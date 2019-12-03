Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) CEO Gary Dickerson at Credit Suisse Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Credit Suisse Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call December 3, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Gary Dickerson - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Pitzer - Credit Suisse AG

John Pitzer

Why don’t we go ahead and get started. It's my pleasure this morning to introduce Gary Dickerson, the Chief Executive Officer of Applied Materials. We also have Dan Durn, the CFO, in the audience; and Mike Sullivan, Head of Investor Relations.

Gary and I are going to go through a fireside chat for the next 40 minutes or so. Hopefully, I'll be able to hit the key questions that are on everybody's minds in the room. But with that, Gary, first, thank you and I welcome you to the conference. I know you don't do many of these sell-side conferences. So we really appreciate you coming out and supporting us here, especially in the desert.

I always kind of find it helpful for the first question to allow management to kind of talk a little bit about kind of the core strategy of the business, what's your core IP? But more importantly, what's the strategy to actually monetize that IP? What's the investment value that Applied brings to the people in this room?

Gary Dickerson

Yes. So our vision is to make possible technology that shapes the future. And Applied is involved in manufacturing every single semiconductor chip and display in the world. And if we look at our business from a historical perspective, the semiconductor industry went from mainframe computers. We have computer in a building to PCs with a computer on every desktop to mobile social media, where all of us have a computer and a camera in our pocket.

And then where we are at today – and every time, we've had these big waves driving our business. The overall investment levels are significantly higher. The adoption is much more pervasive. The cycle is different. It went from waiting for an annual operating system upgrade to a war for mobility leadership every Christmas season and Chinese New Year and Singles Day in China. And then where we are at today is that we are at the beginning of another huge wave, AI, Big Data.

And I travel almost way more than I would like, constantly, meeting with technology leaders for our customers, also many companies, cloud service providers, people through the entire ecosystem. And I definitely believe the technology is going to transform many industries. People talk about – I was just also at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum about 10 days ago, and it's absolutely clear to me and the engagements we have across many different ecosystems, transportation is going to – the nature of competition is going to change.

Healthcare, agriculture, retail, education, everything is going to be disrupted by technology. So we are going now from this mobile social media, where we have computers and cameras in our pockets to technology being pervasive and impacting every aspect of our lives.

So again, that's driving – people talk about maybe a 500 billion to 1 trillion connected devices in the next 10 years. And really, semiconductors are the foundation of that data economy ecosystem for the future.

Now if you look at the compute technologies today, they are not designed for those kinds of applications. They are more general purpose versus workload-specific, a serial versus parallel, highly precise versus less precision. And so one thing that a lot of people don't understand is the power consumption and power efficiency for these architectures are not very good.

So if you – one analysis we did, we looked at the workloads, the explosion of data that's happening, and we did a projection to 2025. And basically what we projected was that by 2025 you would have to add 10% more power in the world just to generate store process and connect all of that data.

So you have to drive innovation. You really have to drive innovation. And scaling what we have now will not work for the data economy in the future. So you have this – and again, what many people talk about is a 1,000x improvement needed in power efficiency or performance per watt. So that means you have to innovate. It's absolutely crucial.

And then at the same time, you have a lot of people talking about Moore's Law slowing down and scaling slowing down. And certainly you see that and how long it's taking to go from one technology node. It used to be two years, and now maybe going on six years. You hear people talking about less aggressive scaling. You see in memory technologies also, the scaling slowing down, so all of that is happening. So you have to drive innovation.

And what we've talked about – actually, Bob Swan was just here, and he talked about six pillars of innovation. What we see and what's increasingly being understood and accepted throughout the entire industry is that 2D scaling is not going to enable the future. You have to do architecture innovation. You have to drive structure innovation, materials innovation.

Bob talked about connecting chips together differently, and also still shrinking. But five things basically are necessary for us to get where we need to go for the future. And all of those areas, Applied is really at the foundation of enabling those new structure, those new architectures, those new materials, huge focus on how we connect chips together in a different way. So again, that's – I personally have never been more excited about our opportunities and this vision of make possible technology that shapes the future. I love this vision.

John Pitzer

That's a great summation, Gary. I guess, as you think about how 2019 has unfolded, I would say that directionally, it kind of played to expectations, but memory was maybe a little bit worse than expected, logic/foundry significantly better than expected, such that, the forecast for WFE this year has been gradually moving higher.

I know that you haven't given an outlook for 2020 other than that you're optimistic. I haven't gotten a quantifiable even a qualified outlook for 2020. But I'm kind of curious, given how strong logic/foundry is and TSMC, one of your largest customers recently raised their CapEx.

In fact, if you annualize their Q4 run rate, they'd be spending at about a $20 billion CapEx number. And that's led to some consternation in the investment community about the sustainability of logic/foundry as we move throughout 2020. What's your view?

Gary Dickerson

Well, I think if we look at 2020, what we've said is that we think memory will be stronger in 2020, NAND recovering before DRAM. And then we still see continued strength in foundry/logic, where there's the leading-edge. But also, if you look at again, all of these connected devices, one thing that's actually increasing part of our business, our applications like IoT, communication, auto, power, sensors are growing at a very, very fast pace.

So that's increasing as a portion of total investment. And then, again, if we look into 2020 and certainly beyond 2020, we think foundry/logic next year will be still very strong, healthy year, and over the longer-term, significant growth in those areas.

John Pitzer

That's helpful. And then I'm always appreciative of how much work you guys do on end-demand drivers, especially because you sit at the back of the supply chain. You do that work so that you're less surprised when demand signals change. But I want to spend a little bit on the supply side or equation for the industry, because this is an industry that from 2000 to 2015 really didn't grow. The semi industry did. The semi cap equipment industry had a hard time getting above that sort of low-to-mid $30 billion WFE number.

We had a very strong cycle ending in 2018 where WFE got the $50 billion. And I think there's a view in the investment community that was all driven by this once-in-a-generation transition from cleaner to 3D. And then that $50 billion is going to be a ceiling for many, many years to come.

Now what I think is kind of interesting is, if you start looking to forecast – third-party forecast for next year, we're kind of back and some actually are above the 2018 level. So help me understand, is this just a cyclical industry or do you think there are supply drivers in place that are going to create higher highs and higher lows over time?

Gary Dickerson

Yes. I think that, if you look at the scaling, one of the things that happened from around 2000 to 2010 is you increased wafer size. So when the industry went from 200 millimeter to 300 millimeter, you're basically getting 2.3x the number of chips or the area goes up by 2.3x. So there was a tremendous scaling that took place.

So if you started out around 2000, I think 300 millimeter was around 8%, 2010 was 88%. So you had this massive wafer size transition that was taking place at the same time, you were – the PC ramp was taking place. So you had this tremendous opportunity for scaling.

And as I said earlier, I think the future doesn't look like today. I think the future looks different than today. You have to innovate with all of these new capabilities. If you look at in the memory business, and I think everyone has seen this when you go to CEO, CFO is presenting about their memory technology roadmaps, that's also slowing down.

If you look at bit scaling, as you're going in NAND, certainly, 2D to 3D NAND was a tremendous innovation for the industry, but that cost per bit is not going down at a very fast pace. In the DRAM business, you see people adding letters to the nodes, and the same thing is happening in that area. So I think – and Bob was talking about it just now. They're not scaling in the way that they did in the past.

And the other thing I would say, really what is driving the industry to a large extent is power performance area and costs. So when you think about – so 450 millimeter is not going to happen, and anytime I can see going out into the future, there is no pull for that and there's no investment. And then you ask why is that? Why is the industry not focused in those areas? And I really believe that there's such a strong pull for power and performance.

I talked about the need for power efficiency to enable this infrastructure. I was talking to some different people in the ecosystem not our direct customers. One of these leaders was basically saying, people will pay anything for power efficiency. I was talking about one of the innovations we are driving with another leader in the ecosystem. And I asked him, I said, what is it worth if we can enable 10% to 20% improvement in drive current.

And basically what they said is that, it’s infinite, not infinite, but the elasticity there is very strong and that people will pay for high-performance computing. They'll pay for power efficiency. All of those areas, that's where the focus is, so all the technology is focused in that area, not in this scaling that we saw in the past.

John Pitzer

I think one of the concerns relative to the investment community on Applied Materials has been your relative share position.

Gary Dickerson

Yes.

John Pitzer

And if I take a step back and look at your career over many, many years, going back to KLA. KLA, you were there in a period of time where the company grew significantly to gain share, you helped to take process control from offline to more of an inline process.

Gary Dickerson

That’s right.

John Pitzer

You moved to where you needed nothing, but gain share. You came to Applied, and I would say that for the first seven or – five or six years, there was total share gain. If you look at your eight-year tenure, I think it's going to be seven out of eight that you gained share. It was only last year where share kind of stagnated a little bit. What happened, and I guess more importantly, as you look to the future, how do you think about your share position going forward?

Gary Dickerson

Yes. So again, I've been fortunate. I'm basically engineer and innovator. I love working with customer, solving high-value problems, enabling big inflections. As you said at KLA, we enabled the industry to go from microscopes to inline inspection and learn dramatically faster. I was on the team that invented probably the most important product in the history of the company. Varian, we went from 30% to 70% share, also enabling many capabilities that were different than when I started at Varian and Applied seven of the eight years, including this year we'll gain share.

I wish we would win every single game. I'm a patriots fan and unfortunately we didn't end that year undefeated. But I think that last year we had certainly the EUV headwind. There were certain areas of the market dielectric etch or furnace or other areas where we have no participation where those were headwinds last year.

What I think for us going forward, I've never been more positive relative to our pipeline of technology. And really also the path forward as I said, is not a linear path. This architecture innovation, structure innovation, I have talked about before enabling our customers to improve leakage current 1,000x. That's an enormous improvements, but – and it's not just unit processes, it's how you bring different technologies together under vacuum, where you're not damaging the interfaces between those different layers electrically. Those are the areas that I think are just enormously important for the future.

You're going to see tremendous innovation in foundry/logic. You're going to see tremendous innovation in memory. And this combination of technologies, unique technologies that Applied has, I think there's never been stronger pull. Last week, I was with one of the R&D leaders at our top logic customer, the week before that R&D leader for our top foundry customer. The engagements we have with these customers are deeper and broader than we've ever had pulling for those technologies.

John Pitzer

On your last conference call, you talked about some green shoots in the memory market, specifically NAND spending expected to come back in early 2020, DRAM probably not to the back half of 2020. Can you talk a little bit about bottoms up, what you're specifically seeing and it's hard not to talk about memory and not think about China. How important is China kind of in the memory outlook of getting better in 2020?

Gary Dickerson

So I think from a macro standpoint, the wafer starts actually declined in NAND. And so I think the customers are acting in a very rational way. We still see demand increasing, supply constraining. And so the balance from supply/demand standpoint certainly is significantly more healthy. And we have pretty good line of sight to increasing in that particular segment.

I would say relative to China – and DRAM will recover also after NAND, but probably sometime later in 2020. China is not a significant factor I would say in the overall macro picture in 2020 relative to the memory recovery. I think it's really more if you look at it from an overall perspective and industry perspective, supply/demand becoming more in balance. But I can talk about China also if you'd like.

John Pitzer

Well, I was going to – look, because we had dinner last night, and I was struck because your planning team does an excellent job tracking sort of the funnel of opportunities out there from a fab perspective. And I think the numbers that Dan used last night were sort of 40 fabs that you're currently tracking that equate to about $180 billion of WFE. I guess, what I was surprised about was how small a portion China really was in that forecast. And even more so how small a portion China memory was. It sounds like the foundry/logic side of China is actually much larger than the memory side. Can you elaborate?

Gary Dickerson

Sure. I've been at China twice in the last two months, and Applied been in China for 35 years. We have extremely strong relationships with customers in semi and in display. So China overall, what I've been saying over the last few years is that we see a steady increase in terms of investment in China.

You talked about the leading indicators. We sell factory automation systems. So when someone's building a fab, we have a pretty long lead time relative to when they're making those investments. And we look at do they have money? Do they really have money? Do they really have technology? We look at all of those different things. So there's a lot of noise out there relative to total investment in China, but we have a reasonable way to look at that and get back to a most likely forecast.

So basically what we've been saying is the some of the noise on these bigger numbers. We didn't see that happening. What we would see going forward is it's kind of a steady increase. It's not as significant hockey stick relative to investments, relatively balanced in terms of foundry/logic and memory. This year foundry/logic maybe a little bit bigger than memory in terms of domestic spending, next year, pretty balanced in terms of foundry/logic and memory. And again, I think it's really a long-term strategy.

If you look at China, the efficiency, if you said how much the dollar – bits produced per dollar invested, it's going to be inefficient for a very long period of time. You see a lot of companies starting in China. And so again, there is some level of inefficiency. They understand that, they understand these technologies are very, very difficult technologies. And it's a real long-term, multi-year strategy in terms of investment. But again, I don't – that's why I was mentioning back on the memory comment earlier, I see China, again, every year getting incrementally stronger, but I don't see a big hockey stick in China not near-term anyway.

John Pitzer

Gary, we're on the topic of China, and I hate to ask the question because it's always just a speculative answer, albeit I'm pretty sure that your speculation is a lot more informed than mine. But when you think about the whole China, U.S. trade concerns and concerns around export control, help us handicap how you think about the possibility that the U.S. government prevents equipment suppliers from shipping into China? And then I guess on the other end of that question, help me understand the ability of the Chinese-defined domestic substitutes for the equipment that they buy?

Gary Dickerson

So I think if you look at the overall electronics ecosystem, it's very connected. You go from materials, rare materials, all the way to systems. And if you look at this from a global perspective, some parts of the world are leading in memories. Other parts of the world are leading in high-performance – building high-performance computing chips and application processes, other places for sensors, other places for automotive chips. I don't really think anyone can build out the infrastructure. It certainly has never happened. And all of those technologies have a high level of difficulty.

I think the – again, I've been there many times in different types of discussions. I think the future, as I said, doesn't look like the past. Scaling what exists today is not going to win in the future. I think that's true in equipment. I think that's true from a semiconductor device standpoint. So you have to drive innovation around what I talked about in terms of the five drivers for the future.

I think the companies and the countries that collaborate the best are going to be the winners. So I think that – again, that collaboration to enable the data economy, these big inflections, people talk about $10 trillion of economic value relative to technology transforming industries by 2030, that's going to drive economic growth, employment growth, productivity growth in a time where you have an aging population.

All of those things are absolutely crucial and sustainability because power efficiency, 1,000x improvement in performance per watt, it's really, really important. So I think our view is that, we believe in fair competition. We think that it is important that China makes progress on structural reforms, IP protection regulation, market access, all of those different things. And I think they will grow faster if they have a platform for collaboration. So again, that's that part of the equation.

I think that on the other side, if you think about national security, it's very interesting when I was at this conference a couple of weeks ago, Hank Paulson was talking about the relationship between economic growth and national security. So certainly a growing and vibrant economy is really important for every country.

So again, I think not overreaching on the other side of that is really important. So I think for China, driving those structural forms are the right thing for the country and in discussions, I think there's openness to move in that direction. And I think on the other side, I think this ecosystem is so deeply interconnected and the opportunity in front of us is unprecedented, so enormous. Again, collaboration is really the path forward I think for everyone.

Now how that plays out? I don't know. It's not perfectly predictable. Sometimes you have to get to a point where there's a lot of pain before people end up with a constructive step forward. So I can't handicap that. But I do think that it's in everyone's best interest to have a positive resolution.

John Pitzer

Well clearly, Gary, the Chinese government for strategic reasons wants to have a domestic semiconductor industry. I think that creates concerns in the investment community that over time there's a substitution effect between U.S. suppliers and Chinese suppliers. Can you talk a little bit about where China is in the development of domestic equipment industry?

Gary Dickerson

Yes.

John Pitzer

Such that even if they're successful on the chip side, do you feel like that there's a risk of substitution for things that you do?

Gary Dickerson

I think it's really, really difficult. If you look at Korea as an example, you've had a domestic industry supported by the government, supported by the local companies for 20 years. And so, it's more on non-critical types of applications. So I think it's very, very difficult. I can see – I meet with the R&D leaders for all of our customers on a constant basis.

And I don't think the future looks like today. I think scaling, what we have today is not going to enable the infrastructure for the future. So if I look at this new playbook with these five elements of the new playbook, Applied has very unique capability. When you think about enabling new structures, creating, shaping, modifying, and analyzing structures, and combining technologies together, it's not even any one single technology. It's how do I pull together these capabilities?

A great example I showed at this AI conference a few months ago was building a new memory device where you have over 30 layers, and you build all of that on one single platform with 10 different materials, we go from over 300 degrees centigrade to less than a 100 degrees centigrade as you're building all of that structure and a few of those layers are a few atoms thick. So if you take this off the platform and go to atmosphere, they oxidize immediately and damage the electrical properties.

So again, combining those technologies together, that's also by the way, how we enable a 1,000x improvement in leakage current. It's combining these different technologies together. And also in that platform, we can see inside the chamber to 1/100 of a nanometer as those structures are being built.

So I think that's the future, is really – innovation is going to happen along a different path. We see tremendous pull from customers on those different technologies. So again, I’d just think scaling what's there today, copying what's there today is not going to enable the future.

And the other thing I would say is when you think about progress in the industry, and this same thing happened in Korea and other areas, they're relentlessly focused on how they drive to the next technology nodes.

So whether it's in, again, foundry/logic with high-performance computing, application processors, going from 2D NAND, where you're scaling in two directions to flipping into 3D NAND where it's all about structure innovation or DRAM, any of those different areas.

Again, those structures in the future are going to look different than they look today, significantly different. It's not a linear path. And the most important driver for the semiconductor industry is being competitive in all of those different technologies in terms of power, performance, area and costs.

John Pitzer

I want to go back a little bit to the logic/foundry CapEx environment and kind of tackle it from a little bit of a different angle. I agree with you 100% that as we move forward, complexity and scaling becomes significantly more difficult.

But we're kind of an interesting dynamic, where with the introduction of EUV, we actually have sort of a reacceleration of scaling today versus where it was three to four years ago. And I think it's ironic because if you had been here a couple of years ago, even last year, we'd be talking about how EUV would destroy the etch and deposition business, that it would take down the complexity of double patterning, triple patterning, quadruple patterning.

And yet now the first year of broad adoption of EUV in the foundry market, and we have record CapEx from the largest foundry player out there. So what is the impact in your mind of EUV on your business?

Gary Dickerson

Yes. So I think a few things. One, as I said before, the key driver for our customers is power and performance, power efficiency and performance, and area and cost. But that's how they compete. So all of this innovation I've talked about in terms of architecture, structures, materials, that's what we do. And I think that our role in that has become – is increasingly more important. So that's a big driver for our business.

If we look at our foundry etch business, foundry/logic etch business this year, it's at a record level. We're growing faster than ever. If you look at our position as you go from one technology node to the next, we will see significant growth.

So at the same time you have EUV taking some quad patterning or multi-patterning and reducing the number of steps, there are other areas where you still see the multi-patterning growing. And then certainly for us, our business is increasing as we gained share especially in foundry and logic, so we have momentum there.

And the other thing I would say is that we're focused on – there's the five elements that I talked about. One of those are shrinks. We are focused on enabling shrinking in new ways. One of the innovations that we developed and is being ramped into manufacturing is reducing the number of steps in a multilayer process. We can reduce the number of steps by about 30%, and also at the same time improve the placement of those patterns. So again, that kind of innovation is still happening and Applied – again, we have very strong momentum in those segments.

John Pitzer

I had Bob up on stage earlier, he was unwilling to talk about Intel's 2020 CapEx, so I doubt I'm going to get anything out of you, but conceptually Intel has…

Gary Dickerson

Yes. Bob would be very angry if I said anything about that.

John Pitzer

Conceptually, Intel has talked about getting back on that sort of 2 to 2.5-year cadence of Moore's Law. I'm a big believer that the velocity of these node transitions actually do impact your business fairly significantly. If it costs fixed amount of dollars to get down to node, if you do it in three years versus four years, the annual sort of spend is significantly lower in that four-year scenario. Is EUV actually helping accelerate these node transitions? And if so, is that a tailwind for your business?

Gary Dickerson

Well, I think that certainly the EUV has matured. I mean that was certainly a big bottleneck for long, long time. But as that's maturing, certainly that particular area is lower risk for customers and they're making progress.

So I think when you think about scaling, what Bob also talked about was not being as aggressive on pitch scaling. So that means chip sizes are going to get larger. But absolutely, I think the cadence, it’s – I think many people know TSMC has been extremely successful in driving their technology roadmap.

And again, you have this annual war for mobility leadership. And that just relentless focus in terms of bringing power and performance every single year, it has been a massive driver to really bringing them to a point where they have very competitive technology, which 10 years ago, I think people would have been skeptical as to whether they could ever accomplish that.

But I think that is the future. I think that this R&D velocity is one of the biggest competitive dynamics. I think that how you drive that is really through collaboration. The companies that collaborate the best and the fastest will be the ones that win, and the companies that really drive this new playbook along those five vectors, those are the companies that will win in the future.

John Pitzer

Gary, on the last conference call, you rightly highlighted the fact that despite the fact that WFE is going to come down sort of mid-teens this year. Your revenue is only going to be down about 5%. And if I look at the data from peak to trough and just look at equipment spend, this correction doesn't look all that different than prior corrections.

But when you translate that to the P&Ls of the equipment companies and yourself specifically, the effect has been much dampened by the services part of the business. Can you spend a few minutes just talking about Applied Global Services? How important is it? And I guess, how do we think about growth longer-term in that business?

Gary Dickerson

So I think services business, the residual value of our equipment is very, very important as part of our overall portfolio. I think all of these customers, when they're ramping these $10 billion factory, the speed of ramping those technologies to get yield and device performance and cost is incredibly important. And the tools are also becoming more and more complex. So we've been really focused in the service business. And how do we accelerate, accelerate the ramps, accelerate high volume manufacturing time-to-money for the customers.

One of the things that we did is around 2013, we had a real shift in the company in the service strategy and we started focusing there on more long-term subscription type agreements. I think 2013 was a year where we had – if you look at our total service agreements, we're pretty flat.

And again, what we started focusing on was working with customers, again, helping them to accelerate the particle performance, the etch dye yield, cost, all of those different areas, the productivity of our systems with specific service products.

And since that time, we've been adding about a 1,000 service agreements per year. To the point where you really have two types of service, you have transactional service, and then you have agreements. Agreements now are over 50% of our service revenue. And the great thing about that is that the dollar per service agreement is significantly larger than transactional service. So that shift in strategy really has been a tremendous driver for that business.

And I really believe going forward, the opportunity for us to accelerate R&D for customers, that's worth a lot of money, accelerate the ramps, making sure that every one of those chambers look like the other chambers in terms of the device performance and yield, and overall cost, and then ramping in high-volume manufacturing and maintaining stable output. Tremendous opportunities for us, and we're driving some new technologies there that will continue to ramp our service business.

John Pitzer

Gary, you had an interesting fact – the dinner last night, and I'm going to get the first half of this right. I'm not sure if I’m going to get the second half of this right, but you said 2018 was the first year that machines actually created more data than humans created.

Gary Dickerson

That's correct. Yes.

John Pitzer

And I think the second half was in the next five years, that number goes up five fold. So there's a significant amount of data that's being created in the IoT world. A lot of these edge devices, and you've seen numbers as many as $50 billion by 2025 are not going to be necessarily 300 millimeter leading-edge technology.

Can you talk a little bit about the opportunity that Applied has in the trailing edge? Which seems to be staying higher utilization's longer, there seems to be less ability to reuse tools as you move down Moore's Law because there's more demand there. Is there a real market opportunity there? And how do you think about that relative to being accretive to WFE over the next several years?

Gary Dickerson

It's really important. It's grown a significant amount as a total percentage of our business. So we actually formed a new organization focused on IoT, communication, auto, power, sensors. I've met many of the CEOs and technology leaders within those different companies over the last nine months.

And you can see areas like sensors growing at a tremendous pace. Perception sensors, all of those areas will be big drivers going forward. And you're absolutely right. We see that, that segment as a pretty strong growth driver going forward. Everything is getting smarter.

When you think about, healthcare, transportation, all those areas I talked about, agriculture. All of these areas, you're going to see a pervasive demand for chips and a smarter edge. So we see that business growing at a significant pace.

And again, they have different technology issues. It's not – that's not a shrinking business, but certainly relative to those structures and materials, all of those different areas, they have very specific requirements and needs. That's why we pulled across the company all of these different leaders together and different technologies together, so we could have a deeper relationship with that customer base.

So again – and you talked about the growth in data, going from 2018, the first year where machines are generating more data than people. By 2025, it's going to be like 10 to one, and everything around us is getting smarter. And then that's going to drive this ICAP’s business.

John Pitzer

We have time maybe for one or two questions in the audience, if there is one. I've got more, if there isn't, but it's – show of hands if anyone has a question in the audience.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Gray, I'm curious your view on Chiplets – Intel. You talked a bit about the larger dye size. But how do you view if we have a bigger move for the compute to move to Chiplets, implication on the TAM and then also the shift toward more packaging in your mix?

Gary Dickerson

Yes. I think that connecting chips together – people talk about heterogeneous integration, Chiplets, I think that's a really important area. Applied, we actually have a pretty large business in packaging today. I don't know that we've given the exact number, but it's a pretty, pretty significant business.

And I think the opportunity for innovation there is tremendous. If you look at just one example, the NVIDIA GPU is surrounded by the high bandwidth memory. Just through the package, you get 3x faster and 50% less power consumption.

So that was one of the five vectors I talked about earlier. We have tremendous focus there. If you look at some of the customers that are ramping new packaging technology, in some cases we have almost the entire flow. So we're working with those customers on those new packaging technologies. I think it's a tremendous opportunity for Applied going forward.

I think, your question about, the TAM impact, I don't see the – I actually see it more of as an opportunity for Applied, and that's an area – I think it's underappreciated and how important it is. And the opportunity for innovation I think is tremendous. So that's actually one of the areas that I'm probably most excited about. And I spend a lot of time there also.

John Pitzer

Gray, I have time for maybe one more question.

Gary Dickerson

Sure.

John Pitzer

There's a lot of things that make Applied Materials a unique company. One of them is kind of your exposure to the flat panel display margin, which is running about 10% of the business. You guys, I think have set reasonable expectations of that business going into 2020 feels like it's bouncing along a bottom waiting for a recovery. Help us understand the strategic value of being in that business longer-term? And how do we think about the long-term growth rate there for AMAT?

Gary Dickerson

So I think display is a really good adjacent market for us. If you look at the kinds of things that we do, taking that to this larger form factor, I think is a natural extension. Our display business grew, I think, maybe for around 2013 to last year by a factor of five. We went from around $500 million to $2.5 billion, a good adjacent market.

The overall operating profit I think ended up in the high 20s last year. I think still, there's opportunity for innovation from a display perspective. If you look at mobile displays, right now you have about 30% penetration into mobile devices.

And the visual experience for consumers is a tremendous differentiator. So we see that there's opportunity to continue to innovate. The reason you have 30% penetration today is basically you have one person that can make those displays. And certainly there's a tremendous entitlement for lower costs, better capability as you enable that technology, and then TV, they're going to larger form factors, Gen 8.5 to Gen 10.5. If you think about 65-inch televisions, you get 8 versus 3, by going to those larger panel sizes. And again, it requires innovation.

And I think, again, if I think about the future, I do think you're going to see the same thing in terms of structure innovation, materials innovation. Every one of these new technologies is more capital intensive, which is increasing our total available market. And we will also expand where we participate going forward, but I think it's a good adjacent market for Applied.

John Pitzer

Perfect. With that, we've ended our time in this session. But I really want to thank Gary for joining us this morning and everyone in the audience. Gary, thank you.

Gary Dickerson

All right. Thank you.

John Pitzer

Appreciate it.