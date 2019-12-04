Blackstone Group: Excellence Extraordinaire

Its diverse assortment of funds make private equity, real estate, and credit and hedge fund investments all over the world.

Blackstone is a private equity company. Unlike a REIT, it has higher leverage to foster hefty financial incentives to managers and partners.

I plan to finish reading Stephen Schwarzman’s new book, What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence, this month. Though, so far, I’ve only completed two chapters.

Schwarzman is chairman and CEO of Blackstone Group (BX). And, as an investor in said institution – as well as in Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) – I’ve always admired him and his co-founder, Pete Peterson, for building what I call the “big bank for billionaires.”

Schwarzman and Peterson began Blackstone in 1985, basing their company’s name on a cryptogram of their own. Schwarz is German for "black," and Peter (also Petra) means stone, or rock.

That’s interesting, but what they’ve done with the business since is even more so. Over the last three decades, Blackstone has evolved from a startup into one of Wall Street's most dominant players.

Based on committed capital, it’s both the world's largest private equity firm and alternative investment firm. It sports total assets under management (or AUM) of around $512 billion. Not to mention a powerhouse portfolio of alternative assets, including insurance, infrastructure, real estate, and tactical opportunities.

What’s truly extraordinary though is how it got there from a $400,000 company.

In his book, Schwarzman “has lessons for how to think about ambition and scale, risk and opportunities, and how to achieve success through the relentless pursuit of excellence.” He “not only offers readers a thoughtful reflection on all his own experiences, but in doing so, provides a practical blueprint for success.”

Accessible Information and Investments

I’m glad that Schwarzman decided to pen the new book. It offers access behind the billionaire curtain so that the Average Joe and Jane can get a glimpse of a hard-working entrepreneur, and one who built his fortune around my favorite asset class: Real estate.

You may recall an article I wrote back in June, in which I explained that Blackstone was removing certain restrictions. By eliminating its K-1 tax forms, it allows everyday investors to receive 1099s, also getting rid of:

Effectively connected income (ECI)

Unrelated Business Income Tax (UBTI)

Non-resident state-sourced income.

This made it possible for the stock to become eligible for inclusion on CRSP, MSCI, and Total Market indices. By officially converting to a corporation on July 1, 2019 – thereby unhampering long-only and index/ETF investors – Blackstone said it could double in size to $9 trillion.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In case you missed it, at the time, I explained that:

“Although shares have risen substantially year to date, we believe Blackstone remains a reasonable buy. The company is executing on all cylinders. And the shift to corporate taxation should provide it with the new investor base it needs to deliver exceptional performance.” Exceptional performance… I suppose those were slightly ironic choices of words considering how I’m now I’m reading Pursuit of Excellence. And now you know why I decided to title this article “Blackstone Group: Excellence Extraordinaire.”

To quote the book itself, Schwarzman says:

“I've lived through periods of illiquidity before. Asset prices come down. The economy slows or even goes into recession. Then the cycle re-starts. We buy at lower prices with less leverage.”

It’s a model that’s served him well so far. And I think it’s going to continue cultivating success.

The Business Model

Keep in mind that Blackstone is a private equity company. Unlike a REIT, it has higher leverage to foster hefty financial incentives to managers and partners. There's a strong push for private equity firms to generate outsized returns rather than focus on earnings and dividend growth.

Blackstone’s diverse assortment of funds make private equity, real estate, and credit and hedge fund investments around the world.

Source: BX website

It also provides investment advice and management services to institutional investors through separately managed accounts. As of Q3-19, total AUM was $554 billion, up 21% year-over-year.

Source: BX website

Blackstone's tax structure is simpler today, which is wonderful. But its business model remains wide ranging and complex.

Unless you're well versed in law and finance, its exact setup may still seem like Latin. So we won’t go too far into those details. However, as viewed below, its primary segments include private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, and credit.

Investor Presentation (2018)

On his last earnings call, Schwarzman explained:

“We are the partner of choice for limited partner investors around the world and have earned their trust by delivering extraordinary investment performance over decades with very minimal loss of capital. We are incredibly proud of what we do with Blackstone and the vital role we play in the society.”

And he added that:

“Our largest investment ever, Hilton Worldwide – which we owned for 11 years and just exited last year with a $14 billion profit – was very positively transformed during our ownership. To give you a sense of our commitment to our companies and their people, Hilton was recently named by Fortune Magazine as the number one company in America to work for, as well as the best workplace for women.”

It therefore seems safe to say it’s a standup company all around.

Buying Up Big Things

Now, in full disclosure, I did recently double down on Park Hotels (PK), the spin-off of Hilton’s prized real estate holdings. In a recent article, I explained,

“… it’s late in the cycle, and hotels historically underperform during recessions... Park is positioned for what we believe will be a “garden style” recession as the company is using its scale and cost of capital advantages to prove it's the true consolidator in the ‘big flag’ arena."

Blackstone also made a big splash in Las Vegas with the acquisition of the Bellagio. In a Forbes article, I wrote:

“By utilizing this commonly used sale/leaseback approach, MGM signed a long-term lease with Blackstone. And it’s now paying annual rent in the amount of $245 million. The cap rate (net rent divided by purchase price) is said to be around 5.75% – an ‘unprecedented price’ according to an unnamed industry source.“

And I added how, “With Blackstone’s new Bellagio deal… the gaming property sector could become heated.” My “back-of-the-napkin estimate” was that the private equity landlord would “obtain around 70% leverage on the $245 million rental stream… which would produce cash-on-cash returns in the range of 12%.”

Back in August, we also initiated coverage on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG), another Blackstone spinoff. This one was related to mid-scale select service operator La Quinta Holdings Inc. As I noted back in September:

“The spin should allow CPLG to unlock growth opportunities that are embedded within each business and take advantage of the capital market and tax efficiencies.”

So you can see how Blackstone often uses publicly-listed REITs to monetize portfolios – such as Brixmor (BRX) and Invitation Homes (INVH) as well – or to gobble up cheap names like Excel, BioMed, Dream Global, Gramercy Property, and Pure Industrial).

Moreover, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Blackstone make a move into the retail sector. There are blue lights flashing all over the mall category, for instance.

Keep in mind that Blackstone recently purchased a stake in three malls in Asia – valued at $4,480 million – from Taubman Centers (TCO).

A Solid Quarter

As noted earlier, Blackstone’s AUM rose 21%, or nearly $100 billion year-over-year, to new record levels. In addition, fee-related earnings (FRE) increased 27% to a record $440 million, or $.37 per share). This came from strong double-digit growth in every segment.

Distributable earnings were $710 million, or $0.58 per share.

Source: BX Investor Presentation

Blackstone is known for its consistency in deal sourcing. But I don’t think it gets enough credit for its risk-management practices. For example, it recently issued $900 million of 10-year and 30-year notes, with coupons of 2.5% and 3.5%, respectively.

These actions reduced its weighted average after-tax cost of debt to below 3%. It also pushed out the average maturity of that debt to nearly 15 years, with no maturities due before 2023.

Source: BX Investor Presentation

Blackstone has no net debt and a strong liquidity position that remains a source of strength for it to continue driving shareholder value. As of Q3-19, the company had $5.6 billion in total cash, cash equivalents, and corporate treasury investments, and $11.6 billion of cash and net investments, amounting to $9.67 per share.

It also maintains A+ ratings.

Blackstone declared a dividend of $0.49 to be paid to holders of record as of Nov. 4. Admittedly, in both 2016 and 2019, it did reduce its dividend – a fairly common practice when sources of revenue are less predictable.

However, based on the consensus forecast, it should grow earnings per share by 37% in 2020. And the dividend is estimated to increase from $1.91 to $2.64 per share in that time frame.

Source: FAST Graphs

Priced for Perfection

As I reflect on recent transactions (i.e., the Bellagio deal, LaQuinta, Asia malls, etc..), I’m reminded that Blackstone has mastered the “art of the deal.”

It’s been able to find attractive investment opportunities by using its cost of capital and scale advantages. It appears Blackstone has shifted its focus toward entertainment, logistics, and the cloud, while being cautious in the U.S. retail/mall sector.

Source: FAST Graphs

Blackstone has returned over 83% year to date and, as you can see above, shares are priced for perfection.

With that said, despite all of those excellent aspects about it, I see no value in purchasing shares today. That’s why we’re downgrading our recommendation from a Buy to a Hold.

Source: Yahoo Finance (Since January 1, 2010)

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BX, BXMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.