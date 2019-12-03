December Risks And Rewards

December seasonality remains favorable for the market, which should boost passive ETFs such as FXAIX, VFIAX, the dividend growers such as VDIGX and the tech heavy NDAQ.

Bull-markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism and die on euphoria. - Sir John Templeton

Early data from the holiday shopping season is coming in, and the trend toward online sales continues. While foot traffic to U.S. stores is decreasing, falling about 6.2% on Black Friday, more people are ordering online and forgoing the battleground. According to Adobe Analytics, which tracks hundreds of retail websites, online sales increased to $7.4 billion on Black Friday, up from $6.2 billion last year. Companies such as Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) have benefited as they shift their models towards the web. Retailers, of course, are benefiting from one of the strongest consumers we have seen in a long time.

In the next week, we will see just how strong the consumer will continue to be, with the November Jobs Report on tap this Friday. Economists on average expect some pretty solid results for the unemployment rate, to remain steady at 3.6% with average hourly earnings up 3% from November 2018, and nonfarm payrolls increasing by 187,000. If these meet expectations, one could posit that the U.S. economy is on a strong footing, and the decision of the Federal Reserve to cut rates three times this year has helped soften the blow of a global slowdown. Given the consumer represents about 2/3 of U.S. GDP, a solid number could continue the momentum building in the latter half of 2019 in the tech-heavy Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Consumer-related stocks such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) among others are well represented in the index.

I also had a look at how December seasonality sets us up for the rest of the month, by checking returns of the Dow Jones Industrials Average (DJI). The good news is that it is resoundingly positive - December has been the second strongest month over the past 100 years with an average gain of 1.44%. In addition, December is by far the most positive month of the year with positive returns 73% of the time, according to Bespoke Investment Group. Of course, don't tell that to December 2018 where the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) dropped over 9%, of which many investors are suffering PTSD.

All of this sets up pretty bullish. A couple of articles did catch my eye this week, however, and that is the institutional cash pile that is waiting to be deployed. The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. private-equity firms are struggling to find ways to spend their cash and are sitting on a record $771.5 billion in unspent cash allocated for North American deals. That, alongside Warren Buffet's cash pile of $128 billion and growing as reported in Berkshire Hathaway's third-quarter earnings report, suggests market pros are waiting for better valuations before deploying cash. Maybe there is a black swan in the wings, and maybe there will be another correction like 2018. Just don't tell the Consumer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.