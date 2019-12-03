Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) CEO Joseph Papa Presents at Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference.(Transcript)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference December 3, 2019 10:30 AM ET

Joseph Papa - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

David Amsellem - Speciality Pharmacy with Piper Jaffray.

David Amsellem

David Amsellem, again from the Speciality Pharmacy with Piper Jaffray. Our next fire side chat is Bausch, and with us today is CEO, Joe Papa.

Joseph Papa

Pleasure of being here.

David Amsellem

…for joining us again this year. And there is a lot to talk about in 25 minutes. So we’ll just try to dive right in.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Amsellem

The first question and it’s going to come up, so might as well get it out of the way first, is talk about the balance sheet here. What I wanted to ask is specifically, what you can and can't do regarding the addition of assets. TRULANCE, admittedly, was a great add, and certainly you're active and looking at a bolt-on’s. But help us understand your latest thought process here?

Joseph Papa

Sure. Well -- we first of all pleasure to be here. We think that there is opportunity for us as we look at bolt-on acquisitions. First and foremost, I'll say that we -- our priority is to continue to pay down debt. But having said that, over the last 12 months we've been able to add an asset like TRULANCE which we think is a perfect strategic fit to our Salix business. It fits strategically with XIFAXAN and IBS-D, it’s TRULANCE IBS-C. It fits from what we think is most important return-on-investment for our shareholders. And then importantly, little integration risk. So that's just a perfect example of what we're looking at. We'll continue to look at more of them. We just added XIPERE, XIPERE product for macular edema relative to uveitis, that’s another example of things that fit within our strategy.

So we're going continue to look at it. We believe that these types of bolt-on’s will continue to help us to grow. Importantly, we're really excited by the fact that in the last quarter that we reported in November, that we've had now seven consecutive quarters of organic growth. But if we can bolt-on assets that make sense strategically that are affordable to us, we're going to do that as well.

So regarding deleveraging, any thoughts on what you can do or willing to do to accelerate the process of deleveraging? That's a question I get all the time.

David Amsellem

Sure.

Joseph Papa

And a lot of people have lots of different opinions on -- what can you, what can you tell us? So first and foremost, we believe the best way for us to delever this company is to grow EBITDA, take the incremental cash that's generated to reduce the quantum of debt, and then obviously as EBITDA grows, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio goes down. That clearly, we think the best way to do it.

Having said that, there are other things one could choose at this year price of where we are today. We don't believe issuing equity makes sense, because we clearly believe, we are undervalued. And then importantly, the other way one could think about it is, to divest assets. But for us, we – when I first joined in 2016, we divested assets worth about three point eight billion dollars of proceeds. And we've obviously used that to pay down debt. So far since 2016, we've paid down $8.5 billion of debt in terms of Quanta.

So clearly, we're not against that, but we like the mix we have today. But if as we've always said publicly, if we value an asset at 100 just to use that number, and somebody comes in and offers 110, 120 we're going to listen to them because we know we sell too much debt.

But, we'll evaluate any strategic alternative that we believe will help drive long term shareholder value.

David Amsellem

Got it. So let's drill down a little bit in terms of therapeutic verticals. So, what are you prioritizing in terms of which verticals, which vertical needs the most attention particularly in terms of R&D? I think you had mentioned ophthalmology is as an area that probably needs more attention in gastro enderium [ph] is that -- is that generally your thinking?

Joseph Papa

Yes, I think you've said it very well. We feel, we've got a very strong pipeline of new R&D projects in the dermatology space. We're launching new products today. We've got a number of others that are still, that we're going to get approval on we hope in the very near future. So very strong dermatology, where we would like to bulk up our R&D is in the areas of the eye-care prescription business and also to some degree in gastroenterology and other area where we think, we can add some additional resources.

I will say though having said that, we have put significant incremental investment behind research and development. When I joined in 2016, the R&D budget, ballpark was 330 million approximately a year. We've increased that ballpark about 50% in those couple of years now. So, we are on an annualized basis dramatically increasing our R&D budget to make sure that we do exactly what you said in terms of having more product opportunities for the future.

David Amsellem

Got it okay that makes sense. So I wanted to dive into new re-launches and newer products. So DUOBRII. Lots, lots of people talking about it, certainly an important product. So I'll start of here, just talk about the payer landscape for DUOBRII covered lives, the extent to which there are restrictive step edits here. And I know, you've talked about this before in the third quarter call, but just help us understand where we are right now in terms of the landscape?

Joseph Papa

So we are very pleased with the progress we've made with DUOBRII relative to the payer landscape. If -- we talked about this product, we launched in July when we had our first earnings call in August timeframe. We had about 30% coverage, which is relatively good given the usually what you see these new-to-market blocks.

By September, we had about I think it was 37% coverage. In October, we had like 43% coverage. We sit here in November or -- when we did the earnings call in November, we had 57% coverage already from managed care. So we think that, that's predominantly because what we've shown the managed care players is that we have a budget impact model that says for every time you add DUOBRII to the formulary, you can reduce your total expense for the treatment of psoriasis by several million dollars for every million patients.

And that's because what we've shown them as data through this budget impact model that shows that adding DUOBRII allowed you to delay the use of biologics or to reduce the switch from biologic 1 to biologic 2 which has a very expensive induction period. So those are the things that we've been able to show in our budget impact model. And we think that's the reason we're getting the traction we're getting. And our expectation is that when we hit about the one-year mark, we'll have 70% to 75% coverage for DUOBRII which we think is going to be very strong and very indicative of the fact that managed care sees this as an opportunity to help manage the overall budget for psoriasis treatment.

David Amsellem

Got it. Now when you talk about that 57% or that 70% to 75% is that hassle-free for the most part or maybe a not onerous step-through. I mean, how do you define that the term hassle-free and what portion of covered lives and hassle-free access right now?

Joseph Papa

So to be clear, that’s the commercial coverage -- 57% commercial coverage. There is in some cases going to be step throughs, the step through a generic high potency corticosteroid, but most of the patients who have psoriasis have tried high-potency corticosteroids. So reality is this gives them weighted [ph] for the very first time physicians have an opportunity. They can treat their patients to clear at the skin with a topical, every other topical that's out there. You had a limited duration of treatment, four weeks, eight weeks whatever the duration was. The very first time we now have a topical high potency corticosteroid paired with a retinoid that allows them to use this product until the skin is clear. So that's where we think the opportunity is. And that's what we'll have to get ourselves through.

Now is there going to be some step through therapies? The answer is yes, but we're not that worried about it, because in the end we think that's what differentiates our product is this ability to treat to clearance of the skin.

David Amsellem

And to your point, most of these patients have tried to high-potency steroids before anyone.

Joseph Papa

Absolutely, absolutely. And ours with the combination of the retinoid gives you a much different experience for the ability to treat patients for longer duration.

David Amsellem

So that sort of leads me to my next question is that today, who are the kind of patients that are getting DUOBRII. I mean is the patients who are even getting patients who are steroids naïve, are you getting patients who have actually had prior exposure to biologics even. I mean, what's your view of the mix of patients so far?

Joseph Papa

So we think we are getting pretty much across-the-board on the psoriasis patients. Some of them are brand-new patients who have not gone yet to the biologics because if most patients have a biologic surface area of the psoriasis is underneath 10% 15% a topical therapy is very appropriate. So that's kind of the 10% to 15% body service areas the place in which physicians will segment. So we are getting some of those patients to be clear. In other cases, we do know that people are going and adding us to an OTEZLA, where they're getting good efficacy but not complete resolution.

And they can use us in addition and get the complete resolution at the area of the flare. So that's another place, we fit. And then as we said before, we do believe that overtime more and more of the patients will be used to delay the need for the biologic and if we can delay the need for biologic by say six months, that's when we get the biggest bang for the return for the managed care players.

David Amsellem

Okay. And then last question on DUOBRII is just the volumes of late – the product seems to get out of the gate pretty nicely. The last few weeks have been a little more flattish, not something that I would say, I’m looking at with worry, but I wanted to get some insight from you as to what's happening over the last few weeks?

Joseph Papa

Sure. So it’s something we track very closely. We obviously look at all the weekly data. But our view is what happened is that we get out of the gates incredibly fast, faster than we ever would have believed relative to our expectations, because there was a pent-up demand by physicians to try the product and to see how it worked.

Having said that, now we're just picking up the normal flow of new patients that come into the office as the weather turns as it is today with the colder weather, we do expect to see more patients have flares with psoriasis. Therefore, we'll pick that up and we'll continue to grow. But it’s not something we're worried about today. We do obviously, do track it. We think though the combination of the improved coverage we're getting up to the 57% as well as now we hit or enter into the time of year, when you'll see more flares with psoriasis will be the next leg up for us. So we're continuing to monitor it, nothing that we're worried right now. And importantly, we're also seeing growth on our BRYHALI as well.

So we're able to see, I think in the third quarter BRYHALI is about 20% from the previous quarter. So we've been launching a portfolio of psoriasis products to help the doctor for the treatment of psoriasis. So that's we think it's still very encouraging to us.

David Amsellem

Okay. I wanted to switch gears to SILIQ which is another important product here. And we've got an increasingly crowded landscape among the biologics for each of the anti-IL-23 sprint. So in that vein, where does SILIQ fit in here, and where do you see that trending?

Joseph Papa

If I -- my summation on SILIQ is one word, efficacy. We believe, we have to date the most effective product for the treatment of psoriasis based on the positive 100 scores that we're seeing with SILIQ. Having said that, there is there an issue that we have to work through on this REMS programs, does it slow down the ability for us to get new patients that makes it more difficult for us to sample the product with the REMS program.

So there are some challenges to be clear. But what we're finding overtime is that when doctors can’t get the effectiveness they are looking at from biologic-1 or biologic-2 they are ultimately turning to SILIQ and because of its more very efficacious profile, we are seeing the results. And so we're getting the most difficult patients, and we believe the reason for that is that we have a very unique mechanism of action. All the other products inhibit the inflammatory pathway. We actually block the receptor. When you think about pharmacologic therapy, the most effective way to have any response is when you block a receptor, because there's nothing else the body can do. Whereas as you inhibited inflammatory cascade, the body can create more precursors or etcetera.

We think, we've got a very effective pathway with an IL-17 blocker. We do think efficacy is going to be the key to SILIQ. It's going to be slow, but overtime, patients that go on the product will stay with the product.

David Amsellem

Is the payer landscape getting tougher, just given how much more crowded the market is?

Joseph Papa

No, we have pretty good coverage there. I believe, the number is somewhere in that 75% to 78% coverage there. So we're pretty, pretty good with our coverage there. Now can we make it better, can we get improved? Well the answer is absolutely yes, we'll work on it, but on balance, we are pleased with our SILIQ coverage.

David Amsellem

Got it. Okay, another one of the Significant Seven that you've touted is VYZULTA. And I wanted to get your thoughts on the Medicare Part D landscape here and your expectations for improvements in 2020.

Joseph Papa

Sure. So the numbers that we have for VYZULTA, we have good commercial coverage, but on the Part D coverage is still something we're working on. We're about 30% or thereabouts for the coverage there. That's still something that we continue to work on. Importantly though, we know that because of the efficacy of the product, when physicians put a prior authorization through on Part D, they're getting at about 60% of the time. So even though our coverage is not as strong as we'd like, the physicians are getting the product when they go through the process.

So what we've been trying to do is work our way through by putting together programs to ensure that the product gets to a patient that needs the product, and meet the efficacy of the VYZULTA product, but at the same time, manage our way through this Part D issue. Our expectations will continue to get better this year. And as we get better in 2019, 2020 we'll try to pull through as much of that as we possibly can to improve the overall performance of it.

David Amsellem

Okay, so that remains very much a work in progress?

Joseph Papa

Absolutely, absolutely.

David Amsellem

And then just keep going down the list here. LUMIFY, so good share gains. Really strong market share in the redness reliever category. I guess the question is, I mean do you think sort of the easy, the easy uptake has happened, and what are your expectations for further share capture here?

Joseph Papa

Well first and foremost, our team that launched the LUMIFY product did an outstanding job with it. And really, it speaks to what I think is the benefits that we have at the Bausch and Lomb franchise. That we believe, we have the most integrated eye-care company in the world. That's not being boastful. It's just simply saying that we have the prescription side of pharmaceuticals for eye care. We have the OTC side. We have the surgical side. We have the contact lenses.

By having all those categories, and you go into launch a new product like a LUMIFY, you can make sure that you clearly do all things you need to do for any consumer launch product that you'd normally do. But you can also make sure you drop off samples in the optometrist office as they are talking to their patients who are looking for contact lenses. You can make sure you see the ophthalmologists when they're -- when they're in their office and they're thinking about prescription benefit. And it's not a surprise by this integrated approach we have in eye-care, that we within I think the first three to six months we became the number one recommended product for the treatment of redness relief by the physician, both the optometrist and the ophthalmologists. That's an example we think of our integrated eye-care approach. We believe that's what's going to drove that 43% share gain.

But clearly, we think there’s a lot more going on, because not only we gained 43% of the market which obviously is good news, but we're expanding the category because of the recommendations we are getting from physicians. And physicians are saying, look I didn't want my patients who use the product like the previous products because it restricts arterial blood flow to the eye. You don't do that with LUMIFY. Therefore, I have less concerns about using a LUMIFY product because you do not [Indiscernible] blood flow. That's an example of why we think there's going to be expansion of the category. And clearly, I've said publicly we're going to go after areas where we've put LUMIFY together with perhaps for example, an anti-histamine product that will help not only the allergic red eyes to get further opportunities to expand the category.

David Amsellem

So to be clear, you're we should be looking for a line extension opportunities and with LUMIFY as the base….

Joseph Papa

Not next month, overtime.

David Amsellem

Yes, over the long term.

Joseph Papa

Yes we expect that we can further develop the products and bring it into some new areas by expanding not just readiness relief, but also helping with the patients who have allergic eyes as an example during the allergy season.

David Amsellem

Got it. Alright, that's helpful color. So I wanted to make sure we cover the GI franchise. Let's start with TRULANCE and prescriptions trending nicely. And you sales, although you did I think in the third quarter, sales were down a little bit sequentially. So just help us understand the gross-to-net here on TRULANCE. You did get some additional formulary wins. So I just wanted to make sure that we all understood what's happening here in terms of gross-to-net and the impact of formulary wins at least at least in terms of net pricing?

Joseph Papa

Sure. So let me backup a little bit and get to your question, David. So first and foremost we’re extra ordinarily pleased with TRULANCE because we think it fits our strategy for having best-in-class product with IBS-D with XIFAXAN, parent within best-in-class label for IBS-C. Now albeit, we've got a lot more capability and a lot more upside there than we are today. So we think it fits perfectly.

The issue, the question that you're asking was, yes the sales were down slightly versus the previous quarter. But if you think about what happened in there, we acquired the product I think it was March of 2019 the previous company that we acquired it from was going through some bankruptcy issues, and some, there was some questions on how much stock within the actual inventory, within the trade channels etcetera. That inflated it a little bit in the second quarter, just simply because people needed brought it. So the inventory levels are fine. They're not excessive, but we did see some restocking occur in the second quarter. So that's predominantly the issue what happened in the third quarter. It was nothing more, nothing less. What we've been working on with TRULANCE to be clear is we said there’s three problems with it when we acquired it.

The first problem was, they needed a better reach and frequency to the physician audience. We've increased the reach frequency of TRULANCE. We got it with about a 100 sales reps, we then went to 200 sales reps, we are now up to 500 sales reps that are promoting it which is really the XIFAXAN teams. You get the XIFAXAN team talking about. If you have a product for need for IBS-D, you've got XIFAXAN. If you need IBS-C you've got TRULANCE. So we increased reach and frequency dramatically.

Number two, we said, we needed to improve the physician and managed care. And we've now since March have improved managed care position by about 37 million lives, have a better managed care position than we acquired it. And the final area, we know we have to improve on in the area of cost of goods sold. That's not something that we've been able to fix yet. But simple things like, it was packaged in a blister pack. We're going to bottom things like that, that will just help us incrementally improve the cost of goods for the product.

David Amsellem

Now that category is, there has been a bit of a challenge and LINZESS fees volume growth but we've seen sales flatten or decline a little bit. So and Allergan has talked about some degradation in terms of net selling prices, but that that product has a pretty big footprint. So with the commercial resources with the better managed care access, can you give us a sense of where TRULANCE can be? I mean, I'm not asking you what do you think peak sales is going to be, but it's got a small footprint right now. And you have a lot more behind it then Synergy ever did. So where does this product go?

Joseph Papa

So I think you said it very well. In terms of -- our belief is in terms of the labeling, and we think it has a best-in-class label in terms of the side effect profile of the product. So that clearly good for it. But to be fair it has about a 4% market share today LINZESS is at 67% of thereabouts. So there's a lot of upside for us. It's not going to happen overnight, but we think we will make continuous progress. And as I said, we think there's a real benefit of having best-in-class products with IBS-D with XIFAXAN paired with a best-in-class label with IBS-C with TRULANCE that will continue to promote overtime. We think there's a lot of upside opportunity there for TRULANCE. I’m probably not going to put a specific number as you would guess, but we think that 4% share can go a lot higher than 4%.

David Amsellem

Is it a contracting game here, I mean is that what drives the market share overtime?

Joseph Papa

So Allergan has done a good job with contracting. But our goal isn't to have a better contracting is to have be on parity with contracting. And if we can be on parity and contract, we think, we can win the battle in the doctor's office, and certainly move that 4% share a lot higher than it is today.

David Amsellem

Okay, so you don't necessarily look at it as necessarily a zero-sum game.

Joseph Papa

We're just trying to have a relatively comparable position in market access. And if we did that, we think we can win the battle and do well in the physician's office.

David Amsellem

And just real quick, and then in the last 90 seconds we have to talk about XIFAXAN. So first question here is, just remind us where we stand regarding commercial access and specifically just the hassle-free access. I used that term that because that's a kind of a you know however you define it, but how should we think about that?

Joseph Papa

Incredibly strong access with XIFAXAN. I tell you the number is still more around commercial access around 98%. Part D access somewhere in that 90 plus percent, 95% thereabout. So very strong access and capabilities for XIFAXAN.

David Amsellem

Okay, with minimal, with minimal step throughs.

Joseph Papa

With minimal step throughs, a little bit more on IBS-D, a little bit less on HA.

David Amsellem

So are you getting more growth in IBS-D or HE [ph]? I mean, where is the -- the volume growth has been remarkably consistent this year. I mean, where is it coming from? Or is it a mix of the two markets?

Joseph Papa

We think it's a mix of both, but clearly IBS-D is outperforming. The last quarter that we talked about IBS-D up 14%. And the real important message I leave with you is that there's a lot more opportunities there. In IBS-D that number of prescriptions written for IBS-D ballpark is 12 million prescriptions.

The people are using the OXXO [ph] using a lot of antidiarrheal will modal. They're using antispasmodics like the [Indiscernible] of the world but the reality is those are just treating the symptoms. We now have a drive with XIFAXAN and IBS-D that you can use for a couple of weeks, potentially get a longer-term solution for the patients. So that's what we think is the exciting opportunity, we're less than 10% of that market today. A lot of upside as we think about the future for XIFAXAN and IBS-D.

David Amsellem

Great. Well, and I wish we had more time as there is a lot of things to run through, but I appreciate your time Joe. And thank you and the audience.

Joseph Papa

Thank you David for your questions. Thank you.