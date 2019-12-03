Trade War Trading VXX And QQQ

It's time to get ready to pull the trigger on closing an imperfect trade for around even or maybe a slight gain.

Most of us bought it within the past few weeks in the $19s. It is about back to that level after sliding to $16s.

Some of us have a hedge on volatility right now. It's time to keep a very close eye on it.

This is a copy of what was sent to members of Margin of Safety Investing this morning.

Hedging and shorting are incredibly difficult to do. That's not only due to having to be very good at picking spots, but the securities work against you the longer you hold.

For most people, hedging and shorting is a bad idea. While you can hit home runs doing it, there are a lot of strikeouts. Think Dave Kingman if you're an old time baseball fan. He hit some home runs, but also struck out a lot. He was actually one of the first "launch angle" hitters without even knowing it. And, he did not end up in the Hall of Fame - like most short investors and hedge fund wannabes.

I am convinced that holding extra cash from time to time is the best hedge for most people. A conversation I had with Robert Savage (Founder of now sold Track Research and current Head of FX Sales at BNY Mellon) at the MoneyShow always jumps in my mind. He said,

"no amount of hedging is ever good enough. If you think something is going to fall in price, sell it. Sometimes, you just need to go to cash."

That conversation was regarding the financial crisis.

Cash gives you a safety net and optionality to strike when the iron is hot, i.e. buy the big dips and corrections. Coming into this week, we were universally 50% in cash in our model portfolios, which is as high as we go without being outright bearish.

Hedging With VXX

So, you decided to hedge with the iPath Series B S&P 500 (stops for sip of tea) VIX Short-term Futures Exchange Traded Note (VXX). Is it stressful? It is for me. That said, we're about even now after sliding.

To understand what to do next is to need to know what is really going on with volatility. Here is a chart (built at TradingView) of the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) with a simple breakdown using a moving average and Bollinger Bands.

What we can see is that the volatility spike is at the bottom of its likely ending range. So, if you own the VXX or VXX calls, you need to be looking at an exit strategy.

Right now, VXX is trading in the middle to upper $18s. My trade cost is a bit higher than that, but most of my positions were taken when puts were exercised, and I got the VXX ETN put to me. So, because I collected about a buck in premium, my actual cost basis makes me about even round trip. That's actually quite a feat when betting on VXX to go up because it doesn't very often.

Given that there is little chance of a home run because we swang a bit early, I'm going to take the foul ball and start scaling out here.

The Trump-Xi-Everybody Trade War

The volatility jump today had to do with the trade war simmering a bit hotter. The breathy question I'm sure they're asking on TV, "is this going to tank markets?" I'm not sure, I don't both watching very often during market hours anymore.

I watch Bloomberg highlights on Roku when I have time. That's a pretty good approach for anybody actually. The hyper, over-expressive, ever face making people on TV are pretty worthless most of the time.

I think what we should have learned is that until something bad actually happens economically, nobody really cares yet about trade for longer than a day or two at a time. I think it is likely that the market rebounds within a week because we all know that more China tariffs are coming and something dumb is going to happen with Europe trade too.

Here's the thing, with the "bad trade war news" now about to be baked in, we get set-up for anything good driving the stock market back up to the highs. I hear Santa Claus is coming to town.

QQQ Is The Smartest And Easiest ETF To Buy On A Dip

As I have shown over and over, the super best sort of diversified ETF to own and trade a bit is the Invesco QQQ (QQQ). Why? Let's take a look.

Let's start off here with examining the time frame shown in the above chart. The duration that people show you charts is often a way of fitting data to support an argument. Here it is relative to the inception of certain funds. It also happens to coincide with the end of the Great Recession which I think is useful.

As you'll see, QQQ has crushed the S&P 500 (SPY) (VOO) and the two dividend ETFs by Vanguard (VIG) (VYM), as well as, the two real estate ETFs (VNQ) and (IYR). That's total return, so it includes dividends.

The picture makes it seem like maybe folks are overplaying their hands with dividends and real estate. To an extent, they are, and we'll talk about that in coming weeks. Hint: it ends up becoming a valuation analysis.

Going further back, we can also see that QQQ holds up well:

That chart includes the "Tech Wreck" from the "dot-com bubble." Imagine starting the chart in 2002. Heck, why imagine:

I tossed in the iShares Real Estate ETF (IYR) again to show how framing matters. Let's move the needle again to January 2007 which is almost the peak of real estate market just before it crashed.

Not so hot for real estate there, but QQQ is a winner again.

Here's the thing about QQQ. It represents the new or gig or Millennial economy. Whatever you want to call the convergence of the "smart everything world" with "slow growth forever global economy" in everything else.

The top holdings for QQQ are world beaters. Leaders in every sense of the world. They are big, financially strong and in the parts of the global economy that actually have growth. For the most part, these companies are the new blue chips (there's a few exceptions of course in any index).

When we see a decline in the markets or even a flash crash, it makes sense to be a buyer of QQQ when things stabilize or get down low enough. Owning the QQQ stock basket is a core piece of an asset allocation for any investor - young, old or alien.

Here are the two levels I am looking to really buy QQQ. These are the prices on the "Very Short List" that Margin of Safety Investing maintains. This first chart is from an article titled "How Low Can The Stock Market Go? from early February 2018.

What is super interesting there is that the Q4 2019 stock market correction basically went to about the first arrow and then reversed quickly into the rally that we have seen in 2020 with only brief shallow pullbacks. It is a good line to keep an eye on. If we go through it, then that second arrow comes into play.

If you believe that this bull still has legs, then the two buy zones above make a lot of sense to buy. My first nibble on QQQ is going to be about $180. It will only be about 4-6% of portfolios to start.

If there is no horrific story playing out in the economy, then the area just above the 2018 lows makes a lot of sense to me. In that range, I would make QQQ a 12-25% position in stock with ETF strategies. In our Global Trends ETF strategy, it could rise as high as half the portfolio.

In either case, we want to keep an eye on the Chaikin Money Flow. We need that to get back to near the base line. And, we want to be wary of a longer term sell-off on longer term technical timeframes. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.