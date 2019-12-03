Pacific Ethanol's Share Price Continues To Be Held Back By Low Asset Prices

U.S. ethanol producer Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) received good news two weeks ago when it successfully extended the deadline on a credit agreement for at least the third time this year. The extension of the credit agreement, which is linked to one of the company's Midwestern corn ethanol facilities, was announced just hours before it was due to expire. The news only temporarily halted the decline of Pacific Ethanol's share price, however, and it has fallen by 13% over the last month, bringing its total YTD loss to 43% in the process (see figure).

Data by YCharts

I highlighted the increasingly precarious nature of Pacific Ethanol's debt load in an October 2018 article that focused on the valuation of its assets. I concluded that the company's assets would not provide a backstop to its share price despite it having a price-to-book ratio (at the time) of 0.2x on the grounds that its assets were overvalued in light of contemporary market conditions. The company's share price has dropped by 66% since then as its book value has shed 15% and its price-to-book ratio has fallen to a mere 0.1x (see figure).

Data by YCharts

Now, with Pacific Ethanol trading for a literal dime on the book value dollar, it is worth reconsidering how the company's assets fit into its share price. A bullish argument that has been advanced in the past is that an asset sale by the company that brings in more than is merited on the basis of its price-to-book ratio would cause Pacific Ethanol's share price to immediately rally. Indeed, CEO Neil Koehler announced during the company's Q3 earnings call that such a transaction is being planned for:

We're in discussions with multiple parties around the sale of assets and other strategic initiatives and are working diligently on these transactions. We look forward to providing you with subset of update when we have agreements to announce.

It was further stated during the subsequent Q&A that the ethanol sector's relatively high production margins in Q4 to date are positively affecting the transaction process:

As we said, I mean, everybody gets a bit myopic on these transactions. And so when things are very bad, it's like, well, how can we do this. But so having favorable current market and a favorable outlook, as we move into next year, it is very helpful and conducive in being able to complete transactions.

While these comments are seemingly bullish for Pacific Ethanol, it is important for investors to consider whether the current market and operating outlook are actually as "favorable" as the company has stated. It is true that corn ethanol production margins have improved to their highest levels in approximately 18 months (see figure) on a declining corn price and rising ethanol price (both in absolute terms and relative to the price of gasoline). As I wrote in October 2018, the value of ethanol production assets is largely driven by concurrent production margins, so rising production margins should result in rising asset values, other things being equal. Following this line of reasoning to its logical conclusion, then, there is a high probability that Pacific Ethanol's share price will undergo a rebound in the comparatively near future.

Sources: CARD (2019), EIA (2019).

This line of reasoning has two major flaws, however, that prevent the aforementioned "other things being equal" requirement from being met. First, Pacific Ethanol's production margins lag far behind those of the broader sector and have done so for most of the last decade (see figure). Its EBITDA margins have been substantially lower than those of peers such as The Andersons (ANDE), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), and REX American Resources (REX), even turning negative in recent months. Pacific Ethanol is heavily indebted relative to the rest of the sector as well, causing it to fare even worse relative to its peers on a profit margin basis. Whereas Pacific Ethanol falls 7.4 percentage points behind the high-performing REX American Resources on an EBITDA margin basis, this widens to 9.7 percentage points when interest payments are also accounted for.

Data by YCharts

Second, Pacific Ethanol's status as the sector's lower-margin producer means that it is not necessarily benefiting from the recent production margin rebound. I have examined the cause of the rebound and, as I detailed earlier this week, it is due to declining ethanol production volumes rather than increased demand or higher prices for the gasoline that ethanol competes with. Specifically, lower-margin producers such as Pacific Ethanol have caused the margin rebound by reducing the sector's overall supply, but this also prevents them from taking full advantage of the rebound as well. Pacific Ethanol has operated at a capacity utilization rate of 81% in 2019 to date compared to 94% in the same period of 2018. With operations at one of its facility suspended and its other facilities operating at reduced run-rates, Pacific Ethanol will find it difficult to justify an asset sales price that corresponds to sector-wide production margins.

Perhaps the best indicator of the headwinds that Pacific Ethanol's intended asset sale faces is the recent news that Valero Energy has suspended operations at two of the three ethanol production facilities that it purchased from Green Plains, Inc. in Q4 2018. That sale, which valued the Green Plains assets at an average of $1.08 per gallon of nameplate capacity, gave rise to the argument that, with 605 million gallons of production capacity, Pacific Ethanol's assets were properly valued at least 100% higher than they were at the time on an accounting, let alone book value, basis. This recent news that Valero clearly overpaid for the Green Plains assets at a time when the ethanol operating outlook was more attractive than at present is unlikely to help Pacific Ethanol find buyers.

Management's upbeat assessment during last month's earnings call contrasts sharply with the market's earnings expectations. While only one analyst currently covers the company, that analyst's past coverage has erred on the side of over- rather than under-optimism. This makes it notable that the analyst does not expect Pacific Ethanol to report YoY improvements to its quarterly earnings until Q3 2020.

This forecast could change quickly if underlying conditions strengthen in a way that also benefits the sector's lower-margin producers, of course. The simplest way for investors to watch for such an improvement is by observing D6 Renewable Identification Number [RIN] prices. D6 RINs are generated by corn ethanol under the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard. High D6 RIN prices can signal growing regulatory-compliance demand for corn ethanol and other biofuels, whereas low and stable D6 RIN prices signal flat demand. D6 RIN prices have been squarely in the "low and stable" category since early 2018 (see figure), a period that not coincidentally has coincided with Pacific Ethanol's production margin woes. Investors should not expect much of an increase to Pacific Ethanol's production asset values until rising production margins are supported by D6 RIN prices.

Source: EcoEngineers (2019).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.