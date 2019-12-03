Uniti Group (UNIT) Presents at 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference (Transcript)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference December 3, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Thank you for attending our 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference and a big thank you to Uniti for joining us today.

So we have Mark Wallace, who’s the Company’s EVP and CFO, Andy Newton the President of Uniti Fiber and then Bill DiTullio who is the Vice President for Investor Relations and Financial, Planning and Analysis.

So again, thank you so much for being here. We're going to have an all Q&A format today. And before we jump into it, I'm wondering if Mark or Bill or Andy, if you had any kind of introductory comments you'd like to make.

Mark Wallace

Well, let me start with saying thank you for inviting us, again. This is always a conference we enjoy coming to every year. Bill attends a lot of conferences with me. Andy Newton, who is President of Uniti Fiber does not, he only attends a couple per year. So we're trying to let Andy be the featured speaker this year. We've had a lot of questions about Uniti Fiber over the last few conferences that we've been at. So I thought it would be good to get Andy out and have him speak directly about Uniti Fiber.

Even though this is all Q&A, we do have Investor Relations presentation that we posted on our website, so I would encourage you to read that, read the forward-looking statements. And with that, we're happy to jump into the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ana Goshko

Okay, great. So maybe as a preamble, I think there's obviously a lot of questions on Windstream, the negotiations over the Master Lease. I'm going to leave that till the end of the presentation. We'll keep everyone in suspense for a bit, and what you're willing to talk about on that front. But let's start by talking about the Uniti business and then we'll wear into that topic.

So definitely, we want to take advantage of having Andy here and spend a good amount of time on the fiber business. I do want to start with leasing. So just as a step back, the three big areas for the company, leasing, fiber and then finally, towers, which is nascent but growing part of the business. But starting in leasing. So aside from the Windstream Master Lease, which is really the core piece of business from how the company was initially founded.

How much revenue and EBITDA are you currently generating from things other than the Windstream lease in terms of leasing. And I know the company has said that the Bluebird, Macquarie transaction has served as a construct for how future opco/propco transactions will look or work. So could you explain the significance of that transaction?

Bill DiTullio

Yes, I’ll start with that. So if you look at our 2019 outlook, the non-Windstream piece from Unity Leasing represents $29 million of annual revenue for 2019 and $25 million of adjusted EBITDA. Now you have to remember that for 2019, that only includes four months of the Bluebird transaction. So we look at annualized basis based on all the deals that we did in 2018, which was the acquisition of TPx, the acquisition of CableSouth, the acquisition of the fiber assets from CenturyLink, the subsequent lease-up of those networks plus Bluebird and SFN.

That represents an annual incremental revenue of about $45 million. So that would be the run rate kind of going forward just on a steady state, not assuming any additional transactions or lease-up. And again, focusing on the Bluebird transaction as a construct for future deals. So for those of you that aren't familiar with that transaction, we acquired the fiber assets of Bluebird's network and leased them to Macquarie/Bluebird on a 20-year triple net basis.

So the initial annual cash rent from that transaction is about $20 million. And what was unique about this transaction was the first year's lease payment is fixed, and then it goes to a fixed variable component with that variable component is based off of growth at Bluebird. So we are able to share on the upside there. So that was the initial $20 million represents approximately a 9.6% initial cash yield, but there's upside to that yield through the variable fixed component. So with that said, we believe that construct can be used for future deals, not only with Macquarie, but other infrastructure partners, there are a ton of other companies or partners that we could potentially partner with on future constructs like that.

Ana Goshko

Okay, So really, with regard to the lease being not absolutely fixed that there being some variability and to the upside. Would you ever consider variability to, I don't call, I guess, to the downside, I mean, that is one of the topics, I think, right now in the Windstream negotiation. Is that something that you would consider?

Bill DiTullio

So, when we structured the Bluebird/Macquarie deal. We did it in a way that it limited the downside risk to that 9.6% initial yield, but also provided some upside through growth. And another thing I forgot to mention as part of that deal, we have right of first refusal to fund future growth CapEx into Bluebird, so let's just say, they wanted to expand their network, and if you remember from them, Bluebird, primarily in Missouri. They also acquired our Uniti Fiber Midwest operations, which are basically in Illinois.

So now they have this pretty large contiguous network that spans two states in the Midwest. If they were looking to further build out that network, they could come to us assets to help fund that growth CapEx, and then that would get added to the lease at the 9.6% initial cash yield. So that's another growth driver that we can do, and we think that's an attractive valuation. And we said this in the past, when you look at the opco/propco and the sale leaseback structure. These are very attractive economics to us given that it's almost all 100% adjusted EBITDA – that all flows down to adjusted EBITDA.

And once you spend that initial CapEx to either acquire or build out the asset, the incremental CapEx, there really is no incremental CapEx required to add on subsequent lease-up.

Ana Goshko

Okay, So last question for now on the leasing part. So I know you guys have said that there's a very large opportunity in leasing. But is that still the case right now because doesn't growth require an attractive cost of capital and because of some of the exogenous factors that you're dealing with regard to Windstream, that cost of capital is not really available to you today. So what are your conversations like on potential opco/propco deals given that?

Bill DiTullio

So there is still tremendous opportunity out there to do future opco/propco and sale leaseback transaction. So what you've seen us do, given where our cost of capital is today, we believe it's elevated and heightened. We have taken a more cautious approach to M&A and focused on more smaller, more accretive deals like the SFN transaction that we had announced a couple of quarters ago.

Having said that, we were still able to close and transact on the Bluebird deal, which was a decent-sized deal. So we're not precluded from doing M&A. But as far as pursuing larger transformative M&A that will help diversify our revenue faster and those types of transactions, we have taken a more cautious approach given where our cost of capital is today.

Now having said that, we believe, once there's more clarity around the whole master lease situation, we would expect our cost of capital to come down. And then that would allow us to then more freely pursue some of these larger transactions.

Ana Goshko

Okay, great. Okay, so then moving onto fiber. So Andy, could you maybe begin by describing the current fiber footprint? I know there would be some multiple parts to this. And then really talk about what the organic growth rate is off of that footprint? And the customers and uses that are driving the organic growth potential?

Andy Newton

So Uniti Fiber, we've got about six million strand miles of fiber. And as you mentioned earlier, talking about leasing and fiber as two separate entities within the Uniti Group umbrella. At Uniti Leasing, they have about 4.1 million strand miles at Uniti Fiber, we're about 1.9. When you look at our footprint, in particular, it's mostly concentrated from a Uniti Fiber perspective in the southeast with very dense regional fiber networks. Those are averaging about a little over 100 fiber stands per route mile, so very dense networks in the southeast.

So we're focused on bringing in anchor deals that we've talked about, the wireless deals. And then once those are constructed, then we lease those up to our – some other wireless carriers, but mostly to non-wireless customers. Those can be the wholesale enterprise. We do a lot of small to medium-sized business, health care. We have a lot of E-Rate funded deals where the federal government funds bandwidth, brought – fiber brought to the K-12 system. It's an incredible funding program that the federal government subsidizes based on free and reduced lunch rates.

So the poor, the county, or the poor, or the school system, the higher the federal subsidy is to that – those networks, so that's been a great funding vehicle for us to expand. And then we also do a pretty sizable DoD, department of defense, we are in 25 or more military bases, we do a lot of military and then federal, state and local government work.

And as far as growth rates we expect 8% to 12% organic growth rates in those markets once we've got those anchor fiber networks built. And we've been a little bit under that this year, mostly because we've been focused so much. The past year and a half or two years on these large anchor deals where they provider or require a tremendous amount of new construction, and so – especially with small cell and some of these dark fiber networks that are being built all across the country you see municipalities having a little struggling a little bit with permitting issues because they weren't staffed up to handle the huge influx of permitting that that goes along with the small cell, greenfield build. So as those municipalities get used to those types of networks being built in their cities and the log jams clear, then things are running much more smoothly and that's what we're seeing see now.

Ana Goshko

Okay. With regard to your footprint are any of these markets, would you call them competitive? Are there pricing or competitive pressures in any of your market?

Mark Wallace

Sure. We're focused mostly on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets with fewer competitors that we're always competing against on ILEC in our markets. But we feel like with as far as a Uniti Fiber perspective, the things that we're building out are 100% fiber. And so we're competing against more antiquated networks in a lot of cases. So we have a competitive advantage. They are providing more robust solutions for more reasonable prices. So we look for opportunities to have to be strategic in cities where we have fewer competitors and where we can provide a real recognizable value to the end user.

Ana Goshko

Okay. And how do you interact with cable? Is cable a competitor or a customer more so?

Mark Wallace

They can be both. They can be both. So, certainly as a competitor in our markets we see them more in the lower bandwidth end of our competitive range. So really small businesses who – cable modem is fine for their business, once it gets into the more sophisticated networks in multiple locations where they try to layer on SD wan or other types of technologies, we feel like we have a huge strategic advantage over the cable companies in the larger bandwidth and more sophisticated platforms. Of course they are also a customer of ours. So we see cable companies that are geographically held back by franchises. And so where they go in and have a customer who has locations that are outside of their franchise area, we certainly are an option for them to to connect to those customers outside that area.

Ana Goshko

Okay. And then with regard to the inorganic potential, what is the pipeline of acquisition opportunities look like for you?

Andy Newton

Of course, we've been a lot more careful with that recently. We always have some opportunities out there that we're looking at more in the smaller, more locally focused where we can obtain a strategic advantage in a market that we're entering. We're looking at those very closely, but mostly for right now and for early part of 2020 we're really focused on organic growth. Yes.

Mark Wallace

Just to add onto that, I think, if you look at our Southeast footprint and through the acquisitions that we did with PEG Bandwidth, Tower Cloud, Southern Light and Hunt, we've created this best-in-class, very dense own fiber network in the Southeast. So I would say, fiber from an M&A standpoint, we'd be looking for more bolt on acquisitions to either densify that network or expand out from there. We probably wouldn't go out and start like greenfield build somewhere that wasn't contiguous to the network we have, because we want to expand on that. So we look at our fiber business, we do that as more of an active manager of fiber on a regional basis where if you look at our leasing business, that's more passive ownership of fiber but on a national footprint.

So if you look some of the other acquisitions we did, especially those CenturyLink routes they just kind of span the nation. So from a Uniti Leasing we would take more of a national approach, but on fiber we want to take more of a regional to densify those networks.

Ana Goshko

Okay. So let me just hit on towers for a minute. So the 2019 outlook for towers, hopefully I did my numbers right, $15 million of tower revenue.

Mark Wallace

That’s right.

Ana Goshko

Zero tower EBITDA right now, but then $100 million of CapEx. So obviously it's a big build year. So what kind of revenue and adjusted EBITDA should we expect from the CapEx that you're spending and over what timeframe?

Mark Wallace

Yes, so for 2019, we expect to spend about a $100 million in CapEx and part of that's to build the 240 towers we expect to complete by the end of this year, but part of the CapEx will also be spent on towers, we can start this year and complete sometime next year. So we have 225 towers under development today. We ended the quarter at about 630 towers. And based on the 240 towers we expect to build and complete in 2019 that would put us at about 670 towers at year end. One thing to remember is there's a significant portion about 200 towers of our portfolio that are, what I'll call, nontraditional towers. They were acquired when we acquired Hunt and Windstream. These are revenue cash flow producing towers. So that's why you're seeing $15 million of revenue in this kind of breakeven adjusted EBITDA.

Going forward, our plan is to still build between 200 to 300 towers per year and I would expect the CapEx to be in a similar range to what it is in 2019.

Ana Goshko

$100 million.

Mark Wallace

Yes, about plus or minus a few million depending on how many towers we ultimately build. And this will be – we expect to build 200 to 300 towers annually over the next three to four years. So based on that trajectory $15 million run rate business today, revenue – we potentially could run that up to say $50 million, five zero, by the end of 2023 and then I would expect you would start to see with these new towers we're building there with teller cash flows that are similar to what you see with some of our peers and that's call it between 60% to 70% range. So you should start to see the EBITDA improve as we continue to add more of these newer towers on. And then subsequently lease them up to two additional carriers.

And one point I'd like to make is that we currently have MLAs in place with three of the four major wireless carriers today. So you haven't seen us do a lot of lease-up in earnest, but we expect that to start to ramp up in 2020 and beyond.

Ana Goshko

Okay. And then I guess same question for you, Andy on just capital intensity. So I think that fiber capital intensity this year is about 45%. So, you obviously are in build mode, you've had a dark fiber and other small cell projects. How do you see that trending in the future?

Andy Newton

Right, so just the very nature of these greenfield builds with our anchor wireless deals that are capital intensive and take a tremendous amount of capital. We do see that trending down from the mid-40s to down to the mid-30s by the end of the year next year. And so the reason you are seeing that as these larger deals are completed and we're starting to lease-up that fiber in the markets where we now have this new network. The closer we are with fiber to our end user, the better the economics, right, the less distance that we have to build to connect to building. So that's where the capital intensity is. In our businesses it's very expensive to build a mile of fiber. And so the closer we are with our core network to our end user the less expensive it is to serve that end user.

So as we're building out and it's kind of a networking effect, more streets you go down and down, the more opportunity there is and the more your price points come down in that market. So that's where you're seeing that capital intensity draw over next year.

Mark Wallace

Yes, so we're in the midst of completing 14 large dark fiber and small cell projects. All but four should be completed by the end of this year, but the remaining four completed early 2020. So as Andy said, as the capital intense – as capital that's being deployed today primarily for those anchor networks, the capital, incremental capital required for lease-up is substantially less. It's not to say we won't continue to do greenfield builds. I mean, you just saw last quarter we announced that we're going to build 800 sites for a carrier that represents about $6 million of annualized incremental revenue. We're just not going to do 14 projects at once. We can set the cadence better, do a handful at a time and still stay in that mid 30% CapEx range.

Ana Goshko

Okay. So on your recent earnings call, the company said it was scrutinizing the portfolio of assets and operations with an eye towards selling or deemphasizing businesses that it believes are an impediment to achieving the full communications infrastructure valuation. So we know you’ve got the pretty small CLEC business, I think, which really you had to take as part of the original Windstream spend because you had to have an active business as part of the spend. But beyond that, what are these businesses specifically? And is there the potential to actually sell any of them for something, money? Or will there be an effort to wind any businesses down?

Mark Wallace

Yeah, so let me, I’ll take that. So just to put it in context. So we’re always looking at opportunities to optimize the portfolio. And that’s one of the reasons why you've seen us. We'll sell our Latin American tower portfolio. You saw us monetize our ground lease business. And then as part of the Bluebird transaction that Bill spoke about, we monetize the Midwest operations of our Uniti Fiber business. So we're always trying to look for things to – in order to optimize the portfolio value.

And then at the same time, you are right. So we also have some, I’d say more product lines. So it’s equipment sales, it’s construction services, where we have historically built fiber networks, but somebody else takes title to those. So we actually do it as a service as opposed to owning the fiber network after it’s constructed. So the CLEC business, that you mentioned, some of the equipment sales that came along with some acquisitions that we did and then construction services, these are all businesses that we – they generate a modest amount of EBITDA, maybe $7 million a year. But they compete internally for resources. They compete internally for capital. They're low margin. They’re nonrecurring revenues. And so it’s just – to us, it just makes sense to wind those downs and deploy resources and capital elsewhere rather than focus on those.

I don’t – I wouldn’t expect on those businesses, you should expect those to be wind down during 2020 – probably by the end of 2020. We’ll try to give more guidance as exactly what the timing is on our next earnings call. There may be some opportunity to monetize some of that, but I would – the expectation should be that we’ll wind it down on those product lines.

Ana Goshko

Okay. Do you expect any restructuring or shutdown costs from that process?

Mark Wallace

Not expect any restructuring or shutdown costs right now.

Ana Goshko

Okay. Great. So Mark, what is your comfort level right now with your existing liquidity sources? You do have decent amount drawn right now I think on the revolver, had cash about $200 million as of this last quarter. Obviously, have some projects and capital intensity are still to come, just kind of comment on how you expect to be funding everything?

Mark Wallace

Sure. I mean, I think from a liquidity standpoint, we’re exactly where we expected to be. The last time we access the capital markets was with the exchangeable notes offering. So we issued $345 million. So relative to where we thought we'd be when we did that transaction, we're exactly where we expected. I do think as we get, we’ve not been in the capital markets since then, primarily because we want to get more clarity around the Windstream situation. So we have this kind of like larger M&A. We’ve also kind of paused some of our capital markets activity. I think once we do have more clarity, then we have a fair amount of capital markets. I would – we will evaluate access in the capital markets whether that would be the public markets or the private markets. We still do have a fair amount of inbound inquiry with investors. And so – but we like to do that once we – the Windstream negotiations and mediation proceeds a little bit further.

Ana Goshko

Okay. So on that topic, so that's recent topic now. So it kind of – we may have had some confusing signals from the companies with regard to some of the 8-Ks and just kind of chatter in the market. So are you guys currently in active negotiations or mediations with Windstream? I think it was it seemed to be paused or so is it on again off again, or where are we?

Mark Wallace

So it’s a – I’d say it’s a little bit of difference between – technically speaking, mediation is suspended. As a practical matter, I think what that – what does that really means. So I think as a practical matter, what it really means is that the mediation judge is not calling all parties together for formal large group mediation. At the same time as a practical matter, the parties are still free, all the parties to the – both Uniti, Windstream, creditors, all parties are free to continue to talk amongst themselves. And in fact, there are a lot of conversations that are still ongoing in that regard. I can’t speak to what those are because the mediation – because it is not terminated, we’re still – obviously it’s still all confidential. And we’re still – because we still have to abide by the confidentiality of the process. So I really can’t speak too much about it. But I would say that there certainly are still conversations going on among parties.

Ana Goshko

Okay.

Mark Wallace

And the suspension could be – it could be – mediation could be resumed at any time at either the discretion of the mediation judge or at the request of some of the parties.

Ana Goshko

Okay. And then I think when – at a company recently, there were some cleansing materials that were released. And then there is a disclosed proposal from Uniti that was comprised of an upfront cash payment. I think it was $100 million of payment to Windstream. An agreement for Uniti to fund the tenant capital improvement, which kind of average, about, I think, my math is $175 million a year with Windstream. However, then paying a cap rate at 8% on the balance of the TCI that’s funded by Uniti. But also a sale of certain fiber assets to Uniti and Windstream relinquishing the right to use certain assets and that was also for cash payment of $150 million, what was this? Was this a proposal that you presented to Windstream and was rejected? Is this proposal something that would have been acceptable to you?

Mark Wallace

Right. So there’s two things in the cleansing material, there was a proposal from Uniti. So yes, it was a proposal that would have been acceptable to us. And then there was a joint proposal that was also presented which included the second liens in Windstream. So I can’t really talk about the background or how we got to those proposals. The date by which they were going to be cleansed was set at the beginning of the mediation process. So there was no magic to that date other than that was an agreed upon date where we entered mediation. So what I would like to emphasize about our proposal, which was our proposal was focused on what we’ve said for a very long time. It was to try to achieve a mutually beneficial negotiated solution.

And when I say – we've been saying mutually beneficial now for a long time, then what we tried to do in our proposal was to present something that was both good for Uniti but also good for Windstream. And that was why you would see a lot of our proposal, there are a number of different aspects of it, but a large part was based on our willingness to commit to fund additional capital expenditures in fiber networks that we would then lease to Windstream. So our focus has been on continuing with our emphasis, which to invest in communication infrastructure assets, primarily fiber. So that’s consistent with our long articulated strategy.

But also at the same time recognizing that Windstream needs to continue to upgrade their services, improve their competitive position with our customers. And so what we wanted to try to do is to help them to that because it is true that a healthy tenant is very important for Uniti as the landlord. But it’s also very important that Uniti also be able to grow and diversify its business and continue our strategy of growing additional tenants, but also having a healthy Windstream as a tenant also and having them improve their business trajectory and their trends.

So we try to construct it all for that primarily focuses on that and recognizes the interdependency between those two. And then at the same time also since in our proposal, we have to go out and raise capital over the years to help fund that expenditure. We also wanted to make sure that we put forth their proposal that we thought would present attractive investment thesis in order to go to the capital markets and be able to raise the money. And as we've talked to investors at those conferences like this and other conferences, I think generally that’s we hit the mark on that in terms of what we are offering and hopefully we can come to a solution that’s close to what, if not exactly close to what we propose. But that was the construct by which we were trying to put forth a proposal.

Now, to your point, there are other aspects to it as well. There is us buying some assets for Windstream. There is also us taking back some unused CLEC type of strands that they currently don't derive any revenue off of that we could then hopefully monetize over time. So there were other parts of it, but a large part of it was us investing in fiber that would then be leased to Uniti, and then that would be hopefully help – I’m sorry, leased to Windstream that would then hopefully help them improve their competitive position in their business profile overtime.

Ana Goshko

