Dividends And Side Hustles Portfolio: August - October 2019 Highlights

It makes sense to add to my current positions when the prices are fair valued but I need to be careful not to neglect the other stocks in my portfolio.

Over the last 3 months I increased my position in 9 different companies and opened new positions in 5 companies that were on my wish list.

I have been absent for the last few months from the Seeking Alpha community as unforeseen illnesses, surgeries and a brief hospital stay by my mother required me to put a few things on hold for a moment. While I wasn't as active with documenting my investing journey, my monthly routine of buying stocks did not stop. Over the last 3 months I increased my position in 9 different companies and opened new positions in 5 companies that were on my wish list. I now own shares of stock in 22 different companies across 9 sectors.

In these past few months I continued to go back and forth with myself as to whether I should take my small dividend payments and reinvest them back into the original stock that generated the dividend or use those funds to buy stocks from my portfolio that are currently trading under their 50 day and/or 200 day moving averages. Recently I've been using the latter method more often than not. It makes sense to purchase and add to my current positions when the prices are fair valued or "on-sale", but I also need to be careful to not neglect other stocks in my portfolio.

I closed out my position in Western Digital (WDC) this month. I honestly couldn't reason keeping 2 shares when I had no real desire to purchase any additional shares. Besides, I wasn't even using their external drives. I currently own a Seagate external hard drive. So I took my small paper profit and exited stage left.

Investment Strategy or "Building My Portfolio"

My strategy has been modified after some well thought out time and research. I am continuing to build a well-balanced and stable stock portfolio of monthly and quarterly dividend income-producing stocks that are purchased while undervalued (on sale/discount) on a twice-monthly interval that produces a minimum of now 7% annualized growth per year versus the original 10% I had previously stated. Currently, my average dividend yield for my entire portfolio sits at 3.61%. This is still below the new goal of 7%, but I realize while "Mr. / Mrs. Market" is currently trading at all-time highs, many of the dividend yields on stocks are going to be a bit lower. I'll accept this a positive side effect on the capital appreciation and keep it moving.

In the meantime, I continue to stay on the hunt, look-out for publicly traded companies with higher-paying yields that fall within my selection criteria and add them to my wish list.

Selection Criteria

The criteria that I use to choose which stocks make it to my wish list can be found in my first article here.

Portfolio and Dividend Yields Name Symbol Shares Sector Dividend Yield AbbVie ABBV 6 Healthcare 4.88% Aurora Cannabis ACB 16 Healthcare 0.00% Conagra Brands CAG 6 Consumer Staples 2.94% City Office REIT CIO 2 Real Estate 7.00% CVS Pharmacy CVS 3 Healthcare 2.66% Enterprise Products EPD 15 Energy 6.67% Corning GLW 3 Information Technology 2.75% Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR 3 Real Estate 2.64% Coca-Cola KO 2 Consumer Staples 3.00% Altria MO 9 Consumer Staples 6.52% Bank OZK OZK 7 Financial Services 3.17% The RealReal REAL 7 Consumer Discretionary 0.00% Tanger Factory Outlet SKT 7 Real Estate 9.30% AT&T T 10 Communication 5.46% Target TGT 4 Consumer Discretionary 2.08% TJX TJX 4 Consumer Discretionary 1.45% United Parcel Service UPS 2 Industrials 3.21% STAG Industrial STAG 3 Real Estate 4.61% Levi Strauss LEVI 7 Consumer Discretionary 3.53% Simon Property Group SPG 4 Real Estate 5.49% PayPal PYPL 3 Information Technology 0.00% Kering OTCPK:PPRUY 2 Consumer Discretionary 1.96% Total 125 TOTAL 3.61%

I continued to purchase additional shares of AbbVie, Altria, Enterprise Products and Tanger Factory Outlet because they have some of the highest yields in my portfolio. Tanger has suffered a bit this year and is down over 30% but I just took it as an opportunity to snag some shares at good prices. They are a Dividend Aristocrat so I'm going to be a rider and stay on this train. Besides, I just haven't crossed that milestone where I'm comfortable purchasing my clothing online from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) just yet.

I finally stuck my toe in the water and purchased Simon Property Group, STAG Industrial and PayPal. The first two are REITs and have now increased the percentage of my holdings in the REIT sector to 15% with 4 companies. PayPal had recently taken a dip and I now had an opportunity to buy a few shares of this fintech stock. While they currently don't pay any dividends, I'm looking at PayPal as a definite long-term stock that will benefit my son, more than myself.

And how can I forget to mention Kering SA, my first ADR purchase. Kering owns luxury brands Gucci, Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Puma to name a few. They currently meet 4 areas of my selection criteria. I'm very familiar with the brands under the Kering umbrella and personally own clothing and handbags from some of them. Their projected sales growth is around 7% for the next year, their P/E ratio is currently 19.62 which is below my threshold and they were trading below their 50-day moving average when I made the initial purchase back in October. Their dividend yield is less than 2%, so in no way does it bring me closer to my newly minted 7% goal. Yet it's better than my cannabis stock, Aurora, which has no yield and has lost over 63%. And last but not least, need I say it again, it makes me feel like I'm recycling some of my dollars. Albeit on an extremely small scale. I'll continue to purchase additional shares down the road as my finances see fit. I consider it to be one of my fun stocks so it will always be no more than 5% - 10% of my entire portfolio. It's up 9.12% already from my original purchase date.

As I mentioned earlier Western Digital has been sold.

Sector Diversification

Sector Shares % Consumer Staples 17 13.60% Consumer Discretionary 24 19.20% Information Tech 6 4.80% Healthcare 25 20.00% Energy 15 12.00% Communication 10 8.00% REIT 19 15.20% Financial Services 7 5.60% Industrials 2 1.60% TOTAL 125 100.00%

After reviewing my diversification for the last 3 months, I need to give more attention to the IT, and Communication sectors. It's time for me to add more shares of AT&T and UPS and Corning. Hopefully, the prices will be right for the strike next month when it's time for me to buy again.

Dividend Payouts

For the sake of space, I'm combining three months into this one update. I will only list the total of each month's dividends payments and not list the detail. I will resume next month with the November dividend payments.

Month Dividend Payments Aug-19 $18.55 Sep-19 $5.22 Oct-19 $11.06 $34.83

While my monthly dividend payments are still small, August was my highest payout just yet. My November dividend payments will surpass August and almost match the combined last 3 months. It's these little milestones and continued patterns of growth that keep me motivated and let me know I'm on the right path. I continue to be encouraged because I know with my continued monthly stock purchases next year I will be able to measure my year over year growth.

Stock Watch List

My current short watch list is as follows:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Realty Income (NYSE:O) Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Square (NYSE:SQ) Federal Realty Trust (NYSE:FRT) LVMH Moet Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMUY) Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B) Starbucks (NYSE:SBUX)

Final Thoughts

The holidays are upon us and while I do have a shopping list of gifts to purchase for my family, I will also make sure that on that shopping list are a few Christmas stocks for myself. What better way to gift yourself than with a gift that keeps on giving. Not quite sure which stocks I may want from my wish list, but I've still got a few weeks.

Every month, (please forgive the few months I just skipped), I should be providing an update on The "Dividends and Side Hustles" Portfolio to track my progress. Please click the "follow" button at the top of the article so that you may continue to share in following my journey. I do hope to receive feedback from the Seeking Alpha community. Any additional insight would be an added lesson during my journey.

Be Blessed, Bountiful, and Most Importantly, Fabulous!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, ACB, CAG, CIO, CVS, EPD, GLW, IIPR, KO, MO, OZK REAL, SKT, T, TGT, TJX, UPS, STAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.