RCS: Scary Price, But Agency MBS Holdings Are Attractive

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) as an investment option at its current market price. I maintained a cautious outlook on RCS for most of 2019, including my recent review in August. Heading into 2020, I wanted to give the fund another look to see if this CEF deserved more appreciation than previously given. Unfortunately, many of my same concerns exist, which I expect will cap performance going forward. Specifically, RCS trades at a massive premium to NAV, which is the second highest among PIMCO CEFs. This means investors considering this space have plenty of cheaper options to choose from, which could steer them away from the fund. Further, short-term income metrics continue to be of concern, which is especially critical for funds like RCS that have seen recent distribution cuts.

Despite these negatives, there is some bright news for RCS, primarily driven by the fund's underlying holdings. The mortgage debt sector continues to see signs of strength, on the backdrop of a solid employment picture in the U.S. With mortgage delinquencies declining, Agency MBS provides an attractive risk-reward proposition based on current yields. This could support RCS's share price going forward.

Background

First, a little about RCS. It is a closed-end fund whose objective is "to generate a level of income that's higher than that generated by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation." The majority of its portfolio consists of mortgage debt and US government bonds. Currently, the fund is trading at $9.17/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0612/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.01%. I maintained a "neutral" rating on RCS during my August review and, after looking back at its performance since that time, consider that rating appropriate, as shown below:

Given this reality, I wanted to reassess RCS to see if I should change my outlook going into 2020. While some of my prior concerns still exist, I continue to find the underlying debt in the fund attractive. Therefore, after review, I believe a "neutral" rating continues to make sense for this CEF, and I will explain why in detail below.

Difficult To Get Past The Valuation

As usual, I will begin my discussion of RCS with a look at the fund's valuation. This time around, the story is the same, as the fund sits with a premium price that exceeds what many alternative PIMCO CEFs charge. In fact, RCS sits with the second highest premium within the PIMCO CEF family and has a higher premium than all the other CEFs that do not focus on municipal debt. Considering this is likely one of the first attributes investors will look at when considering RCS as an investment choice, it is not a great sign for potential investors.

To put the current valuation in perspective, consider the chart below, which shows the short-term story with regards to RCS's premium price:

Current Premium 35.5% Premium in August 37.6% YTD Premium Average 39.0% 1-year Premium High 50.4% 1-year Premium Low 32.4% YTD NAV Gain (2.3%)

As you can see, RCS has quite a large premium, above 35%, which is likely higher than what many investors would consider buying. While the figure has come down a few percentage points since my last review, it is much too high for me to consider buying in to under most circumstances.

However, in fairness, the current level is also well below the high for the year and noticeably below the year-to-date average. Further, RCS does have a history of trading at a lofty premium for the long term, so it is not likely to suddenly reverse down to the levels seen in other PIMCO offerings. When viewed in that light, investors may consider the price to be a reasonable entry point. While this is a subjective opinion, I would caution against this line of thinking. My primary reason is that investors need to consider the underlying performance of the fund as well when determining if a premium is worth it. We see in the chart that RCS has seen its NAV decline since the year began, which is not a good sign. If investors were bidding up the fund because the underlying assets were registering impressive gains, that would be a different matter. But RCS is seeing the premium remain stubbornly high while the NAV struggles. This is not an ideal scenario.

My overall takeaway continues to be that the valuation story behind RCS is not attractive. The fund's high premium sets itself up for big swings if negative developments occur, and the weakness in the underlying NAV does not instill me with much confidence either. While there are some positive attributes for RCS, I don't see them as significant enough to justify a 35% premium price.

UNII Report Still Shows Income Issues

My second point concerns the income production metrics for RCS, which also paint a cautionary tale. While the fund seems to have stabilized, in terms of income production and share price, since the distribution cut earlier this year, the story is not all positive. Specifically, while the UNII balance has improved, short-term income metrics have been on the decline. To illustrate, consider the UNII report from PIMCO that was used during my August review, compared to the most recent report published in November, shown below, respectively:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, the story here is not very positive. While there has been improvement in the UNII balance, the metric is still negative. Further, short-term income coverage ratios are on the decline, which suggests the UNII balance will not see meaningful improvement any time soon.

My takeaway here is simply that RCS's UNII figures, while not terrible, do not seem to suggest the fund is worth a premium in excess of 35%. The fund is priced for perfection, and it clearly is not perfect. While the current yield is quite attractive, investors need to be convinced the yield is also sustainable. With a recent income cut and sluggish income metrics, I'm not convinced this is the best place to put new cash.

Agency MBS Assets Offer An Attractive Risk/Reward

I now want to turn our focus to the underlying assets within RCS and how those holdings could impact the fund in the new year. Specifically, I will focus my attention on the Agency MBS sector, as this is RCS's largest sector by weighting. While the allocation for this sector within RCS has dropped by 2% since August, it still makes up over 58% of total fund assets, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, this is an important area for RCS, so examining this sector is critical before deciding to invest.

Fortunately, the Agency MBS sector is an area I have been bullish on for some time and remain so today. While the housing market has improved dramatically post-recession, there are signs improvement is still being made. While the delinquency rate for single-family homes has been sitting under 3% for the last few years, the rate declined even further last quarter. To illustrate, the graph below shows the Q3 delinquency rate sitting at 2.45%, which is down from 2.59% in the previous quarter:

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve

Clearly, this is a strong performing asset class, as homeowners are making good on their mortgage obligations due to low unemployment, rising wages, and appreciating home prices.

While the story behind the underlying debt itself is positive, that primarily has to do with the risk to investor's capital. Investors can feel relatively safe about getting their interest payments on time because the housing market is in very good shape. However, that can be said among many fixed-income classes right now, including government treasuries, corporate bonds, and municipal debt. So the question is, why buy Agency MBS or funds that hold them like RCS, to earn yield right now, in lieu of other sectors?

For me, a key reason right now has to do with how those sectors are trading, compared to Agency MBS. Specifically, Agency MBS is one of the few sectors right now not charging a premium over where it stood at the beginning of the year. What I mean is, the credit spreads for Agency MBS are, on average, higher now than where they were at the start of 2019. By contrast, the spread has narrowed in a host of other fixed-income asset classes, as shown below:

Source: Columbia Threadneedle Investments

What this graph is illustrating is that the risk-reward, in terms of yield spreads, offered right now by most of the fixed-income market is not as attractive now as it was when the year started. However, in contrast, the Agency MBS market seems to be offering a larger spread. My takeaway here is that if investors liked this sector going into 2019, they may like it, even more, heading into 2020 because the yield spread has grown. Considering the underlying debt is performing well, in terms of declining delinquencies, it appears to be a relatively safe bet. Therefore, while RCS has some red flags in terms of valuation and income production, I believe the attractiveness of the Agency MBS sector justifies a "neutral" rating over a more pessimistic outlook.

There Are Other Options Out There

My last point has to do with alternative options, specifically for investors who find the Agency MBS sector attractive. While I spoke to the strength of this sector, investors may be turned off by RCS due to the high price to own and the mixed income picture, as I am. However, investors are fortunate in that investing in Agency MBS is not solely reliant on buying RCS. For other options that are also heavily exposed to the mortgage sector, I would like to bring attention to other recent articles I have posted on BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) and PIMCO Income Fund A (PONAX). These are two funds that have plenty of Agency MBS exposure but do not have the negative attributes I mentioned for RCS. Given the availability of alternative options, I do not see a compelling reason to buy RCS at this time.

Bottom Line

RCS remains on my "wait and see" radar. The fund has a high yield and has seen its premium decline in the short term. Further, it has overweight exposure to the Agency MBS sector, which is an area I continue to be bullish on in 2020. However, despite a declining premium, the cost to own the fund is much too high. Additionally, the weak income metrics suggest that the high premium is not worth it. While the Agency MBS holdings should help support the share price, there are other funds out there with similar exposure that offer a better overall package. Therefore, I maintain my neutral stance on RCS and caution investors to be selective on new entry points going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.