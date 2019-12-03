Coupa: What Happened Here Is How We Like To Invest

With the company beating expectations and raising guidance significantly, this is the type of opportunity that we like to latch onto.

At the time of this writing shares of Coupa Software (COUP) are getting battered, printing a $130 handle as we type. This means shares are down 6% following an earnings report that was strong. In essence, this is the type of opportunity we like to pinpoint and take advantage of. We believe that this name is a classic 'bad beat'. While it is true that the valuation is absolutely ludicrous, so is the growth, and frankly the reality of this market is that it likes growth, and loves the highly competitive tech and data space, despite it being volatile. So, let the stock come down, then do some buying for a swing higher. Let us discuss.

The chart is positive

Even with this pullback into the $130's, the chart is still positive. The stock has run up a bit since the last time we traded it, but we see support at $130, then $120. We believe buys in this range will be rewarding, barring continued market malaise. Take a look at the one-year chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

We have a positive chart, while consistently hearing "it is overvalued." Yes, it is, but it does not matter. The growth is why you buy, and the momentum remains strong.

The play

Target entry: $135-$138

Stop loss: $119

Target exit: $175+

Estimated time frame: 3-4 months

Performance and operations discussion

So for those who are not familiar, Coupa Software is a leading provider of business spend management, or BSM, solutions. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, but most notably its cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. The goal of Coupa Software's platform is to allow companies to have greater visibility into and control over how they spend money.

The company has been delivering strong performance. The company is also turning a profit, which is growing, on an adjusted basis, each year. In the just reported Q3, total revenues were $101.8 million, an increase of 51% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $90.2 million, an increase of 49% compared to the same period last year. That is sizable, and something we really are impressed with. We are also impressed with earnings and cash flow growth.

On a GAAP basis the company lost money. The operating loss was $16.9 million, compared to a loss of $9.9 million for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $11.6 million, double the operating income of $5.8 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss was $26.3 million, compared to a net loss of $9.6 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per share was $0.42, compared to a net loss of $0.17 for the same period last year. That was something the bears might latch onto. However, on a more comparable adjusted basis, net income was $14.2 million, compared to net income of $5.5 million for the same period last year. This translated to net income per share of $0.20, compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.08 for the same period last year.

Finally, we want to be clear that cash flow continues to grow. We note that operating cash flows and free cash flows were positive $25.8 million and $22.1 million, respectively, for the quarter ended October 31, 2019.

Beat and raise

The company beat on the top and bottom line and surpassed its own estimates on margins and overall results. As we look ahead things look strong. The Q4 outlook sees upside revenue of $101.5-102.5 million with $91.5-92.5 million in subscription revenue and upside EPS of $0.03-0.05.

The guidance for the year saw raises for the top and bottom line expectations. The revenue is seen now much higher from $369-372 million, going to $379.8-380.8 million which was above the consensus $372 million and with EPS of $0.34-0.37 whereas consensus was $0.17.

The stock is selling off. Our rationale here is perhaps the Street wanted a larger beat and raise. We do note the company will be about breakeven in Q4 on free cash flow which could be viewed as bearish, but this is a clear growth name.

It is a growth name

Even with such high growth, Coupa is motoring ahead. The company has provided a path to achieve $1 billion in annual revenues. Coupa also estimates that they have a total addressable market larger than $55 billion. Its most recent twelve months' revenue is $300 million, which as you can see is a tiny slice of the addressable market. This means that Coupa has a very long growth path potential ahead of it:

Source: Investor Presentation

Coupa has been growing its network effects and switching costs, but also adding more and more companies to the platform so that total spend under management has grown massively:

Source: Investor presentation (linked above)

This is impressive. You see it has a very user friendly platform and the company focuses on continuous innovation. This has led to Coupa becoming a leader in the procurement software space. Coupa is working with 1,000 businesses and over 4 million suppliers. This growth compounds on itself because as more companies use Coupa's platform, suppliers are able to sell to a larger customer base which attracts more suppliers. As more suppliers join Coupa's platform, existing companies experience wider selections, while the platform becomes better for potential companies. It is a winning situation. The operating growth is also clear:

Source: Growth metric calculations and graphics by junior analyst Stephanie, relative to the information technology sector

This is stellar growth, and why the street assigns a disgustingly high valuation to the name (i.e. 500X FWD EPS). Investors are buying for future growth, with expectations growth will outpace everyone's bullish estimates. It works until it doesn't. Right now, we think it continues, but understand the risks.

The risks

With a sky high valuation, the entire risk is execution. We believe that the company, despite beating guidance and raising expectations, might be seeing its stock sold because it did not "outperform enough" strange as it seems. That is the rationale. So, the execution risk is real. Will Coupa be able to execute beyond these assumptions in the long run? If competition turns out to be stronger than expected and pushes down future sales growth or operating margins, the stock might experience a major pullback.

Competition is real here and it is heavy. The market for business spend management software is highly competitive, with relatively low barriers to entry for some software or service organizations. The biggest threats come from Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and SAP AG (SAP). Because Coupa is a relatively new company with a limited operating history, the target customers may prefer to purchase software that is critical to their business from one of the larger, more established competitors. They have long-standing relationships with many customers. Some customers may be hesitant to switch vendors or to adopt cloud-based software and prefer to maintain their existing relationships with their legacy software vendors. Loyalty is real. Oracle and SAP are larger and have greater name recognition, much longer operating histories, larger marketing budgets and significantly greater resources than Coupa. Such legacy vendors are expanding their cloud-based software through acquisitions and organic development. Legacy vendors may also seek to partner with other leading cloud providers which can impact Coupa. Custom-built software vendors exist too as do vendors of specific applications, some of which offer cloud-based solutions. With the introduction of new technologies and market entrants, we expect this competition to intensify in the future, so be mindful.

The real issue is adoption of the platform. So far, it's done well. But if the platform does not become more accepted relative to all of competitors', or if these competitors are successful in bringing their products or services to market earlier, then revenues could easily be adversely affected. We also have to point out that more competition could lead to pricing wars which hurt margins. That said, to increase revenues and achieve profitability really depends on growing acceptance of the platform, and subscription loyalty, by large enterprises. Targeting these customers is pricey. In addition, as software and cloud-based tech becomes more widespread and the industry really moves more toward subscriptions, the variability and length of the sales cycle can change, and likely get longer. This could harm revenues, or result in delays, and as such, the company misses analyst expectations. From our review of the sector a sales cycle can range from three months to a year, and it is possible that sales cycles may continue to be lengthy or increase.

Please keep this in mind.

Take home

Coupa stock is overpriced. There is no denying it. However, it is valued this way on the future expectations for growth and we expect the stock to resume its run higher after this brief selling period. Many are taking profits. We surmise the beat and raise wasn't "good enough" and that brings us to the execution risk of the company. Competition is stiff in the sector and is expected to increase. That said, the momentum is still positive and we think a strong trade can be made here. As always, keep stops in place.

