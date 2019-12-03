U.S. GDP - Modest 2.1%, Expect No Change In Fed Policy

This latest GDP number now, barring extreme news, puts the idea to bed - there will be no cut next month.

For some time now the expectation of another Federal Reserve rate cut in December has been receding.

Our aim here

We want to know whether anyone's going to change the rules of the game on us. Are interest rates going to change, for example? To work that out we need to understand who sets interest rates, why they do so, what they look at to aid them in doing so. We can also listen to what they themselves are saying.

The general idea is that the Federal Reserve is aiming for the lowest unemployment rate it can have consistent with a 2% inflation rate. Inside those two restrictions it would also like to have as much GDP growth as possible. Inflation is just edging up to that limit, unemployment is at generational lows. Thus we've had the recent insistence from Jerome Powell - the Fed chair - that as long as growth continues we'll not have further reductions in rates in December.

We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with our outlook of moderate economic growth, a strong labor market” and stable inflation, said Mr. Powell in testimony to Congress’s Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday.

So, here we are, GDP, and thus there will be no December cut.

US GDP at 2.1%.

We have the latest GDP reading:

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2019 (table 1), according to the "second" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the second quarter, real GDP increased 2.0 percent.

Or:

(US GDP from Moody's Analytics)

Worth noting that this is the second estimate, the one we should properly pay attention to. The first - which came in at 1.9% - uses too much estimation to be all that accurate and the third, the final, comes so late after the time period under discussion that it's near useless for determining policy reactions.

So, Powell said that if growth continues then we're not going to get further cuts, growth is continuing, we're not going to get that extra cut.

However, that's not quite all there is to it. We've also got some more detailed information which can aid us in deciding whether the growth is going to continue.

International trade in goods

International trade is one of the components of GDP and a deficit is regarded as a drag upon GDP. So, what're the latest numbers there?

(US trade deficit from Census)

Or in text:

The international trade deficit was $66.5 billion in October, down $4.0 billion from $70.5 billion in September. Exports of goods for October were $135.3 billion, $0.9 billion less than September exports. Imports of goods for October were $201.8 billion, $5.0 billion less than September imports.

This is by no means unrestricted good news. For we've got less trade overall which isn't good - trade is simply economic activity just as domestic GDP is itself. So, less overall trade isn't something we're all that happy about. However, in the way we traditionally think about these things that is beaten by the manner in which the deficit is falling. It's also the deficit which is the direct influence upon GDP.

So, the trade deficit is going to be less of a drag upon GDP in the fourth quarter.

Inventory numbers

One of the places to watch for a sudden slowdown in domestic economic activity is in inventories. If consumers suddenly turn off the buying taps then the back up appears first in inventories. Producers only react when they see that those inventories are rising. So, strongly rising inventories are a signal of something about to go wrong:

(Inventories, from Census)

In the way these things are calculated that's not a strong rise.

Advance Wholesale Inventories Wholesale inventories for October, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $676.1 billion, up 0.2 percent (±0.4 percent)* from September 2019, and were up 3.9 percent (±1.2 percent) from October 2018. The August 2019 to September 2019 percentage change was revised from down 0.4 percent (±0.2 percent) to down 0.7 percent (±0.2 percent). Advance Retail Inventories Retail inventories for October, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $668.7 billion, up 0.3 percent (±0.2 percent) from September 2019, and were up 3.1 percent (±0.7 percent) from October 2018. The August 2019 to September 2019 percentage change was unrevised from the preliminary estimate of up 0.2 percent (±0.2 percent).

That's all a bit of a mouthful but look at the annual numbers. We've got CPI inflation for the US or around the 2% mark for the past year. We've had GDP growth of a couple of percent. Inventories are up 3 to 4% - they're moving in line with the general economy that is.

Yes, I know there's a lot of handwaving there over the details of the numbers, about 2% and the like, but we should not attempt to be more accurate than that here. We're taking a general look at whether those inventory numbers are presaging a general slowdown or not. They're not - good, so, we've more evidence in favour of the current GDP growth continuing.

My view

We have it from Powell himself, if growth continues then we'll not have more interest rate cuts. We've the third quarter GDP result, we've a couple of the indicators for the first month of Q4 GDP, all showing that growth is continuing.

We should assume that growth is continuing.

The investor view

We want to know if interest rates are going to change rather more than we're interested in the finer points of percentage point changes in GDP. As far as we can tell, from what we're being told, there won't be that next cut in December.

This is a change from the general view two and three months ago that there would be such a further cut.

Assume that there won't be a further interest rate cut.

