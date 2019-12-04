Small Cells Becoming A Big Driver For Crown Castle's Growth

Despite delays in approvals, fiber and small cells present a significant long-term opportunity for CCI

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI), one of the largest shared infrastructure providers in the U.S., continues to deliver strong operating performance on heightened leasing activity amid strong demand for data. Over the past few years, CCI has acquired several fiber/small cell companies to become the largest player in this space. Although towers will contribute to the majority of growth in the next few years amid 5G deployment, we believe fiber/small cells present a significant opportunity for CCI in the long run. We believe the current municipal delays to small cell approvals is transitory, and once CCI is able to amass a significant portfolio of small cells, we believe the growth will be significantly higher than the macro tower business. Margins also will improve as yields on fiber and small cells will jump to high teens once the company adds three tenants per small cell compared to 6%-7% currently for a single tenant.

Surging mobile data traffic drives CCI’s tower leasing activity to the highest in a decade

Crown Castle International's 2019 tower leasing activity witnessed the highest level in a decade, driven by accelerated deployment of additional cell sites and spectrum by telecom operators to meet surging demand for data traffic. CCI is one of the largest operators of shared communications infrastructure in the U.S. with ~40,000 towers in each of the 100 basic trading areas and ~75,000 route miles of fiber in major metropolitan areas primarily supporting small cells and fiber solutions.

Source: 3Q19 Earnings Supplement

Low-risk business model and consistent cash flow generation: Through its geographically dispersed tower portfolio, CCI provides quick access to customers and enters into long-term contracts, providing recurring site rental cash flows. Additionally, tenant additions and modifications of existing tenant equipment to expand coverage and capacity generate incremental cash flows for CCI. As of 3Q19, the company’s 40,061 towers had an average of 2.1 tenants per tower with average remaining tenant contract term of 5 years and receivables of a staggering $19 billion.

Source: 3Q19 Earnings Supplement

Tenant receivables are deemed to be safe as the majority of tenants are large telecom operators with decent credit ratings above BBB+. Rental cash payments at the time of renewal also are expected to be meaningful, increasing to $832 million by 2023 from $317 million in 2020.

Source: 3Q19 Earnings Supplement

Small cells and fiber to drive next phase of growth

While macro towers will form the core of 5G networks in the rural and semi-urban areas, small cells and fiber will dominate the urban settings and the last mile of wireless networks. Additionally, rising data demand continues to drive densification of networks by carriers using small cells connected to fiber. With 5G deployment underway, demand for small cells is expected to grow nearly tenfold from 85,000 in 2018 to 800,000 by 2026, as per CTIA. This huge growth in small cells dwarfs the current cell towers of ~150k across the U.S.

Source: CTIA

As the largest provider of metro fiber in the U.S. with 75,000 route miles of fiber (50% market share) and ~70,000 (40,000 in service and 30,000 in pipeline) small cell installations built on it (as of 3Q19), CCI is well positioned to capture the large market opportunity. This scale in key metro areas is a key distinguishing feature of CCI, allowing it to be a one-stop-shop for carriers, mapping the entire city with small cells. As carriers upgrade their network coverage and capacity in preparation for 5G, CCI can install more small cells along its fiber routes, driving the leasing revenues.

Despite robust outlook, CCI’s fiber and small cell business continues to face headwinds from longer municipal small cell approvals, which have increased to 18-36 months from the original 18-24 months earlier. Accordingly, the company has reduced its revenue guidance on small cells and fiber to 15% and 3%, respectively. However, once the municipal delays are sorted out and CCI is able to amass a significant portfolio of small cells, we believe the growth will be significantly higher than macro tower business. Margins also will improve going forward as yields on fiber and small cells will jump to high teens once the company adds three tenants per small cell compared to 6-7% currently for a single tenant.

Leverage within the 5.0x target

CCI has expanded its fiber network primarily through acquisitions, which included FiberNet (11,500 miles) Wilcon (1,900 miles) and Lightower (32,000 miles). Post the largest ($7.1 billion) Lightower acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2017, the company’s net debt stood at ~6.4x. However, meaningful contribution to EBITDA from Lightower over the past seven quarters has driven down the net debt to adjusted EBITDA to 5.0x, in line with the company’s long-term target. In the third quarter 2019 conference call, the management noted that 2020 capex will be lower than 2019 on lower spending on small cells. This coupled with higher EBITDA contribution from increased fiber and small cells-leasing should help the company maintain or reduce its leverage ratio over the coming years.

Source: Company filings

Dividend growth to continue

Over the past five years, CCI’s dividends have grown at a CAGR of ~8% and management plans to maintain this growth in the foreseeable future. We believe this is achievable as the company will be able to continue delivering strong growth in income/AFFO from its large portfolio of macro towers and fiber route miles/small cells, secured by long-term contracts with built-in rent escalators. Growth should be particularly strong over the next two-three years as strong demand from 5G deployments should drive demand for macro towers and fiber/small cells.

Source: CCI 3Q19 Earnings Supplement

In 3Q19, the company increased its dividend by 7% year-over-year to $1.2 (or $4.8 per share annualized) from $1.125 ($4.5 annualized) in the prior-year quarter. CCI is guiding for a 8.4% and 6.6% growth in AFFO for 2019 and 2020, respectively, which should make the 7% dividend growth easily achievable. At the current price of $130.81 (as of Nov. 8, 2019) on the NYSE, CCI stock yields a decent 3.64%, above the other two shared infrastructure peers (American Tower – 1.76% and SBA Communications – 0.65%).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Valuation looks attractive relative to AMT and SBAC

Although the three tower companies including CCI have run up decently, the valuation of CCI looks cheap compared to the other two. CCI currently trades at 22.2x EV/2020 EBITDA compared to AMT’s 23.9x and SBAC’s 25.2x. As mentioned earlier, CCI also provides a much higher dividend yield than peers.

Source: Bloomberg

We believe the discount is primarily attributable to CCI’s huge investments in fiber and small cells, which the street sees as less attractive relative to towers. Notwithstanding the current delay in approvals from municipalities, small cells present a large opportunity for CCI in the long term. We also believe CCI’s expansion (both towers and fiber) in the large and stable domestic market is less risky than peers, which have expanded into riskier global markets.

That said, the overall tower sector’s valuations are stretched at the moment, with EV/EBITDA significantly higher than the S&P average. Over the past year, the tower companies have rallied an average of 30% compared to 6% for the S&P 500. However with continued demand for data amid long 5G deployment cycle and the resultant demand for towers, the valuations may be justified and may not come down meaningfully in the near future.

Source: Investing.com

Conclusion

Riding on the strong demand for 4G data, CCI has been delivering strong leasing activity in towers and fiber over the past few years. The next phase of growth will come from the ongoing 5G deployment and its eventual rollout nationwide, driving demand for towers and small cells. Although the street is wary of its huge investments in fiber and small cells and the delays in approvals from municipalities, we believe this could be a large opportunity for CCI over the long term. Investors looking at tower companies could dabble at CCI at current levels owing to its relative undervaluation relative to peers even if it looks fairly valued compared to it's historical dividend multiple trading range.

I'm upgrading the stock from Reduce to Neutral, implying less downside price risk from the current levels in light of the 2020 guidance and increased dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.