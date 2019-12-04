Coffee Continues To Percolate On The Upside

Coffee is a volatile agricultural commodity. Each year the price moves higher or lower based on the production of coffee beans around the world. The addressable market of coffee drinkers has grown by leaps and bounds over the past decades. Each year, more coffee consumers enjoy the beverage, so the demand side of the fundamental equation for coffee beans is an ever-growing factor when it comes to the price. Therefore, supplies dictate the path of least resistance of coffee futures. Each year is a new adventure as crop diseases, or adverse weather conditions can cause supply disruptions.

Arabica coffee bean futures contracts trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The US dollar is the pricing mechanism for the coffee market. At the same time, Brazil is the leading producer and exporter of Arabica beans to the world. The local production costs in Brazil are a function of the value of the local currency, the Brazilian real. The price of coffee has traded above $3 per pound three times since the early 1970s; in 1977, 1997, and 2011. The most recent high came at $1.76 per pound in 2016. In 2019, the price of nearby ICE coffee beans fell to the lowest level since 2005, when they reached 86.35 cents per pound. Over the past weeks, the price has been moving higher.

The most direct route for a risk or investment position in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) provides an alternative for those who do not participate in the futures arena.

A reversal of fortune since mid-October

After trading to a low at 86.35 cents per pound in April 2019, the price of coffee has rebounded. At the low, coffee traded to the lowest price since the third quarter of 2005.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that coffee made a higher low in late May at 86.75 cents per pound, and then moved to a high at $1.1305 in early July. Selling returned to the market, pushing the price to another series of higher low at 89.60 cents per pound in mid-August and 92.20 cents per pound in early October. Since the most recent low, the price of nearby ICE coffee futures took off on the upside, reaching a high of $1.2350 per pound on December 3.

Price momentum and relative strength have moved into overbought territory on the weekly chart as coffee was trading at its highest price since October 2018. Open interest at 280,751 contracts as of December 2 had declined from almost 318,000 on October 18 when March coffee was below the $1 per pound level. Falling open interest and rising price is not typically a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market.

Approaching a critical level on the monthly chart

As coffee is knocking on the door at the 2018 high, the decline in open interest is a warning sign for the soft commodity.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates that the first target for coffee on the upside stands at $1.2550 per pound, the high from October 2018. Above there, $1.4375 and $1.5695 could be areas of congestion leading to critical long-term technical resistance at the 2016 high of $1.76 per pound. As the price of coffee futures approached its highest price in over one year, price momentum and relative strength indicators are rising towards overbought conditions. Monthly historical volatility at 27.41% is close to the high for 2019 and the highest level since 2017.

From a technical perspective, I would like to see the open interest metric climb with the price of coffee futures, but the supply picture is the most significant factor supporting prices these days.

Supply concerns for the off-season crop in Brazil

In the world of agricultural commodities, few factors ignite rallies more than supply concerns. The combination of a weak cycle for output from Brazil during the 2019/2020 crop year and recent dry conditions across Latin America are lifting the price of Arabica coffee bean futures. In October, the International Coffee Organization forecast that world coffee production for the 2019/2020 market year could decline by 0.9% to 167.4 million bags. The ICO expects total production of 95.68 million bags of Arabica beans, which would be the lowest level since the 2015/2016 crop year. Meanwhile, population growth around the world and the growing addressable market for coffee in Asia mean that the demand side of the fundamental equation for coffee continues to grow, requiring more supplies each year.

Coffee rallies despite the Brazilian currency

Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee beans to the world. Coffee futures on ICE use the US dollar as the pricing mechanism for the agricultural commodity. The production cost Brazil is a function of the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar. The current level of the Brazilian real-US dollar currency pair is not supportive of the price of coffee.

Source: CQG

As the long-term chart of the real versus the dollar shows, the exchange rate of the currency pair dropped from $0.65095 in 2011 to a low at $0.23040 in late 2015. On December 3, 2019, the real was trading at the $0.23785 level.

The price of coffee tends to reflect the value of the real-dollar foreign exchange relationship. Coffee futures traded to a high at $3.0625 per pound in 2011, at a price of $1.2350 on December 3, the price of Arabica beans was 59.7% lower. Meanwhile, the value of the real dropped by 63.5%. Coffee lost almost 60% of its value in dollar terms. However, the price of the soft commodity moved 3.8% higher in Brazilian real terms from 2011 to December 2019 because of the sensitivity of coffee to the real-dollar currency pair. The low level of the Brazilian currency continues to weigh on the price of coffee futures.

On December 2, US President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on Brazilian and Argentine exports of steel and aluminum to the United States.

Source: Twitter

The President of the US blamed and penalized Brazil and Argentina because of the low level of their currencies. Falling currency values make exports more competitive in global markets.

Meanwhile, the price of coffee has been making higher lows and higher highs since April despite the weakness in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency relationship. Currency levels are only one factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of agricultural products like coffee. Demand is rising as it is a function of global population growth, and the weather in critical growing regions can support or cause problems with annual crops.

Levels to watch in the coffee futures market - JO is the ETN product that tracks the price of Arabica beans

Technical indicators on the daily, weekly, and monthly charts in the ICE futures market display overbought conditions with the price of the beans above the $1.20 per pound level. Meanwhile, the quarterly chart shows that the price of the agricultural product could be on the cusp of a substantial price recovery.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the price momentum indicator crossed to the upside in oversold territory. Relative strength is neutral, and quarterly price volatility at below 20.6% is lower than over past years. At around 280,000 contracts, the total number of open long and short positions is substantially higher than it was in October 2016 when the price reached $1.76 or when coffee moved to over $2 in 2014 or when it was over $3 per pound in 2011 and 1997.

When it comes to the path of least resistance for the historically volatile coffee market, poor weather conditions in South America that lead to a deficit in the supply-demand equation could cause explosive price action. At the same time, any rise in the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar could turbocharge the price of coffee futures. A move above technical resistance at $1.2550 per pound could cause a return of wild volatility to the coffee market. Given the historical price range of the soft commodity, the risk versus reward profile continues to favor the upside.

The most direct route for a trade or investment positions in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product is an alternative. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $78.34 million, trades an average of 70,193 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. The price of nearby ICE coffee futures moved from 92.20 cents in mid-October to a high at $1.2350 per pound on December 3, a move of 33.0% in just under two months.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, JO appreciated from $30.68 to $40.20 per share or 31%. The JO product marginally underperformed the price of the nearby futures contract because of the cost of the roll from December to March futures. The March futures contract moved from 95.80 cents to $1.2475 per pound over the same period or 30.2%.

Coffee has been percolating on the upside. The next test for the soft commodity is just above the December 3 high at $1.2550 per pound. If the ICO's forecasts are conservative and the market moves into an even more substantial deficit between supplies and demand, there is lots of upside potential for the price of coffee futures.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable! I am offering a 20% discount for an annual subscription to my service, The Hecht Commodity Report, through the month of December 2019. With the holiday spirit in mind, I am offering a free trial to the service. You can sign up via this link.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.