There's Blood In The Streets Of Midstream: Enterprise Product Partners Is A Conviction Buy

There’s blood in the streets of midstream. Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) is trading near its highest distribution yield in 10 years in spite of seeing its highest distribution coverage in 10 years. With the entire midstream sector trading lower, I am sticking with best of breed given the uncertain environment ahead. I am upgrading shares to a conviction buy.

The Midstream Bloodbath

MLPs have been taken to the woodshed as the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has underperformed the broader stock market by nearly 3,000 basis points since mid-July:

It’s hard to pinpoint an exact reason, but the poor earnings report by Chesapeake Energy (CHK), a customer for many midstream operators, looks to be a likely culprit. Nonetheless, the distressed valuations look overdone when considering the improvements made over the past several years, including improving distribution coverage, declining leverage ratios, shift away from IDRs, and lower reliance on issuing equity:

The sector has become cheap as many names now yield in far excess of 10%, with even Energy Transfer (ET) yielding around 10%. What is the best way to invest? Some might want to buy the whole index, whereas some might choose the highest yields. I instead prefer to be choosy and stick with a company that has a long term track record of navigating through the chaos and has a conservative balance sheet with low leverage. EPD might not have a 10% distribution yield, but it is best of breed in midstream.

Best Of Breed Execution

EPD possesses the strategic leadership typical of best of breed. EPD has recognized the need to reduce their reliance on the debt capital markets, and that means increasing free cash flows. Distributable cash flow (‘DCF’) rose from $1.57 billion to $1.64 billion, a slight increase, but free cash flow grew from $477 million to $1.0 billion. For the nine months ended in September, EPD saw DCF grow from $4.4 billion to $5.0 billion, and free cash flow grow from $1.3 billion to $2.0 billion.

EPD saw distribution coverage remain strong at 1.7 times for the quarter and 1.7 times year to date. EPD raised their distribution for the 22nd consecutive year, bringing them closer to the 25-year mark required to become a “Dividend Aristocrat.” Whereas peers are mainly focused on maintaining DCF coverage for their distribution, EPD is focused on improving FCF coverage. In the past nine months, their FCF payout ratio has decreased from 214% to 144%. EPD now has an FCF shortfall of only $870 million YTD after paying their $2.87 billion in distributions.

It is arguable that EPD does not need to completely cover their distribution with free cash flow (‘FCF’) due to their low leverage and high credit ratings, but doing so would dramatically reduce their perceived risk.

Increasing DCF improves the numerator for FCF. Growth capital expenditures form the denominator. EPD expects to spend between $3 and $4 billion in growth capital expenditures in 2020, pretty much on par with 2019. In total, EPD has $9.1 billion in capital projects under construction:

While EPD could theoretically reduce growth capital expenditure spend to boost FCF, their impressive track record of realizing strong returns on growth projects, however implies that investors should welcome growth opportunities. As we can see below, EPD has maintained a high rate of profitability as measured by their DCF return on assets (‘ROA’), with ROA at 10.8% for the trailing twelve months:

This implies that they can maintain profitability even as they increase their asset base. I see EPD keeping growth capital expenditure spend consistent around $3.5 billion moving forward as it becomes harder to find new projects to execute on. While this may mean slower organic growth, it does imply a promising FCF outlook in the future as DCF begins to outpace capital spending. This may eventually lead to more aggressive distribution growth and multiple expansion towards fair value.

Customers Seeing Lower Capital Spending Or Production?

EPD fielded two important questions on the earnings call. The first was in regards to why EPD continues to invest heavily in growth projects while many peers in the energy space have been exerting capital discipline. Wall Street has long been a fan of shareholder returns as defined by share repurchases and dividends which is not without good reason: in contrast with growth projects which have significant execution risk, distributing cash to shareholders has no such risk and is compelling at current valuations. As discussed previously, EPD has already guided for growth capital expenditure spend to remain stable next year, and in any case, EPD is one of the few in the midstream space which investors should be cheering growth capital expenditure spend because of their strong track record and high ROA. With shares not quite trading at distressed levels, there is not yet reason to question their decision to maintain a high level of growth spend. Peer ET, on the other hand, continues to forecast huge growth capital spend in spite of shares trading at a double-digit distribution yield and DCF yield around 18%. A stock trading at a distressed valuation with healthy cash flows but without a buyback is a huge red flag.

The second was in regard to whether the capital discipline exerted in the energy space would resort in production pullbacks across the board. Management noted that while it is true that many of the energy majors are projecting reduced capital spend, this does not necessarily mean reduced production. Management said that production actually might be up due to efficiency - this shows clearly the benefits of having large exposure to investment grade counterparties.

Buyback Policy Moving Forward

In January of this year, EPD authorized a $2 billion buyback program. YTD EPD has repurchased 2.91 million shares, or only $81.1 million. This is admittedly a negligible amount, and shares outstanding grew 0.5% YOY. Management has this to say about share buybacks in their 10-Q:

The timing and pace of buybacks under the program will be determined by a number of factors including (NYSE:I) our financial performance and flexibility, (II) organic growth and acquisition opportunities with higher potential returns on investment, (NASDAQ:III) EPD’s unit price and implied cash flow yield and (iv) maintaining targeted financial leverage with a debt-to-normalized adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio of approximately 3.5 times.

This suggests that we may not see share repurchases unless leverage dips significantly below 3.5 times, and there is excess free cash flow left over after funding growth development projects. I expect share repurchases to have more significant in two to three years as free cash flow improves.

Bulletproof Balance Sheet

EPD maintains one of their strongest if not the strongest balance sheets in the midstream sector, rated BBB+ or equivalent from the credit rating issuers. Leverage stood at 3.5 times debt to EBITDA, and their effective average cost of debt was 4.5%, with an average duration of 14.7 years. Over the past few years, EPD has seen its balance sheet improve based on the average cost of debt and average maturity:

I like that EPD is not utilizing significant leverage even during a period of strong financials - this gives their business a considerable margin of safety in the event of difficult energy markets because there is room for leverage to expand in addition to their ability to easily raise low-cost capital. EPD is well-positioned to take advantage of the low-interest-rate environment by continuing to reduce the average cost of debt of their balance sheet by redeeming maturities by issuing new, longer dated debt issues at lower interest rates.

Evaluating Distribution Safety Amidst Energy Bear Market

Given that the primary investor base of EPD is arguably that of the income investor, I want to take another moment to discuss their distribution. Growth has been slow at around 2% as EPD has sought to improve its FCF payout ratio. They are not quite yet at fully funding their distributions and growth projects out of FCF, but EPD did state on the conference call that they would revisit their distribution growth policy in 2020. I see distributions increasing at a more robust 4%-5% clip in 2021.

How safe is the distribution? What if oil prices crash again? What if the bear market gets worse? Because of their strong track record of profitability, I can wager a guess as to the safety of their distribution under such scenarios. At the low point of the 2016 crash in oil prices, DCF ROA hit a low of 7.86%. Since 2016, their asset base has grown significantly from $52 billion to $60 billion, implying $4.72 billion in DCF in a nightmare scenario. This would still be more than their $3.9 billion in distributions, but the $800 million in leftover cash flow would fall far short of their $3.5 billion in growth capital expenditure spend. I note that FCF continues to improve as EPD sees contributions from previous projects coming online and slowing down growth capital expenditure spend. EPD also can likely rely on its strong balance sheet to keep them afloat during such volatile times. Peers with high leverage may not have this luxury because their leverage ratios would rise significantly under the same circumstances. While peers might have to dilute unitholders to redeem debt maturities or fund growth projects, I anticipate that EPD could easily issue debt via their $5 billion in liquidity provided from their various credit facilities. EPD is one of the only names that I would not worry about if the energy sector gets hammered.

Valuation And Price Target

I prefer not to value EPD based on DCF due to the execution risk inherent in growth projects - though I could note that EPD trades at under nine times DCF. EPD trades at a blistering 6.8% distribution yield based on their forward $1.77 annualized distribution. Shares are trading at among the highest yields since the great financial crisis:

While their recent 2% distribution increases appear to justify the high yield, I, however, see the distribution increasing much faster moving forward. Their balance sheet is as strong as ever, and their free cash flow is very strong and getting better. I anticipate EPD to increase their distribution at a 4% to 5% clip in 2021, at which point I see fair value for the shares being a 5% yield. That’s a share price of $35.40, or 45% total return upside in the next 12 months.

Other Risks

While EPD gets the benefit of the doubt for choosing elevated capital expenditure spend instead of more aggressive distribution growth or buybacks due to their history of strong execution, past performance does not predict future results. If EPD fails to achieve an attractive rate of return on their growth projects, then EPD may see leverage increase, leading to either a need for debt paydown or an increase in the average interest rate on debt. Further, cash spent on growth projects would be wasted capital that could have instead been distributed back to unitholders.

As a friendly reminder, EPD does issue a K-1 tax form. Those who do not wish to spend extra time at tax season need to keep this detail in mind.

EPD is a master limited partnership and not a corporation, which means that unitholders have significantly less in shareholder protection. This may culminate in “take-under” bids such as the one we saw at Tallgrass Energy. It seems unlikely for EPD to make a conversion to a c-corp due to the large insider ownership (a conversion would likely trigger significant tax consequences). EPD hasn’t had a history of shareholder misalignment, and also nothing similar to what we have seen at ET. I wish that EPD was already a c-corp, but at this point, any fears of shareholder misalignment would be based more on fear than past precedent.

Conclusion

EPD is trading at yields close to 7% in spite of having a balance sheet with the lowest leverage and distribution with the highest coverage in the past 10 years. I see shares rebounding as free cash flow coverage improves and distribution growth returns. I am upgrading shares to a conviction buy.

