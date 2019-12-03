IPO Update: Bill.com Files Proposed Terms For $150 Million IPO

I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

While BILL has grown smartly, that growth is starting to decelerate and operating losses are mounting along with increasing operational cash burn.

The firm provides billing and other back office software as a subscription service to small and medium businesses [SMBs].

Bill.com intends to raise $150 million from an IPO.

Quick Take

Bill.com (BILL) has filed to raise $150 million from a U.S. IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides a range of back-office billing and related accounting solutions to small and medium businesses.

BILL has grown revenue and gross profit but that growth is starting to decelerate and operating losses and cash burn are increasing.

Company & Technology

Palo Alto, California-based Bill was founded in 2006 to develop cloud-based software for complex back-office financial operations simplification, digitization, and automation.

Management is headed by Founder, Director and CEO René Lacerte, who previously founded PayCycle.

Bill.com has developed a cloud-based platform on which businesses can generate and process invoices, streamline approvals, send and receive payments, synchronize with their accounting system, and manage their cash.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

Source: Bill.com

Investors in Bill.com have included Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, Franklin Templeton Investments, Temasek Holdings, Fidelity, Cross Creek, JP Morgan (JPM), Mastercard, Emergence, and TTV Capital. Source Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

Bill.com markets its products directly to businesses through online digital marketing and referral programs and indirectly by leveraging partnerships with accounting firms, financial institutions, and accounting software companies, including industry trade shows.

Excluding its financial institution partners, more than 82% of its customers as of June 30, 2018 were customers as of June 30, 2019.

Based on its most recent quarter annualized, the firm’s current average annual revenue per customer is approximately $1,737.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been fluctuating slightly, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 29.2% FYE Ended June 30, 2019 27.8% FYE Ended June 30, 2018 29.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 1.2x in the most recent three-month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 1.2 FYE Ended June 30, 2019 1.4

Source: Company registration statement

The firm reported a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of ‘110% for fiscal 2019 and 106% for fiscal 2018.’

Any figure above 100% is good, since this indicates the firm is gaining new revenue from each annual cohort.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Research Report, the global accounting software industry was valued at $4.36 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $10.37 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the increasing penetration of cloud-based solutions, growing demand for efficient and cost-effective as well as more sophisticated account management solutions.

Management believes that its primary competition is from manual, legacy processes that small and medium businesses continue to utilize, rather than direct competitors.

However, I believe this is understating the competition. In my opinion, the firm faces myriad competitors from numerous vectors across all of the offerings, too many to list here.

Financial Performance

Bill.com’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue, though at a decelerating rate

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Uneven operating losses and negative margin

Fluctuating negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 35,180,000 56.9% FYE Ended June 30, 2019 $ 108,351,000 67.0% FYE Ended June 30, 2018 $ 64,865,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 26,033,000 61.9% FYE Ended June 30, 2019 $ 78,433,000 72.4% FYE Ended June 30, 2018 $ 45,493,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 74.00% FYE Ended June 30, 2019 72.39% FYE Ended June 30, 2018 70.13% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (6,284,000) -17.9% FYE Ended June 30, 2019 $ (9,803,000) -9.0% FYE Ended June 30, 2018 $ (7,817,000) -12.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (5,696,000) FYE Ended June 30, 2019 $ (7,314,000) FYE Ended June 30, 2018 $ (7,195,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (2,380,000) FYE Ended June 30, 2019 $ (3,949,000) FYE Ended June 30, 2018 $ (8,356,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $157.6 million in cash and $1.5 billion in total liabilities of which $1.46 billion was customer funds deposits. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($9.3 million).

IPO Details

BILL intends to sell 8.8 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Dragoneer Investment Group has indicated an interest to purchase up to 1.5 million shares at the offering price. This is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.69%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative matters, and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the proceeds for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions, or businesses that complement our business.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Jefferies, KeyBanc Capital Markets, William Blair, Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, and William Blair.

Commentary

BILL is another software-as-a-service tech company seeking public funding for general corporate purposes.

While the firm has enviable dollar-based net retention figures, above 100%, other aspects of its financial trajectory are more concerning.

Topline revenue and gross profit growth is starting to decelerate as BILL passes through the annual revenue run rate of $100 million.

Operating losses are quickly rising as are net losses and operating cash burn.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven and the firm’s sales & marketing efficiency has dropped a bit.

The market opportunity for back office and accounting software is forecast to grow at a moderately strong rate over the medium term as SMBs continue their transition to the cloud.

However, BILL faces competition from numerous directions, from above and below, so I wonder if its revenue growth rate deceleration is a function of both the ‘low hanging fruit’ being picked and seeing more competition as other vendors provide comprehensive solutions.

BILL is asking IPO investors to pay an EV / Revenue of 8.47x, which is probably not an unreasonable multiple.

But, it’s not exactly a ‘great deal’ and I don’t see any rush to buy the IPO shares, given the increasing operating and net losses.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 11, 2019.

