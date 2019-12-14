Retirement Planning For Income Investors

As income investors, our targets should be set on income generation from our portfolio - with the end goal of never needing to sell any securities for income.

Co-produced with PendragonY

An income investor's No. 1 focus is income for the year. With a new year fast approaching, you should begin to take appropriate steps for success now. Set an income-based target determined by how much income your portfolio generates now, and how much you will need when you retire. Next you will need to set a savings goal based on what the portfolio currently generates and the amount needed to hit your growth target.

How to plan for retirement in general is a fairly popular topic. Here's an article that lays out the basics. Rather than go over this well covered topic yet again, we will instead focus on how an immediate income investor approaches this planning differently from a person in general.

In the past, we have covered various aspects of when to start taking Social Security, here and here. But in this article, we want to examine the factors that are different during the planning process for an income investor who is planning for their retirement.

For prospective retirees using a total return goal for their investment strategy, they estimate expenses and then figure out how much of those expenses will not be covered by things like Social Security, pensions and other sources of passive income. Finally, they estimate a reasonable yield they think they can get from their portfolio and use that to generate a portfolio total. This provides them "the number."

Why income investors don’t need to figure out “their number”

The whole idea of “the number” is that one needs to figure out the portfolio value, mixed with a reasonable estimate of portfolio yield, which will produce the income (or at least the cash) that one needs to pay their expenses in retirement. As an income investor, you don’t need to know what yield your portfolio will produce in the distant future when you retire. All you need to know is how much income you are going to need to produce from your portfolio to cover the expense that Social Security and other sources will not cover.

So, as an income investor, once we figure out how much income we will need from our portfolio to cover expenses when we retire, we have two numbers:

The income that our current portfolio generated over the last 12 months The yearly amount we will need the portfolio to generate when we retire.

So for illustrative purposes let’s say we will need $75,000 of income when we retire at 67 and that now, at age 42, your portfolio will generate $2,500 over the next 12 months. So we have 25 years to grow that $2.5K into $75K. Figuring out how much we have to grow income each year can be done using the formula for Compound Annual Growth Rate:

CAGR = (end/start)1/years -1

So, with our inputs, the CAGR is ~14.6%. Clearly, our portfolio will be hard pressed to grow income that much without adding new money. So how much new money? Since we will invest all new money in the HDO model portfolio, which averages 9%-10% yield, let’s assume that the $2,500 will be able to produce $225 more dividends next year.

Since we need to grow our income by $365 this first year, we will need to buy enough shares to get $140 more in dividends over the course of the year. Now because we will buy shares over the course of the year, and because dividends to be paid are determined by the share count quarterly, the dividends we get from the new shares will only be about 60% of the yearly dividends. So assuming we are again investing in the average HDO position we will need to save about $2,600 this first year.

Dividend Income by Age from 42 to 67

The sheer simplicity of this method

Why do it this way? Well, it’s actually pretty simple. Using the initial formula to get a yearly goal for how much to grow your dividend income, by the end of the year, you know exactly how much you are ahead or behind on your goal. And each year, you can easily figure out how much you need to save during the coming year. So each month, you can see how things are going. If you are well ahead on dividends, you can make a purchase or two of our Preferred Stock recommendations which carry a lower yield but with less price volatility. Or if you are behind a little you can add say an extra $20 or $50 in savings for a month or two. You can judge pretty quickly when a stock has stopped pulling its weight - so that you can decide how to handle that.

Dividends are far stickier than share prices. What that means is that dividends rarely decrease. Share prices can be volatile at times. So you know it's something you may have to correct if one of your positions cuts its dividend payment. Not so with a price decline. In fact, a lower price might just let you pick up more shares at a good value.

So how do we proceed from here?

In times past, with brokers charging commissions, we would want to accumulate some cash before buying more shares since we will only be contributing ~$220 a month. But now with no commissions, we might as well buy right away (and thus reduce the chance we will miss any dividend payments).

As it so happens, one stock we like is Ares Capital Corp (ARCC), which yields 8.5% at the current market price of $18.56 we can buy 11 shares with our savings for the first month. Over the next 12 months, those 11 shares will pay us $17.60 (not counting any special dividends or any possible dividend increases). Normally our goal would be to get $19.80 worth of dividend payments, so we are behind by $1.20. We can make this up with our next purchase. Next month we could buy AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC), which yields 11%, to make up the difference. Both AGNC and ARCC show superior recession resistance meaning their dividends are secure regardless of market climate instead of picking any security on yield alone.

Again, because commissions have mostly been eliminated, we can either reinvest dividends automatically in the positions that pay them or accumulate dividends to buy stocks at a good value. Either way will work and also will grow our income each year.

So each year:

We take the total income from the prior year and multiply it by 14.6% to get how much we need to increase income for the coming year. We add in any shortfall from the prior year (if any). We next estimate what dividends will be from our current holdings by multiplying the shares held in each position by the current dividend. We then subtract that total from our projected goal. We use this shortfall in dividend income to calculate how much new money we need to add in (and thus save) this year. By using only short one-year projections, we can see pretty quickly if trouble is developing and make appropriate adjustments.

Use pullbacks to boost your dividends

As income investors we are far less dependent on selling shares at a premium to what we paid for them than are investors who focus on total returns or capital gains. This doesn’t mean, however, we can’t use share price movement to our advantage. One way we can do that is by adding more shares of a company or fund whose shares have experienced a pullback in price. Not every pullback is an opportunity, just the ones that are due to various temporary factors and ones that are unlikely to impact the dividend.

As many people are probably aware, the midstream MLP sector has seen some significant hits to share prices. Much of this has to do with the price of oil (and to a lesser extent the price of natural gas), but eventually energy prices will go up. And so too will the prices of midstream MLPs.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy CEF (MIE), which yields 13.3%, is a CEF that invests in midstream MLPs. Like the whole sector, it has experienced pressure on its share price. Currently, it's revisiting price levels seen last December. We expect the share price to recover and see the distribution as safe, which makes MIE a very good buy at the current time.

At the current market price, our $220 monthly savings amount can buy 31 shares. Those 31 shares will start paying us ~$28.64 a year (well above our target of $19.80). And best of all, we will see the first of the new dividends next month because MIE pays its dividends monthly.

Final Thoughts

Income investors, by focusing on how much income your portfolio is currently providing and how it has been growing, can be in a better position to take advantage of price volatility. While they must still pay attention to what the long-term price trends may be telling them, they have a better handle on how their portfolio is progressing toward achieving their long-term goals. By having easily determined income goals it's easy to see in a short time frame when you are actually falling short. The sooner you can identify a problem, the quicker and easier it is to fix that problem. By focusing on how much the income has to grow each year, you can easily calculate how much you need to save, and whether or not a particular purchase is putting you ahead of or behind schedule.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 3000 members. Our aim is to generate high immediate income. Members get access to our Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility. As an HDO member, you’ll get our unbeatable analysis and exclusive recommendations to achieve immediate high income. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, ARCC, MIE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.