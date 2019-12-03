Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Presents at Evercore HealthCONx Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Evercore HealthCONx Broker Conference Call December 3, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Amit Munshi - President, CEO & Director

Arena Pharma. Thanks for coming here.

Thanks for having me.

Could we just start with a very brief overview of the company and kind of the 20-year history you've had, just a brief evolution.

Sure. So Arena is just a little over I believe, 23 years old. The history of the company, started off as a world leader in G-protein discovery chemistry for the first 10, 12 years, subsisted as a discovery research engine with a series of partnerships. So over 14 collaborations with all the large pharma companies. The second decade of the company was really characterized by a migration to becoming a therapeutics company. They chose an asset -- a drug called BELVIQ and became one of the hallmark obesity companies in the marketplace.

During that second 10 year, the company raised over $1 billion in equity capital, and importantly for our -- for the reset story, starting in 2016, in that second decade, they never turned off the discovery research engine. So over 400 scientists, 80 medicinal chemists, 0.25 million square feet in San Diego. These scientists built a very robust portfolio, which we are now exploiting as we build out the company. So we came in as a management team in middle of 2016 on the reset of the company. We stripped the company down to 35 people, began to rebuild the clinical development engine -- on the back of these fantastic compounds. And in the last 36 months, we've had five major data catalysts and a fairly large transaction with United Therapeutics. And today, we're sitting with one compound going into Phase III, another one to Phase II/III programs, multiple Phase II compounds and a balance sheet of approximately $1.2 billion in capital.

And maybe just to jump into the specific programs. Could you just briefly describe what etrasimod is and kind of the mechanism of action?

Sure. So etrasimod is a next-generation S1P1 modulator. It's next-generation in multiple senses. It has best-in-class pharmacology with activity on the 145, while avoiding S1P2 and 3. It also has the fastest onset of action and fastest offset of action. And from a pharmacokinetics perspective, we turned an important data card over in ulcerative colitis, where we demonstrated on a three domain Mayo Score, a little over 30% of patients in remission at 12 weeks a dose, for once a once-a-day oral, almost an unprecedented level of remission.

And maybe just a quick compare contrast of ozanimod?

Sure. So ozanimod and other first generation compounds like Gilenya have substantially longer half lives. Ozanimod has a series of metabolites that do the bulk of a work and, again, have a 10 to 13 day half-life. Ozanimod and other first-generation compounds require titration. We don't. We have a single-dose heart rate, single-digit heart rate decrease on first dose, without a titration schedule, while these other compounds have much more substantial, both heart rate issues as well as AV conduction issues. So we're seeing a vast difference in safety. And we've actually seen what seems to be a very substantial difference in efficacy. So we demonstrated almost 2x the efficacy signal of ozanimod in a patient population that was sicker. So in our Phase II study, we had 40% of our patients who failed an anti-TNF or an integrin. We demonstrated almost a 19% remission rate on a four domain Mayo Score. In the ozanimod data, they had about a 10% delta and only 18% of their patients had failed an anti-TNF in their study. So again, 2x more recalcitrant patient population, we demonstrated almost 2x the efficacy signal.

And how about applications. It sounds like you're going to several indications with etrasimod?

Sure.

What is the broad capability to schedule that

Sure. So S1P modulation works primarily by ingress and egress of T lymphocytes. So any disease that's T-lymphocyte BDA that, any autoimmune condition, independent of organ is a potential candidate for S1P modulation. So we've begun in ulcerative colitis. We've begun -- or intend to begin very soon here at Crohn's disease. We've initiated an atopic dermatitis. And we've said publicly that we intend to announce two new indications early next year. We think there's a dozen to two dozen potential indications for this compound. And as a consequence of really sort of a pipeline onto itself.

Got it. And so jumping into the UC data, you briefly mentioned the results. So could you just describe what the Phase II showed you and how that's kind of driving into the Phase III?

Sure. So again, we saw in a patient population, where 40% of patients have failed an anti-TNF or integrin we showed a fairly dramatic response on four domain. And then again, when you look at three domain score, which is the FDA specified endpoint in Phase III, we showed even more robust signal. A 25.6% delta, in fact, in the three domain Mayo Score. So as we go into our Phase III, that helps us with powering assumptions. And we've got a clear read through from Phase II to Phase III. That's unlike ozanimod, where we've never seen the three domain Mayo Score for ozanimod. So it's very difficult to read through from the Phase II study to the Phase III study. We also had 40% of patients who had failed an anti-TNF or integrin that allows us to recruit a more contemporary patient population as opposed to scouring the universe to find naive patients. So we feel very good about the efficacy signal on the product. And it's transferability or translation from Phase II to Phase III.

Got it. And could you describe your enrollment efforts for the Phase III kind of analytics -- the dose behind it and all the work you've done on that?

Sure. So that's -- it's a great point. One of the largest challenges in this area has been recruiting patients. And one of the things that was really striking for us was, at the same time companies were discussing how difficult it was to enroll ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease trials, the epidemiology data suggested that 2 out of 3 patients with moderate-to-severe disease had never received a biologic. And so those things were in apparent contrast to each other. And what we realized very quickly is that the sites that run the clinical trials are highly impacted. They have a limited subset of patients and that the patients were in referral centers around. So we've done a couple of things. We built our own infrastructure on the ground. We own the site relationships. And I think it's important for investors to understand that CROs don't enroll clinical trials. They run clinical trials. So we've taken the enrollment aspects onto ourselves. So both in terms of referral networks and building referral network plan, helps the site engagement on the ground with our own team on the ground and a whole host of other programs that we put into place to drive those patients in from the periphery into the clinical trial site.

Okay. And maybe a little bit about the trial design itself, endpoints you've chosen, and when to -- and we expect to see the data?

Sure. So the UC 52 trial is up and running. It's a 52 trial, it's a co-primary endpoint between week 12 and week 52 on the three domain Mayo Score. We expect that data and the subsequent to start UC 12 trial to all read out around the same time, which is the back end of 2021. And those trials are designed to essentially harmonize over time. The study design is fairly straightforward, it mimics our Phase II study design, we look through moderate to severe patients. These patients could have failed the biologic, they could have failed an integrin. We're looking at a 50-50 randomization between those that have failed biologics integrin, and 50% who are naive to treatment. So we think that's a nice balance, the contemporary balance. The trial is in over 450 sites, in over 40 countries around world. So it's a very substantial effort. The UC 52 trial is about 370 patients. And the UC 12 will be around 330 patients.

Got it. And for 2021 readout.

We rebuild it back in the 2021, correct.

Got it. And so moving on to the Crohn's -- Crohn's disease -- what is the mechanistic rationale for the molecule over there? And kind of how does it -- dosing, things like that differ from the UC program?

Sure. So the mechanism and the rationale is really spot on, on top of ulcerative colitis against T-cell-mediated condition. Crohn's is more diffused, a little bit more difficult to treat. There's more heterogeneity in Crohn's population. So we pay specific or more attention to patient selection in the clinical program there. We're also taking a slightly higher dose on top of our 2 milligram dose we're taking the 3 milligram dose into our Phase II and make a decision as to which dose will go on to Phase III. We're doing the Phase II/III seamless design, which allows us to continue enrolling all the way through Phase II, Phase III without any stoppage in the middle, which we think will create a better time horizon for the data readout. We expect that Phase II data mid part of 2021. And then from there, we'll be driving into directly into Phase III.

Got it. And maybe a quick transition to atopic dermatitis program. Is it a slightly different indication?

It is. And it was really born out of a couple of observations. One, S1P4 where etrasimod has some unique activity, is implicated dendritic cell migration, which got us kind of thinking about dermatology. We'd also done a series of animal experiments in dermatologic conditions, skin thickening models, adoptive transfer models in atopic derm as well as asthma models, where we saw a very consistent signal with etrasimod. And those animal models experienced a very well into atopic derm. We think there's a well-open opportunity for a safe, effective once a day oral in that moderate- to- severe atopic derm population. So we have strong biologic rationale, we also had some early clinical evidence in a handful of patients who had extra intestinal manifestations of ulcerative colitis. They had multiple patients who had skin manifestations, including pyoderma gangrenosum, and we saw a very nice response rates and gives us further confidence to move into a dermatologic indication.

Got it. And when do you see the data over there, expect to see?

So we expect to see atopic derm data at the back end of next year.

So moving on to other programs, what is the origin of olorinab and the indications targeting and the data over there?

Yes. So olorinab is our second drug in the Phase IIb/III program. We previously announced Phase IIa data in quiescent Crohn's patients, looking at abdominal pain. This is a drug that has applications in a broad range of visceral pain conditions, we believe and our initial application is going to be an IBS pain. So we're looking at the a Phase IIb trial in both IBS-C and IBS-D patients. And again, we expect that data readout at the back end of 2020.

How is this indication chosen?

We did like tremendous amount of work earlier on in terms of where the CB2 receptors expressed. So the drug is a CB2 agonist. It is 1,000-fold more selective for CB2 versus CB1. It's designed to not cross the blood-brain barrier or to stay periphery restricted. And we thought it had a broad range of applications and pain conditions, and we further narrowed that down to thinking really heavily about abdominal pain, visceral pain -- in terms of that the CB2 receptor is expressed throughout the gut towards the entire nervous system. So we had a tremendous, again, a tremendous amount of body of evidence from animal data. We know there's a tremendous unmet need in patients with both IBD and IBS in terms of abdominal pain and upwards of 1 in 3, 1 in 4 of these patients either routinely or sporadically take opioids. So we think there's, again, a broad market opportunity for just general gut pain in these patients. And we're excited to see the Phase IIb data, and we were excited to see the Phase IIa -- gave us a good lead into our Phase IIb, and will -- again, we'll see that data next year.

Got it. Got it. And it's tough not to make the comparison in the therapeutic area. Was that by design, both on a sort of GI targeted.

Yes. So again, I think as we think about building out a company, it's important to think about a therapeutic or quester in terms of building expertise, and eventually building commercial expertise. So that was by design.

Got it. And maybe just taking a step back, I know you have many other assets, but could you just broadly talk about your kind of R&D capabilities. And overall, what is your kind of core focus, so to say?

Sure. So we're molecule GPCR-based company. We had a historical discovery research engine, which produced dozens of potential compounds for us. And we have a library of compounds still sitting on our shelves and over time, we intend to progress them. This year, we intend to file an IND APD418, novel compound, first-in-class for QD compensated failure. It's another one of our company that was sitting on shelf and we have additional cardiovascular compounds. We've got additional compounds in other therapeutic areas that, over time, will progress. It's a matter of resources. It's a matter of just scaling company and being able to progress them judiciously over time. We also have a collaboration with Beacon Discovery. So Beacon Discovery is the spin-out that we did of Arena's historical GPCR platform. And we have certain rights to some of their compounds. And so we essentially have a discovery research still kind of working in the background in terms of being able to pull compounds forward.

Got it. And just broadly speaking about your partnerships, you have several partnerships in play. How are they structured? And how does it benefit you?

Sure. I think the most notable 1 with the ralinepag partnership. So ralinepag was another drug developed at Arena. It had -- it demonstrated a 6.5 to 10-fold potency in the IP receptor compared to J&J Selexipag and 3.5-fold half-life. And the Phase II data on PAH was remarkable. We were very excited about it. We eventually decided to partner that program, just so we can be able to focus more on the other two compounds. And we put it in the hands of a great company, United Therapeutics, that's really built twodecades of expertise in the PAH space. So that was about a $1.2 billion deal. We received $800 million upfront. There's another $400 million in milestones, and we still have low double-digit royalties on that deal. So we're excited for that compound. We're excited to see that compound in the marketplace, in treating patients, and it's in the right hands with United Therapeutics.

Okay. And maybe in the last moments of the hour, is there anything else you'd like to emphasize that you frequently heard?

Yes, it's just -- I think it's important to understand that we have a broad range of products. We've got a fantastic balance sheet. We've got a great management team. I think we're in a really unique position to do something that not many people get to do, which is actually build a sustainable, viable company over the long haul. So it's an exciting time for us. The team is excited, the board is excited. We look forward to sharing key catalysts next year with the investor community.

Thank you, Amit.

Thank you. Appreciate it.