020, make sure we have that thing being available sometime late '21, I think that will be in plenty of time depending on what range of assumptions you make on the market.

If you watch our history, we built our first 300-millimeter fab, the shell got built in '96. We didn't tool it until '01. We built the Analog renter facility, and I think we got it stood up in '06. We didn't tool it until 2009 and '10. And does it sound like we tool these things at the bottom of markets? Yes, it does turn out by coincidence, we did that. But it's a perfect time that you're ready for growth that comes out of it. So I think we're going to be in great shape.

Unused versus not used equipment. 300 millimeter is the magic, okay? That's what gets you 40% die cost reduction, and that makes all the economics work. Now if you can get discounted equipment on top of that, that's even more fun, okay? So are we going to get that? We've made the assumption? No. Just because the amount of used equipment we're assuming will be lower.

But if we find it, we will certainly buy it. And there is a used equipment market. There's always equipment dominoing out of some of these leading-edge memory or logic facilities that no longer need it, and we can use it for 30 or 40 years when it's all said and done. So we guided - assumed it's a little more on CapEx, but still very reasonable numbers. But even with newer equipment, paybacks will be spectacular.

Unidentified Analyst

Any question in the audience? Richard, maybe I can continue then. If you look across the semiconductor landscape, and quite frankly, the tech landscape, a lot of ex TI-ers out there, so it's clear that they've been very successful in their career. So it's clear that there's a lot of great internal talent at TI.

The question does come up from time to time about succession. In large part, help us understand kind of how you're viewing succession? Is it an internal candidate? Do you have a strong bench. It's a bench that I think a lot in the investment community probably hasn't been introduced to. So if we can spend a few minutes talking about it?

Rich Templeton

Yes. I think there's a few very simple things, and that is, I think we've got a great team, and John you've followed us for a bunch of years. I think we've surprised people every 5 years that goes by, gosh, that bench looks stronger.

The people are like, well it can't be, well, and then it is, and I think it's because we -- one, we've got great people, and they continue to get better working that business model that we have on the inside.

So you get a chance to meet the people we've got run of the major businesses. It is it is a wonderful cross-section that we have so that the Board has -- if I do my job right, they've got great candidates internal that doesn't preclude external, but make sure you're giving them great alternatives.

And it's very simple, let's find somebody give us another 10, 15 year strong run to make this play stronger. So that's how we think of it. I think we'll be successful doing it.

Unidentified Analyst

My last question. It’s hard to fault you guys on what you've done on cash return. It's - you started the trend, everyone followed, you've done a fantastic job.

Rich Templeton

Usually questions that begin like that go some...

Unidentified Analyst

But there's a but.

Rich Templeton

There's always a but.

Unidentified Analyst

But you know I talked about this. If you look at your balance sheet, it looks like you're underlevered. It looks like you could borrow debt at a lower cost of capital than your dividend yield, and you could buy back stock all day long, why not do that?

Rich Templeton

So I think it's - to me, it's just a degree of how far or how much. And I think if you look back and you ask, where is our leverage today? Where was it even 3 years or 5 years ago? I think we've taken advantage of an incrementally very favorable environment, and you described it quite well.

I forget, if we've got an average interest on debt is sitting in the 2.2%, 2.3%, I forget the exact rate in terms of where that is. So I think Rafael and his team have really been very thoughtful and very disciplined in terms of how they've done that. But at the same time, I don't believe this is one of these contests of setting up the MBA finance class who can maximize the leverage for any one quarter to strengthening. Balance sheets are things that I'd like to make sure they work well not only in an upmarket, but who knows what the future is.

And let’s make sure that thing is very, very strong over the long term. And somebody once said that balance sheets don't matter until they're the only thing that matters. And why risk for a little bit of incremental leverage, something along those lines. I think it's a great strategic asset to keep us at strength.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. With that, we’ve ended our time in this session. I want to thank everyone for joining us, but especially, I want to thank Rich for spending time with me this morning.

Rich Templeton

Folks, thank you. John, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.