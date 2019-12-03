Total S.A. - A Coordinated Plan For Growth

We are monitoring this one with an eye toward taking a position at levels slightly below present ones.

The current malaise affecting energy securities presents an outstanding opportunity to invest in this high dividend payer at an outstanding yield.

It has been 'high grading" its portfolio to favor gas consistent with its reduced carbon strategy.

Introduction

Total S.A. (TOT) isn't a company I've written on frequently in the past. I suppose my extreme familiarity with BP (BP) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B) are part of the reason. They've drawn our attention recently for several reasons.

LNG positioning to Asia

Deep conventional gas

Lack of exposure to shale

We will develop these themes in this article and examine how they might drive profits in the years ahead.

Additionally, the company is executing a diversification strategy in renewables that will assure growth in the "Green" energy economy.

We think Total presents an excellent entry point just below present levels and will include a price point for initiating a new position.

The investment thesis for legacy energy companies

Hydrocarbon forms of energy are going to be with us into the far future, the Green narrative of impending obsolescence not withstanding.

There is one unassailable and undeniable truth about hydrocarbon energy. It's stored chemical energy in a highly concentrated form. This is referred to as "energy density." Meaning that it doesn't first have to first be converted or "concentrated" from some lower energy state to achieve its maximum energy output. It has no practical equal in energy content or versatility.

The thesis then for investing in these legacy energy producers, companies that have historically provided petroleum based products to power our civilization, is then threefold.

1. We will need hydrocarbon forms of energy well into the future. As far as anyone can see realistically. This gives well-managed companies like Total a secure market for their production with few, if any, "stranded assets."

2. At current share prices these companies are trading at multiples from the mid-teens down to single digits. Dividend yields are in the 5%-7% range for many. You read that right. In the case of Total, it's currently approaching 6%.

3. These companies are diversifying their energy portfolios to include alternative energy forms. The writing is on the wall - wind, solar and bio-fuels will play an increasing role in energy distribution regardless of their inherent drawbacks. Companies like Total are investing in technology that will make them as good as they can be. Markets are made up of diverse players and a segment of the energy market will go to these fuel forms.

Total investment thesis

Total, S.A. is a Super Major fully-integrated energy company headquartered in France with nearly 100 years of continuous operation. Over the last couple of decades it has grown both organically and by acquisition, in particular with the 1999 takeover of Petrofina and its French rival Elf Acquitaine in 2003, among other smaller companies. Most recently it bought the North Sea assets of Maersk oil, making the second-largest operator in that province.

As of its most recently reporting TOT has a market capitalization of ~$149 bn, putting it into the approximate middle of an elite group of Super Majors that include BP, Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Shell, and ConocoPhillips (COP).

As the current energy market is extremely over-sold the stock price is depressed for a company that's throwing off free cash to the tune of $24 bn on an annualized basis. That being the case there's no reason to expect much in the way of stock price appreciation until the industry's current headwinds abate. Its current multiple is in the 15s which makes it comparatively slightly more expensive than BP or Shell.

The lure of Total is its attractive and well-covered dividend of $2.89/sh - a yield of 5.34%. Its dividend obligations of ~$8.2 bn annually are more than covered with free cash and shored up by the strength of its business model, as we will discuss. TOT trades on the U.S. market in ADRs and France taxes the dividend at a rate of 12.8% (for American investors - this can be reclaimed on your U.S. taxes).

Total in LNG

We have highlighted the potential for LNG across the globe as middle classes proliferate in Asian countries. These countries lack the distribution network required by natural gas and have historically relied on LNG or LPG for domestic needs. Now, with coal in the cross hairs of the Green movement for electricity production, these networks are being built out in combination with regasification facilities. All the augurs well for a stable and growing market for LNG as Rystad proposes below.

Total has made two moves recently that should provide assured and low cost access to these markets over time.

One is their sanctioning of the Novatek Arctic-2 LNG plant in Northern Russia. This will have the capacity of 12 mmtpa which when added to the existing capacity will reach 20 mmtpa. Total has a minority stake in this huge project a scant 2,000 miles from its major markets. A distinct advantage over cargoes from the U.S. and Australia. About 80% of Novatek's output is designated for Asian markets with deliveries starting in 2023.

Then there's Mozambique LNG. With a 26.5% stake Total has operatorship of this massive project which contains 60 TCF of reserves and expects to export near 13 mmtpa to mostly Asian markets. It's noteworthy that Total's primary minority partners here are ONGC, PTTEP, and Mitsui, representing commitments by India, Thailand, and Japan, respectively. About 90% of Mozambique LNG's production is pre sold. Being on the Eastern side of Africa Mozambique has a strategic logistical advantage for cargoes headed east.

Total also has a 16.6% stake in Sempra Energy's Cameron, La. LNG plant, which will generate 13 mmtpa. It shipped its first cargoes in May of this year. It also has stakes in LNG liquefaction plants around the world - Qatar, Nigeria, Russia, Norway, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Australia, Angola and Yemen.

Total's CEO, Patrick Pouyanne's comments on LNG from the Q-3 call.

In the LNG business in addition to the acquisition of Mozambique LNG and launching Arctic two LNG Cameron train one ramped up in the third quarter train two and three under construction and we start next year. We took over Toshiba's 2.2 million tonnes LNG portfolio in July, which came with a cash inflow of $800 million. We announced the expansion of a strategic partnership with private conglomerate Adani to develop access to fast-growing gas and LNG markets in India. We signed the gas agreement in Benin that includes FSRU floating LNG regas units. And we launched our first LNG bunker refueling vessel which will operate in Northern Europe supplying the next generation of containerships.

In summary for this section. Total has a global footprint in this critical fuel of the future, in many cases with cost-competitive advantages that will assure consistently high utilization rates.

One final point here. Unlike tankers full of crude oil that often get sold on the spot market, LNG is sold under multi-year contracts. Contracts that run for decades assure a stream of revenue to the seller.

Deep Gas

Total is one company that has committed to deepwater and particularly deepwater gas reservoirs as a contrarian play. Assets are up for sale, cheap. Drilling rigs are available, cheap. Why not drill? Given those dynamics Total has re-balanced its portfolio to include high-risk, high-reward projects that can yield huge reserves. Reserves that also largely feed into its global LNG strategy, as you will see.

Total, S.A.

It's focused in three main areas, West Africa, where it's the leader in deepwater gas, Brazil, and the U.S. GoM. From these areas the company expects to produce ~500-700K boepd from deepwater by 2025. Interestingly, and consistent with my theme that U.S.-based assets are underpriced, Total has been aggressively moving to increase its footprint in the U.S, where currently it produces about 11% of its total daily production. Particularly in the GoM where it participates in projects with Chevron (Tahiti, Ballymore), and has taken over operatorship of North Platte from Cobalt Resources with a 60% stake in this ultradeep Wilcox gas play.

Total, S.A.

North Platte is a sister project to Chevron's Anchor project. Both are under sanction review with Anchor getting a FID in early 2020. Total expects to make a FID on North Platte in 2021. These projects are the definition of high risk/high reward with well depths in the 35K feet range and bottom hole pressures in the 20K range. If you like to read more about Ballymore have a look at this article from early 2018 when the discovery was announced, here.

In summary for this section, long-time readers know of my passion for deepwater conventional development. It has suffered in recent years for a number of reasons, but those days may be coming to an end. Total has positioned itself as a significant player in the U.S. GoM deepwater plays.

Lack of exposure to shale, currently

We have discussed at length in recent articles my view that shale plays are maturing to the extent that to produce them profitably several factors will be required.

Scale

Technology

Logistics

Total certainly has the size and sophistication to meet all of the criteria I've listed above.

I've also put forward the notion that there's a wave of consolidation coming in shale. Acreage prices have gone through the roof over the past couple of years, coinciding with the well-known and much-discussed problems besetting shale. It all adds up to a major shakeout coming down the road.

And, there I see the current lack of a shale footprint for Total as an advantage. They are in a position to pick up assets on the cheap. With a cash position of ~$31 bn or so they have the liquidity to get a shopping cart and load up.

So, I will go on the record that I see Total as being a primary consolidator of cheap assets coming out of the shale implosion just on the horizon. It's not that difficult a prediction as a good part of their U.S. deepwater GoM assets were picked up out of the Cobalt bankruptcy last year.

Your takeaway

I think Total is probably among the best run of the Super Majors. They have formulated a global strategy built around becoming a low-cost LNG provider and secured the upstream assets to feed this ambition.

In recent time the stock price has moved into the low $50s after the strong Q-3 earnings report where they beat profit estimates and grew production.

As I said above at ~15X earnings TOT is just a little expensive compared to its cohort. Given the up and down cyclicity of the energy market right now there's a good chance better pricing will present itself. I would wait for a pullback to the ~$50 level to maximize the eventual upside.

Total has moved down a good bit toward the $50 level I stipulated when this article first came out a week ago in the Daily Drilling Report. This isn't from any material event pertaining to the company, and I keep my target the same for initiating a new position.

While we think the conditions are ripe for a turn upward in crude prices, we don't have a catalyst as yet. That could come anytime, or not. As a general rule oil price surges and declines are cyclic, driven by macro events we discuss all day, every day. That makes it difficult (impossible) to predict actual prices. What you can do is identify trends before they become widely accepted.

We think we've have a dandy if TOT hits our price.

