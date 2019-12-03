National Retail Properties: Steady Operating Results With An Excessive Valuation

Between its 3.7% yield, 4-5% annual AFFO growth, and 1.3% annual valuation multiple contraction, National Retail Properties is likely to generate 6.4-7.4% annual total returns over the next decade.

Unfortunately, National Retail Properties is still trading at a 14% premium to fair value.

National Retail Properties also enjoys a very low cost of capital thanks to both its low cost of equity and low interest rates, setting it up for future growth.

National Retail Properties' occupancy rate has improved to a very robust 99.1% from Q2 to Q3 of this year, and the company has delivered mid-single digit AFFO growth.

With the S&P 500 reaching an all-time high once again last week before retreating a bit on Friday, it goes without saying that reasonably valued stocks are becoming more difficult to find as of late.

Regardless of whether one values total return potential or dividend income, valuation is absolutely paramount to the objectives of every investor, especially for those that are investing in an industry that is typically known for being slower growing.

When a company is consistently growing its earnings in the teens each year like a Visa (V), paying fair value is a bit less important than it is in the case of a company such as National Retail Properties (hereafter referred to as NNN) (NNN) because it can simply grow out of its premium whereas a slower growing company is unable to do so.

Unlike Visa, which is likely to grow its earnings in the teens over the next several years, NNN is likely to grow its AFFO in the mid-single digit range.

Today, I'll be reexamining NNN since I initiated coverage of the company back in August for the very reason outlined above.

I will be revisiting NNN's dividend safety and growth profile, its operating fundamentals and risks, as well as discussing the valuation aspect of an investment in NNN at the current price.

I'll then wrap up the article with my estimation of annual total return potential over the next decade from the current price and my fair value estimate.

The Dividend Remains Very Safe And Growth Potential Remains Intact

Given that I've already discussed the safety of NNN's dividend in the previous article, I will be revisiting NNN's expected AFFO payout ratio for the current year by using the company's updated guidance, and I will also be providing an estimate of the AFFO payout ratio for next fiscal year.

As indicated on page 7 of NNN's most recent earnings press release, NNN increased its AFFO guidance for the current fiscal year from $2.76-$2.81/share to $2.79-$2.82/share.

Using a midpoint AFFO/share figure of $2.805 against the $2.03 in dividends per share that were paid out in 2019, this equates to a 72.4% AFFO payout ratio.

Using the information on page 7 of NNN's most recent earnings press release once again, the company is guiding for AFFO/share of $2.90-$2.94.

Against the $2.10 in dividends per share that I'm expecting to be paid next fiscal year (assuming a 3.9% increase in the quarterly dividend in July from $0.515/share to $0.535/share), this works out to a 71.9% AFFO payout ratio using the midpoint AFFO figure of $2.92.

When I take into consideration that NNN's AFFO payout ratio has improved a bit since I last covered it and that its operating fundamentals remain stable (more on that in a bit), it should come as no surprise that I reiterate my opinion that NNN's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Simply Safe Dividends and I appear to agree based upon the fact that NNN's dividend safety score remains the same as it was a few months ago.

Next, I'll be revisiting my expectation of dividend growth in the years ahead for NNN.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given that NNN's payout ratio has a bit of room to expand without jeopardizing the safety of the dividend, I believe it is reasonable for us to conclude that long-term dividend growth will slightly exceed whatever AFFO growth the company can deliver over time.

When I factor in that NNN is expecting ~4% AFFO growth from this fiscal year to next fiscal year and the company has historically delivered at least mid-single digit AFFO growth, I believe a 5.5% long-term DGR is a realistic expectation going forward.

Since I have discussed my expectation for dividend growth going forward for NNN, I will now revisit the operating fundamentals, which will ultimately determine whether NNN is able to deliver upon my expectations for dividend growth.

The Operating Fundamentals And Balance Sheet Remain Strong

Source: NNN November 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

One of the most important criteria that is indicative of a triple net lease REIT's ability to pay an ever-growing dividend is a strong occupancy rate.

In Q3 2019, NNN continued upon its reputation as a top-notch triple net lease REIT by maintaining a 99.1% occupancy rate compared to the REIT industry average of 93.3% (excluding hotels and health care).

Source: NNN November 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

Another source of strength for NNN that continued in Q3 2019 was the company's investment-grade balance sheet, with ratings of BBB+, Baa1, and BBB+ from the major credit rating agencies that are supported by industry-leading debt metrics (more on that in the image displayed below).

Fortunately, for NNN, the company is also in no immediate danger of violating its debt covenant on its unsecured credit facility or on its unsecured notes as of Q3 2019 and as illustrated above by the company's associated financial ratios.

As mentioned by both CEO Jay Whitehurst and CFO Kevin Habicht in the Q3 2019 earnings call, NNN was able to redeem $287.5 million of its 5.700% preferred stock on an accretive basis with common equity (NNN raised $400 million with the issuance of 7 million shares at a price of $56.50 a share), which is a rare feat and testament to the ability of management to access well-priced capital to strengthen NNN's balance sheet and position the company for continued per share growth in the years ahead.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Next, I'll examine the rationale for why the major credit rating agencies all award NNN investment-grade credit ratings.

As illustrated above, NNN's debt metrics are within Simply Safe Dividends' ideal range.

NNN's net debt to EBITDA of 4.24 over the last 12 months is stronger than Realty Income's (O) net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.31 over the last 12 months, and W. P. Carey's (WPC) net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.53 over the last 12 months, while being comfortably below Simply Safe Dividends' preference of 5.5.

NNN's net debt to capital ratio of 0.35 over the last 12 months is once again better than Realty Income's net debt to capital ratio of 0.43 and W. P. Carey's net debt to capital ratio of 0.46 and is well below Simply Safe Dividends' preference of 0.5.

Finally, NNN's interest coverage ratio of 3.27 is well above Simply Safe Dividends' preference of at least 2 and easily trumps Realty Income's interest coverage ratio of 2.49 and W. P. Carey's interest coverage ratio of 2.33.

Source: NNN November 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

NNN was able to invest $116.8 million in property during Q3 2019 (not an insignificant amount for a company with a $9.6 billion market cap) at an average cap rate of 6.8%, which is well above the company's cost of capital.

NNN expects to invest a total of $650 to $750 million in acquisitions during the current year and has set guidance of $550 million to $650 million for next fiscal year.

I believe NNN's continued investment in its real estate portfolio at favorable cap rates, along with the company's accretive recycling of capital as evidenced by the $33.5 million of properties that were sold at an average sale cap rate of 5.7% during Q3 2019, and NNN's 1.5-2.0% annual rent increases will mean the company is able to deliver the upper end of my 4-5% annual AFFO growth going forward.

When I factor in NNN's solid operating fundamentals demonstrated by the 99.1% occupancy rate, its investment-grade balance sheet, and the expected acquisition volumes for the remainder of this year and next year, as well as its capable management team, I believe the company is more than capable of continuing upon its great track record as an investment if purchased at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

Although NNN is a high-quality company and its dividend increase streak is unmatched by its triple net lease REIT peers, that doesn't mean the company doesn't face its share of risks that investors must be aware of both before and after placing an investment.

Because NNN doesn't identify any new risks in its most recent 10-Q since the release of its most recent 10-K earlier this year, I will be mostly rehashing risks that were mentioned in my previous article on NNN.

The first risk facing NNN is that financial and economic conditions could have an adverse impact on NNN, its tenants, and commercial real estate in general (pages 6-7 of NNN's most recent 10-K).

A recession of the severity of the Great Recession that is prolonged would lead to the default of some of NNN's tenants due to bankruptcy, lack of liquidity or operational failures brought on by the recession. This is because the tenants that NNN caters to are reliant upon consumer confidence and consumer spending, which generally decline in a recessionary period.

Although the lowest that NNN's occupancy rate dipped to during the Great Recession was 96.4% in 2009 compared to the REIT industry's low of 90.1% in 2010 (excluding hotels and health care), it's important to mention this risk because not only could it adversely impact NNN's financial results because of the low occupancy rate, but NNN would likely be obligated to redesign some of its unoccupied properties to draw tenants in, which would require additional investment on the part of NNN.

Another risk to NNN is that a significant portion of the property portfolio annual base rent or ABR (54.0%) is generated from tenants in 5 lines of retail trade, including convenience stores (18.0%) and limited-service restaurants (20.3%) (pages 7-8 of NNN's most recent 10-K).

This concentration risk is worthy of mentioning because should any of NNN's tenants in these 5 lines of retail trade be adversely affected by the introduction of new regulation or modification of existing regulation that governs their operations, this could indirectly impact NNN through increased default rates in a specific industry where it is highly concentrated.

Source: NNN November 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

Expanding upon this concentration risk, 41.5% of NNN's property portfolio ABR is generated from properties located 5 states, including Texas (17.3%), Florida (8.7%), Ohio (5.7%), Illinois (5.2%), and North Carolina (4.6%) (page 24 of NNN's most recent 10-K).

Any natural disasters or economic downturns in these particular states could potentially have a detrimental impact on NNN's operations and financial results at any given time.

Source: NNN November 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

The final risk to NNN is that while the company has proven itself adept at structuring its lease expirations so that a very small percentage of them occur each year and the company is able to negotiate more favorable lease terms than the prior lease, there is always the possibility that NNN may be unable to renew leases with its current tenants or unable to renew leases at terms that are more favorable than the last lease, which could weigh on the company's financial results.

If NNN is unable to renew leases with current tenants, that could mean the company would have to allocate investment capital to unoccupied properties to cater to the needs of and attract new tenants.

While I have rehashed most of what I believe to be NNN's key risks, I haven't discussed all the risks associated with an investment in NNN for the sake of being concise.

I would refer interested readers to pages 6-15 of NNN's most recent 10-K, page 35 of NNN's most recent 10-Q, and my previous article on NNN for a more complete discussion of the risks associated with an investment in NNN.

A High-Quality Company Trading At An Excessive Valuation

Now that I have revisited the dividend safety/growth profile of NNN and its operating fundamentals and risks, I will be reexamining the valuation aspect of an investment in NNN for the first time in 4 months.

Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I'll use to determine the fair value of shares of NNN is the 10-year median yield courtesy of IPI.

As illustrated above, NNN's current yield of 3.70% is well below its 10-year median yield of 4.67%.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value yield of 4.25% and a fair value of $48.47 a share, shares of NNN are trading at a 15.0% premium to fair value and pose 13.0% downside from the current price of $55.74 a share (as of December 1, 2019).

The next valuation metric that I will use to assign a fair value to shares of NNN is the 5-year average forward price to AFFO ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, NNN's forward price to AFFO ratio of 19.2 is slightly above the real estate sector's average price to AFFO ratio of 18.8 and is well above its own 5-year average of 17.5.

NNN deserves the slight premium that it commands relative to the sector due to the overall quality as demonstrated by the fact that by equally weighting the 5 criteria above using IPI's ranking feature, NNN trails only STORE Capital (STOR) in terms of overall quality among triple net lease REITs with a market cap over $9 billion.

However, the real estate sector as a whole is a bit overvalued at this time and that is reflected in NNN's valuation.

Assuming a reversion in NNN's forward price to AFFO to 18.0 and a fair value of $52.26, shares of NNN are trading at a 6.7% premium to fair value and pose 6.2% downside from the current price.

The final valuation method that I'll use to arrive at a fair value for shares of NNN is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. NNN's current annualized dividend per share is $2.06.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for the rate of return that an investor requires on their investment. While this can vary significantly from one investor to the next, I believe a 10% rate of return is adequate for the time and effort that I allocate to researching and occasionally monitoring investments.

The third input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs, the long-term DGR takes much more effort because one has to take into consideration a variety of factors to accurately predict the long-term DGR, including a company's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are likely to remain the same, contract, or expand over the long-term), industry fundamentals, the strength of a company's balance sheet, and the company's fundamentals.

When I factor in that NNN's payout ratio could expand a bit over the long term and that the company is likely to deliver annual 4-5% AFFO growth over the long term, I believe a 5.5% long-term DGR is a reasonable expectation.

Upon plugging in the inputs above, NNN's fair value works out to be $45.78 a share.

This implies that shares of NNN are trading at a 21.8% premium to fair value and pose 17.9% downside from the current price.

When I average the three fair values together, I arrive at a fair value of $48.84 a share, which means that shares of NNN are trading at a 14.1% premium to fair value and pose 12.4% downside from the current price.

Summary: NNN Is A Must Own REIT, But Only At The Right Price

Having raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years, NNN's dividend increase streak is the longest among triple net lease REITs. This isn't by accident and it serves as a testament to the overall quality of the company.

NNN's operating fundamentals remain stable with an occupancy rate over 99%, long-term AFFO growth prospects of 4-5% intact, an investment-grade balance sheet, and an experienced management team to keep the company moving in the right direction.

But like most REITs at this time, I view NNN as a bit too overvalued to justify backing up the truck to load up on shares of the company. The 14% premium that NNN is currently trading at reduces both the company's entry yield and its total return prospects over the next decade.

Between its 3.7% yield, 4-5% annual AFFO growth, and 1.3% annual valuation multiple contraction, NNN is likely to generate 6.4-7.4% annual total returns over the next decade.

At a more ideal yield of 4.2%, NNN offers the same 4-5% annual AFFO growth without valuation multiple contraction, for annual total returns of 8.2-9.2% over the next decade.

In my opinion, this offers a much better entry point for investors that concern themselves with entry yield and/or total return potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, WPC, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.