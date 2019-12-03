USRT: Stay On The Sideline, The Market Will Need To Readjust To The Fed's Rate Cut

ETF Overview

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) has a portfolio of U.S. REITs. The fund tracks the investment results of the FTSE NAREIT Equity REITs Index. The fund has high exposure to strong growth subsectors such as residential, industrial and specialized REITs in its portfolio. USRT’s fund performance is inversely correlated to the Treasury yield. Given the fact that we believe a re-acceleration of the U.S. economic growth rate is likely toward the end of 2019 or early 2020, we think the Treasury rate will eventually move up. This will eventually weigh on USRT’s fund price. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Diversified subsector allocaition with higher exposure to growth subsectors

USRT has a portfolio of diversified REITs. As can be seen from the chart below, no one subsector represents over 20% of the total portfolio.

Source: iShares Website

While there may be some cyclical subsectors such as hotel REITs (4.68% of the portfolio) and retail REITs (15.90%) that may face headwinds, the ETF has higher exposures to several growth subsectors that should mitigate help. As can be seen from the chart above, specialized REITs represent nearly 20% of its total portfolio. USRT’s portfolio of specialized REITs include data centers and storage spaces. Data centers are in hot demand thanks to the rise of the Internet of Things. The deployment of 5G will also require more communication towers. Therefore, we like USRT’s exposure to specialized REITs.

USRT also has a high exposure to residential REITs (about 19% of its portfolio). This subsector should continue to benefit from the trend of declining homeownership as well as the decade low unemployment rate in the U.S. Besides residential REITs, about 10.5% of USRT’s portfolio consists of industrial REITs. Although the valuation of industrial REITs has expanded considerably in the past few years, we think growth will continue thanks to the continual progress of e-commerce. This is because consumers increasingly demand quick delivery once they've ordered their products online (e.g. within 24 hours). In order to satisfy the demand, the need for more warehouse and distribution centers closer to customers will not diminish any time soon. As an article published by National Real Estate Investor states:

we are likely still in the middle stages of building out the necessary infrastructure to continue to meet growing consumer demand and thus the industrial sector likely continues to expand (albeit at a much slower pace) even in the face of a minor recession.

USRT is rate sensitive

USRT’s fund performance is sensitive to interest rates. As can be seen from the chart below, its fund performance is inversely correlated with the 10-year Treasury yield. As the Treasury yield drops lower, USRT’s fund price increases. On the other hand, when the Treasury yield rises, USRT generally underperforms.

Data by YCharts

Should we invest in USRT right now?

Since USRT’s fund price tends to be inversely correlated to the changes of the Treasury yield, we need to ask the question of which direction the Treasury rate will likely move in the future. As the chart above shows, the Treasury yield seems to be bottoming out back in September. Looking forward, it is still possible in the near term that the Treasury rate will move downward a little bit due to trade uncertainties especially if the trade tension escalates. Back in Fall 2018, many U.S. importers tried to stockpile inventories in anticipation of rising tariffs. Therefore, imports will likely be restrained this Fall. However, we think starting in December, the comparisons will be much easier. The other item investors need to consider is that U.S. consumer spending represents nearly 80% of the U.S. GDP. Therefore, as long as consumers continue to spend, a recession will likely not be imminent. In addition, we have seen the Federal Reserve make the preventative move of lowering its key interest rate 3 times. Therefore, the risk of a recession is not high. In fact, we think the economy should re-accelerate in late 2019 or early 2020. If the economy re-accelerates and inflation resurfaces, Treasury rates will eventually move upward as the Federal Reserve may need to reverse its decision in 2019 and start to raise interest rates again. A rising Treasury yield will likely weigh on USRT’s fund price in 2020.

Investor Takeaway

We like USRT’s exposure to strong growth subsectors such as residential, industrial, and specialized REITs. There is a long runway of growth in these subsectors. We just want to let readers understand that there may be some near-term risk due to the potential of rising a Treasury yield in 2020. Hence, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines until a better entry point arises.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.