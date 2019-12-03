Why I Am Downgrading Brookfield Renewable Partners

Despite its strengths, its recent run-up in valuation is prompting me to downgrade it from a Strong Buy to a Hold.

Back on February 13th of this year I labeled Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) as "The Retiree's Dream Stock" due to its:

Investment-grade balance sheet

Recession-resistant and diversified business model

Strong management

Safe, growing, and attractive distribution

Since then, it has generated a 70.73% total return (88.4% annualized), nearly 5x what the S&P 500 (SPY) has returned during that time period.

Data by YCharts

Due to the massive surge in the unit price and the corresponding plunging distribution yield down towards historical lows, I no longer find it to be particularly alpha generating nor extra special at generating income for retirees right now, as better opportunity can be located elsewhere.

Data by YCharts

As a result, it is no longer a Strong Buy, though the healthy business fundamentals and solid long-term outlook make it a Hold.

Recent Results

In its recent Q3 report to unitholders, BEP highlighted strong growth numbers. FFO was up 27% year-over-year to $133 million ($0.43 per unit) thanks in large part to continued acquisition and development generated growth in the partnership's wind business segment, successful re-contracting initiatives in Colombia and Canada, and improved operating efficiencies. This quarter looks even more impressive when taking into account the fact that BEP actually generated less power this quarter than they did in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet

Equally important, management continued to strengthen the already fortress (BBB+ rated) balance sheet by capitalizing on the low interest rate environment to execute on $2.3 billion of financings and $210 million of capital recycling initiatives during the quarter. Liquidity now stands at $2.5 billion and the average maturity length is 10 years, thanks to over $1.1 billion in non-recourse financings and a C$300 million green bond issuance (the largest of its kind in Canada) due in 2030 and another C$300 million due in 2049.

Growth Initiatives

Management continued proving its reputation as prudent capital allocators by selling off several mature non-core assets (a solar facility in South Africa and wind farms in Northern Ireland and Portugal) at strong IRRs, raising net proceeds of $83 million. They then recycled $50 million of these funds into additional common equity shares of TerraForm Power (TERP) as well as advancing development projects across the world that should drive strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

At this point, the company remains one of the largest public pure-play renewable businesses in the world with over 120 years of experience in the power generation business. It is leveraging the enormous expertise and experience of its army of over 2,500 employees across its operating, development, and marketing business platforms to drive continued long-term alpha for investors. Source

Management also recently announced that they are creating a publicly-listed Canadian corporation (ticker: BEPC) in order to provide investors access to the same globally diversified renewable power portfolio with a strong track record of growth. BEPC will be created via an effective stock split, and shares will be economically equivalent to the existing LP units and will pay identical dividends and distributions, even being exchangeable into the LP units at any time at the option of the holder (similar to the relationship between Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) and Brookfield Property REIT (BPR)). The goal of this initiative is to improve liquidity and demand for BEP equity as it opens it up to many investors that either can't or choose not to invest in K-1 issuing entities.

Distribution

BEP's distribution safety and growth profile continue to remain attractive, making it a strong long-term income growth stock. With a cash available for distribution payout ratio of 86% so far this year - and given the long-term, high quality, diversified, and utility-like nature of its assets - the distribution is clearly quite safe.

At the same time, the company does have a stated payout ratio target of ~70%, meaning that they are currently paying out more than they would like. This means that distribution growth will likely underperform cash flow growth in the coming years as the company works to bring its payout ratio back towards its long-term target. The good news here is that their long-term distribution growth target range is 5%-9%, so even the low end of their target growth range is still quite attractive. As a result, we expect that they will likely continue to sustain this year's 5% growth rate while target cash flow growth in the high single digits. Fortunately for them, the low interest rate environment and their high quality assets enable them to continue to cut interest rate costs and lock in lower rates for long periods of time, essentially growing their cash flows without having to take on risky development or acquisition investments.

Valuation

While the current operations, the balance sheet, the growth, and the distribution all continue to look very attractive, the valuation is now not nearly as much so anymore. As previously mentioned, the distribution yield has now reached close to its long-term lows while the unit price has crushed through its all-time highs.

The reason why is certainly understandable: in a low interest rate and low growth environment, BEP's "future proof" and "recession-resistant" renewable power utility businesses are quite bond-like. While there remains geopolitical, currency, development, and weather risk, warranting a higher yield than treasuries, the growth component makes it attractive relative to bonds. Still, with the payout ratio elevated, management will be forced to keep its payout growth rate capped in the mid-single digits for the foreseeable future, combining with the 4.42% distribution yield to offer investors a high single-digits total return potential, assuming interest rates hold steady and no major issues emerge with developments, operations, and involved currencies.

Investor Takeaway

While the risk-reward here is not bad and certainly doesn't warrant an underperform/sell rating, there is also minimal margin of safety/potential for considerable outperformance. As a result, I have personally sold my position and am downgrading BEP to a Hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.