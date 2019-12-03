Stock Market Takes A Hit

The tariff situation is getting plenty of attention in the press, distracting attention away from other events taking place in Washington, but the tariff play may be no-win strategy.

The primary factor seemingly causing this fall is the state of the tariff wars as President Trump, at the start of the week, threatened France, Brazil, and Argentina.

By 10:00AM on Tuesday morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen by almost 700 points this week.

President Trump knows that he can get headlines and market reactions when he talks up tariffs.

President Trump has got our attention.

Mr. Trump announced on Monday morning that tariffs on Brazilian and Argentine steel.

The Dow Jones Industrial index fell 267 points on Monday

Tuesday morning, the Dow opened down… over 400 points.

The lead editorial in the Wall Street Journal had the headline, “Mount Tariff Erupts Again.”

Why all the fuss about tariffs?

Well, Mr. Trump apparently believes that he can put them on… or pull them off… at will.

This gives him tremendous power to capture people’s attention.

And, he can shift the easily shift the blame, playing to his political base.

“Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies, which is not good for our farmers,” the President tweeted.

“Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U. S. from those countries.”

Sure grabs your attention.

The Wall Street Journal steps up to counter this attention-gathering move.

“It’s hard to know exactly what motivated Mr. Trump’s tweets,” which is kind of the editorialists to say, “and he didn’t say when the Section 232 tariffs would be restored.”

Going further, the editorial continues, “But he seems to think he can use tariffs as a two-fer to help struggling U. S. steel makers while punishing Argentina and Brazil for displacing U. S. farm exports to China.”

The editorial concludes from this: “He’s wrong on every count.”

And, then the rest of the opinion piece is spent “proving” that the president is “wrong on every count.”

But, the Brazil/Argentina thing is not the only noise that has been created in the last couple of days.

On Monday, the Trump administration proposed tariffs of up to 100% against $2.4 billion of French imports—ranging from cheese and wine to handbags and porcelain—saying the nation’s new digital-services tax unfairly targets U.S. tech companies such as Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google unit.

Mr. Trump, in a news conference on Tuesday in London, said, “They are American companies, I don’t want France taxing American companies.”

This approach to tariffs, to me, is bad, not only for the United States, but it, in the longer-run, is also bad for Mr. Trump.

That is, it is a no win strategy.

One thing that we have discovered in this modern era is that information spreads and the spread of information accelerate as time passes.

People in power believe that they can stop this spread, or at least slow it down substantially, but history has shown that this belief does not usually last very long.

Trade is based upon the spread of information.

Threatening tariffs here and threatening tariffs there does not have a substantial impact on the flow of information.

In fact, the Wall Street Journal editorial mentions how ineffective Mr. Trump’s moves have been.

As quoted above, Mr. Trump wants to punish Brazil and Argentina for “displacing U. S. farm exports to China.”

In other words, Brazil and Argentina, threatened earlier, had sufficient information to tell them that if they could not get U. S. exports of farm goods, they could move to China and get the farm goods from there.

In this modern era, more information is available than ever before, and people use it.

Consequently, American exports decline, not only in farm goods, but in other goods as well.

Furthermore, Mr. Trump has counted upon the Chinese to respond to their trade battles by stepping up and negotiating a deal, because of the fear of lost trade with the US.

Remember, however, that the Chinese tend to work with a long time horizon. For Mr. Trump, the time horizon is set at the next election. He continued to talk up the deal that he was going to cut with China with the thought that this would sell well in the 2020 election.

But, the Chinese have no reason to make a deal before the next election.

Mr. Trump is now starting to realize that the deal is not going to be done.

As stated in London on Tuesday, “President Trump suggested a trade war with China could drag out past the 2020 election….”

The strategy may not be a winning one and, going forward, it may not play well in many markets, manufacturing markets as well as financial markets.

For example, although the US stock market has declined when trade talks seemed to be staling, there was enough confidence that a deal would be made that the stock market always responded strongly any time new hope was expressed that the deal was “back on.”

Investors, however, do not seem to be responding well to the fact that no deal with China will be achieved until after the 2020 election. In the past, that was a low probability item.

The times may have changed. Investors may need to be a little more cautious going forward. Whereas, investors have focused on the Fed for most of the past ten years when executing their investment strategy, the focus now seems to have shifted to the trade policy of the president.

If you haven't adjusted your focus, maybe you should.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.