Great Eagle: Prime Real Estate And Stellar Management At 23% Of NAV

View a buy at current price level, with a high margin of safety and out-sized upside to long-term Sum of the Parts valuation that is 97% above current level.

The company’s Chairman has been making significant on the market purchases at current levels, and the stock also has potential near-term and long-term catalysts.

On the surface, Great Eagle appears to have net gearing of 18.2%, but on closer examination, is almost unlevered after excluding non-recourse debt.

Great Eagle is a major Hong Kong property company, with the bulk of its assets from Hong Kong prime commercial property, and international luxury hotels under the Langham brand.

Great Eagle is a major Hong Kong property company listed in Hong Kong (41 HK) and OTC (OTCPK:GEAHF) with a market cap of HKD18.59billion (USD2.37billion) as at 26 November 2019, with the bulk of its property assets being from prime real estate assets in Hong Kong commercial property (through a majority stake in listed Champion REIT), and international luxury hotels under the Langham and sister brand names.

Great Eagle also has an almost unlevered balance sheet with net gearing at 0.2% after excluding the debt of its listed subsidiaries and a fund, which are consolidated on its books but are non-recourse to Great Eagle. The majority shareholder of Great Eagle, the Lo family led by Chairman Dr. Lo Ka Shui, have a long-established track record as real estate and hospitality developers and managers, and with prescient acumen in buying real estate at their lows.

Yet, one has the opportunity presently to buy into Great Eagle at a massive 77% discount to adjusted book value, as the stock trades at a four year low (presently HKD26.25, 52 week high of HKD40.40 and low of HKD25.50) after a drop of more than 22% since July's escalation in social unrest in Hong Kong. Based on my sum of the parts valuation, long-term fair value is 97% higher than present levels.

Great Eagle can be considered as a holding company for its wholly or majority owned holdings in prime real estate assets, as follows, by order of contribution to the company:

1. 66.0% interest in listed REIT Champion Real Estate Investment Trust.

Hong Kong listed REIT, Champion Real Estate Investment Trust, per annual report, "owns 1.64 million square feet of Grade-A commercial office space in Three Garden Road in the central business district of Hong Kong, as well as the office tower and shopping mall of Langham Place comprising a total floor area of 1.29 million square feet in the prime shopping district of Mongkok, Kowloon". Great Eagle is also both the REIT manager, where it earns 12% of net property income, and the property manager, where it earns 3% of gross revenue and additional marketing fees of Champion REIT, hence deriving both fee income and dividend distribution income from Champion.

2. Portfolio of owned or managed hotels under Langham Hospitality Group

Great Eagle's international hotel portfolio currently comprises of 12 hotels it owns and manages (8 under Langham brand, 2 under Cordis, 1 under Eaton and 1 under Chelsea) globally, and outside of its ownership, 10 hotels it manages. All the hotels are managed by Langham Hotels International Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Eagle. Below shows the locations of the hotels owned and managed.

Hotels owned by Great Eagle

Hotels managed by Great Eagle, without ownership

Source: Company website

3. 63.14% in listed Langham Hospitality Investments Ltd. (LMMHF)

GEAHF holds a 63.14% interest in Hong Kong and OTC listed investment trust Langham Hospitality Investments Limited. My previous investment thesis on LMMHF can be found here. LMMHF is an investment trust involving share stapled units, with an asset portfolio of three hotels in Kowloon, Hong Kong, comprising of The Langham, Hong Kong, Cordis, Hong Kong and Eaton Hong Kong. These three hotels were spun off from Langham Hospitality Group into LMMHF in a 2013 IPO. Great Eagle as the manager of the hotels for LMMHF, earns a base fee of 1.5% of the total revenue, an incentive fee of 5% of the adjusted gross operating profit and a licence fees of 1% of the total revenue of the hotels of LMMHF. Hence, Great Eagle derives both fee income and dividend distribution income from LMMHF.

4. Investment properties

Great Eagle has two investment properties in Hong Kong from which it derives rental income; these comprise Great Eagle Center, a 35 storey office building with retail, and Eaton Residence Apartments, three blocks of serviced apartments in three locations.

5. Development projects

Great Eagle's development projects comprise a high-end residential development project in Pak Shek Kok, Tai Po, Hong Kong, two hotel development projects in San Francisco to be under the Langham and Eaton brands, a hotel development project in Seattle with the brand to be determined, and a hotel development project in Tokyo, Japan to be under the Langham brand. It also has two joint venture development projects in Dalian, China and Miami.

6. US Real Estate Fund

Great Eagle "owns a 50.0% equity stake in the U.S. Real Estate Fund, which invests in office properties and residential developments in the United States", per annual report. Great Eagle is also the asset manager of the fund, owning an 80% stake in the fund's asset management company.

Contribution by business segment

Contribution of operating income by segment is as follows below. Income from Champion REIT was the biggest contributor at 56%, followed by the hotel portfolio at 23.1%, distribution income from LMMHF at 8.8% and net rental income from investment properties at 6.6%.

Source: Company interim report

Great Eagle breaks down its NAV as follows:

Source: Company interim report

Based on Great Eagle's NAV on 30 June 2019 of HKD81,788million, its NAV per share was HKD117.07 (based on the net assets of Champion REIT, LMMHF, and US Fund). Note that as at 31 October 2019, the number of issued shares has since increased, to 708,374,048, and adjusting for this updated share count, the NAV per share is HKD115.46. Therein, at the price of HKD26.25, Great Eagle trades at 0.2273x price to NAV, an astounding 77% discount to NAV for a company with prime real estate assets and virtually no debt. Note that as of 28 November, Champion REIT and LMMHF trade at price to NAV per share ratios of 0.43x and 0.37x respectively, therein by investing into Great Eagle, one would be getting part exposure to Champion REIT and LMMHF at even bigger discounts to NAV than their respective stock listings themselves.

Majority Shareholder of the Company

Great Eagle was founded by the late property tycoon Lo Ying-Shek, with his wife, Lo To Lee Kwan in 1963. Eight members of the Lo family from the first, second and third generation, sit on its board, including Lo To Lee Kwan who's 99. Great Eagle has been led by son Dr. Lo Ka Shui as Chairman. Collectively, the Lo family owns more than 61% of the company; at least 33% is held in a family trust for the Lo family under HSBC International Trustee, whilst Dr. Lo Ka Shui holds at least 28% individually.

Per Forbes, other sons of Lo Ying-Shek and Lo To Lee Kwan have branched out on their own and control other prominent listed real estate companies in Hong Kong: "Vincent founded Shui On Land (272 HK), best known for developing Xintiandi, the famous shopping and entertainment district in Shanghai. Son Lo Yuk Sui helms Century City International (355 HK), parent of Regal Hotels (78 HK)". Clearly, the family has a very long, established track record as quality real estate and hospitality developers and managers.

Great Eagle and its Chairman Dr. Lo Ka Shui also have a track record of prescience in buying real estate assets at their lows, and selective monetizing of assets at opportune timings. For instance, Great Eagle re-entered Hong Kong residential property development in 2014 (for the first time since 1990), purchasing land in Pak Shek Kok for its Ontolo project at "nearly half the price for which nearby waterfront sites had changed hands in 2007", per SCMP. Its spin-off of Hong Kong commercial real estate assets into Champion REIT in 2006 (deleveraging Great Eagle at the peak of the property market when the company was then highly geared) and hospitality real estate into LMMHF in 2013, were also well-suited in market timing to realize part of the value of the assets.

Review of the business segments and sum of the parts target valuation

I conduct a sum of the parts valuation for Great Eagle, being a holding company for various prime real estate businesses or assets, to derive its long-term fair value. I also seek to err on the side of conservatism in the valuation ascribed to each part.

1. 66.1% interest in listed REIT Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

I value the 66.1% stake in Champion REIT based on Champion's current market capitalization of HKD29.72billion with a price to book of 0.42x, giving a target valuation of HKD19.64billion and per share value of HKD27.73.

2. 63.14% in listed Langham Hospitality Investments Ltd.

I value the 63.14% stake in Langham Hospitality Investments based on LMMHF's current market capitalization of HKD4.78billion with a price to book of 0.36x, giving a target valuation for Great Eagle's stake of HKD3.02billion and per share value of HKD4.26.

Given that Great Eagle's stake in Champion REIT and LMMHF does not have the benefit of being able to be monetized if desired (as one could if owning Champion REIT of LMMHF stock directly), one could debate that they should be valued at a discount to their respective listed market values. However, Great Eagle derives management fee income from both Champion REIT and LMMHF, in its manager roles for the two listed trusts; from Champion REIT this was HKD396.8m in FY 31 December 2018. Ascribing a 9x multiple here, would give a potential value of HKD3,571m or HKD5.04 per share. I exclude including a valuation for this management business, for added conservatism in having valued the Champion REIT and LMMHF stakes at their listed market value.

3. Portfolio of owned or managed hotels under Langham Hospitality Group

I value Langham Hospitality Group at price to book of 0.5x or 9.06x FY 2018 EBITDA, equating to HKD7.742billion and per share value of HKD10.93. A comparable owner manager hospitality peer, Mandarin Oriental International Ltd., trades at 12.11x FY 2018 EBITDA currently and a 0.52x price to book. Therein, this valuation multiple assigned to Langham Hospitality Group potentially errs on the side of conservatism.

Furthermore, the valuation for Langham Hospitality Group is kept conservative by the book value being based on cost of the hotels less depreciation, not reassessed market value which is higher.

4. Investment properties

The net rental income from these Hong Kong properties totaled HKD177.4million in FY 2018. Valuing this at a 8% net income yield, provides a valuation of HKD2,218.75million or HKD3.13 per share. This represents 0.285x price to book or a 71.5% discount to book value. In view that income in FY 2019 will be lower as a result of the ongoing Hong Kong protests and economic downturn, applying a high 8% net income yield based on FY2018 income is a conservative approach.

5. Development projects

For Great Eagle's residential development project ONTOLO in Pak Shek Kok, Tai Po, Hong Kong, I value this at its cost incurred to date, being HKD4,400million, or per share value of HKD6.21. In view that the proceeds from this project when completed and fully sold (completion expected early 2020) will generate a significant profit margin over its cost, taking the valuation at cost incurred to date is a conservative measure. Furthermore, sales of units in ONTOLO released to date have been fully sold with brisk demand.

Great Eagle has joint ventures in two other development projects, in Dalian, China and Miami. Its JV Dalian project which comprises 1,200 high-end apartments and a luxury hotel, is having all its remaining unsold units and phase 2 of the project sold to an independent third party. This agreement was signed in July 2019 and Great Eagle will book disposal gains in two stages totaling HKD250m by 2020. As a testament to Great Eagle's track record and reputation, its joint venture partner in the project is Blackstone, the largest global private equity firm, and it was Blackstone's first residential investment in China. Miami represents a small part of the JV project's NAV. I value the JV project at NAV of HKD1,423million or HKD2.01 per share.

6. US Real Estate Fund

The US Real Estate Fund is only a small contributor to Great Eagle, accounting for 1% of NAV. Based on its ongoing and previous investments, the time horizon for its holding of its US commercial and residential properties appears to be typically for a few years; therein there is an expected timeframe for monetization of assets. For conservatism, I value it at 50% of its NAV, representing HKD216m or HKD0.30 per share.

7. Great Eagle has a small net debt position, of HKD149m, for a gearing ratio of only 0.2% as at 30 June 2019, or per share of negative HKD0.21. Note that for statutory accounting purposes of the accounts, the net debt of Champion REIT, LMMHF and the US fund attributable to Great Eagle shareholders, totaling HKD13,083million, are reported on consolidation of the group; giving a gearing ratio of 18.2%, but as these debts are non-recourse to Great Eagle, it is more appropriate that one excludes these for the view on Great Eagle's debt position.

8. Other net liabilities

Great Eagle has other net liabilities, totaling HKD1,848million as at 30 June 2019, or a negative HKD2.61 per share.

The end result of the above sum of the parts valuation is a target fair value of HKD51.76 per share. This represents a still major 55.2% discount to NAV of HKD115.46 per share, and potential upside of 97% to current price of HKD26.25 at point of writing.

Great Eagle at current levels is clearly deeply undervalued. Great Eagle has always traded at significant discounts to NAV, for a variety of concurrent reasons - such as, holding company discount, being controlled by a single (family) shareholder, and possibly a view of a lack of potential catalyst to unlock asset value (e.g. privatization or large scale asset monetization). Its relative stock illiquidity concurrent with the large majority shareholding held by the family, also makes it potentially overlooked and off the radar of institutional investors. Hong Kong property prices are also at record highs at the end of 1H of this year, and some discount to book can be attributed to a high valuation market. However, the current level of discount to NAV that Great Eagle is seeing is almost unprecedented, especially with the stellar quality of assets and management of the company.

Insider buying

Perhaps, one of the best indicators of Great Eagle stock's high attractiveness and the market irrationality at its current stock valuation, is insider buying. Analyzing exchange filings shows that Great Eagle Chairman Dr. Lo Ka Shui has been buying significantly in the stock since September 2019 - total purchases of 2,947,000 shares at an average cost of HKD26.69 (total consideration of HKD76.67m or USD9.8m. On the days of his purchases since September, Dr. Lo's purchases average 27.1% of the daily traded volume.

Source: Hong Kong Exchange

Great Eagle daily volume

Source: Bloomberg

Potential nearer term and long-term catalysts

Amidst the significant economic slowdown and market correction in Hong Kong with the ongoing protests, Great Eagle's businesses and share price have been impacted, with the stock down about 22.8% since July. The bulk of the decline in stock price took place between July and September, whilst the stock has traded within a tight range of its lows in October and November.

There are both nearer term and long-term possible catalysts to Great Eagle stock. In the near to mid-term, signs of an improvement or end to the ongoing situation in Hong Kong, will provide a (more sustained) catalyst to the broader Hong Kong market and the stock. Furthermore, small and mid cap stocks in Hong Kong have lagged large cap stocks during recent spurts of market rebound that have taken place, whilst generally having seen greater percentage declines from July levels vs. large caps. Ultimately in time, I view the disparity in performance of smaller and mid cap stocks vs. large caps will narrow, as when a sustained market rebound takes place in Hong Kong, investors will look for greater value in the small and mid cap and the relatively more under-followed space after large cap stocks have led the rebound.

I see longer term catalysts for Great Eagle coming from its international hotels under Langham Hospitality Group. Great Eagle has numerous hotel management agreements as well as owned hotels in the pipeline for 2020 through to 2022 and beyond, per below. With the expansion and greater scale in number of hotels under the Langham and its sister brands, view there will be an accompanying higher valuation multiple reflected for Langham Hospitality Group/Great Eagle.

Source: Company interim report

There is also significant value that can be unlocked from the existing hotel portfolio in the long term. Great Eagle has submitted a development proposal to redevelop its Chelsea Hotel in Toronto into a "mixed-used project with a 400-key hotel, two residential towers and other commercial space which would more than double the existing aggregate floor area", per interim report. Great Eagle will submit a site permit application in the second half of 2019 and expects to receive construction permit approval in two to three years' time after the application submission.

Furthermore, given the valuation difference between Great Eagle and LMMHF, any spin-off of Great Eagle's Asia hotels into LMMHF in the long term, or even a separate listing of its international hotels ex-Asia (LMMHF has first right of refusal to purchase the hotels in Asia) after a longer term expansion in the number of hotels, would be further catalysts to unlock the significant value in the assets.

Conclusion

In summary, Great Eagle is perhaps unrivaled, in holding prime real estate, stellar management, an almost no debt position, having consistent insider stock purchases, potential catalysts and trading at this kind of massive 77% discount to NAV. Amidst an investment market in a state of maximum pessimism, I am maximum bullish on Great Eagle in offering out-sized upside in the long-term and minimal long-term downside at current price levels, and have bought in at these recent/current stock price lows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEAHF, LMMHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.