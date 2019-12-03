Mylan N.V. (MYL) Management Presents at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference (Transcript)

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference December 3, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Ken Parks - Chief Financial Officer

Rajiv Malik - President

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Umer Raffat

Thank you all for joining us. We have Mylan management that will appear for this amazing weather, so thank you for being here. Maybe just to kick things off at a high level, before we jump into it, the first thing I wanted to ask is any opening comments from your perspective before we jump right into the Q&A.

Ken Parks

No. I think I see a lot of familiar faces in the audience. We'd be happy to just kind of take Q&A and go from here.

Q - Umer Raffat

Got it. So Ken just to level set and maybe we can start off more on the financial side and then jump to...

Ken Parks

Sure.

Umer Raffat

Some of the stuff for Rajiv. How should we structure this conversation? I understand we're hosting Pfizer later today as well, actually tomorrow. So just as to we…

Ken Parks

So we would really like to focus today on Mylan and the Mylan standalone business. How we're looking for 2019 kind of the trends within the business. Rajiv will give you a lot of good details on the product pipeline. We can talk about what our commitments are for 2019. And then to be respectful to our Pfizer counterparts, we'll let them speak about the Upjohn side of the business.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Sounds great. Maybe just to kick things off then at a high level, can we start with -- I want to start perhaps with more on the financial side and talk about the $11.5 billion revenue run rate on the Mylan business side. What are the team's expectations internally on the non-Upjohn component of the business as we think about it going forward?

Ken Parks

Sure. So -- and Rajiv will jump in and we'll both talk about this. But if you think about the $11.5 billion, let's first of all say you heard us say in our third quarter call we narrowed our ranges, as we moved towards the end of 2019 to $11.5 billion to $12 billion of top line revenue.

There were a couple of reasons why that number moved off to -- off of "the midpoint" which we were at $11.5 million to $12.5 billion for 2019. One of the largest was year-over-year FX, right? So we have about $300-plus million of foreign currency headwind primarily coming out of Europe related to the euro moves and the pound move. So that was one variable that caused us as we narrowed to the lower end of the range.

The second variable because everything else in the business is moving exactly as we anticipated it was slightly, while a very good launch of Wixela, slightly less for the year than we anticipated to get at the beginning of the year just because of the aggressive actions of the brand.

And then secondly, the launch of the Restasis product, we have not obviously seen that happen yet and that was in our new product roadmap. We're still going to see around $1 billion of new product launch revenue in 2019, but those various movements moved us more to narrow to the low end of the range.

As we move forward, we fully anticipate that we will continue to see more of a stable top line look for the business as we move over the next couple of years.

Umer Raffat

Now are you seeing that for the Mylan?

Ken Parks

For Mylan yes, we're talking about Mylan. So a little bit of growth but that growth is going to come from a more stable pricing environment and then the science delivering on the product pipeline which maybe Rajiv you want to comment a little bit on that?

Rajiv Malik

Yes. So I think there are two simultaneous on a standalone basis. One, other thing that I want to highlight…

Ken Parks

That may be you…

Umer Raffat

Your heartbeat is very powerful.

Ken Parks

Your heartbeat is very strong today.

Rajiv Malik

So I would say that one more thing we just been going on with Mylan as we talked a little bit about business transformation. And I would like to little bit [indiscernible] on that, we took our time last year to evaluate -- this year every SKU, every customer level understand the profitability of the product from the economic profit point of view. So yes, there's the segment there is one action which has came out of that is...

Umer Raffat

Can you -- can we check it…

Ken Parks

Yes. I don't think his mic is on.

Umer Raffat

Yes. Can we get the…

Ken Parks

Use mine for now.

Rajiv Malik

Okay. So this business transformation activity which we talked about and one is just evaluating every product, every SKU from economic profitability point of view. Now that has -- that evaluation has identified and led to some professionalization which had some impact on the topline when you look at it from the 2019 perspective.

Umer Raffat

So you guys discontinued products and that had...

Rajiv Malik

We discontinued some of the products. The topline impact, not any bottom line and in fact bottom line margins can improve possibly because some of these were negative contribution margin highly commoditized.

Umer Raffat

What's the dollar number baked into it? How much of revenue impact did you get in 2019 from these discontinued?

Ken Parks

$100 million to $150 million…

Rajiv Malik

So that -- year-over-year $100 million to $150 million goes away offset by new launches…

Ken Parks

Yes.

Rajiv Malik

Offset by new launches. So as we go further I think you will have a much better base which has been already rationalized or pruned. So that was one. The second we are also taking this time, while I can -- just give me one more minute on business transformation.

So look into our SG&A investments. We have looked into SG&A investment from product-by-product basis, means which products respond to SG&A focus or which products are not responding to SG&A. And that also had helped us a little bit rationalize investment or increase of focus on certain products which are responding to. So that has seen a little bit of impact on lighter SG&A.

And the third, we have also taken this opportunity to even rationalize our R&D pipeline. We didn't see -- I think that we have been now more prudent and diligent and not investing on the products if it doesn't make sense from -- and our return on investment point of view. So some of those rationalization has led to a lighter R&D spend.

Ken Parks

So -- can I add on to that? So just as you guys think about it, as you're thinking about -- as we're going to come out with you -- to you and talk to you about transformation and transformation-specific metrics that you think about building out as we move into 2020 then that will parlay into the Newco Beatrice.

Just think about what Rajiv just said. So as you even saw the third results, one of the things that you saw was a little bit lighter SG&A than maybe everybody was anticipating. And gross margin is a little bit lighter than people were anticipating. But the bottom line being exactly where we thought it was going to be and maybe even a little bit better.

Some of that as Rajiv points out is due to the fact that as we move from the beginning of the year through the end of the year, we're actually starting to implement these initiatives where we're saying, okay, if the product isn't responding to the sales and marketing investment or if we've now identified categories of product that are less responsive, we're making adjustments in that investment level.

So we're confident in the bottom line, you may see a little bit of movement between lines on the SG&A and the gross margin. R&D will continue to invest in at, call it 4.5%, 5.5% rate. But it may be prioritized a little bit differently.

Umer Raffat

Just to clarify, can you -- remind us, again what you said on SG&A?

Ken Parks

We said at the beginning of the year between 2020 and 2021...

Umer Raffat

Into next year, sorry.

Ken Parks

Into next year -- into next year, what we're saying is that as we come out with transformation, we'll probably give you a different kind of look on SG&A because as we've looked at where the investments need to be made it may be a little bit lighter overall for the company.

Umer Raffat

In absolute dollars…

Ken Parks

We'll give you that. Yes, yes.

Umer Raffat

Got it. So there's that. As I think about the overhangs from the two litigations. I want to get into the products, but just from a higher level. The generic price fixing there's now a lot of press that it's heading towards a resolution perhaps even a global settlement of sorts. Can you speak to that?

Ken Parks

Yes. And look, I won't say much different -- I won't say anything different than what we've said for the last year which is look we continue to cooperate with DOJ on their investigation. It has moved very slowly. The rate of communication around this hasn't changed much with us.

And as we've said all the way along, we've done our own look as we've gone through this process. And we don't see anything that says that Mylan of any of the employees are of concern here.

Umer Raffat

Got it. But I think Robert said this in one of the prior meetings where look if there's a global settlement of sorts then Mylan will obviously not look to cycle anything like that.

Ken Parks

Well let that happen as it happens, right, whenever it happens.

Umer Raffat

Got it. As it relates to -- as it relates to the opioid case, can you catch us up on, you're not in the Ohio MDL but you are named in several other cases that have popped up. So where do we stand -- when is the next case -- what's the first case when Mylan has an opioid district court hearing or state hearing?

Ken Parks

Well, look first of all I'll start out by saying that, we have consistently said and will continue to say, we believe, we participate in about 1% of the overall opioid volume in the U.S. We do not see that as a big issue for Mylan. We have some generic products. We have one branded product which is used -- definitely Ultivo which is used in an operating room setting very controlled.

This is not a product that we understand to be under review. Our first case I can't tell you that because they move around but we are certainly named and we've disclosed that we're named in or we're a participant in probably more than 900 cases at this point in time.

Our -- we'll work through these. We'll participate. We'll defend ourselves. We believe our merits are strong, we believe the merits of the case are not against us. We are not a big player. And so this is how we're going to continue down the path.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Do you anticipate -- are you aware of any hearings on the docket for the first half of 2020?

Ken Parks

No I think there are some. I can't tell you specifically which ones there are.

Umer Raffat

Got it. And -- got it. And do you see -- has there been any conversations to take it towards resolution as Teva has proposed a certain framework? Several other companies have proposed or in the process and there's a lot of press on this as well. Has there been any progress on Mylan's end on this? Or are you guys waiting and letting it see from there?

Ken Parks

I think basically because of the attention on players other than Mylan that you've seen, we are sitting and doing our part in participating but we're not driving this thing.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Anything on litigation from the audience before we move on? Okay. So maybe then let's turn into more product-specific stuff then and we'll come back to some financial stuff as well Ken. Perhaps the first thing is from Morgantown status perspective, let me start with manufacturing. Where are we now, Rajiv? Is it -- because I remember you said it was too big a facility. We're going to make four smaller ones have those been made? Where do we stand?

Rajiv Malik

So I would divide this answer into two buckets. The one is the Morgantown, any remediation on Morgantown would not have been sustainable unless we would have simplified the facility and removed the complexity. And that's been done. So over the last 1.5 years, we have gone through that very extensive process of rationalizing the product portfolio. And now Morgantown is stabilized around whatever 100 products we make based on the needs of the market from wherever they were 250...

Ken Parks

About 300 products before.

Rajiv Malik

Some time back. And so that part is very well addressed. And Morgantown is working as they were working two years back as a facility. Having said that, now the whole attention is on remediation and getting this warning letter lifted. We always said, we are not in a rush. We wanted this fixed to be sustainable fix. We have taken our time to rationalize and simplify the facility, we are closely working with the FDA. And over next quarter or a couple of quarters, we should be able to address this.

Umer Raffat

Sorry address what?

Rajiv Malik

Address the warning letter issue.

Umer Raffat

The warning letter, this is the India warning letter?

Rajiv Malik

No, Morgantown.

Umer Raffat

The Morgantown warning letter. Okay, got it. Okay, got it.

Rajiv Malik

And from a business point of view this Morgantown is now in a very stabilized from the supply point of view and we don't have any new launches in our next three, four year plan anticipated from Morgantown, so we're at a good pace.

Umer Raffat

What's the most significant pipeline opportunity that's at a pause because of the warning letter?

Rajiv Malik

No, nothing.

Ken Parks

None.

Umer Raffat

Nothing. Got it. And then the warning letter on the Indian facility, was that mainly an API facility?

Rajiv Malik

API facility.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Does that affect revenues as we think about going into next year?

Rajiv Malik

No, no.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Got it. Okay, great. And as we turn to more product-specific stuff then. Maybe starting with Wixela. So, Ken I think, you had a disclosure on the third quarter earnings call that on a year-over-year basis, you quantified how much revenue was from new products. And you got two-third came from, if I remember correctly, Wixela and Fulphila?

Ken Parks

Those were the two that we called that they were the biggest ones, yes.

Umer Raffat

Correct. I think it was $250 million in new revs and...

Ken Parks

That's right.

Umer Raffat

Two-thirds, so $150 million was Wixela plus that. So is it fair to assume that Wixela is doing sales run rate, I don't know north of $75 million?

Ken Parks

Yes, yes, that's -- that would be right.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Okay. So can you speak then to -- so $75 million quarterly run rate. So Wixela is doing $300 million in sales. Is that...

Ken Parks

On a run rate basis, yes. I would say earlier in the year it certainly had to ramp up to that kind of level. But -- so you wouldn't see that full number in 2019 is the point.

Umer Raffat

Got it. So I guess, when you think about -- because you know how Mylan has disclosure on no single product is more than 5% of revs, so about $350 million run rate. How many products will Mylan have in 2020, which will be about $300 million? So EpiPen, Wixela possibly Fulphila. So is that at least three possibly, up to five maybe there might be a...

Ken Parks

Up to 5%?

Umer Raffat

No. no. How many products above $300 million in revenues?

Ken Parks

Which would be about 3% of revenues, right? So...

Umer Raffat

Each – yes, but just absolute dollars above $300 million-type product, how many will there be as we think about going into next year?

Rajiv Malik

Now it's not more than four to five.

Ken Parks

Yes that was going to say five, yes.

Umer Raffat

Yes so Wixela, Fulphila, EpiPen and what are the other two?

Ken Parks

I think Creon is...

Rajiv Malik

Creon is heading towards that number.

Ken Parks

Yes, well, that’s not -- that is all ex-U.S. yes.

Umer Raffat

And has it been growing with the dynamics that...

Ken Parks

It is growing 8% to 10%.

Umer Raffat

And any other products we should be aware of?

Rajiv Malik

No.

Umer Raffat

Okay no. Got it. Okay. So then turning into some of the key launch opportunities into next year. The first one is, you initiated the Herceptin launch starting yesterday. If I look at the branded sales opportunity of Neulasta and branded sales of Herceptin, those are most generally similar. To me that would imply that assuming Biocon has allocated enough manufacturing, this should be a $300 million-plus type of product opportunity?

Rajiv Malik

I would say at this point in time that capacity is not an issue for -- any more issue for neither Neulasta biosimilar nor for Herceptin biosimilar arguably. So that's behind us. It's no more an issue. I would not like to comment at this moment on whether it's $300 million but I'm saying that initial response which we have seen -- because we just launched yesterday initial dialogue with the customers and all that is very encouraging.

Umer Raffat

Got it. And is it generally similar to the response you got on Fulphila or even better?

Rajiv Malik

Generally similar to response we got on that.

Umer Raffat

Encouraging response. Okay got it. And so that's number one. The second thing is do you expect most of the volume come from the 420? Is that the plan?

Rajiv Malik

I think we -- we have not seen how 150 of Amgen will respond. I think it will be both 150 and 420.

Umer Raffat

Okay got it. And what's your expectation for competition on Herceptin? Because I think there's a few more pending and how many are you expecting in 2020?

Rajiv Malik

Four to five – four to five competitors.

Umer Raffat

Four to five. And -- okay got it. And then as I think about -- okay. So the next one is Rituxan. And there's an expectation that should be launched right around now as well possibly 1Q the latest. Is that accurate?

Rajiv Malik

Not for the USA.

Umer Raffat

Okay.

Rajiv Malik

We don't have Rituxan for USA in our pipeline. We have it for Europe. And that's where I think...

Umer Raffat

And why?

Rajiv Malik

Because we did have the Rituxan in our Biocon partnership. Rituxan for Europe was created as an external BD opportunity just for Europe.

Umer Raffat

I see. Okay, got it. Meanwhile, Fulphila, we keep seeing quarterly sales broken out by Coherus. Should we expect that Mylan sales run rate starts to mimic those types of numbers as well? It doesn't show that on IMS currently but I'm just curious if that's the direction we should expect.

Rajiv Malik

Yes, you should expect that.

Umer Raffat

Okay. And is there any early signs that – because the volumes in IMS at least so far don't reflect that.

Rajiv Malik

We're just shipping it as we've been talking we are just shipping it from our expanded capacity.

Ken Parks

Expanded capacity that was just --

Umer Raffat

And when did that change exactly?

Rajiv Malik

Last week.

Ken Parks

Yes.

Umer Raffat

Last week was when the new capacity kicked in. Got it. And, is there anything in the marketplace on how Coherus is responding on price or anything to offset that? Or both biosimilars are just gaining more for now?

Rajiv Malik

We see the market expansion possibility over here. If you just take overall last to market, I think – what is the total 20%, 24%?

Umer Raffat

Between the two right now?

Rajiv Malik

Between the two right now it's bottomless. So there's a lot of opportunities still there to have that market expansion.

Umer Raffat

And what is your observation so far on? So we saw you guys come in my sense was around 15% 20% net discount then Coherus came in possibly something about the same. But now Sandoz is in as well. So are we still at that 20-ish percent price discount? Or is it now heading towards 30-plus or you have to change price?

Rajiv Malik

We had anticipated price again – or price will move as we go along in 2020. So we hadn't anticipated that. We are – we have assumed that revenue growth will come from the market share expansion that maintaining the price.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Have you had to take your price down some after Sandoz launch?

Rajiv Malik

It depends upon the competitive environment at what point you are – how Sandoz – what's the price point of Sandoz when they launch and we will respond accordingly.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Has their launch started yet?

Rajiv Malik

I think they have – it's pretty soft at the moment pretty soft price point.

Umer Raffat

Got it. And – okay got it. Okay. So far there is nothing, but…

Rajiv Malik

Nothing much.

Umer Raffat

Soft so far. Okay got it. And where are we with Avastin also one for you?

Rajiv Malik

We should be filing in our BLA within this month.

Umer Raffat

Okay. And the expectation from an IP side on that one?

Rajiv Malik

Pretty good. I think we have anticipated a launch in early 2021 – sorry 2022.

Ken Parks

2022.

Rajiv Malik

2022 – March of 2021 Avastin.

Umer Raffat

Has it been litigated on the IP side?

Rajiv Malik

I think when I'm seeing – we have factored in that litigation into that it's not been litigated yet.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Because theoretically that should drive well beyond 2021 now, if they just keep litigating them.

Rajiv Malik

It depends upon. So, again – I mean, I'm at the moment, I'm very clear about what we have factored in. It's in the second half of 2021, but I'll check for you Umer.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Got it. Okay. I feel like I missed all the biosimilar conversation one thing that hasn't come up much is the European opportunity for you guys. So as the economics – my understanding is your economics are about the same in Europe as they are in U.S. is that accurate?

Rajiv Malik

For partnership point of view?

Umer Raffat

From the Biocon product.

Rajiv Malik

Yeah.

Ken Parks

Yeah.

Umer Raffat

So – and have we had much sales at all so far in Europe?

Rajiv Malik

Not much sales as compared to what we have done in the USA not –

Umer Raffat

Right. So theoretically...

Rajiv Malik

And it's a mixed bag.

Umer Raffat

Got it. And how many are launched now? And should we expect a meaningful number of amount of sales to come in because Biogen reported very good sales in Europe?

Rajiv Malik

We have launched one is the Hulio which is a biosimilar to Humira. And second, we launched insulin the Lantus the glargine over there. We will be launching now Neulasta biosimilar in Europe. We'll be – we have launched Ogivri, the Herceptin biosimilar. But this – when we launched Ogivri we were perhaps fourth or fifth in the market, and we will be now – we are now participating in the next wave of the tenders. We are also –

Umer Raffat

Ogivri is the Herceptin?

Rajiv Malik

Herceptin. We have also now got a price point through our partnership with the FKB where we can effectively participate in the Hulio tenders. So I think 2020 will be a much different year for biosimilars in Europe as we have seen in 2019.

Umer Raffat

Yeah. And do you expect – so I was looking at Biogen's numbers. They're doing on their Enbrel alone they're doing something like $400 million and their Humira is approaching $200 million. So like in aggregate, they're approaching something close to $1 billion in sales and primarily from Europe. So, should we expect Mylan to approach I don't know a couple -- $300 million $400 million in biosimilar revenues in Europe next year?

Rajiv Malik

Over this plan period, which we have definitely we are seeing it's about $300 million $350 million plus number. We have –

Umer Raffat

Right. Next year?

Rajiv Malik

No, over the next two, three years.

Ken Parks

Yes.

Rajiv Malik

We have been watching and we have been a little bit conservative Umer. We need to see how the market – because what you see in the Biogen is perhaps IMS number. You don't know –

Umer Raffat

No actuals.

Rajiv Malik

These are the actuals we are...

Umer Raffat

Yeah, they're reporting actuals now. But I think the biggest driver has been Enbrel for them.

Rajiv Malik

Yes.

Umer Raffat

And second best is Humira. Those are the two biggest drivers.

Rajiv Malik

Biggest ones yeah. And we have Enbrel which is maybe about a year away.

Umer Raffat

Okay.

Rajiv Malik

Our partnership with Lupin on that…

Umer Raffat

Enbrel has a $450 million revenue?

Rajiv Malik

Yeah.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Excellent. So we have that. The next one is as we think about perhaps the most significant opportunity coming up it's the glargine launch in U.S. possibly March. Can you clarify for us – I feel like I always keep getting confused on it partially also because of the vial versus pen and there's different litigations that may or may not exist versus what you get to launch. So can you catch us up on what exactly should we expect?

Rajiv Malik

So vial is the sort of clear from the litigation point of view.

Umer Raffat

Correct.

Rajiv Malik

So vial only thing pending is the regulatory approval.

Umer Raffat

Okay. And why is that? Shouldn't it be approved by now?

Rajiv Malik

No. There's the target action date is around – we had a target action date of August, which got extended because we got a CRL, which we have responded. Because if you recall, I clarified it on our earnings call also that as far as the science is concerned every aspect of the science the clinical trial or CMC that's been signed off or cleared. We got a 483 response – 483 to respond from Malaysia facility, which was responded. In the meanwhile, facility was also approved by the European agency. So, we are now waiting to hear from FDA right in response to that CRL.

For us, the market formation in March 2020 as you see that and we feel pretty confident that by that time that issue will be resolved. So that's vial as a product. Now, the only pending litigation is around the pen, why should it be patent. So that I think hearing has just started. We expect that before March end we will have the decision of – we will have the resolution of that patent.

Umer Raffat

This is a district court case?

Rajiv Malik

Yes.

Umer Raffat

So you'll launch before appeals on this?

Rajiv Malik

It depends upon how it goes. But at the moment, we have been pretty confident. And when we planned we had factored in a second half of numbers second half of the 2020 launch, although if we are successful March can be a little bit upside – or I mean, April can be upside.

Ken Parks

Yeah. That's right.

Umer Raffat

Yes.

Rajiv Malik

We are preparing from that point of view.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Got it. If only the vial comes to market, so can you remind the BASAGLAR does that have a pen form?

Rajiv Malik

Yes.

Umer Raffat

BASAGLAR has a pen. So, what percentage of your market is vial right now? Like what type of volume can you do for just vial?

Rajiv Malik

I think it's roughly 20%, 25% of the market.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Vial is only 20%. Got it. Okay. There is a product which we've discussed and it's of high investor interest right now Tecfidera. And I ask because there's a broad investor expectation that maybe both from Mylan and for Biogen and there's a lot of interest in settlement and yet only one of the two IPR filers have settled, which presumably it sounds like there might have been something brought to you and you weren't comfortable whatever Biogen had to offer. So, where – can you catch us up on your thoughts on Tecfidera where it stands now?

Rajiv Malik

We continue to be very confident on our position on the IPR. We had I think pretty good hearing. November 13 was a good day. January is perhaps when we will have the decision.

Umer Raffat

January?

Ken Parks

January, February I think is the timeframe, yeah.

Rajiv Malik

February or January?

Umer Raffat

Mid-Feb is what I thought. But –

Ken Parks

Mid-Feb.

Rajiv Malik

Mid-Feb, yeah. So at the moment, we have no settlement with – as you are aware of it.

Umer Raffat

Right. But, I guess, from your perspective, what do you need to see on Tecfidera to be comfortable? Do you need some sort of position, relative to others, in terms of the lead time on market, at least three, four months ahead of anyone else? Or do you need a guarantee that their switch on 505(b)(2) will not affect whatever launch volume you get?

Rajiv Malik

I mean, I don't -- I would not like to discuss our position at this point of time and how that turns so --

Umer Raffat

Got it. Are you -- so -- and -- but we have seen -- we were putting together a table actually. There's 30 filers on this, of which about seven or eight have either settled or gone away. So they're offering something, but it's -- presumably, what the problem is, there's no one who would first to file, nor is Mylan for that matter. So how do you stagger them from --

Rajiv Malik

I would not like to be able to comment on that.

Umer Raffat

Yes.

Rajiv Malik

I think it's Biogen who has much more better visibility for all the filers and what leverage everybody has. So it will not be fair for me to speak on their behalf.

Umer Raffat

And could a hold up be -- so, let's say, there was a settlement today, how do we know the judge won't take it to the decision anyways, the IPR judge? Like, is there a way to achieve like to get that resolution from the judge that we're settling, but this is over now?

Rajiv Malik

I read your presentation and you had highlighted that line in red.

Umer Raffat

Okay.

Rajiv Malik

So after seeing that highlighted and that’s not --

Umer Raffat

So you are not going to settle?

Rajiv Malik

I don't want to speak for it right now.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Okay, got it. Okay. But your in-house counsel, like, do they have an opinion on? Is there a way to achieve a resolution on that that -- because that would theoretically form a basis we're arriving at some sort of conclusion or --

Rajiv Malik

At this moment as we have not settled, we continue to prosecute this on this way and we believe we have a very strong position on that. I understand there's market dynamics that it can open the market for all the players and so we don't know what are the triggers every settlement has. So it will -- it's very hard to predict at this point of time.

Umer Raffat

All right.

Rajiv Malik

But we continue -- we have executed on science. Now we are litigating it in a right way.

Umer Raffat

Do you have a tentative approval on Tecfidera?

Rajiv Malik

No we will have it soon.

Umer Raffat

You'll have it soon. And that's one question I've wondered because I've seen 10 or 12 of them on FDA docket, not Mylan, and I was not sure why that would be the case.

Rajiv Malik

But that -- we are well within our 30-month period and all that. So we'll have that. That will not be limiting.

Umer Raffat

When is the 30-month over?

Rajiv Malik

I think 30 months takes us to September of 2020.

Umer Raffat

Okay. So even if you win, actually, you can't launch in February? 30 months stay over in September 2020. Okay, got it. All right. Got it. Has Mylan ever launched a drug before appeal's decision, at risk?

Rajiv Malik

I don't know.

Umer Raffat

Nothing's sizable. Okay got it. The next one is...

Rajiv Malik

Every product has a unique case, it's evaluated from risk-benefit point of view, Mylan is not risk-averse if there's a very strong case.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay. Revlimid was another one where over the years I've noticed Mylan never got access to the pill, you sued Celgene and they settled with you guys, they also paid about $60 million. But is that done after that $60 million? Or is Mylan still intending to make an handle on that?

Rajiv Malik

We are still, we are pursuing that product.

Umer Raffat

But there's no approval, there's no tentative approval or anything. I haven't seen a district court case, either on the patents.

Rajiv Malik

I can come back to you. I don't -- on that product.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay. BOTOX with -- partnership with Revance. I know the timeline was extended a little bit to formally have a decision. And you mentioned the words additional deliverables. So what are they?

Rajiv Malik

So we had a meeting the FDA which was -- FDA pretty well laid out their expectations about a biosimilar block and how you can bring this product to the market. Once we look at that, we knew that we still needed a little bit more information from the data perspective for us to exercise option and pay the next milestone. So we basically bought some -- a little bit more time where the teams are working together to create that data point --

Umer Raffat

Preclinical data?

Rajiv Malik

Preclinical data on the biosimilarity. And once we have that and we are comfortable, we will exercise the option and put on a clinical trial.

Umer Raffat

So if you execute the option, when at the earliest this could to be filed?

Rajiv Malik

I think it's --

Umer Raffat

2025?

Rajiv Malik

No, no. It will be -- you -- we'll -- as for this plan we'll be able to bring the product to the market before 2025, yes.

Umer Raffat

Before 2025?

Rajiv Malik

Yes.

Umer Raffat

And at what point does the litigation start? Is there some times you want to start IPR, right now?

Rajiv Malik

At the moment we are really focusing on the science and continue to look into that litigation strategy. We have not finalized that, whether it's going to be IPR or a combination of different regimes.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay. Excellent.

Rajiv Malik

But scientifically, it looks possible to bring a biosimilar product.

Umer Raffat

Biosimilar product. Okay got it. On the once-monthly Copaxone, what type of payer feedback do you have on that? Considering that the price on the brand has collapsed so much, you're obviously very familiar with that from the generic side as well, is there a real market for a once-monthly Copaxone?

Rajiv Malik

I think there is a real market. If you look into the benefit, the patient benefit and getting once a month, as against a twice a week, we definitely see the benefit and the interest.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Do you think it'll have more of a branded-price like component? Or is it going to be closer to your generic platform.

Rajiv Malik

I mean, I would not, at this point of time -- it's going to be an attractive product. It's going to be an attractive product. And we believe not just for -- just looking into the Copaxone market, but looking to the overall MS market, it will be -- how many once-a-month injectables are there in MS space? There're not many such options over there. So if you look from overall --

Umer Raffat

The new CD20 the every six months and five days monthly.

Rajiv Malik

But that may be a little bit away. This product will be in the market by 2022, 2023 latest. So it's an exciting product.

Umer Raffat

Got it.

Rajiv Malik

If you look at its science, then it's interesting.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Restasis, I just remember two or three years ago, we found this random FDA presentation at a conference where they talked about how they want to raise funding to come up with better characterization techniques for measuring PKA, ocular PKA, et cetera. And then, that was followed by no commentary from much companies, I mean, it's just been a big delay. Are they still trying to figure out how to do the bioequivalence?

Rajiv Malik

I think that's where -- every time when we get a question and we respond, we believe we are done. And you come back -- they come back with another question. Our last meeting with the FDA was just about a month back. We have -- we believe, we are again satisfied from the science perspective and we are waiting to hear from them. So it's been a --

Umer Raffat

Do they have -- because I remember on Copaxone for the longest time, FDA didn't know how to do the equivalence. And then they figured out the one patent and then everybody got through. Have they identified that on Restasis?

Rajiv Malik

If you ask me, as a scientist, I believe, we have given and proven -- given them enough data to show the equivalence, but somebody in FDA is still trying to basically satisfy themselves. So it --

Umer Raffat

Got it. Is it best honors at FDA? Okay, never mind. Moving on. So, perhaps, there's a product that you have partnered with, a biotech company called Theravance Biopharma and they have an extensive discussion on this product on their earnings calls. And perhaps, maybe just to start it off, YUPELRI, what's the sales run rate right now, where it stands? Because you can also kind of back it out based on their collaboration revenues they're reporting now. Is it about $75 million or so the run rate?

Rajiv Malik

Because we got somewhere in the April of this year, I don't know whether this year will be $75 million or not.

Ken Parks

Yeah, I mean it depends…

Umer Raffat

I mean run rate.

Rajiv Malik

It's going to ramp up next year much differently than $75 million.

Ken Parks

I agree.

Rajiv Malik

It's exciting we are excited with this growth, we are getting very positive response. We have about 83% -- this product has about 83%, 84% of overall neb LAMA market, nebulized LAMA market.

Umer Raffat

Yeah.

Rajiv Malik

So -- yeah it's a promising product and we have -- the response is better than what we expected at the time of launch.

Umer Raffat

Got it, okay. The one question I've had on this nebulized LAMA class in general is the duration of therapy. So, I think that will inevitably determine what type of sales number is headed towards. We're still early into launch but have you seen patients drop off and what's been the median duration so far?

Rajiv Malik

No. I'm not -- we don't have a data of the patient drop offs at this point of time.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay.

Rajiv Malik

But once a day is proving to be decisive in this case.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay. And then perhaps turning a little bit to some of the financials, I know we discussed Morgantown earlier.

Ken Parks

Yes.

Umer Raffat

And I've seen on the financials in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation, a lot of charges for restructuring-related Morgantown. Should we expect those to significantly go down as we head into 2020?

Ken Parks

Yeah, in fact if you look at last year to this year you've seen that they've declined as well. So they should continue to decline as we move through the restructuring and remediation.

Umer Raffat

Got it. And Ken there's one other line in the non-GAAP reconciliation, which I'm always confused by which is the clean energy investments. Can you speak to those, what are they?

Ken Parks

Yeah. So we have investments that were supported by legislative initiatives and coal-powered plants. We make the investment; the facility generates a certain level of clean coal. And the way that we adjust it out of GAAP is to make sure that the investments and the return are essentially netted again in there. But it relates to clean energy investments coal investments.

Umer Raffat

Coal investments. Okay, got it. Are they expected to continue? Because I think that number is somewhere between $50 million and $100 million depending on the year.

Ken Parks

It depends on the year, it's come down a little bit because we've moved from I think five facilities down to four. Those run out in 2020 or 2021. We don't anticipate they would be extended. We'll continue to look as we always do for other tax mitigation strategies based upon what the legislation allows.

Umer Raffat

Got it. So as we think about the GAAP numbers post 2020, should we expect to sustain fairly positive GAAP EPS? Because restructuring is coming down and clean energy is coming down. I realize there will be some restructuring for Upjohn, but how should we think about that?

Ken Parks

Yeah, if you're talking about Mylan standalone, because clearly we'd want to look at our metrics separately as that business comes together and what is going to happen. Certainly we would anticipate that the difference the gap between GAAP to non-GAAP continues to mitigate as things go away like legal settlements because that's one of the things between the two as you look at restructuring, which is one of the things between the two, other variable items that are between the two, we still on a GAAP to non-GAAP basis and you asked about on the last earnings call, the depreciation and amortization that continues to decline as the passage of time from the acquisition occurs. So based upon all those dynamics GAAP to non-GAAP should get closer. Therefore, GAAP should be more positive on a consistent basis.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Any questions from the audience? We've got a couple of minutes. Rajiv, what's the one product that nobody asks about, but it's fairly significant in your view in terms of the pipeline or things come to market over the next couple of years?

Rajiv Malik

Yeah. I don’t want to tell that from the competitive point of view once we file that for us.

Umer Raffat

Okay. But there is one?

Rajiv Malik

Yeah, there are two of them.

Umer Raffat

Okay, there's two of them. Are these like at least a $200 million have opportunities outside of biosimilars?

Rajiv Malik

Yes outside of biosimilars. It's not a biosimilar.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay.

Rajiv Malik

505(b)(2) opportunities.

Umer Raffat

505(b)(2) opportunities. Got it. And as we sit here today now heading into 2020, are you reasonably comfortable on overall where the generic pricing is at versus where it's been in 2015?

Rajiv Malik

If you look into the last couple of quarters last two, three quarters it's been clearly stable.

Ken Parks

Consistent.

Umer Raffat

Yeah, consistent, it's a new trend. It might recover but it stays there yes.

Rajiv Malik

Yeah, it stays there hopefully. And I think it's -- there is a appreciation of both again to cut short and all that is still we're playing in, but it's stabilized.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Ken, when should we expect -- what should we expect on guidance now going forward? Is there something coming at JP Morgan or something that will be in the 4Q?

Ken Parks

It's a fair question and I appreciate you asking it because it -- to set expectations, it's a bit of a -- we need to see how the timeline of the transaction moves.

Umer Raffat

Right.

Ken Parks

So, let's say right now we're anticipating the transaction to close, sometime between the end of the first quarter of next year and the end of the second quarter of next year. There's multiple moving pieces including antitrust approval and all that process, which is in process from our viewpoint but it can take a certain amount of time and it's not all subject to our work, but it could be to the regulators.

What all that means is that, if we get to our typical timeline call it February, end of February 2020, when we would disclose our fourth quarter results and come out with our first look at 2020. If we based upon that point in time think that the deal is going to close on the later end of the timeframe I just gave you, we'll probably give you some look on what Mylan standalone is at that point in time. We probably wouldn't give you much on what Newco looks like. We may give you some additional pieces that we may have learned between now and then. So it's going to be somewhat dependent upon -- if we get February and the deal looks like it's going to close relatively quickly, we'll probably give you more guidance around Newco at that point in time.

Umer Raffat

Got it. But we shouldn't expect -- so there's been conversations. This question is not on the pro forma guidance, but there's been a lot of questions on whether pro forma numbers are really $19 billion to $20 billion or is it closer to $18 billion top line. And there was a lot of comments where Mylan, sort of, hinted out a lot of things on the earnings call. But my question is, should we expect a meaningful update on that at JPMorgan? Or should we really wait for the earnings call?

Ken Parks

I think we've got a way. I think we -- as you can imagine while the deal was announced July 29 there is a lot of activity going on right now, including looking at the markets bringing the commercial teams together to assess markets. I think we need to learn more to tell you how definitively we'll tell you something at JPMorgan versus end of February versus closer to the deal closing. So we'll learn more to be able to give you more as soon as we reasonably can.

Umer Raffat

Sounds great. So next time is all China when we meet. Thank you guys for being here.

Ken Parks

All right. Thank you.