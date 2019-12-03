Appian: Time To Move On

Time is running out for Appian as competitors are including low code platforms as part of their PaaS offerings.

Introduction

I took a position in Appian (APPN) stock back in April when the company reported its second quarter. The declining professional services revenue (which was viewed as bad news by the market) was actually a positive one, in my opinion, and was consistent with the long-term strategy of the company.

However, growing professional services revenue as seen in the company's third quarter performance and management's FY19 guidance make me uncomfortable. Through this article, I explain my reasons for discomfort with this segment and my decision to close-out my position on the stock.

Revenue Mix

Appian reported a 3rd quarter subscription revenue of $40.4 million (growth of 38% over Q3 2018) and a total revenue of $69.4 million (growth of 26% over Q3 2018).

Source: Q3 presentation

While I am happy to see strong subscription revenue growth through FY2019, I am disappointed to see the growing professional services revenues. For a company like Appian, professional services is a necessary evil since it provides guidance and expertise to potential customers and aids them with the adoption. As the company grows, professional services revenues should fade away through partnerships with technology consulting firms and service integrators such as Accenture, KPMG, Deloitte, PwC, etc.

Such partnerships simplify the sales strategy and would allow the company to distance themselves from the implementation services and let the company focus on their core business - to develop, enhance, and support their growing cloud platform.

Let's take a look at Salesforce's (CRM) revenue. Professional services is under 6.5% of the revenue mix during FY2019.

Source: Salesforce FY2019 10-K

Source: ServiceNow Form 10-K

ServiceNow's (NOW) professional services revenue was 7.1% of the sales mix during 2018. Appian's professional services revenue accounts for ~40% of the company's total revenue based on FY2019 guidance. Based on my projections for 2020, the number is still above 30% and the percentage isn't falling fast enough.

During the 2nd quarter conference call, Appian reported reduced professional services revenues due to increased partner involvement. In my opinion, this was the right path forward for the company to expand the customer base for its low-code development platform. This formed the basis of my buy recommendation.

Based on management's guidance for FY2019, I made the following projections for the business in 2019 and 2020. Professional services continues to form a large portion of Appian's revenue mix. Being a low margin segment and a necessary evil for a platform-as-a-service, this is unhealthy for a company like Appian since it provides a huge advantage to larger competitors.

While Appian provides the much-needed low-code development platform, this is provided as an add-on to current PaaS offerings of its competitors - such as ServiceNow's NowPlatform (See Now Platform May Be The Next Chapter In ServiceNow's Growth).

Source: 2018 10-K, Q3 report and author's calculations

The large and growing professional services segment provides an unclear picture about Appian's relationships with technology partners. Further, it raises concerns about the pace of growth ahead.

Gartner's Report

Gartner's latest report of low code application platforms put Appian among the leaders in the space. However, its position has dropped in comparison to prior reports.

Source: Gartner Report

With digital transformation striking all industry types, the demand for low-code development platforms is on the rise. However, large organizations prefer to bundle their subscription services along with their other software and licensing purchases.

The presence of competitors like Salesforce, Microsoft (MSFT), and ServiceNow in the leadership ranks raises concerns on Appian's growth story. These companies have a much larger customer base than Appian and hence, the ability to cross-sell the low-code PaaS along with their other cloud offerings may put Appian at a huge disadvantage. Also, these competitors have the ability to offer flexible pricing.

This opinion is in some capacity validated by the findings on Gartner's report. According to the report, Appian's reference customers reported below-average satisfaction with its contract evaluation and negotiation, as well as the contract flexibility.

Moreover, Gartner's report also rated Appian's rate of customer expansion lower than that of peers in the low-code platform space.

In my opinion, this trend is likely to continue as organizations quickly adopt competitor's PaaS platforms. Moreover, platforms of larger cloud PaaS providers like ServiceNow are relatively "sticky" (See - ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy and ServiceNow: Keep Calm And Go Long) in comparison.

Conclusion

Low code development is a real need in the era of digital transformation. However, heavy revenue dependence on professional services is making me uncomfortable.

It is extremely important to partner with service integrators in order to expand a large number of customers. Due to this, in my opinion, it doesn't appear like Appian is well-positioned to capture a large market. Hence, I have closed my position on APPN and am moving on to other opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.