Tesla: Automatic Labeling For Computer Vision

Automatic labeling allows Tesla to leverage its vast quantity of fleet miles. This gives it an advantage over competitors like Waymo and Cruise.

Labeling is the fuel that makes machine learning run. A label tells an artificial neural network what the correct output is for a given input. For example, the pixels of empty roadway in a video are labeled as "free space". The pixels that correspond to vehicles, pedestrians, sidewalks, traffic cones, barriers, and so on are not labeled as free space. Given enough labeled examples, neural networks are good at learning which patterns of pixels correspond to road surface and which patterns correspond to obstacles. When shown a new video, a trained network can give the correct output, which allows an autonomous vehicle to know where it can safely drive and where it can't. This video shows a Tesla (TSLA) perceiving free space, shown in green:

The default way to label videos is with paid human labelers. This is expensive because hand labeling is time-consuming and the quantity of labeled data needed is immense. What if we could obtain labels some other way?

It turns out we can. The basic idea was recently described by Kyle Vogt, the President, CTO, and co-founder of GM's (GM) autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise:

What we're doing today... is a lot more auto-labeling... basically, what I mean is you take the human labeling step out of the loop... what I think is really interesting about driving is there's a lot of things you can infer from the way a vehicle drives. If it didn't make any mistakes, then you can sort of implicitly assume a lot of things were correct about the way that vehicle drove... When the AVs [autonomous vehicles] are basically driving correctly and the people in the car are saying 'you did a good job', that, to me, is a very rich source of information.

Vogt went on to say:

... if you're a company and your business model is dependent on humans labeling your data, you're going to get crushed by the companies who are thinking about how to re-frame that problem in a way where they don't need to pay for those labels or have humans in the loop.

What about using human driving behavior to automatically label free space? This idea was explored in a 2018 paper by a group of computer vision researchers, including two researchers from Indiana University. Human drivers rarely hit obstacles; they almost always drive on empty roadway. Where humans drive can, therefore, be used as a source of labels for free space. The researchers combined these automatic labels with the assumption that empty roadway is visually homogeneous. Their technique achieved 98% of the accuracy of a technique wherein free space was labeled by hand.

Tesla has been publicly emphasizing automatic labels since at least early this year. In an interview in February, Elon Musk said:

... and we're really starting to get quite good at not even requiring human labeling. Basically, the person, say, drives the intersection... and is thereby training Autopilot what to do.

On Autonomy Day in April, Tesla's Senior Director of AI, Andrej Karpathy, repeatedly discussed how Tesla is using automatic labeling. Here's one example:

Job postings for the Autopilot team that go back to at least February mention that Tesla is looking for candidates who can "[d]evise methods to use to enormous quantities of lightly labeled data". The term "lightly labeled" is used interchangeably with "automatically labeled".

Automatic labeling of free space seems like something that would fit with Tesla's modus operandi. Tesla has access to even richer data than the researchers whose paper I cited above. For instance, Tesla can detect sudden braking and other hallmarks of a collision. This could, in theory, be used to weed out examples where a Tesla has not entered free space.

Not only is Tesla's data rich, it is abundant. By the end of the year, Tesla will have approximately 700,000 vehicles with surround cameras and either Tesla's second-generation or third-generation computer. These cars are driving over 1,000 miles per month on average. So, that's over 700 million miles per month across the whole fleet. By comparison, Waymo's (GOOG, GOOGL) fleet is only 600 vehicles and it's the largest fleet of autonomous test vehicles in the world. In the U.S., there are only about 1,400 autonomous test vehicles in total, across all companies. Even if these 1,400 vehicles drove 24/7 at an average speed of 70 miles per hour, they would only get to about 70 million miles per month.

Skeptics rightly point out that it would be economically infeasible for Tesla to manually label every mile of video from its fleet. However, automatic labeling unlocks the possibility of labeling much larger quantities of data.

Research from Baidu (BIDU) allows us to get a sense of how neural network accuracy scales with labeled training data. On the task of classifying diverse objects in images, accuracy roughly doubles with each order of magnitude increase in the number of labeled training examples. So, 10x more data increases accuracy 2x, 100x more data increases accuracy 4x, 1,000x more data increases accuracy 8x, and so on.

The scaling rate for recognizing free space may be more forgiving than this. Recognizing free space is binary; a pixel either corresponds to free space or it doesn't. By contrast, the task that Baidu looked at involves picking the correct object category out of a thousand possibilities. In a more lenient form of measuring accuracy, the neural network is treated as correct if it can get the correct category in five guesses. On this measure, accuracy roughly doubles with each quadrupling of training data, such that 4x more data increases accuracy 2x, 16x more data increases accuracy 4x, 64x more data increases accuracy 8x, and so on.

In addition to recognizing free space, it's possible that Tesla also uses automatic labeling for other computer vision tasks. What about using human driving behavior to assist in the labeling of traffic lights? If a driver goes, the light is typically green. If a driver stops, it's typically red or yellow. These labels would be "noisy" since occasionally drivers run red lights, but research has shown even noisy labels can boost accuracy. Automatic labels also don't necessarily exclude manual labels; they can be used to supplement manual labels.

Clearly, manual labeling is an important part of Tesla's process. As Andrej Karpathy explains in this clip from Autonomy Day, Tesla's fleet size is also a boon when it comes to sourcing images or videos that are manually labeled:

In Kyle Vogt's words, "the reason we want lots of data and lots of driving is to try to maximize the entropy and diversity of the datasets we have." Entropy is, essentially, the surprisingness, novelty, or unpredictability of data.

One group of researchers devised a way to discover new categories of objects in raw, unlabeled video. This technique, or one like it, could help Tesla extract the long tail of rare edge cases from its fleet miles. Even if the images or videos are manually labeled, the entropy and diversity of Tesla's datasets will be higher as a result.

There are other areas besides computer vision where Tesla can apply automatic labeling. When it comes to predicting the behavior of road users, automatic labels are easy to come by. The future automatically labels the past. Tesla can leverage its vast quantity of fleet miles to improve prediction accuracy without any manual labeling.

When it comes to emulating human driving maneuvers on the road, automatic labels are also abundant. Drivers automatically label situations (as perceived by the car's computer vision system) with their actions. This is known as imitation learning. Tesla is using its fleet to learn how to drive from humans.

With far more fleet miles than its competitors combined, Tesla can use automatic labeling to improve performance in computer vision, prediction, and driving maneuvers (i.e. what's typically called "planning"). Based on the findings from Baidu described above, Tesla's performance on machine learning tasks where automatic labels are used could be an order of magnitude better than its competitors'. Or more.

In my mind, the prospects of full autonomy still look murky. In June, an internal report from Cruise was leaked to the press. The report included Cruise's projection that, by the end of 2019, its autonomous vehicles would be at 5% to 11% the safety level of the average human driver. From one angle, this is discouraging. From another angle, it's encouraging. If Cruise meets its projection by the end of the year, that means "only" a further 10x to 20x improvement will be needed to reach human-level safety. As I've explored in this article, a company like Tesla that leverages automatic labeling and large-scale fleet learning could, potentially, improve by an order of magnitude or more on certain machine learning tasks relevant to autonomous driving.

The financial opportunity of full autonomy is plainly huge. For the cost of software (i.e. a near-zero marginal cost), consumer vehicles could be transformed into profit-generating robotaxis. McKinsey analysts project that robotaxis could generate up to $20 billion in annual revenue in Los Angeles alone. In China, McKinsey forecasts that a combination of robotaxis and personally owned fully autonomous vehicles could generate $2 trillion in annual revenue.

However, partial autonomy should not be ignored. Combining machine learning with human oversight and intervention may produce driving that is safer and more enjoyable. In competitive chess games, humans and computers sometimes team up in what's called "cyborg chess". In the not-too-distant future, we might see the advent of "cyborg driving": a hybrid human-machine approach that leverages the capabilities of both artificial neural networks and biological ones.

In practical financial terms, this would mean a higher take rate on Tesla's Full Self-Driving Capability software option, full recognition of the revenue from that option, probably a higher price on the option, and more demand for Tesla's vehicles. In sum, higher revenue and higher gross margins.

The futuristic look of the Tesla Cybertruck is polarizing. It looks like something out of Blade Runner. But the first Cybertrucks aren't scheduled to be produced until late 2021. By that time, I think there's a high likelihood that Tesla will have pushed city driving features that are as futuristic as the truck's appearance. A Cybertruck makes more sense with a cyborg driver. Depending on the popularity of the Cybertruck, I expect a Cybercar and CyberSUV to follow.

Tesla Cybertruck. Photo courtesy of Tesla.

Before we can have robotaxis or cyborg drivers, Tesla has a lot of manual engineering and research work to do. That will take time. Not everything in Tesla's development process can be made automatic. This part is hard to predict. All we can really do for now is wait and watch what software updates Tesla pushes to the fleet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.