U.S. Housing Market Statistics - Humming Along Nicely

The market seems to be humming along nicely, growing in line with inflation, population and economic growth. We can see few to no problems therefore.

What we're interested in is either signs of a slump or, given recent history, a boom which will lead to such a slump.

We have a batch of U.S. Housing market statistics on prices, market turnover, contract completions and so on - the usual monthly haul.

It's not 2006 all over again

We are rightly paranoid about the idea that the US housing market will betray us all again. It was wondrous fun being in that market in 2003 to 05 and very much less fun being anywhere near the economy at all in 2008 as the boom turned into a slump so bad it brought Wall Street down.

Thus we have a certain interest in monitoring housing statistics to see that the same thing isn't happening, or about to happen, again. We would be worried about a general downturn, of course we would, but also about any irrational boom in activity or prices which would, as we now know, lead to that inevitable slump.

The answer from the statistics we have is that there is no boom going on, nor the slump we particularly want to avoid. Instead we have a market humming along nicely with growth along the lines of population, inflation and the general economy.

The importance to us as investors is dual. Firstly, we've not some monstrous economic horror about to overwhelm our every plan - or at least not from this source we don't. Secondly, it means that any of our own intentions to invest in real estate can concentrate on the specifics of any deal, not having to worry about that macroeconomic background.

S&P Corelogic Case Shiller Indices

The title is all a bit of a mouthful there as ever more people get involved in producing these indices but a useful market measure of housing prices are the Case Shiller indices:

(Case Shiller indices from Moody's Analytics)

As we can see these come in various sets for different slices of the market but at our level of detail is really interested only in that national number:

House price appreciation inched up slightly in September with year-ago growth in the 20-city composite index rising to 2.1%, up from 2% in August. In addition, year-ago growth in the 10-city composite index held steady at 1.5%. Further, growth in the national house price index increased to 3.2% from 3.1% in the previous month.

For our point is that what we want to know is whether this is all sustainable. The answer, at present, being yes. House price appreciation at this sort of level can, roughly enough, go on forever. We've inflation in the 1 to 2% range, real wages rising in the 1 to 2% range, so, housing isn't roaring ahead of the ability to pay for it. We're clearly not in a slump but also not in the sort of boom that must inevitably reverse.

FHFA house price index

We have another measure of house prices, here from the FHFA.

U.S. house prices rose in the third quarter of 2019, up 1.1 percent according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index (HPI). House prices rose 4.9 percent from the third quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2019.

There is indeed a difference with the Case Shiller reading there but that's from the design of the indices. FHFA is single family housing only. Given that difference we're still getting pretty much the same result. Pricing is going up well within the general rise in inflation and wages.

(FHFA housing price index from Moody's Analytics)

As we can see the general trend is the same which is a useful sign. If we've two different measures of the same thing they should be moving in the same direction at the same time. It's significant diversion that would alert us to the idea that one or other of them must be wrong.

New residential sales

Another sign of an unsustainable boom would be if the volume of sales was roaring ahead - we'd expect that to lead to price movements as supply became exhausted:

Sales of new single‐family houses in October 2019 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 733,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 0.7 percent (±20.4 percent)* below the revised September rate of 738,000, but is 31.6 percent (±23.7 percent) above the October 2018 estimate of 557,000.

We shouldn't get too carried away by the idea that a 30% rise in 12 months is such a boom as we're hoping to avoid. New house sales are only a fraction of the total housing market of course.

(New residential sales from Census)

Pending home sales

This is the number of properties in the system of being sold, awaiting the completion of the process rather than those where people are initiating the purchase or have completed it:

The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI),* a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, fell 1.7% to 106.7 in October. Year-over-year contract signings jumped 4.4%. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.

And:

(Pending home sales from Moody's Analytics)

My view

The point of looking at these sorts of statistics is to try to work out whether the housing market is basically healthy. Neither too hot nor too cold, we want things to be as with Goldilock's porridge. We don't like falling house prices but also we don't want to be in a boom that will lead to a slump like last time.

As far as we can tell, yes, we're fine, for the numbers available to us indicate that neither version of excess is happening at present.

The investor view

We have two things we want to know here. Firstly, is the US economy about to be engulfed in some monstrosity like 2008? The answer here being no, certainly not as a result of something coming from the real estate market. Good, that's useful to know. We can thus concentrate on our investments without that risk of everything being entirely wiped out by macroeconomic change.

Secondly, we're clearly interested in the real estate market itself as an investment market. Either unsustainable boom or bust will change our views on whether to invest in this specific sector, not just on whether to be investing at all rather than heading for the hills. Here the news is again hopeful. There's nothing in these numbers to tell us that real estate is anything other than a benign environment.

What this then tells us is that real estate investment is not currently about those macroeconomic factors. Rather, it's about the specifics of an individual building or location. We thus must pay attention to details rather than be just carried along by the market more generally.

As a general market to be in real estate looks just fine. Having said that any particular deal will depend upon the details, the specifics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.